September 19, 2024

Former Chief Border Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday about the Biden-Harris border invasion during his time in the San Diego sector.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed over the border since Biden was installed in January 2021.

Hundreds of terrorists on the FBI’s watch list have crossed into the United States. The terrorists have then been released into the interior of the US.

“There is a significant threat out there that we don’t know,” retired Chief Border Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke told “Fox & Friends First” Wednesday before his testimony.

“We saw a steady increase in the number of individuals coming across the border… the numbers just continued to increase to the thousands and thousands each day,” he said.

Heitke told lawmakers that the Biden-Harris Regime ordered him to cover up the increase in suspected terrorists arrested at the southern border.

“In San Diego, we had exponential increase in special interest aliens. These are aliens with significant ties to terrorism. Prior to this administration, the San Diego sector averaged 10 to 15 SIA arrests per year. Once the word was out the border was far easier to cross, San Diego went to over 100 SIAs in 2022, well over that in 2023 and even more than that registered this year,” Heitke told lawmakers.

Aaron Heitke told lawmakers that the Biden-Harris Regime ordered him to stay quiet about the terrorists flooding over the border.

“These are the only ones we caught. At the time, I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests. The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border,” Heitke said.

Heitke also said there were 150,000 flights to fly illegals to Texas and zero resources to track fentanyl.

