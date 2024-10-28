One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Trump speaks at election rally at Madison Square Garden in New York: I will stop the chaos in the Middle East…we will build a massive defense shield, all made in the USA.

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday accused his rival, Kamala Harris, of destroying the United States. “Next Tuesday, you have to stand up and you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve done a terrible job, that Crooked Joe Biden has done a terrible job. You've destroyed our country, we’re not going to take it anymore. Kamala, you’re fired! Get out! Get out!” said Trump during a rally at Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

Around 27% of Americans believe a civil war is likely to break out after the upcoming US presidential election, according to a recent YouGov poll, with supporters of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris expressing similar concerns.

The following report is by RT: A significant number of Americans fear the upcoming election could lead to political violence, with 6% stating that a second civil war is “very likely” and 21% saying it is “somewhat likely.” Roughly equal proportions of Trump and Harris supporters thought a civil war was at least somewhat likely, according to the survey conducted between October 18-21 for The Times and the SAY24 project.

With so many stories out there about how election results may be delayed, or rather, WILL be delayed, such as Arizona saying it will take at least two weeks to get the results, and Pennsylvania saying “several days”, and many localities blaming very poor service by the United Sates Post Office for their expected delays.

“‘For the love of God, vote early,’ one election official says.” Some states count votes quickly while others take weeks and therein lies the problem; there should be a mandated time when ALL results are announced, and that should be the next day after voting as things used to be before we implemented all of these efficiency plans that have done exactly the opposite of the announced goal of those plans.

Mayor Eric Adams said he disagrees with the notion that Trump’s rally should be scrapped over Kelly’s comments.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams rebuffed recent claims that former President Donald Trump is a fascist and said that Trump’s Madison Square Garden event should go ahead. “I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like [Nazi leader Adolph] Hitler and fascist,” the Democratic mayor said at a news conference in New York City on Saturday. “I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature,” Adams said at the conference in which he also detailed a significant police presence planned for Trump’s event at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Sunday.

A bomb threat shut down the Republican Party offices in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

An angry, threatening call at 11:07 AM forced the GOP to shut down the office. This was not an isolated incident. On September 6, 2024, a GOP staffer in Erie County received death threats from a Philadelphia man. The angry leftists warned the staffer, “I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON’T ANSWER ME! – GONNA F***ING FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR F***KING TOILET PAPER, YOU F***ING KKK**T!” The toxic left is showing their true colors.

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong says we are getting down to the wire with the 2024 Election, and the Deep State Dems are in panic mode.

Could we have a false flag, martial law, debt crisis, default, war or all of the above? Armstrong says, “They want war. There is no question about that... Lindsey Graham was on Face the Nation a couple of months ago, and he slipped and told the truth for once. I was shocked that he actually slipped and told the truth for once. He said there was a $10 trillion to $12 trillion natural gas asset under Crimea, and we can’t allow Russia and China to get that...This is like Iraq. We are going after the oil.”

Former Vatican Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò endorsed Donald Trump for president this week, urging that Kamala Harris represents “an anti-Catholic, anti-Christian, and anti-human vision of society.”

Viganò, who was the Vatican’s ambassador to the US from 2011 to 2016, writes in a letter to Catholics “The choice is between a conservative President, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

PM at Mount Herzl: "Air force severely harmed Iran's defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that would be launched at us."

Israel expects that Iran would launch a counterattack against the Jewish state in repose to its successful strike against Iranian military targets including missile production facilities, security sources told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday. Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei threatened Israel in a post on X, written first in English and then repeated in Hebrew. “Zionists are making a miscalculation with respect to Iran,” Khamenei wrote.

Khamenei had posted twice to the account before it was suspended, with the second post stating that the "Zionist regime erred in its calculation regarding Iran."

The Hebrew language account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended by social media site X on Sunday, just one day after it was opened. Khamenei had posted twice to the account before it was suspended. The second post, which was made on Sunday, read, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has."

A top Hamas official appears to indicate that the Gazan terror group is open to a deal with Israel as talks aimed at ending the war and freeing hostages restart in Doha.

Husam Badran, a senior member of Hamas’s Qatar-based political bureau, says in a statement carried by the Pro-Hamas Shehab news agency that an agreement is possible. “Our demands are clear and known, and a deal can be reached, provided that Netanyahu remains committed to what was already agreed upon,” Badran says. It is unclear if Badran’s comments are in reaction to an Egyptian proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners, followed by 10 days of talks.

Israel’s emergency services are treating dozens of casualties after a truck rammed into a bus as it was dropping of passengers at a bus stop near Glilot military base north of Tel Aviv on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Israel’s police force said a preliminary investigation indicated that the truck collided with passengers as well as the bus. Civilians at the scene “shot at the truck driver and neutralized him,” Israeli police said. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and Israeli police have not indicated whether they are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack or a traffic accident.

Footage shows controlled explosion in southern Lebanon that triggered earthquake alerts in northern Israel; Israeli jets strike Hezbollah weapons and command sites in Beirut

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel while Israel’s air defenses shot down four drones launched from Lebanon by the Iran-backed terror group on Saturday. The hostile aircraft triggered air raid sirens in the Upper and Western Galilee as well as the northern border cities and towns of Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Tel Hai, but no injuries were reported. In a statement, Hezbollah claimed it launched a drone attack against the Tel Nof air force base, south of Tel Aviv. In addition to the drones, Hezbollah fired some 200 rockets at northern Israel throughout the day.

“Hezbollah’s project as a military and regional force is over, bye bye. The Israeli combat power is emerging, they are now even bringing guests to Lebanese territory."

In an article in the Saudi daily Okaz, journalist Hamoud Abu Taleb accused Iran's supporters and proxies in the region of fomenting war and destroying the Middle East instead of promoting progress and prosperity by peaceful means.

Abu Taleb wrote that the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel did unprecedented harm to the Palestinian cause and undermined the diplomatic efforts to promote it. The attack also brought complete devastation upon Gaza and led to tens of thousands of innocent victims without yielding any benefit. Those who call to continue the sacrifice until victory is achieved, he said, are insulting people's intelligence and displaying callous contempt for human life. Abu Taleb warned of escalation in the region, "which is plagued by illness, paranoia and extremist ideologies," and added that a conflict between Israel and Iran could "turn the region into a volcano, with lava flying in every direction."

MBS, the young and forward-looking Saudi prince, is known to be less patient than many of his older predecessors in Saudi diplomacy with the Palestinians.

After news broke early Saturday of the Israel Air Force’s extensive strikes on Iranian missile sites, drone facilities, and radar systems deep within the Islamic Republic, one country’s response was both typically mundane and yet tantalizingly intriguing: Saudi Arabia. Given its strategic rivalry with Iran and its delicate, evolving ties with Israel, Riyadh’s reaction was anticipated as a key signal of the kingdom’s balancing act in the region.A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement expressed the kingdom’s “condemnation and denunciation” of the targeting of Iran while calling for a halt to the continued escalation in the region.

According to Bloomberg, North Korea will soon send a second batch of troops to Russia, which the Americans say are potential targets, if they attack Ukraine

South Korean intelligence reports that the first batch of 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers are already training in the Russian Far East. In total, about 10,000 soldiers are expected. Since August last year, Pyongyang has sent about 8 million shells to Russia. The Russian Federation has used North Korean-made ballistic missiles and anti-tank systems in the war against Ukraine.

Rheinmetall has just confirmed the launch of its first production facility in the country

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has quipped that he anticipates a “fireworks display” at German industrial giant Rheinmetall’s new weapons manufacturing facility in Ukraine. The company announced on Saturday that one of its production plants in the country is already operational. Germany's largest arms maker finalized plans to establish a joint venture with the state-owned Ukroboronprom defense group earlier this year, to manufacture artillery ammunition, armored vehicles and air-defense systems. As part of the partnership agreement, Rheinmetall, which produces a vast array of weapons including Leopard tanks, stated that it would build four factories on Ukrainian soil.

A new law is aimed at tackling a shortage of commanders in Kiev’s armed forces

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law allowing foreign mercenaries to serve as officers in the country’s military. The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed the relevant legislation on October 10 and on Friday, it was signed into law by Zelensky, according to the website of the Ukrainian government. The law allows foreigners who have a contract with the Ukrainian military to take positions of authority in the army, regardless of their citizenship.

The Kremlin's war effort is putting increasing pressure on Russia's economy. This situation will create sharper challenges for the ability of Russian President Vladimir Putin to sustain the war in the long term, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

A report cites a publication from The Washington Post, which stated on Sunday that the Russian economy is "in danger of overheating." According to the outlet, excessively high military expenditures in Russia have stimulated economic growth to the extent that they forced Russian companies to raise wages artificially to meet labor demand, remaining competitive amid the high salaries of Russian soldiers.

Salome Zurabishvili has said she does not recognize the Saturday parliamentary election results she blamed on Russia

Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, does not recognize the national parliamentary election results and called on people to join protests against it. The elections were held in Georgia on Saturday. According to the official results, the ruling Georgian Dream party received almost 54% of the vote, while various opposition forces attracted between 11% and 3%. Earlier, the president claimed that the vote was won by what she called “European Georgia,” and despite alleged “attempts to rig elections.” On Sunday, she held a series of meetings with various opposition parties.

Latin American left is in turmoil. Consider these three data points from the last few days:

First, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the eve of the BRICS summit, declared that he would not be participating in November’s G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – as you can read in Putin To Sit out Next Month’s Rio G-20 Meeting ‘Not To Become a Distraction’. Putin has an ‘arrest warrant’ against him issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), that is a supranational tribunal not recognized by the US or Russia or China. Brazil, as a small-minded upstart regional power, is part of the ICC, and while President Lula da Silva is a close

Pair of vehicles intercept his motorcade on freeway & open fire.

At a moment the South American country of Bolivia is already on edge due to rising inflation and shrinking gas production, ex-president Evo Morales said his car was shot at on Sunday. He and officials close to him say a pair of vehicles forced his to stop in the middle of a freeway, and that's when heavily armed unidentified gunmen fired on his car, with a bullet reportedly passing "centimeters" from his head. There are reports saying that Morales' driver was wounded.

Authorities in Beijing have issued a stern statement regarding the transaction planned by Washington and Taipei. The Americans have agreed to sell Taiwan a missile system worth $1.16 billion. In response, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the transaction "seriously violates China's sovereignty." On the day the agreement was announced, the Chinese army conducted a "combat readiness test" around Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry announced that the American system "will enhance Taiwan's capabilities in surveillance, fire control, command and control, and intelligence data integration, which proved effective during the war in Ukraine." These explanations upset the Chinese authorities, who see the strengthening of the defence of a state not recognized by Beijing as a threat to their interests. Chinese authorities announced they would take "all necessary measures to firmly defend sovereignty."

The relationship between India and Canada is facing its most severe test in 2024, marking a dramatic shift in their decades-long diplomatic ties.

What began as a cordial partnership built on shared democratic values suddenly descended into unprecedented tension and hostility. The assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil has triggered a series of diplomatic confrontations between the two nations. Their once-stable relationship became strained as accusations flew between Ottawa and New Delhi, leading to the most significant diplomatic crisis in their history.

Independent journalist and anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested by police and remanded into custody until at least Monday, according to one of his associates.

Sammy Woodhouse, a documentary maker and grooming gang victim, stated on X that Robinson had been remanded into custody after being arrested. Media reports claim that Robinson’s arrest is due to a previous violation of Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act as he refused to give the PIN code to his mobile device to police. He was bailed and is due to appear in court next month.

At issue is a vaccine mandate for BART workers in San Francisco that was imposed in 2021

Rail transit officials in California’s Bay Area have been ordered to pay more than $7 million to transit workers who were fired because they refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine years ago. On Oct. 23, a federal jury in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California sided with six former San Francisco Bay Area Regional Transit (BART) workers who had refused to get the vaccine for religious purposes. BART was ordered to pay the group more than $7.8 million, with each individual receiving between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, the Pacific Justice Institute, which represented the transit workers in the trial, said in a statement on Oct. 24.

The World Health Organization is working to finalize the "Pandemic Agreement" by November 11, 2024 in the hopes of adopting it at a special session of the World Health Assembly in December.

Payments from the government have become the fastest-growing source of income for Americans, according to a new study.

A report by the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a public policy research organization, titled “The Great Transfer-mation,” states that Americans have become substantially more dependent on government support, with the share of national income coming from transfer payments more than doubling over the past 50 years. Transfer payment programs include Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, unemployment and disability, food stamps, and veterans’ benefits. Transfer payments increased from 8 percent of U.S. total income in 1970 to 18 percent today, the report states, crowding out private income from wages and investments.

It’s no secret that the vast majority of the so-called elites are advocates of climate alarmism and are taken in by the Green New Scam.

Whether this preference is based on ignorance of the science, ideological zeal, a willful desire to hurt American growth or simple greed because of their investments in Green New Scam infrastructure varies case by case. The typical upper-income supporter of the climate cult including academics, media figures and celebrities is probably ignorant of the fact that there is no evidence that CO2 emissions cause climate change and that the real causes are solar cycles, volcanoes, ocean currents and atmospheric moisture not caused by humans.

LGBT activists have a strange obsession with religious acceptance, specifically from the Catholic Church.

Rational minds would argue that if a group is diametrically opposed to your lifestyle then you would avoid associating with that group. Why clamor for their attention? In the early days of the gay rights movement the attitude of proponents was essentially that they would go their own way - All they wanted was for religious taboos to no longer be codified into law and used to regulate their lives. It sounds fair enough, but the problem with the political left is their underlying agenda of incrementalism and their unhealthy tendencies toward moral relativism.

Parents in East Yorkshire, England, are outraged after children were exposed to porn during a harvest sing-song at the United Reformed Church that was part of the church’s 150th-anniversary celebrations.

During the sing-along in the town of Hornsea with pupils from Hornsea Community Primary School, explicit images unexpectedly appeared on the big screen used to display song lyrics, according to The Sun. Teachers quickly intervened to turn off the X-rated images, which had been streamed from a laptop operated by church volunteers, GB News reported. “One minute the children are singing ‘We Plough The Fields And Scatter,’ the next the church is showing the pupils utter filth,” the Sun quoted an anonymous parent as saying. “The 6- and 7-year-olds were gobsmacked and didn’t know where to look.”

Philippine search and rescue teams pulled bodies from water and thick mud on Friday, bringing to 42 the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by a storm, with dozens more feared buried.

Eleven bodies were retrieved in the southern province of Maguindanao, which was hit hard by approaching tropical storm Nalgae, said Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao (BARMM). Rescue and retrieval operations are temporarily suspended overnight and will resume Saturday morning, Sinarimbo said, as more people were feared still trapped under mud and flood waters, particularly in the town of Datu Odin.

Maria Elena Cárdenas is 76 and lives in a municipal shelter on Amargura Street in Havana’s colonial old town. The building has an elegant past, but for the last few days Maria has been cooking with sticks she had found on the street.

“You know, we Cubans manage the best we can,” she said. She lives in the shelter because her home collapsed, a regular occurrence in the poorest, oldest parts of the beautiful city. Cuba’s government has spent the last days attempting to get the island’s national grid functioning after repeated island-wide blackouts. Without power, sleep becomes difficult in the heat, food spoils and the water supply fails. Parts of Cuba’s communist system still function: the municipality sent Maria food. “We are three families here,” she said. “I live alone, the lady who lives next to me [does] also, and there are two children, the children’s mother, her aunt and an elderly man.”

All around the world, unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF are waging war against farmers, in an attempt to seize control of the global food supply, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'

