Report says troops preparing for possible Hamas rocket fire, attempt to carry out attack on Hebrew calendar anniversary of Oct. 7 atrocities

As Israelis began to mark the beginning of Simhat Torah Wednesday night, several rockets launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and towns across central Israel. The IDF said four rockets were launched in the attack. Two of the launches were intercepted, and one fell in an open area, the military said. The fourth rocket impacted in an undisclosed location. A total of some 135 rockets were launched at Israel throughout the day, according to the IDF. The rocket attacks mostly targeted northern Israel. There were no reported casualties.

State media reports six buildings leveled in strikes on Lebanese capital; one said killed, several hurt in attack targeting office of Hezbollah-linked broadcaster Al-Mayadeen

Lebanon state media reported 17 Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with six buildings leveled and the vacated offices of a Hezbollah-linked broadcaster hit on Wednesday, after the Lebanese terror group fired rockets at central Israel as the country began marking the Simhat Torah holiday. AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts in the southern suburbs following an Israeli army evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway. The official National News Agency (NNA) reported at least 17 Israeli raids, marking one of the most intensive nights of strikes targeting the area in the past month.

The exposed journalists are part of Hamas's military wing operating as the vanguard of Hamas's propaganda war against Israel.

The IDF announced on Wednesday that six journalists actively working for Al Jazeera were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The IDF says that due to intelligence recovered from the Gaza Strip during military operations, they can reveal that Anas Al-Sharif, Alaa Salama, Hossam Shabat, Ashraf Saraj, Ismail Abu Amr, and Talal Aruki are all affiliated with the military wings of either Hamas or PIJ. Al Jazeera denied these claims in a post to X on Wednesday, calling them "unfounded" and "fabricated." It implied that Israel was using this as cover in order to kill more journalists.

After air raid sirens sound during his breakfast in Tel Aviv, US secretary of state underscores need to take advantage of opportunity offered by Sinwar’s death

As he prepared to take off for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to take advantage of the opportunity created by the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and defeating Hamas’s military formations to bring the war to a successful conclusion. “Now is the time to turn those successes into an enduring strategic success. And there are really two things left to do, get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow,” Blinken told reporters at Ben Gurion International Airport.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and believed that an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be reached before the end of the year.

Graham, who is in Michigan campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, told Reuters that Netanyahu supported work on a deal with Saudi Arabia, adding that the next US administration was unlikely to be able to secure enough votes in Congress after President Joe Biden leaves office on Jan. 20.

The mural was reportedly put up in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times.

Authorities in Tehran released a blood-splattered mural depicting photos of Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 with the text “no hostage will be released” in Hebrew, Iran International and local media reported. The mural was reportedly put up in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times.

Defense minister says those who dreamed of destroying Israel last year have paid ‘heavy price’; Austin says employees of his office not being probed for leak of Israeli prep for strike

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday told pilots and air crews at an airforce base that “after we strike in Iran, everyone will understand what you did in the preparation and training process.” Visiting the Hatzerim base ahead of Israel’s promised response to Iran’s October 1 major ballistic missile attack, Gallant said, “Everyone who dreamed a year ago of beating us and attacking us paid a heavy price and are no longer in that dream.” Israel has held several major drills simulating long-range strikes on Iran over the years in preparation for a possible confrontation with Tehran. On Tuesday, the FBI said that it was investigating the unauthorized release of US classified documents on Israel’s latest preparations for a potential retaliatory attack.

Deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouk, insisted that their release would still be contingent on a deal.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, announced that the group is ready to prioritize the release of two Russian nationals held in Gaza, Alexandre Troufanov and Maxin Herkin, in a potential future deal with Israel, during an interview with the Kremlin-backed media outlet RIA Novosti, on Thursday. Abu Marzouk stated that Troufanov is currently in the custody of Islamic Jihad and was captured during the fighting. “He will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel,” he said. Regarding Herkin, Abu Marzouk explained that Herkin was a Ukrainian citizen when captured. “His family later relocated to Russia and secured citizenship for him, enabling Russia to intervene in efforts to free him. However, he is not a Russian citizen but a former Israeli army soldier,” he said.

While those interviewed did acknowledge the dangers of the broadening war in the region, they said they weren't interested in going back to Russia.

Many Russian olim say that they would rather stay in Israel than return to Russia despite regional tensions escalating in the Middle East, according to reporting from The Moscow Times earlier in October. Approximately 83,198 emigres from Russia have come to Israel since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war in early 2022, according to figures from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. In 2023, nearly 70% of emigrants who came to Israel were from Russia, according to an Interfax report. According to a report from The Moscow Times, these recent olim feel that political tensions in Russia are personally more dangerous for them than the multifront war Israel is currently fighting.

The West's increasing involvement in Ukraine is creating the risk of a direct confrontation between nuclear powers, Russia's defense minister has starkly warned.

Andrei Belousov made the barely-veiled threat on Wednesday at a meeting between the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus in Minsk. Belousov said: 'The growing involvement of Western countries in the conflict in Ukraine creates global risks.

MINSK (Sputnik) - A Russia-Belarus ministerial in Minsk on Wednesday adopted the Union State's military security plan for the period from 2025-2027, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.

"At today's meeting, important decisions were made to further improve the military practices and increase the defense capability of the union of Russia and Belarus. We approved the work plan to ensure military security of the Union State for 2025-2027," the Russian defense minister said following the meeting. Belousov said the defense ministries of both countries will carry on the "joint operational, combat and mobilization training, with an emphasis on the experience gained during the special military operation [in Ukraine]."

Ukraine President: "Could this lead to the end of the war's hot phase? I think so."

In a huge and surprise development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has specified and verbalized what could be a first concrete step toward ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He told journalists in Kiev this week that both sides should mutually agree on halting all aerial attacks on energy targets and cargo ships, and that this could pave the way for negotiations to end the war. The comments were first reported by Financial Times on Tuesday, which quoted the Monday remarks as follows: "when it comes to energy and freedom of navigation, getting a result on these points would be a signal that Russia may be ready to end the war."

Germany remains skeptical about Ukraine joining NATO, particularly due to concerns over Russia's reaction and the potential for escalating tensions.

During a meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that many NATO member countries support Ukraine's bid. However, some countries, like Germany, remain hesitant.x "Today we see support from France. We understand that the British will support us, and we believe that the Italians will support us," he said. The Ukrainian president went on to argue that the U.S. stance will be "more positive" once the November presidential elections are over.

The US has identified the presence of at least 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, who may be sent to fight in the war against Ukraine, according to John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

He stated that the US is closely collaborating with allies and partners to gain a complete understanding of the situation regarding the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia. "We assess that between early to mid-October North Korea moved at least 3,000 soldiers into Eastern Russia," Kirby noted. He clarified that the North Korean troops were transported to Vladivostok from the North Korean port of Wonsan by ship. They were then sent to Russian military training grounds in the Far East.

Chisinau has effectively deprived the Moldovan diaspora in Russia of their right to vote, Maria Zakharova has said

Moldova’s government narrowly secured this week’s referendum on joining the European Union by cheating and suppressing votes against it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated. On Monday, Chisinau announced that its EU referendum passed with a razor-thin margin of less than one percent. The victory was allegedly secured at the last minute with the votes of pro-EU Moldovans living abroad, while the initial vote count indicated strong opposition.

There is no reason to doubt claims made by the country’s former PM, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

Moscow sees no reason to doubt claims made by businessman and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili that the West has explicitly asked Tbilisi to go to war with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The top diplomat made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS group summit in Kazan. He had been asked to comment on Ivanishvili’s statements by Russian daily Izvestia. “I see no reason not to believe them. They [the Georgian leadership] invoked dialogues with Western countries, which directly encouraged them to take military action with Russia. I have no reason not to trust them,” Lavrov stated.

Antonio Guterres could not miss the chance to meet with world leaders in Kazan, his spokesman has said

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Russia to attend the the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The Russian-hosted event is of great significance to the international organization as the geopolitical bloc represents nearly half of the global population, according to a UN spokesperson. Leaders from across the globe have gathered in Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit on October 22-24.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed in a speech on Wednesday that the European Union seeks to topple his government and install a puppet regime in the Central European country, an escalation of open hostility toward the bloc by the member considered Russia's closest ally.

Speaking before thousands of supporters in Budapest, Orbán was marking Hungary’s national holiday commemorating a 1956 armed uprising against Soviet repression that began in the capital and spread across the country before being crushed by the Red Army. Orbán has often used the holiday, which looms large in Hungarians' memory as a freedom fight against foreign domination, to draw parallels between past occupying forces like the Soviet Union and Ottoman Empire and the EU of today.

While the Whole Europe is trying to find ways to solve the scourge of unchecked mass migration that is wrecking their societies, many officials and magistrates embedded in the state apparatus of these countries are working to derail any progress.

In the past few weeks, whenever EU commissioners and heads of state discussed the urgent issue of immigration, they all had the same praise for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the one leader who was able to ‘think outside the box’ and find ways to tackle the issue without disregard for European legislation.

Five Eyes no more?

New Zealand has been implicated in the leak of classified documents which outline the United States’ assessment of Israel’s plan to attack Iran. According to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, President Joe Biden is “deeply concerned” about the leak. One of the documents says it was compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), while the other appears to have originated from the National Security Agency (NSA). The two documents, marked “top secret,” were shared within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Kamala Harris says Donald Trump is a fascist and calls her US election rival “increasingly unstable” as she addresses his reported praise for Adolf Hitler at a town hall event.

The Democrat’s fierce criticism comes as she faces voters’ questions on Trump’s suitability for office at the CNN-hosted event in must-win Pennsylvania. Asked by CNN host Anderson Cooper if she thinks Trump is a “fascist,” Harris quickly responds: “Yes, I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

What would Bill Gates get for his $50 million donation to the Kamala Harris campaign? A lot probably! The Epstein list buried, the biopharmaceutical payoff, the ability to keep perverting the food chain. I'd say $50 is cheap for that if Harris wins!

The Pandemic Fund has allocated a second round of grants to 50 countries.

In today’s open access to information, any amateur can stuff any claim with enough sweetened pie charts and cherry statistics to make any ideology appear appetizing.

Truth has always been hard to come by, but nowadays is obscured by the relatively even ability of anyone with WiFi to pontificate publicly. And then, a pandemic. When the stakes are high, lives are on the line, and suddenly the blase allowance of conflicting ideas becomes a liability. People will die without accuracy. And so, as legitimate fear seeks the comfort of direction, a new way of talking about medical information appears. Attach a prefix, dis- or mis-, and good ideas shall trump the bad. In a utopian world where absolute truth is decipherable, we are surely obliged to separate fact from fiction. But in a corruptible world, it’s worth remembering that medical patients (though not psychiatric ones) are encouraged to seek a second opinion in matters of life and death.

One of the main reasons why Americans are in such a foul mood right now is because the economy is in really bad shape and it just keeps getting worse.

This is very good news for the Trump campaign, because most Americans don’t want things to remain the same. A desire for change is in the air, but our economy is unraveling so rapidly that it won’t be easy for anyone to turn things around. We have built up a tremendous amount of momentum in the wrong direction, and it appears that the months ahead are not going to be pleasant. Just look at what is happening to home sales. Last month, sales of previously existing homes fell to the lowest level that we have seen since October 2010. Of course in October 2010 we were dealing with the aftermath of a global financial crisis.

After three years, Meta’s apps will once again include facial recognition (this is currently in the testing phase). The giant is “selling” the move to its users as a way to fight scammers and make account recovery easier.

The feature was abandoned because of widespread criticism of this tech, but Facebook and Instagram users can now expect to have it back on their apps. The first scenario involves deploying facial recognition to remove what is known as celeb-bait ads, which use photos of public figures to get users to visit scam websites. Meta said that if it suspects this is happening, faces in the ad will be compared to the public figure’s Facebook and Instagram profile photos using facial recognition.

The startup behind the controversial digital ID project Worldcoin, recently rebranded to 'World,' recently presented a new version of 'Orbs,' a tool designed to scan people's eyeballs (irises) in order to identify them.

(Reclaim The Net) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn’t giving up on his controversial digital ID project, Worldcoin. He, or, rather, formally – the startup behind it, that he is behind, i.e., Tools for Humanity – has instead gone for a rebrand. Worldcoin is now called “World” – so good luck (re)searching that online. Still, “world” combined with the concept of “proof of personhood” and Altman’s name should return some interesting results. What we already know is that World(coin) works by hoovering up people’s most sensitive, unique biometric data, particularly that contained in their eyes. The original idea was to incentivize people to participate by offering some crypto change in return.

A pig’s brain has been brought back to life, with functioning activity, nearly an hour after the animal had died. The eerie experiment aims to figure out how doctors can restore brain function to a patient who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest stops blood flow from reaching the brain, which can cause serious, irreparable damage within minutes. This is why the resuscitation window for a cardiac arrest is so short. It is a problem known as ischemia, which means parts of the body aren’t getting enough blood flow. Scientists from the Sun Yat-Sen University in China suggest their recent findings could provide a brief window for successful resuscitation of a patient who’s heart has failed.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received over 530 reports about a bright fireball seen over Lake Erie on October 21 from observers in Ontario, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Observers reported a bright green flash with a yellow streak, slight fragmentation at the end, and a glowing vapor trail in the twilight sky. Several observers said the fireball looked like it hit the ground. The AMS received 10 videos of the event, which was also captured by cameras from the Southern Ontario Meteor Network, the NASA Fireball Network, and publicly accessible cameras as far away as Cincinnati.

