US interventionism nudging the world toward armageddon

In the latest worrisome saber-rattling sparked by the US-led proxy war in Ukraine, Russia announced it's revising its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, saying a change has been necessitated by "escalation" initiated by the country's Western adversaries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the update was precipitated by an analysis of "recent conflicts" including "Western adversaries’ escalation course" in the Ukraine war. The revision is "in the advanced stage," but Ryabkov said it was too early to project when it would be completed, given "we are talking about the most important aspect of our national security." While there's been no indication of the specifics, any revision seems certain to lower the threshold for nuclear weapon use -- and increase the potential for a global conflagration.

Huge drone attack Sunday damages several more Russian oil & gas facilities...

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has revealed to CNN that the Zelensky government has presented a list of significant targets which lie deep inside Russia to the Biden White House for approval to strike. His words in the new CNN interview come as Kiev is engaged in intensive lobbying with Washington to get President Biden to greenlight the use of US missiles for longer range attacks. Ukraine has also been begging to receive long-rage missiles toward that end. "We have explained what kind of capabilities we need to protect the citizens against the Russian terror that Russians are causing us, so I hope we were heard," Umerov told CNN’s Alex Marquardt on "The Situation Room."

Poland has suggested such a move would be its “duty” but the bloc appears to disagree

NATO does not want to become directly involved in a conflict with Moscow, the US-led bloc spokesperson said on Monday, addressing demands from Ukraine and statements by Poland’s foreign minister. Kiev has repeatedly asked its Western backers to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in its airspace, as its own air defenses became degraded. A security pact to that effect was signed with Warsaw in July. “NATO is not a party to the conflict and will not become a party to it,” a spokesperson for the bloc told the Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding that the bloc’s responsibility is to “prevent escalation.”

Ulaanbaatar will face “consequences” for letting the Russian president “escape justice,” Kiev warned

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has threatened Mongolia with “consequences” for not arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Ulaanbaatar on Monday and handing him over to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Putin’s visit to Mongolia is his first to a member state of the ICC since the Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest last year. The warrant obliges the court’s 124-member states to detain Putin for extradition should he set foot on their soil, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said before the trip that Moscow “has no concerns” that “our friends from Mongolia” would act on the court order.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane in the Dominican Republic, CNN reported on Monday, citing US officials.

US authorities claim that the plane was purchased in violation of US sanctions. According to a US official, as cited by CNN, the United States is "sending a clear message" that nobody is "above the reach of US sanctions."The airplane was flown to Florida, the report added, citing unnamed officials. According to preliminary information, Nicolas Maduro was not onboard. Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice has said that Maduro's aircraft was seized based on violations of export control and sanctions laws.

Worldview: A quarter of the population has fled the country under Nicolas Maduro’s rule

Elections were not working, so Venezuelans were voting with their feet. In advance of the July 28th election, 11 years in to Nicolas Maduro’s rule, almost eight million Venezuelans, a quarter of the population, had fled their country. Only Afghanistan and Syria have seen a bigger refugee exodus, with Ukraine close behind. In that time, under the corrupt and brutal supposedly “socialist” Maduro regime, GDP has crashed by close to three quarters, plunging half the remaining population of the once oil-rich country into poverty. The country’s sovereign and state oil company debt has soared to an unsustainable $160 billion.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher with a new guidance system, a weapon capable of striking the South Korean capital with what the North’s state media said was new destructive power.

Separately, a South Korean security agency estimates that the North has shipped more than 13,000 containers of weapons to Russia since mid-2022, which could mean 6 million North Korean artillery shells for Russian forces in Ukraine, a South Korean politician said. Kim attended Tuesday’s test of the multiple rocket launch system, or MRLS, that is produced at defense industrial enterprises under the Second Economic Commission, the Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, reported.

Complains of no progress in decades-long bid to join the EU

Turkey has formally requested to join the BRICS group of emerging economies, Bloomberg cited informed sources as saying on Monday. Ankara "seeks to bolster its global influence and forge new ties beyond its traditional Western allies," the sources said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes “that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from developed economies" and that the push to join BRICS "reflects its aspirations to cultivate ties with all sides in a multipolar world, while still fulfilling its obligations as a key member of NATO."

U.S. Navy personnel were violently assaulted by a nationalist youth group after disembarking the USS Wasp in Izmir, Turkey.

Videos of the incident circulated online showing members of the group attempting to abduct two American Sailors as the crowd surrounding them shouts “Yankees Go Home!” Another angle shows one individual getting a bag thrown over their head. The group shared the footage on X, captioning it with: “U.S. soldiers, who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands, cannot defile our country. Every time you step into these lands, we will welcome you as you deserve!”

Work on a comprehensive inter-state agreement is almost complete, according to the foreign minister

Moscow and Tehran will complete work on a comprehensive inter-state agreement in the very near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. According to the diplomat, relations between the two countries are developing rapidly and a lot of bilateral projects are currently underway. “It is symbolic that in the very near future we must complete work – there are already technical details left – on a new inter-state agreement … And this will be a symbolic step in our relations with the new Iranian leadership,” Lavrov said, speaking at Moscow’s State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"Where is the rightful outrage from environmentalists?"

As the Greek-flagged oil tanker MV Sounion burns in the southern Red Sea, Iran-backed Houthi militants targeted two ships with missiles and drones in the critical maritime chokepoint on Monday. Reuters reports projectiles hit a Panama-flagged oil tanker and a merchant vessel. Security firm Ambrey confirmed the oil tanker was hit by two missiles, with sources indicating the tanker is named "Blue Lagoon I." Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the tanker was hit by missiles about 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Saleef. The merchant ship was hit about 50 nautical miles off Yemen's Hodeidah. The security firm said it "assessed that the tanker was targeted due to company affiliation with a vessel calling Israeli ports."

Smotrich:’If we surrender to Hamas’s demands as Minister Gallant wants, then we have lost the war.’

Following the news that the IDF recovered 6 bodies of recently killed hostages in Gaza, a contentious cabinet meeting Sunday exposed the rift between Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on one side and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the other regarding a ceasefire deal and the IDF’s presence in the Philadelphi corridor. Gallant was opposed to the cabinet’s vote on Thursday affirming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand that the IDF maintain a presence in the Philadelphi corridor as a condition for a ceasefire deal. The Defense Minister urged on Sunday, as he had during the vote, that negotiating with Hamas and making concessions was the only way to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

PM Netanyahu pushes back at criticism he has not done enough to secure a hostage deal, says demanding Israeli concessions right after Hamas murdered 6 hostages sends the wrong message.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back at criticism from many quarters, including US President Joe Biden, that he is not doing enough to secure a deal to release the hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza. Following his address to the nation on Monday evening, Netanyahu was asked about the criticism he has received and stated, "I was asked whether I am not doing enough [for] the release of hostages. Well, I want to set the record straight." Netanyahu elaborated on his history of agreeing to deals proposed by the US. "On April 27th, [American] Secretary of State Blinken said that 'Israel made an extraordinarily generous offer for a hostage deal.' On May 31st, Israel agreed to a US-backed proposal - Hamas refused. On August 16th, Israel agreed to what the United States defined as a 'final bridging proposal.'

At least 12 arrests, ToI reporter grabbed by the throat, in Jerusalem; demos also held outside Netanyahu’s Caesarea residence and in Tel Aviv, where Ayalon Freeway blocked

Thousands of Israelis gathered around the country on Monday evening at the end of the second consecutive day of protests in favor of a hostage-release ceasefire deal. In Jerusalem, protesters were met with considerable violence at the hands of the police, who made more than a dozen arrests as they pushed demonstrators down, apparently at random. The protests erupted on Sunday and continued throughout Monday, including in the form of a general strike, after the IDF recovered the bodies of six hostages from Gaza, all of whom had been executed by Hamas just days earlier.

Since the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, pro-Hamas agitators have disrupted college campuses across the county, beaten up Jews in California, taken over subways in New York, indoctrinated schoolchildren, and so much more.

The MSM continues to push the narrative that these are just ‘peaceful protestors’ expressing their beliefs. But it is clear to anyone watching that there are nefarious actors in the shadows organizing, funding, and pushing these disruptive and dangerous demonstrations. Even the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, put out a statement confirming outside “influence efforts” during these protests.

The Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, announces it will resume flights to Israel starting next Thursday.

The Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, announced on Monday evening that it will resume flights to Israel starting next Thursday. In late July, the group announced that it would suspend flights to Israel amid concerns of a security deterioration and, from time to time, conducted security assessments. Lufthansa operates regular flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Munich and Frankfurt. While Lufthansa has announced the resumption of flights to Israel, dozens of international airlines have not yet announced a similar move.

The right-populist, anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has won state elections in Thuringia and near-tied the establishment Christian Democratic Union (CDU), formerly led by Angela Merkel, in Saxony.

The AfD has won an enormous share of the youth and working-class votes, in particular. Led by Björn Höcke, the AfD in Thuringia is projected to have won over 33 percent of the vote on Sunday, up around 10 points on their previous showing in 2019. The CDU looks to be far behind, at around 25 percent. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), a new, left-populist party that opposes mass migration, is third, at around 15 percent.

They don't want this in their country, and they don't want this for their children!

Volkswagen has terminated a job security program and says it cannot rule out closures and redundancies amid a tough economic environment. Workers' representatives have promised to fight the plans.

German automobile giant Volkswagen said on Monday that it could not rule out factory closures and redundancies as it looks to cut back a reported €4 billion ($4.25 billion) more than originally planned in a sweeping savings plan. The board said that the current strategy of offering reduced contracts and severance packages to employees nearing retirement was no longer sufficient to meet the company's targets, and announced it was terminating a job security program which has been in place since 1994. "The European automobile industry currently finds itself in a challenging and serious position," said Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume.

Almost 1.7 million foreigners residing in the U.K. are out of work or “economically inactive,” costing taxpayers an estimated £8.5 billion per year according to a new report.

An analysis of government figures by the Centre for Immigration Control shows that the current levels are the highest ever, surpassing a previous high of 1,628,000, recorded in 2012. The £8.5 billion estimate doesn’t even include the costs of asylum seekers, who are routinely placed into four star hotels, as well as foreign students, meaning the actual cost to a British taxpayers is probably much higher. In addition, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has revealed that the Home Office spent a staggering £7.9 billion in just three years on asylum, border, and visa management when its budget was just £320 million. They went £7.6 BILLION over budget.

According to reports, the United Kingdom's Home Secretary is seeking to reinstate the prosecution of 'non-crime hate speech,' overturning a 2021 court ruling which described the measure as a move towards a police state in Britain.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the United Kingdom’s escalating war on the freedom of expression, the U.K. Home Secretary is seeking to reinstate the prosecution of “non-crime hate speech,” overturning a 2021 court ruling which described the measure as a move towards a police state in Britain. According to an August 28 report in the U.K. Times, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper “faces a legal battle” to reinstate measures to interrogate, monitor, and even prosecute members of the public for a range of “non-criminal” remarks. The measures were struck down in a case brought in 2021 by Harry Miller, the founder of U.K. policing campaign group Fair Cop. They are being reintroduced to “combat antisemitism and Islamophobia,” according to the U.K. Home Secretary.

…is speech more harmful than action?

We need to talk about Julie Sweeney. She’s a 53-year-old English woman who used to live in Church Lawton, Cheshire, and she once had a Facebook account. Today, she’s in prison, serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted under new Criminal Code provisions in the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act. From all available accounts, Ms. Sweeney had—at least until this summer—lived without causing any trouble or having any negative interactions with the local constabulary. Then, on Aug. 3, she lost her temper during the height of the British riots that ensued following the murders of little girls in a Taylor Swift dance class and wrote something really nasty on a local community group Facebook page.

Last night, a fire completely destroyed the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer. This church was located near Calais and Dunkirk in northern France.

With so many churches being set ablaze recently, is this an attack on Christianity? Parishioners in Greenisland were stunned after a significant fire engulfed the Church of the Holy Name on Sunday evening.

The legacy of President Joe Biden’s administration will be rampant inflation, humiliation in the Middle East, funding a war in Europe, and a catastrophic border crisis.

On that last note, Fox News reports that parents sending their kids back to school in New York City are finding an unpleasant surprise as an all-male migrant center opened in April “just feet away” from City Life Academy, a private Christian school for grades K – 12. Irina Edelstein — a Brooklyn resident and mother of 3 — told “Fox & Friends First” there wasn’t any communication with city officials or notice of the center. “No one told us from the city side about the shelter’s coming up,” she explained.

The events of recent years have awakened many Americans to the presence of evil in Western societies and governments.

One could scarcely imagine a darker evil than public policies that knowingly and purposely abet the brutalization of children. In an appearance Sunday on the podcast “The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis,” Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue accused the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of operating like a “complicit middle man in child trafficking” due to the administration’s refusal to secure the southern border. Unanue’s complaint about child trafficking came amid broader criticism of the Biden-Harris administration.

The latest polling suggests that Kamala Harris has received little to no convention boost, showing Donald Trump ahead of the vice president in several crucial swing states.

A Trafalgar Group survey of seven of the toughest contests - considered by experts to be Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada - show Trump either in the lead or even with Harris. Trump leads Harris 47% to 45% in Pennsylvania and 47% to 46% in Wisconsin, two states that flipped to red in 2016 when Trump won before flipping back to Democrats in 2020 when he lost to Joe Biden. The Trafalgar survey, which is considered by polling aggregators to lean Republican, also shows Harris almost even with Trump in Michigan, with the former president eking out a 47% to 46.6% lead.

The halls of academia have long been regarded as bastions of free thought and scientific inquiry.

However, a recent study paints a concerning picture of dwindling academic freedom worldwide. This shift, occurring for the first time since World War II, threatens to undermine global innovation at a time when creative solutions may be needed more than ever. The research, conducted by a team of international researchers, reveals that after decades of steady improvement, global academic freedom has begun to decline over the past decade. This shift represents the first significant downturn since World War II and raises serious concerns about the future of innovation and scientific advancement. Academic freedom, the right of scholars to pursue research, teach, and express ideas without undue interference, has long been considered a cornerstone of scientific progress. However, its importance to innovation has never been quantitatively measured on a global scale until now.

We are literally killing ourselves and everything around us, and most people don’t even know that this is happening.

But even if we could get everyone to understand the extinction-level threat that we are facing, would they change their behavior? The plastic products that we are constantly discarding do not magically disappear. Instead, they break down into smaller and smaller pieces. Today, there are trillions upon trillions of incredibly small plastic particles known as “microplastics” that have literally saturated our entire environment. You may not realize this, but microplastics now make up approximately 40 percent of the dust in our homes. Every time it rains, microplastics come pouring down from the sky, our soil is absolutely teeming with microplastics, the air that we breathe is filled with microplastics, and microplastics are in virtually everything that we eat and drink. An article that was recently published by Yale University discussed how pervasive microplastics have now become…

CNN — Baltimore hotel workers are joining a massive nationwide strike against three major hotel chains during one of the biggest travel holidays of the year.

Unite Here, the union representing hotel workers, said approximately 200 hotel workers walked off the job in Baltimore at the Hilton Inner Harbor this morning. Hotel union workers are now on strike across 25 US cities. More than 10,200 hotel workers at dozens of hotels stretching from Boston to the West Coast to Hawaii went on strike early Sunday morning. “I walked out today because we just cannot keep working paycheck to paycheck, not able to pay our bills,” Jerome Roberts, a dishwasher at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor said in a statement. “Going on strike is hard, but not nearly as hard as trying to get by on what we are getting paid. We told the bosses in our negotiations how much we are struggling right now but they didn’t care. We are on strike to make them pay.”

Bitcoin and crypto prices have surged this year as the U.S. dollar index falls to year-to-date lows.

The bitcoin price is trading around $60,000 per bitcoin, up from January lows of under $40,000, as traders bet a fresh injection of liquidity by the Federal Reserve will put the bitcoin and crypto market on the “cusp” of a major move. Now, as China gears up to drop a bitcoin price bombshell, fears are swirling the U.S. dollar is on “the verge of a total collapse,” setting up the bitcoin price for “a critical tipping point.” “The U.S. Dollar Index just hit a new 2024 low [and it’s] actually still relatively high, but it looks like it’s on the verge of a total collapse,” economist and gold bull Peter Schiff posted to X.

On September 18th, the US dollar will face its most significant test in the last 80 years as the Fed slashes interest rates. The Fed has admitted we are now in a US dollar bear market. Get ready for increased inflation, more layoffs, and a devalued dollar.

President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly drafting an executive order that would aid in enforcing a digital identity system, one that would drastically change how typical Americans would access their licenses and paperwork, to payments and social benefits, to the content they are able to access online and more.

Non-profit publication NOTUS reported in an exclusive post that they saw a draft of an executive order that ‘pushes federal and state governments to speed adoption of smartphone-based mobile driver’s license and ID options more widely, stating: “It is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents. This digital ID framework would allow documents to be electronically submitted, and in tandem with biometric scans such as facial recognition and palmprints, the IDs would be used to cut down on fraudulent activity and identity theft.

Depiction of a winged demon is striking, given prohibition of figurative representations

A rare First Temple period seal, featuring a winged figure and a paleo-Hebrew inscription, was recently discovered near the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Described as "one of the most beautiful ever," the seal was most probably used by a senior Judahite official to sign documents. The area of the Ophel and southern part of the temple retaining walls, a site of major archaeological significance, continues to reveal its secrets. It cnotains many artifacts bearing inscriptions, underscoring its role as a hub of high aristocracy and administration iduring the 8th to 6th centuries B.C.

“The existence of giants here is confirmed” this was written in a letter to the French Academy of Sciences in 1766 by Dr. Matthew Maty, the secretary of the British Royal Society He was referring to the confirmation of giants at the southern end of South America by English explorer John Byron..but reports of giants in this part of the world went back more than two centuries.

