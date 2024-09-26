One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was struck with conventional missiles, and that Moscow would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.

The decision to change Russia's official nuclear doctrine is the Kremlin's answer to deliberations in the United States and Britain about whether or not to give Ukraine permission to fire conventional Western missiles into Russia. Putin, opening a meeting of Russia's Security Council, said that the changes were in response to a swiftly changing global landscape which had thrown up new threats and risks for Russia.

NATO is mobilizing its resources and strategic plans in anticipation of a potential all-out war, as articulated by Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO’s logistics command.

This urgent preparation underscores a grim reality: the specter of World War III is looming. In these two and a half years of war in Ukraine, we see how US and NATO support for Kiev has breached one by one all the Russian so-called ‘red lines’, up until we come to the frightening position that the West is about to greenlight attacks with its long-range missiles deep inside Russian territory, a move that can unleash unimaginable consequences.

Moscow’s updated deterrence doctrine is a warning to the West to stop testing its patience, Colonel Rohit Dev believes

The Russian government has announced changes to its nuclear doctrine, but according to geopolitical military analyst and Indian Army veteran Colonel Rohit Dev, these modifications are not a significant shift but rather an effort to convey to the West that it cannot continue using Ukraine as a proxy with impunity. Under the proposed updates to its nuclear deterrence on Wednesday, Moscow would consider “aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, with participation or support from a nuclear state,” as a “joint attack,” which could cross the nuclear threshold.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US on September 22 to present his "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden and make his case in separate meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"[Volodymyr Zelensky] wants to get people to support his 'victory plan', which really is not a victory plan," Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel and international consultant, tells Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky's trip to the US. The Ukrainian politician is pushing ahead with the idea of striking deep inside Russia with NATO long-range missiles, something that Western leaders have so far had cold feet about.

India is Kiev’s best hope for reaching a pact with Moscow, a Ukrainian official has told the outlet

Ukraine sees India and its prime minister, Narendra Modi, as the best choice to broker a peace agreement with Moscow that Kiev “can live with,” a high-ranking official has told Politico. Ever since Modi visited both Russia and Ukraine to discuss the conflict with the countries’ leaders, Kiev has come to “increasingly view” New Delhi as its intermediary in “dealings with the Kremlin,” the outlet wrote, citing the unnamed Ukrainian official. The report comes a day after Zelensky and Modi met during the UN ‘Summit of the Future,’ held as part of the annual General Assembly session in New York.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky fire the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States after Zelensky toured a factory in the swing state of Pennsylvania and criticized President Donald J. Trump.

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, helped plan Zelensky’s visit this week. During his visit, he was flown on a U.S. Air Force C-17 to the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Zelensky seemed to be campaigning for Harris as he slammed both President Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance (R-OH), in the media.

Alleges cutting edge military drones will be deployed in Ukraine

A new Reuters exclusive report is alleging that Russia is currently overseeing a secret program in China to produce long-range drones. These drones are expected to be used in Ukraine, and amid increasing NATO involvement in the war. The report names IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned weapons company Almaz-Antey, as having set up shop in China and acting as a middle man for the classified defense tech program. Reuters says it has reviewed leaked documents it obtained, and they show a new type of advanced drone in progress, called the Garpiya-3 (G3), which has had the assistance of local Chinese specialists.

Beijing has said the “routine” test was not directed against any country

Beijing has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with the Chinese military calling it part of routine annual training, even though the launch apparently took place over the Pacific Ocean for the first time in over four decades. According to Chinese officials, the ICBM, equipped with a dummy warhead, was launched from an undisclosed location at 8:44am Wednesday and splashed down in a designated area in international waters. The launch was part of a “routine arrangement in our annual training plan,” said a statement from China's Ministry of National Defense.

Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison...

The United States is facing a threat from China’s communist regime that Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has warned is more severe than the Cold War, with a senior House lawmaker emphasizing that the regime poses an “immediate danger.” Campbell made the remarks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 18, which was centered around the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region. “Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents,“ Campbell said. ”It’s not just the military challenges. It’s across the board. It’s in the Global South. It is in technology. We need to step up our game across the board.”

US President and French President release statement calling for 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel: It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement, but diplomacy cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday spearheaded a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The two leaders released a statement which was endorsed by Australia, Canada, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

American officials estimate that the joint US-French proposal of a 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel will begin in a few hours, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning, citing Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya.

The proposal, which was a joint effort by the United States and France and supported by several nations, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, was announced during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the need for Hezbollah and Israel to accept the ceasefire to protect civilians and encourage peace talks. Additionally, President Joe Biden met with President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly to discuss securing the ceasefire and preventing further escalation of the conflict.

Israel deeply skeptical that US-French effort to craft a temporary ceasefire to halt the escalating conflict can succeed; IDF chief says preparations for ground op in full swing

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatens to become an “all-out war” as diplomats worked behind the scenes to fashion a temporary ceasefire to halt the escalating conflict. An Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the “green light” to pursue a possible deal, but only if it includes the return of Israeli civilians to their homes. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Danon spoke as the UNSC met to discuss the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which the international community fears is about to escalate into a third Israeli-Lebanon war.

Iran is fighting a war against humanity and is holding the Lebanese hostage through its proxy group Hezbollah, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told the UN Security Council as he defended Israel’s military actions in Lebanon. “The Islamic Regime of Iran is the driving force behind the rockets that have been launched at our communities for almost a year, “ Danon said. “This is not just a war against Israel. This is a war on humanity, waged by Iran’s proxies. They hold the people of Lebanon hostage, using their homes as shields for their rockets, pushing the entire region to the brink of destruction,” he stated.

Hezbollah deploys its military infrastructure within civilian areas, which constitute a human shield, all over Lebanon. Also in areas The Fatah 110 ballistic missile array is part of Hezbollah's strategic missile unit, whose commander, Ibrahim Kabisi, was eliminated yesterday (September 24). The precision project focused on the Fatah 110 missiles.

Israel would prefer a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, the country's envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon said on Wednesday, but added that if diplomacy fails Israel would use all means at its disposal.

Speaking at the United Nations, Danon said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to arrive on Thursday and address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

After his campaign was briefed on an Iranian plot to assassinate him, Republican presidential nominee says Iran should be blown "to smithereens" if it is involved in the harming of a US White House candidate or ex-president.

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran should be blown "to smithereens" if it is involved in the harming of a US White House candidate or ex-president. "As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve -- but possibly do -- Iran," Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina, as quoted by AFP. "If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens," he added.

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has just been indicted by a grand jury as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe.

The indictment marks the first time in the city’s history that a sitting mayor has faced such charges while in office. The details of the indictment remain sealed, and it is currently unclear what specific charge or charges Mayor Adams will be facing. This is huge. There are already rumors swirling about the possible arrest of Adams. The New York Post reports: Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to a federal probe that has shaken his administration, sources told The Post. The historic indictment of the first sitting mayor of New York City is expected to be unsealed Thursday by US Attorney Damian Williams, according to the sources. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Adams will surrender to authorities early next week, sources said.

A new investigation by Muckraker exposes the Biden-Harris administration’s trafficking of humans and children and the pathway of the hundreds of thousands of children that are trafficked into the United States with the federal government’s help.

This comes as an August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General admits that over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.” 291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now missing.

Border Patrol agents are warning that children as young as 8 years-old are being "recycled" by different smugglers at the border.... meaning... they're being used and reused by different traffickers. JJ Carrell joins us to break it all down.

Chicago residents warn escalating tensions and violence between local gangs and newly arrived Venezuelan migrants, alleged to be members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, are going to trigger an uncontrollable turf war.

“When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames, and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants,” according to Tyrone Muhammed, a former gangbanger. Reporters have seen “police reports indicating sex trafficking, child porn, drugs, carjackings, weapons, and excessive spousal violence have occurred at four downtown shelters” in the sanctuary city. In one higher profile incident earlier this month, police responded at an apartment building where 32 Venezuelans were reportedly brandishing weapons.

"The San Antonio Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were also involved."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to X on Tuesday. He wasn't speaking about the need for racial equity in America's highways or woke activism in the FAA, but he attempted to persuade the internet that "crime is down." What a 'weird' topic for Buttigieg to discuss with X users, given his job is ensuring America's trains, planes, and automobiles operate smoothly. This might signal the Biden-Harris administration's frustration with their propaganda blitz to convince Americans that 'cities are safe' is not sticking. We all know this is bullshit, as the administration points to 'FBI crime statistics,' essentially telling folks 'don't believe what yous see.'

While researching in an effort to determine just who is actually running this nation aside from the generic Obama’s, CIA, CFR elites, etc. in order to see what affects that may have on our looming “elections” (selections) something odd appeared that keeps growing larger and larger in my mind, and I do not know if I can adequately describe it, but will try to do so.

The original purpose of my research was to try and see who may be the actual peoples involved in the Second Ezrdas Three Eagle Heads and for that I do not have a definitive answer, but have obtained a few suggestions that may differ from those I would have stated a couple of weeks ago. As I so often do, perhaps we should begin with some basic definitions in order to help keep a few thoughts organized and lend understanding to the ideas suggested. Merriam-Webster defines Oligarchy as a form of government ran by the few where “a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes” and that must be expanded to meet the goal of a better understanding.

Yet another regional election, this time in Brandenburg, has not been able break the country’s political deadlock

After Thuringia and Saxony voted, Germany has just had another important regional election, this time in the land of Brandenburg. As in the two preceding cases, the Brandenburg election is far more than a local event. Its results reflect and affect German politics as a whole. But Brandenburg is also special, because it was the last of the three. We can now assess their results as a whole. The first thing to note is that, to a small extent, Brandenburg has bucked the trend. The trend, that is, of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) relentlessly deteriorating. Formerly one of the country’s establishment parties, the chancellorship of the party’s incompetent, opportunistic, and highly unpopular Olaf Scholz has catalyzed its decline, from gradual to rapid and most probably terminal.

Germany is now home to a record-breaking 3.5 million asylum seekers, the highest number since the 1950s. According to the Central Register of Foreigners, around 3.48 million refugees were living in Germany at the end of the first half of 2024, as reported by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ) on Friday.

According to NOZ, the 3.48 million figure includes all people seeking protection in Germany for humanitarian reasons, regardless of their residence status. This group includes asylum seekers, recognized refugees, and individuals with a tolerated status, such as those whose deportation has been suspended.

Sheila Gunn Reid looks at how the Canadians are being kept in the dark over parliamentarians working with foreign states against Canada's interests. Only Trudeau has the power to make this public, yet he refuses to do so.

London-based NatWest, considered to be part of the ‘big four’ clearing banks in the United Kingdom, is using a carbon footprint tracker on its customers to monitor their purchases of meat, and attempting to persuade them to buy alternatives instead.

In 2021, the megabank launched a free carbon footprint tracker app in collaboration with carbon tracking firm CoGo, linking CO2 emissions to customers’ purchases, along with “providing hints and tips on how to go greener and resources for doing so,” NatWest said in a press release. “Users will be able to log their commitments and behavior changes.”

As home affordability continues to be unobtainable for most Americans, a growing trend is emerging in the U.S. housing market: neighborhoods consisting of compact single-family homes strictly for rent.

Even though there are still a number of self-proclaimed financial gurus who are calling for an imminent housing crash, the data simply does not support that there will be one; and if prices were to hypothetically fall in a big way it still would be well without reach for many Americans, especially with higher mortgage rates, with home affordability at its lowest since 2007.

94-year-old Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been steadily offloading Bank of America shares over the past several months. The latest data from Bloomberg reveals that Berkshire sold millions more in recent days, bringing its stake closer to the 10% regulatory threshold, after which it will no longer have to report sales. Before Berkshire started selling BofA shares in mid-July, Buffett's firm held just over a billion shares. In just a few months, that stake has been reduced to around 814 million.

Explosive Documentary: The War on Children explains that Yuri Bezmenov (1939-1993) was a KGB informant who defected to the US in the 1970s. Bezmenov warned:

The highest art of warfare is not to fight at all, but to subvert anything of value in the country of your enemy until such time that the perception of reality of your enemy is screwed up to such an extent that he does not perceive you as an enemy. You can take your enemy without a single shot being fired. Bezmenov explained: “Leftists are useful idiots who serve only to destabilize society.” In an interview with G. Edward Griffin in 1984, Bezmenov exposed how the Communism overtakes a country.

A law banning pro-lifers from standing or congregating near abortion facilities has gone into effect in Scotland. The Safe Access Zones Act creates so-called buffer zones of 656 feet around clinics, prohibiting anyone from attempting to influence women’s decisions to abort their babies.

Currently, there are 30 abortion providers in Scotland—which has a population just over 5 million—that now have buffer zones. Local police are enforcing the new law, and those who violate the boundaries can face fines of up to 10,000 pounds (around $13,000). Scotland Green Party Parliament Member Gillian McKay is behind the law, claiming that the pro-life presence is damaging to women.

Tropical Storm “Helene” is expected to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane by Thursday, September 26, 2024, as it moves toward the Gulf Coast. Forecasts predict that the storm will bring dangerous flooding and strong winds to western Cuba, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southeastern U.S. as early as Thursday.

Tropical Storm “Helene” is predicted to intensify significantly, nearing hurricane strength as it approaches the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula within the next several hours. The region is currently under a Hurricane Warning, and residents should be prepared for severe weather conditions. As Helene moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to rapidly intensify and expand in size, posing a substantial threat to the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Big Bend area. The most severe storm surge inundation is anticipated along the Florida Big Bend coast, where life-threatening conditions could develop. Local officials have issued warnings, and residents in these areas should heed evacuation orders and follow any guidance provided to ensure their safety

A very bright fireball lit up the skies over the western United States at 05:46 UTC on September 24, 2024, and was seen from California to Washington.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 206 reports of a bright fireball observed over the skies of California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington at 05:46 UTC on September 24. The sighting lasted around 4 seconds, with the fireball described as descending at an angle of 100 degrees. Its colors ranged from light to dark blue, orange, and yellow. There were no sounds associated with the event.

A newly released image showing the UFO that was shot down by a US fighter jet over Canada in 2023 has added more questions and uncertainty to the object floating over the Yukon.

The grainy, blurry image captured the “cylindrical” “suspected balloon” 40,000 feet above the Great White North in February 2023 days before it was taken out, according to CTVNews, which obtained the image through an information request with Canada’s Department of National Defence. A US F-22 shot the object, which was first tracked flying over Alaska eight days earlier, out of the sky on Feb. 11, 2023. Officials in the US and Canada began tracking the UFO again when it crossed into Canadian airspace, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the order to shoot it down just after 4:50 p.m.

