The target of the heavy Israeli airstrike in Beirut is reported to be Hashem Safieddine.

Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s executive council, is presumed to be the successor of Hassan Nasrallah following his assassination last week. Axios reporter Barak Ravid cites two Israeli sources as saying Safieddine was the target. The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.

Might Netanyahu order IDF to deliver knockout blow to Tehran on or around Oct 7th? Yes

WASHINGTON, DC — Is it possible that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and his Security Cabinet will order the IDF to launch a massive attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, oil refineries, and even a decapitation strike against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Iranian regime on or around the one year anniversary of the October 7th invasion by Hamas and slaughter of 1,200 Israeli Jews? Yes. That’s what I’m watching for and I believe it is increasingly likely. "Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said on Tuesday. "The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies,” the prime minister added.

Israel said closely coordinating with US on response to Iranian missile attack, expected in coming days; oil prices jump, Gulf states wary Iran will retaliate on their oil sites

US President Joe Biden on Thursday told reporters in Washington that the idea of Israel striking Iran’s oil in retaliation for Tuesday’s ballistic missile attack was “in discussion,” as reports indicated that Israel was determined to strongly respond, but had not yet decided on the scope and timing. Speaking to reporters as he headed to his Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden was asked if he supported Israel striking Iran’s oil facilities. “We’re in discussion of that. I think — I think that would be a little — anyway,” Biden responded, adding that Israel would ultimately make its own decisions on how to respond to Iran’s massive missile strike.

Democratic US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would not negotiate in public when asked if he had urged Israel not to attack Iran's oil facilities.

"I know not to negotiate in public," Biden told reporters.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he did not believe there is going to be an "all-out war" in the Middle East, a region that has been on edge amid Israel's campaign in Gaza and Lebanon and escalation of the US ally's tensions with Iran.

The president said that such a war could be avoided, but more needed to be done to ensure that.

Source say supreme leader sent IRGC’s Nilforoushan to urge Nasrallah to escape to Iran after pager detonations; the envoy was killed alongside the Hezbollah chief in Beirut bunker

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to flee Lebanon days before he was killed in an Israeli strike and is now deeply worried about Israeli infiltration of senior government ranks in Tehran, three Iranian sources said. In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Hezbollah’s booby-trapped pagers on September 17, Khamenei sent a message with an envoy to beseech the Hezbollah secretary general to leave for Iran, citing intelligence reports that suggested Israel had operatives within Hezbollah and was planning to kill him, one of the sources, a senior Iranian official, told Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned of war between Israel and Turkey in his speech at the opening of parliament on Tuesday, saying, “The Israeli leadership, acting with the delirium of the promised land and with a purely religious fanaticism, will set its sights on our homeland after Palestine and Lebanon.”

Erdoğan said that the Zionist “Greater Israel” project includes Turkey and added, “The Netanyahu government harbors a delusional ambition, including Anatolia, and pursues a utopia, and it reveals these intentions on various occasions. Since 7 October, every development increases the dimension of this threat a little more.” Pointing to the proximity of the borders between Turkey and Israel, Erdoğan hinted that war was imminent between the two critical allies of the United States in the Middle East

The Biden administration's approach to Iran destabilized the Middle East and led to the October 7 Hamas attack and subsequent regional chaos.

When Joe Biden became president, the Middle East was calm. Now it is in the midst of a multifront war. So quiet was the inheritance from the prior Trump administration that nearly three years later, on September 29, 2023—and just eight days before the October 7 Hamas massacre of Israelis—Biden’s national security advisor Jack Sullivan could still brag that “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”So, what exactly happened to the inherited calm that led to the current nonstop chaos of the present? In a word, theocratic Iran—the nexus of almost all current Middle East terrorism and conflict—was unleashed by Team Biden after having been neutered by the Trump administration.

Fawzia Amin Sido was sold by the terror group to a Gazan man in 2014; now 21, she has been reunited with her family in Iraq

A Yazidi woman who was kidnapped from Iraq by ISIS in 2014 at the age of 11 and trafficked to the Gaza Strip has been rescued and reunited with her family. The rescue and return home of Fawzi Amin Sido was announced separately by the foreign ministries of Israel and Iraq. Israel’s foreign ministry said Sido was taken from her family in 2014 amid ISIS attacks on Yazidi communities in Iraq, as the terror organization known for its brutalities took control of vast swaths of the country. She was then sold off to a Gazan man who was visiting Iraq at the time. Israeli security forces recently extracted Sido and returned her home.

Israel likely struck the Russian airbase Khmeimim, located in Syria. The target could have been weapons intended for Hezbollah, according to Bild.

The agency reminds that there were strong explosions near the only Russian airbase in Syria last night. Israel may have destroyed weapons that Iran was planning to deliver to Hezbollah via the Russian airbase. Journalists noted that powerful explosions were visible in photographs and videos taken from Jableh. The airbase is located five kilometers from the city. After the explosions, members of Hezbollah and Syrian journalists reported an Israeli attack on the Russian airbase. "The Israeli attack was aimed at a warehouse inside the Russian Khmeimim base. Israel bombed the base an hour after the arrival of an Iranian plane from Qeshm Fars Air," said Abdullah al-Musa, a journalist from the opposition Syrian TV company Syria TV.

It is increasingly unsafe to remain in the Jewish state, Moscow’s envoy has said

The Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, has urged Russian citizens to leave the Jewish state in view of the increasing tensions in the region. The appeal came after Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel in response to the intensification of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. Speaking to the TASS news agency on Thursday, Viktorov expressed concerns about the “heightened escalation” in the Middle East. “We are advising those who are currently in Israel to think about leaving while there are still regular flights” from the country, including Israeli national carrier El Al, the diplomat told the TASS news agency.

Moscow’s wide-reaching offensive in eastern Ukraine has continued making steady gains, as looming major war between Israel and Iran has largely taken over the news cycle and daily headlines.

Currently Russian forces have advanced to merely within a few a few kilometers of Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian logistical hub in the region. As we've highlighted before, the collapse of Pokrovsk will likely portend a Russian takeover of the whole of Donetsk. On Wednesday the Ukrainian army announced that it has fully withdrawn from the eastern town of Vuhledar, describing that it abandoned the area after being almost fully encircled, and coming under heavy Russian artillery bombardment.

The bloc should boost defense production, amass reserves and continue aiding Kiev, Andrius Kubilius has said

The EU and Russia could face one other on the battlefield in less than a decade, MEP Andrius Kubilius, the newly appointed EU Commissioner for Defense and Space said this week. The former Lithuanian prime minister has been known for his hardline stance on relations with Moscow. The bloc must ramp up its defense production and stock up reserves to be able to “defend itself,” said Kubilius, who is currently a member of the European People’s Party group in the EU Parliament, which presented its strategic paper on defense on Wednesday.

Moscow has been increasingly “aggressive” on the world stage, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu claimed

Russia is currently France’s most important adversary, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a recent interview with Le Point magazine. In a conversation published on Wednesday, which marked the release of Lecornu’s new book, the minister spoke about security challenges Paris faces today. Asked which country or actor posed “the greatest threat to France,” Lecornu replied: “Apart from terrorist groups, clearly it is the Russian Federation.” He claimed that Moscow has been “even more aggressive” this year than it was in 2022 and 2023. Russia poses a threat “not only to our interests in Africa, but also directly to our Armed Forces,” the minister said, adding that “the Russian air traffic control has threatened to shoot down a French Rafale patrol.”

NATO is urging Canada to prepare for a conventional war against our enemies. This at a time when the Canadian government has completely neglected the crumbling state of Canada's armed forces. Morale is low, attrition is up and there isn't even enough ammunition for the military. The situation continues to get worse for Canada.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has refused to allow Croatian soldiers to join NATO’s mission supporting Ukraine, saying he is worried the conflict could spread to Croatia and wants to focus on keeping the country safe.

This was reported by the media agency RFE/RL. Milanovic's decision goes against a plan agreed on at the NATO summit in July. This plan included setting up the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), which aims to help Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces and bring them closer to NATO standards.

Your tax dollars hard at work.

The Biden-Harris administration's 'America Last' policies have left the country vulnerable. Between draining the strategic petroleum reserve, sending hundreds of billions in cash and equipment to Ukraine (such as electrical transformers that are now needed for Hurricane Helene), and FEMA spending $640 million to help migrants, the agency tasked with emergency preparedness is now 'broke,' and doesn't have enough money to get through hurricane season which typically lasts through November.

TGP continues to feature War Room while our fearless MAGA leader Steve Bannon is unjustly sitting in a Federal prison.

War Room guest host David Brat was on earlier today with Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee to discuss how the Federal Government is prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizen hurricane victims. “Congressman, welcome to the War Room. I’ve been seeing headlines. There’s no FEMA money, the numbers are up in the billion dollar ballpark. There are helicopters sitting at the ready, not being used. What in the world is going on?” Brat asked.

“You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”—Bob Dylan

A water main breaks every two minutes somewhere in the U.S., resulting in contaminated drinking supplies and boil water notices. One out of three bridges in the U.S. needs repair, endangering hundreds of millions of commuters. More than 42,000 bridges across the country, carrying about 167 million vehicles each day, are in disrepair. It is estimated that 300 million people could face power outages across the United States between 2024 and 2028, due in large part to widespread power grid failures. No wonder U.S. infrastructure received a C- on the Infrastructure Report Card. America is falling apart.

Gun-rights advocates had hoped to gather enough signatures to delay the law until a potential referendum...

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed an emergency preamble to the state’s sweeping gun control bill, fast-tracking its implementation and halting an ongoing effort by gun rights activists to delay its effects. The law, H.4885, was originally scheduled to take effect on Oct. 23, or 90 days after Healey signed the bill in July, but her decision to proceed with signing the emergency preamble means it goes into effect immediately. Under Massachusetts law, governors have the authority to issue an emergency preamble to expedite legislation when “the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, or convenience” is deemed necessary.

The dockworkers’ strike ended on Thursday as workers reached a deal on wages.

“The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues,” The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance said in a joint statement. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), representing workers at 36 ports from Maine to Texas, made in clear earlier this week that the strike was not only about wages but also about job protection in the face of creeping automation.

"These numbers clearly underestimate the crime rate of these noncitizens."

The new data on all the criminal noncitizens coming into the U.S. is shocking. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checks the background of illegal aliens they have in custody. But, the administration’s letter to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) shows that as of July 21, 2024, ICE let 435,719 convicted criminals and 226,847 people with pending criminal charges in their home countries into the U.S. Of those cleared by ICE, 13,099 have convictions for homicide, and another 1,845 were facing criminal charges. Some 9,461 have convictions for sex offenses (not including assault or commercialized sex), and 2,659 face pending charges. The convictions include other crimes such as assault (62,231), robbery (10,031), sexual assault (15,811), weapons offenses (13,423), and dangerous drugs (56,533).

Pope Francis has once again displayed his globalist agenda with a new series of so-called ‘sins’ that prioritize open borders, migrants, environmentalism, and progressive ideologies, further aligning the Vatican with left-wing causes and weakening traditional Church values, while pushing for reforms on women’s roles, Church governance, and the environment.

Pope Francis has once again displayed his globalist agenda with a new push for a series of so-called ‘sins,’ further advancing his radical pro-migrant, pro-open borders ideology. In his latest controversial move, the Pope introduced seven newly defined sins during a penitential vigil—one of which is the “sin against migrants.” This falls perfectly in line with his long-standing advocacy for mass migration, reflecting the globalist “great replacement” agenda that some believe seeks to erase national borders and traditional European identities.

She also claimed that people who are “addicted to social media algorithms don’t have the attention span to go and dig and really look” for her definition of truth.

Melissa Fleming, the United Nations’ Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, recently said during a forum at the SDG Media Zone during the 79th UN General Assembly last week that the proliferation of so-called misinformation and attacks against the UN are hurting progress on meeting their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and therefore indicates this “propaganda” must be quashed.

Yesterday, the Bank for International Settlements announced that its member jurisdictions have made significant progress in implementing the final elements of Basel III.

Basel III includes wide acceptance of bail-in as a way of rescuing failing banks. Unlike a bailout, which involves external assistance (often from taxpayers), a bail-in restructures the bank’s liabilities internally which includes taking the money you have on deposit and in savings accounts, as these form part of the bank’s liabilities, and converting them from cash you can use into something else, e.g. shares in the bank. In other words, it is a bailout by the taxpayers but without the government as the middleman. As a depositor or saver, the bail-in conditions will not be negotiated with you.

SWIFT said it is uniquely positioned to interlink the fragmented digital asset landscape with its forthcoming digital currency trials in 2025.

Banks in North America, Europe and Asia are preparing to participate in trials involving digital assets by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). SWIFT announced on Oct. 3 that it will begin digital asset trials on its network in 2025. The trials will involve experiments with transactions that include multiple digital currencies and assets.

If adopted, a CBDC will eventually - if not initially - be used to surveil the transactions of Americans

When it comes to designing digital currencies that protect the identity and transactions data of their users, developers have made a lot of progress in a relatively short period of time. It is technically feasible to design a retail central bank digital currency — or, CBDC — that promotes financial privacy. But one must also consider what is politically feasible. Unfortunately, there is little prospect that the United States government would actually adopt a privacy-protecting CBDC. If adopted, a CBDC will eventually - if not initially - be used to surveil the transactions of Americans.

Elon Musk’s recently established xAI data centre in Memphis achieved a significant milestone this week by activating all 100,000 advanced Nvidia chips simultaneously, as confirmed by sources familiar with the development.

This accomplishment makes the data centre, known as “Colossus,” the most potent computer ever constructed. It also marks a noteworthy technological feat for xAI, a relatively young company that made the colossal facility operational in under six months. While Musk has said the facility is the largest in the world, industry experts have raised doubts about xAI’s capacity to power and manage many GPUs – specifically Nvidia’s H100 chips – at full capacity.

Ever since Meta debuted its smart glasses back in 2021, concerns have been raised over their ability to film people without their knowledge.

Now, two Harvard students have taken the device’s privacy-invading capabilities even further – by building a modified version called ‘I-XRAY’. The creepy system uses AI and facial recognition software to instantly dox people’s identities. In an astonishing clip, the students go up to random strangers and quickly identify their name and other personal details – including their home address, work history and even the names of parents.

In her new memoir, former First Lady Melania Trump has revealed that she supports a so-called “right” to abortion access, despite her Roman Catholic faith and her husband, President Donald J. Trump, being pro-life. The book, titled Melania, is set for release on Tuesday, but the Guardian received a copy early, which revealed the former First Lady’s left-wing, anti-life views.

Mrs. Trump argues that a woman’s right to make choices about her own body is tied to her individual liberty, asserting that such control is vital for maintaining personal dignity. This revelation comes in the lead-up to the presidential election, wherein abortion rights have become a key issue in the race between Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"It's a cartel. It's not a government agency, it has the appearance of it being a government agency."

