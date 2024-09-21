One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

IDF eliminates Ibrahim Aqil, Head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit. US already classified him as a "terrorist" in 2015 offering 7 million dollars for any information on him.

IAF aircraft on Friday conducted a targeted, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the Head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, who was also in charge of Hezbollah’s "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, during the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil. Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and murder innocent civilians.

The IDF strike was defined as a "necessary opportunity for execution." The political leadership approved, and so the strike was carried out.

The IDF strike that killed ten Radwan Force commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, on Friday was during a meeting with 20 commanders from the Hezbollah special operations forces in a parking lot in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut. The meeting comprised of the exact number of commanders was initially reported by Al Jazeera, which also reported that the meeting was in the second underground level of the parking lot and that the IDF strike was carried out with four missiles that caused the structure to collapse, reaching the floor where the meeting was taking place.

If the security situation deteriorates into an all-out military conflict, he will be eliminated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to New York has been postponed for a day, Maariv reported. He will take off for the US on Tuesday evening.

UN chief Guterres' spokesman says the UN is "very concerned" following Israeli strikes in which Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated: We urge all parties to deescalate immediately. All must exercise maximum restraint.

The United Nations said Friday it was "very concerned" following the Israeli strikes in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which eliminated top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other senior members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. "We are, of course, very concerned about the heightened escalation... including the deadly strikes we saw in Beirut today. We urge all parties to deescalate immediately. All must exercise maximum restraint," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as quoted by AFP.

During UN Security Council meeting, Lebanese Foreign Minister accuses Israel of attacking Lebanon. Ambassador Danon responds: If you continue to ignore Hezbollah’s aggression, the pain and suffering of the Lebanese people will be on your shoulders.

The UN Security Council convened on Friday for an emergency discussion on the latest developments in Lebanon. The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, and the ambassadors of Iran and Syria participated in the briefing convened at the request of Algeria. Iran’s Ambassador to the UN blamed Israel for the pager explosions in Lebanon this week, saying, “The attack against our ambassador in Lebanon is an act of terrorism and a violation of international law.”

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said on Saturday that he was not aware of any Israeli notice to the United States before the assassination of Ibrahim Akil in Beirut.

Kirby added that Americans have been urged not to travel to Lebanon or leave if they are there. "War is not inevitable," Kirby said. "We will continue to do everything we can to try to prevent it."

Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince of Iran, addresses 2024 Israeli-American Council National Summit: The only way to bring peace in the Middle East would be to send the Islamic Republic “to the ash heap of history once and for all.

Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince of Iran, on Friday addressed the 2024 Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit taking place in Washington, DC. Pahlavi, the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, leads the self-styled National Council of Iran, an exiled opposition group and is a prominent critic of the current government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In his remarks, Pahlavi stated that the only way to bring peace in the Middle East would be to send the Islamic Republic “to the ash heap of history once and for all.”

Democrats are attempting to get funding restored to a U.N. Agency whose members participated in the October 7 mass killings in Israel last year alongside Hamas.

At a press briefing outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, several Democratic Representatives called for reinstating funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the passage of H.R. 9649, a.k.a. the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act. Among the lawmakers pushing the legislation are Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who heads the House Progressive Caucus; Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), a staunch ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); André Carson (D-IN), the bill’s lead sponsor; and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a vocal support of pro-Hamas policies. Overall, 65 House Democrats have joined Rep. Carson in cosponsoring the bill.

The Pentagon doesn’t have enough weapons in stock to keep up with Kiev’s demands, a report says

The weapons stockpile shortages will likely force Washington to delay the shipments of promised military aid to Ukraine, CNN reported on Friday, citing two US officials familiar with the matter. The report comes as Kiev has been asking foreign backers to speed up the delivery of arms and to lift the remaining restrictions on the use of longer-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia territory. According to the Pentagon, the US has $5.9 billion left in the special congressionally approved mechanism (PDA) aimed at fast-tracking aid for Kiev. However, the aid packages have been getting smaller in recent times as the weapons stocks are dwindling, CNN said.

Kiev is transporting Russian civilians from Kursk Region at gunpoint, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said

Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk Region are abducting civilians and imprisoning them in Nazi-style concentration camps, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said. Speaking at the Eurasian Women’s Forum 2024 (EAWF) on Friday, Zakharova drew parallels between the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union during World War II and the actions of Ukrainian troops during the cross-border incursion launched last month. Russian law enforcement agencies continue to collect data on cases in which Ukrainian nationalists “forcibly took to Ukraine residents of Kursk Region who did not have time to evacuate,” Zakharova stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Mexico for the inauguration of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said in an interview with RTVI channel on Sept. 20.

The director of the ministry's Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, confirmed that Russia had received an invitation from Mexico but said that Putin's representative would attend the inauguration instead. Mexico signed the Rome Statute in 2005 and is subject to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin last year. Ukraine asked the Mexican government to arrest Putin in accordance with the ICC warrant if he attended the inauguration of Sheinbaum on Oct. 1. The Mexican government said it would not accommodate Kyiv's request.

General Michel Yakovleff, former deputy chief of staff of SHAPE (NATO) has analyzed Russia's latest economic results, and he believes that the country is on the verge of collapse. This is what he published on X.

Russia's latest economic results show how instability is present. The war economy is running at full speed, and the printing press too. As a result, the inflation rate is 9%, the value of the ruble is in free fall, 1 euro is equal to 104 rubles. Real inflation could be higher. The cycle is not virtuous in the case of a war effort, because there is no economic circulation of production and value. It's society that pays the price. Furthermore, Putin's regime continues to get into debt by promising insane sums to new soldiers recruited into the army. On the banking side, interest rates are at 19%, which is sending Russia into a wall.

Germany’s GDP could stagnate or even decline in the third quarter, Bundesbank has warned

The German economy has been shrinking over the past two years and will remain stagnant for the rest of the year as it continues to grapple with economic malaise, Bloomberg reported on Friday. According to a survey conducted by the outlet, the EU’s top economy has been stalling in the three months through September, marking a deeper-than-expected decline. Economists have already started downgrading their forecasts for this year, with some now seeing protracted stagnation or even another downturn.

Government borrowing has reached 100% of the country’s GDP, according to the Office for National Statistics

The UK’s national debt stands at 100% of the country’s annual economic output and is at its highest level since the 1960s, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Friday. Government borrowing surged to £13.7 billion ($18.2 billion) in August, equaling to the annual value of total economic production, according to the ONS. “Borrowing was up by over £3 billion last month on 2023’s figure, and was the third highest August borrowing on record,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

The problem for Harris: The Democrats working the hardest to put her in the Oval Office still argue that Trump could end democracy itself

Two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump have not clarified the Democratic position on whether that Republican represents an existential threat to democracy. The White House still calls him a threat. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has mostly discarded that talking point. Trump wants it to stop either way. At least, when directed towards him. “It is time to stop the lies, stop the hoaxes, stop the smears, stop the lawfare or the fake lawsuits against me, and stop claiming your opponents will turn America into a dictatorship. Give me a break,” the Republican nominee said at a Wednesday rally in New York.

At least someone is doing their job

Each day it becomes increasingly clearer that the migrant crime the left side of the aisle wants us to believe is a figment of our imagination...isn't. The latest example came from, of all places, Nantucket, where 28 year old illegal migrant Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo was accused of raping a pre-teen child this past July after entering the U.S. from El Salvador. Of course, after being charged with one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, he was allowed to "walk free on bail" and immigration authorities were never called, according to a report from the New York Post. ICE was only able to arrest him on September 10th after tracking him down, the report says.

Teachers have revealed school administrators directed them to assign passing grades to immigrant students during the last academic year, despite many not meeting language and other educational requirements.

Several Chicago Public Schools elementary teachers say they were told to give these students a 70 percent—or C average—grade across all subjects and move them on to the next academic level despite their shortcomings. Teachers struggled in attempting to provide the migrant children with any education, as few could speak English, and most teachers had little to no proficiency in Spanish. The schools involved did not provide programs for teaching English as a second language.

"This is the same thing as going into somebody's yard, taking their dog and cooking it," says devastated father.

A Florida family is demanding justice after thieves trespassed on their property, stole their two horses, and butchered them for meat, a bizarre story that comes as a national conversation about migrants eating pets is underway. While the family in Southwest Miami-Dade did not speculate migrants may be responsible, they told WSVN 7News the horses were considered dear family members. “This is the same thing as going into somebody’s yard, taking their dog and cooking it,” the devastated father told reporters.

Pro-Hamas agitators are at it again at the University of North Carolina.

In May, The Gateway Pundit reported a group of heroic UNC fraternity brothers that protected a fallen American flag from a pro-Hamas mob despite a violent onslaught from the radicals. In the latest incident, the American flag was once again a target for the radicals as they vandalized an ROTC building on campus. According to The Daily Tar Heel, at least 200 students and staff participated in a walkout on Thursday led by UNC Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Demonstrators hung papers outlining their demands throughout buildings, spray painting messages like “Free Gaza,” “F*** UNC” and “Israel is a terror state” on the walls of Carroll Hall and other buildings as they walked.

America, brace yourselves for a startling reality check: The White House and Pentagon may be influenced by a clandestine cabal beyond the president and secretary of defense.

As we approach the 2024 election, many Americans are disillusioned by the notion that their votes truly matter. Why? Because there’s a growing belief that a hidden force—often referred to as the Deep or Administrative State—wields disproportionate power behind the scenes. Despite our democratic process, can we truly trust that our elected leaders are running the country, or are they merely figureheads for a larger, more insidious operation? Consider the historical context: Barack Obama’s admiration for Saul Alinsky and Hillary Clinton’s thesis on his methods are no coincidence.

Interest rates have risen 11 times in just 16 months, marking the largest hike since the 1970s. The discussion explores the potential fallout from Jerome Powell's recent half-point cut and its impact on the stock market, housing, and unemployment trends.

Gold soared above the $2,600 level on Friday for the first time, extending a rally boosted by bets for further U.S. interest rate cuts, and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,593.80 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $2,646.30. Bullion’s latest rally got a fillip after the Federal Reserve initiated an aggressive easing cycle on Wednesday with a half-percentage-point reduction, adding to the appeal for gold, which pays no interest. Prices of the safe-haven asset have climbed 26% in 2024, its biggest annual rise since 2010, as investors also sought to hedge uncertainties spurred by prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Two Democrat senators have decided to put fresh (public) pressure on major social networks in the US ahead of the November election.

Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner penned a letter addressed to Meta, X, Discord, Twitch, and Alphabet (Google) that entirely predictably revolves around the talk of “election disinformation” and highlights that their concerns about this are “persistent.” We obtained a copy of the letter for you here. The letter effectively accuses these companies of allowing the proliferation of such content on their platforms, and stresses the need to stomp it out through “prioritizing decisive action.”

In the year 2000 the Scientific and Technological Options Assessment (STOA) panel of the European Parliament published a study entitled “Crowd Control Technologies” where it wrote:

“in October 1999 NATO announced a new policy on non-lethal weapons and their place in allied arsenals… The most controversial non-lethal crowd control and anti-materiel technology proposed by the US are so called Radio Frequency or Directed Energy Weapons that can allegedly manipulate human behavior in a variety of unusual ways… the greatest concern is with systems which can directly interact with the human nervous system… The research undertaken to date both in the US and in Russia can be divided into two related areas: (i) individual mind control and (ii) crowd control” (pg.liii).

Researchers have encoded the entire human genome onto a “5D memory crystal” in the off chance our species finds itself needing to walk back from the brink of extinction.

But even if the plan ultimately fails, the device itself is theoretically capable of providing our genetic code to some other future, sentient third-party, even if it takes them billions of years to find it. For over a decade, the gold standard for the most durable data storage medium has been crystal. More specifically, a nanostructured glass disc developed in 2014 by a team of researchers led by optoelectronics professor Peter Kazansky at the University of Southampton. The 360 terabyte data crystal will remain stable at room temperature for 300 quintillion years—a lifespan that only drops down to 13.8 billion years (i.e., the universe’s current age) if heated to 374 degrees Fahrenheit.

A baffling new theory to explain human consciousness has suggested it comes from hidden dimensions and is not just brain activity.

A physicist claimed that we plug in to these invisible planes of the universe when making art, practicing science, pondering philosophy or dreaming, and this could explain the phenomenon that has evaded scientific understanding for centuries. Michael Pravica, a professor of physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has based the wild idea on hyperdimensionality, the idea that the universe is made up of more dimensions than just the four we perceive: height, length width and time. But his theory is highly controversial, with one scientist saying that the cornerstone of Pravica's theory 'borders on science fiction.'

With the Summit of the Future only days away, the general public has not seen a final draft of the Pact for the Future agreement.

On September 13, United Nations member states completed the 4th draft of the Pact for the Future document which is expected to be signed this weekend at the Summit of the Future in New York City. With the Summit set to begin on Sunday, and “Action Days” for the Summit beginning Friday, the public is unlikely to see the final version of the document before it is signed by all 193 member states of the UN. The Summit of the Future is taking place during the 79th session of the annual UN General Assembly. The summit has been in the making since at least 2022 after repeated calls by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to shift financial resources to rapidly complete the Agenda 2030 goals set by the UN in 2015.

Next week, a gaggle of globalists will descend on the UN to rubber stamp the Pact for the Future, a new document from the kleptocrats laying out their goals for global government and universal neofeudal enslavement.

What, you didn’t think the UN was an innocent organization devoted to world peace, did you? Well, you certainly won’t after this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast. United Nations delenda est.

