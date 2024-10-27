One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman October 26, 2024

The globalist World Bank has “misplaced” a staggering $41 billion in “climate change” funds, an investigation has revealed.

Oxfam launched an investigation into the World Bank’s handling of the funds and found that billions in “misplaced funds” had gone missing.

Investigators revealed that there is “No clear public record showing where this money went or how it was used.”

The World Bank was created, in part, to help alleviate extreme poverty.

Roughly 10% of the world’s population, 700 million people, are living on less than $2 a day.

The bank gets its funding from taxpayer-funded contributions made by rich nations.

However, the World Bank recently decided to divert 45 percent of its development funds from poverty programs to globalist “climate change” schemes.

About $40 billion a year from the World Bank is now earmarked to fund green agenda efforts.

Yet, since the money shifted to “climate change” initiatives, vast sums of cash have become mysteriously “misplaced.”

An investigation by Oxfam of the World Bank’s finances shows that anywhere between $24 and $41 billion of “misplaced funds” are now missing.

There is no way of locating the missing money due to “poor record-keeping practices,” says Oxfam.

These funds were most likely stolen.

“An Oxfam audit of the World Bank’s 2017-2023 climate finance portfolio found that between $24 billion and $41 billion in climate finance went unaccounted for between the time projects were approved and when they closed,” according to Oxfam.

“There is no clear public record showing where this money went or how it was used, which makes any assessment of its impacts impossible.

“It also remains unclear whether these funds were even spent on climate-related initiatives intended to help low- and middle-income countries protect people from the impacts of the climate crisis and invest in clean energy.”

In a statement, Kate Donald, Head of Oxfam International’s Washington, D.C., Office, said:

“The Bank is quick to brag about its climate finance billions —but these numbers are based on what it plans to spend, not on what it actually spends once a project gets rolling.

“This is like asking your doctor to assess your diet only by looking at your grocery list, without ever checking what actually ends up in your fridge.”

The World Bank’s unelected bureaucrats has tey to explain the missing fund or even respond to the allegations.

Next year, climate bureaucrats, celebrities, world leaders, and poorer nations will all descend on that destination vacation spot, Azerbaijan, to negotiate a new global climate finance goal, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG).

The poorer nations are going to demand $5 trillion every year in public funds for the Global South.

This payment is being described “as a down payment towards their climate debt” to the countries, people, and communities allegedly most affected by “climate change.”

“Climate finance is scarce, and yes, we know it’s hard to deliver,” Donald added.

“But not tracking how or where the money actually gets spent?

“That’s not just some bureaucratic oversight — it’s a fundamental breach of trust that risks derailing the progress we need to make at COP this year.

“The Bank needs to act like our future depends on tackling the climate crisis, because it does.”

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: