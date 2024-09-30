One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Terror group's executive council head Hashem Safieddine reportedly tapped to succeed cousin slain in Israeli airstrike in Beirut; Iranian axis making arrangements for 'historic funeral'

Hezbollah's Shura Council has chosen Hashem Safieddine as the organization's new secretary-general, following the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s Dahieh district on Friday, Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported Sunday. Safieddine is Nasrallah's cousin and the head of Hezbollah's executive council. His appointment has yet to be officially confirmed by either Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.

Other slain Hezbollah officials include Southern Front commander, who had survived assassination attempt last week, as well as closest allies of terror group’s slain leader

The body of Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah was recovered from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, a medical source and a security source told Reuters. Hezbollah’s statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah’s death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be. But the two sources said his body had no direct wounds and that it appeared the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast. A short clip circulated later by Lebanese media outlets purported to show the moment the body was recovered from the terror group’s underground headquarters in Beirut.

Tehran’s foreign minister says ‘horrible crime’ will ‘not go unanswered,’ threatens diplomatic and legal steps; vice president says Iran will choose time, place for response

Iran vowed revenge Sunday over Israel’s killing of a top Revolutionary Guard official in Friday’s major Beirut strike that also resulted in the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement that the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Deputy Commander Abbas Nilforoushan “will not go unanswered.” “This horrible crime of the aggressor Zionist regime will not go unanswered,” the top diplomat said, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The IDF struck Yemen' Hodeidah and Ras Issa ports, attacking oil reserves and military supplies, sources told The Jerusalem Post.

The IDF’s impressive strike against Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday was the most powerful one against the terror group since the beginning of the war, even exceeding the massive strike on Hodeidah in July, sources told The Jerusalem Post ahead of the IDF announcement. Dozens of Israeli aircraft, including F-15I fighter planes, participated in the operation, striking 1,800 kilometers from Israeli territory after the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles on the Tel Aviv and central Israel areas in recent weeks, including one on Saturday.

Media in Lebanon report explosion in the Al-Kola district of the Lebanese capital. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: Three of our senior leaders were killed in an Israeli attack.

Media in Lebanon reported an explosion in the capital of Beirut early Monday morning. The Reuters news agency reported that the explosion took place in the Al-Kola district, which is not in the Dahieh district, a stronghold of Hezbollah. Reports said the explosion was the result of a strike which targeted a residential apartment in the capital. The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the attack in Beirut, which was attributed to Israel, was aimed at an apartment owned by former member of parliament Najah Wakim. Later, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization announced the death of three of its terrorists in an Israeli attack in Beirut.

Despite Hezbollah's critical role as Iran's regional proxy, Tehran remains hesitant to intervene as Israel cripples the group—economic, political, and strategic factors explain why.

In a series of “targeted strikes” against Hezbollah, the Israeli military has eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of the group, along with almost all top Hezbollah commanders and operatives. The IDF also severely damaged Hezbollah’s command-and-control systems, destroyed its communications infrastructure, and significantly reduced the group’s stockpile of short- and medium-range rockets. As Iran’s premier proxy in the region, Hezbollah serves as a crucial second-strike force in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. So, why does Iran look paralyzed with indecision as the IDF continues to cripple Hezbollah? Has the regime abandoned its key ally, or are there deeper strategic calculations behind its inaction?

There has been speculation that the photo was intended to be a subtle message conveyed by the IDF.

Rumors have sparked regarding Hamas head Yahya Sinwar's whereabouts following IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi's Sunday statement, in which a picture of Sinwar marked with a question mark appeared behind Halevi as he spoke. Halevi issued a statement during an operational briefing as Israeli forces conducted strikes on the Houthi terror group in Yemen. However, notably in the background of Halevi was a photo that depicted a diagram of Hamas's leadership, with a question mark over Sinwar's name, possibly indicating that the IDF was uncertain of his whereabouts or status.

US President tells reporters he will speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stresses the importance of an all-out war in the Middle East being avoided.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the importance of an all-out war in the Middle East being avoided. “It has to be,” Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington, according to The Associated Press. “We really have to avoid it.” He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu. Biden’s comments came after US officials told ABC News that Israel is currently conducting, or is about to begin conducting, "small-scale operations," or "border movements," into Lebanon.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says he would be willing for Israel to conduct counterterror operations in Gaza following war. 'I don't personally care about the Palestinian issue, but my people do.'

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US President Joe Biden that he does not actually care about whether Israel agrees to a two-state solution, The Atlantic reported. Saudi Arabia and Israel had been close to a deal on the eve of the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in the Israeli towns bordering Gaza. The war put the deal on hold, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken still believed that it was possible, even if the details had changed. Blinken also wanted Saudi Arabia to fund Gaza's reconstruction following the end of the war.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to Iran on Monday, where he will hold talks with the republic's leadership — President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

During the talks, the parties plan to discuss the entire range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. Particular attention will be paid to the implementation of major joint projects in transport, energy, industry, agriculture and other areas.

"The challenge will be to swiftly ensure high-quality care for, in the worst case, a great number of wounded."

As the North Atlantic alliance ramps up preparations for war with Russia, Brussels is considering how it might remove a large number of wounded NATO soldiers from the frontlines should conflict with Moscow breakout. Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, the head of NATO’s logistics command, discussed the plans with Reuters. "The challenge will be to swiftly ensure high-quality care for, in the worst case, a great number of wounded," he said.

Donald Trump winning in November would be the preferred outcome for Europe, former Czech premier Andrej Babis says

The outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be decided by the upcoming US presidential election in November, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis believes. Speaking to the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday, Babis said that “even the EU and NATO countries are not united on how to proceed in Ukraine,” adding that the bloc should pursue peace rather than anything else. “But let us be realistic: the US elections will decide the war in Ukraine,” Babis stated, adding that “a [Donald] Trump win would be good for Europe because he promised to end the war immediately.”

Russian media reports that as many as 125 drones have attacked a number of Russian regions.

A massive drone attack in Russia occurred last night. Drones came down on several regions in Russian territory. Notably. there were 67 drones over the Volgograd region, 18 drones over the Rostov region, 17 drones over the Belgorod region, 17 drones over the Voronezh region, 3 drones over the Azov Sea and 1 drone over the Krasnodar regions. The attack is considered as a convincing result for the Ukrainian military, who destroyed a large ammunition warehouse in Kotluban, in the Volgograd region. This morning the detonations continued in the region. Reports indicate that Iranian ballistic missiles were stored in this warehouse and that they were reduced to ashes.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, signed a treaty on the "non-use of weapons in space" with Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in Africa.

The treaty, intended to prevent the militarization of space, was met with skepticism and mockery online. Many questioned why Russia would prioritize such an agreement with a country whose economy relies largely on subsistence farming and is currently dealing with a severe food crisis. Burkina Faso, a former French colony, has faced significant political instability, with a military junta taking control in a coup in 2022. Despite its dire economic situation, Russia is strengthening its influence in the region, aligning itself with Burkina Faso as part of a broader neo-colonial strategy in Africa.

Saudi Arabia announced plans to increase its oil production, abandoning the previously sought price of $100 per barrel.

This decision is a significant move that could impact Russia's economy and comes in the wake of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions were aimed at diminishing Russia’s war capabilities. Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia within the OPEC group, is making this shift despite previous production cuts intended to stabilize oil prices. The increase in oil output is anticipated to lower global oil prices, directly affecting Russia, which relies heavily on oil revenue to finance its military operations in Ukraine.

North Korea stated on Sunday that the US military assistance to Ukraine amounting to $8 billion is an incredible mistake and a dangerous game against a nuclear state like Russia, according to Reuters.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claimed that Washington is reportedly escalating the conflict in Ukraine and putting all of Europe on the brink of nuclear war. "The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning. Are the United States and the West really able to handle the consequences as they recklessly play with fire against Russia, which is a nuclear superpower?" Kim said in a statement published by state news agency KCNA.

"The theatre troops maintain a high degree of vigilance, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests, (and) are firm in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea"

China didn't just fire the proverbial stimulus bazooka targeting its markets and economy last week: it also fired a literal bazooka in preparation for the inevitable showdown with the US, which is not a matter of if just when. On Saturday, China's military said that the country's air and naval forces are conducting manoeuvres in a disputed area of the South China Sea, just hours after the country's top diplomat discussed ways of reducing regional tension with his U.S. counterpart, confirming yet again that the world literally can not wait to make fun of Anthony Blinken.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday approved $567 million in defense support for Taiwan, the White House said, the latest move by the United States to boost the island's military in the face of rising tensions with China.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. China has repeatedly demanded Washington stop selling weapons to Taipei, which it claims as its territory.

In a statement, the White House said Biden had delegated the Secretary of State the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

Austria’s Freedom Party, under Herbert Kickl, has triumphed in the elections, marking a pivotal moment in Europe’s conservative resurgence as nations increasingly reject open-border policies in favor of sovereignty, security, and cultural identity.

Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), under the bold leadership of Herbert Kickl, has emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections, sending a clear message that the Austrian people demand a change—a return to national sovereignty, security, and cultural identity. Winning 29.1% of the vote, the FPÖ has surged ahead of all its competitors, outpacing Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party and the center-left Social Democrats. This landslide reflects the voice of a nation ready to reclaim control of its borders and values.

"Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco..."

Elon Musk has argued that the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States, "something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible," will effectively establish a 'one-party state and Democracy is over.' Responding to a thread on X in which Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out that the DOJ is suing Alabama for trying to remove noncitizens from its voting lists, and blocked the SAVE Act - Musk noted that "Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.:

"The vision of democracy held by John Kerry involves a small cabal of..."

The World Economic Forum held its 'Sustainable Development Impact Meetings' during last week's United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Speaking at the meeting, far-left elitist and former presidential climate envoy John Kerry expressed frustration to fellow globalists, stating that the First Amendment frequently obstructs their agenda. "Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence. What we need is to win...the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you're free to be able to implement change," Kerry said. Kerry noted, "It's very hard to govern today."

Victoria (Tori) Verber Salazar, one of the introductory speakers at Kamala Harris’s border event in Arizona on Friday night, is a former California District Attorney who was ousted by voters after a tenure of failure. In 2022, Verber Salazar was rebuked by dozens of local attorneys in her own office in San Joaquin County, who declared they had “no confidence in their boss, DA Tori Verber Salazar, to effectively manage prosecutions.”

She lost a re-election bid just two months later. The National Pulse can also reveal that Verber Salazar, who described herself as a Republican while introducing Harris in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday afternoon, has been a Harris donor since at least 2016, contributing to her Senate election fund. She was also an active participant in the nationwide, often violent Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. There is no evidence of her contributing to any Republican candidates.

A dangerous gang has infiltrated NYC's controversial shelter for asylum seekers at randall's island, making it their secret base of operations in the city. Not only does this troubling event spell disaster for the many law abiding asylum seekers in NY, it also might mean our crime stats continue trending in the wrong direction...

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims he considered ordering an “aquatic raid” against the European Union (EU) to seize coronavirus vaccines impounded in the Netherlands. Five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were held up by the EU and Britain’s NATO allies in 2020.

EU officials claimed that the pharmaceutical corporation had to meet its obligations to the bloc before exporting vaccines to Britain. “I was angry enough to ­contemplate this clandestine operation because after two months of futile negotiation, I had come to the conclusion that the EU was treating us with malice and with spite… we were vaccinating our population much faster than they were, and the European electorate had long since noticed,” Johnson argues in his latest memoir, Unleashed.

Here we go again: Ebola-like virus kills six in Rwanda

Six people have died in a major outbreak of Marburg disease in Rwanda, a viral hemorrhagic fever from the same family as Ebola.

At least 26 cases have been reported since the outbreak was first confirmed on Friday, the health minister has announced, marking the first-ever reported cases in Rwanda. While the source of the outbreak is not yet known, cases have been reported in six of the country’s 30 districts, suggesting it may be widespread. The majority of cases so far recorded have been reported in health workers in and around the country’s capital Kigali. The city has a population of 1.2 million people and a well-connected airport, raising concerns of further spread via international and domestic travel, experts have warned.

The US dollar, still the #1 reserve currency held by central banks, keeps losing share in bits and pieces ever so slowly against a mix of other reserve currencies as central banks diversify their holdings of dollar-denominated assets to assets denominated in other currencies. And they’re also adding to their holdings of gold.

The share of USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves – assets that central banks other than the Fed hold that are denominated in USD – ticked down to 58.2% of total exchange reserves in Q2, the lowest share since 1995, according to the IMF’s new COFER data. Over the past 10 years, the dollar’s share has dropped by about 8 percentage points, from 66% in 2015 to 58.2% in 2024 so far. If this pace continues, the dollar’s share will kiss 50% in 10 years.

“Gold could soar to $3,000 an ounce this year,” predicts the legendary trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. He breaks down why it’s not complicated: When interest rates drop, the dollar tanks—and that sends gold prices soaring. "It’s not rocket science," he says. Celente goes even further, exposing why today’s economy is a fragile house of cards waiting to collapse.

It’s becoming evident that ING’s new AI model, which uses “reinforcement learning”, is doing a better job at pricing currencies than humans, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The AI process “mimics the trial-and-error process humans use to make pricing decisions to keep up with market volatility,” according to global head of electronic trading Simon Bevan. He continued: “It makes sense to take what we’ve done and see how we can use it in different asset classes. Working on more AI models will be a big focus for us going into next year.” In an interview with Bloomberg, he said: “It’s a full-time job monitoring the market, adjusting spreads and managing the risk, so it’s freed up basically a whole person. This model completely takes care of that and has performed way beyond our expectations, it has definitely outperformed a human.”

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a prominent Democrat, is pressuring the Biden administration to expand its collaboration with Big Tech and local governments in an effort to curb what he calls “election disinformation” ahead of the 2024 elections.

In a letter obtained by Reclaim The Net, Warner urges Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to work closely with social media companies, researchers, and local officials to tackle online content that could influence voters. Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claims that election officials are under severe pressure to handle an “unprecedented rise in targeted election disinformation campaigns.” He has urged CISA to use all available tools to support election administrators in building resilience against these so-called “information manipulation campaigns.”

Does it bother you that a weapons manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, has been granted $37.2 million of your tax dollars to develop a new mass surveillance tool for DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), a division of the Pentagon, to clamp down on disinformation?

This mass surveillance algorithmic detector tool, Semantic Forensics (SemaFor), has in fact been developed and is practically good to go. It claims that this project will be used to detect AI deepfakes such as, for example, those used for fake news disinformation. Considered by many to be untrustworthy, might DARPA be a major part of the disinformation problem…??

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel on the rise of the digital ID, and how it is a foundational part of the growing technocratic agenda.

We will discuss the interesting way that digital IDs continue to be the “solution” to whatever “problem” is currently facing the people, and how those problems can usually be traced back to the very government proposing the so-called solution. We will highlight the differing dialects used to promote digital ID by the different sides of the government, to give the illusion of opposition, yet show how all lead to the same outcome, and how all of this leads to the technocratic control structure that will enslave Democrats and Republicans alike.

A Georgia chemical plant ignited in flames Sunday morning at 5 am, reportedly due to a sprinkler malfunction that caused a chemical reaction sending billows of smoke into the air.

The plant is in Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. Another day in Biden and Kamala’s America. The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on several similar catastrophes since the two took office. Notably, a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, spilled toxic chemicals and poisoned the air and water of the community, which drew massive scrutiny to the Biden Administration for their failure to respond to the tragedy. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada, today, likely unbothered by the fire and severe flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Southeast. Who even knows were the so-called President is?

Apocalyptic chaos has struck down in the South as millions are left without power as desperate families line up at gas stations and roving mobs steal generators.

The southeastern United States has been plunged into crisis as the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to wreak havoc across multiple states. The storm has left a trail of destruction in its wake with the death toll rising to 89 on Sunday. A staggering 2.5 million customers across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia remain without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding from Hurricane Helene have been catastrophic, flooding neighborhoods, stranding residents, destroying homes and toppling trees in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Dozens have been killed. Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a massive Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) listed 62 people missing in Washington County and 47 in Unicoi County in its latest update early Sunday evening — though authorities believe many of those people are safe and just unreachable by phone.

TEMA’s report also listed four people missing in Johnson County and 40 in “other surrounding counties.” As of 6 p.m., only two deaths had been confirmed: one in Johnson County and one in Unicoi County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has a hotline to coordinate reports of missing persons in the areas affected by the recent flooding in Northeast Tennessee. Callers to 1-800-824-3463 should be prepared to relay as much identifying information as possible, including names, phone numbers, vehicle identification, and last known whereabouts.

Most US states have their own versions of Bigfoot or other mythical creatures whose stories have been passed down through many generations.

Florida is no exception, but it does have the distinction of having one of the grossest names for its beast of legend. The 'Bardin Booger,' as the cryptid has become known, has had several sightings in the landlocked Putnam County of northern Florida. Its name, broken down into two parts, comes from the tiny town where it was first spotted named Bardin - and 'Booger,' which is a slang term for 'bogeyman.' Like the Skunk Ape, another Florida-specific creature, the Bardin Booger is thought to be a regional twist on Bigfoot and Yeti myths, according to ClickOrlando.

Justin Trudeau is actively auditioning for the role of U.N. Secretary General.

