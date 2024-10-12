One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

On October 11, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of an international forum.

The two leaders started their conversation in the presence of their delegations, after which the talks continued in a face-to-face format, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said. The Russian delegation at the meeting included: Deputy-Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk; Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff and Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov; Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov; and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Moscow and Tehran are strengthening ties, with economic cooperation growing, as tensions rise between Israel and Iran amid military threats.

Moscow and Tehran are expanding their ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, as Israel continued to weigh a retaliatory military strike on the Islamic Republic. "We actively work together in the international arena, and our assessments of current events in the world are often very close," Putin told Pezeshkian, according to the TASS news agency, as the two men met in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat.

Reports are starting to come in CLAIMING Iran is now under intense cyber-attack. The reports say that absolutely **ALL** of Iran's critical infrastructure is under attack and "being wrecked by it."

There is, as yet, NO CONFIRMATION, about these alleged attacks. More if and when I get it. UPDATE 3:29 PM EDT --CONFIRMED! A government source inside Iran has CONFRIMED all three branches of the Iran government are presently under "crippling" cyber-attack. Moreover, the source also says Iran's NUCLEAR PROGRAM is also being hit.

Initial reports indicate all 3 branches of the Iranian government were hit with a cyber attack

The deputy commander was killed in same airstrikes that took out Hezbollah's Nasrallah...

A high-ranking Iranian military officer who was considered a "key figure" that oversaw Tehran's support to the 'resistance axis' abroad was slain in the Israeli airstrike which killed Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on September 27 in south Beirut. Iran had soon after the Israeli attack confirmed the death the IRGC's #2, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan. But his body had not been found even long after Nasrallah's remains were recovered. Iran's government had vowed that his killing "will not go unanswered."

Safa "was seriously injured and is in critical condition," the sources claimed.

Senior Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa was critically wounded during a Thursday Israel Air Force strike on Beirut, sources told Sky News Arabic on Friday. Safa "was seriously injured and is in critical condition," the sources claimed. According to Israeli media, the Israeli military conducted two airstrikes on the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh in the Lebanese capital on Thursday in an attack that reportedly aimed to eliminate the Hezbollah leader.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris urges Israel to heed “the concerns of the international community” and not repeat recent firing on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

“Israel must stop firing on UN peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL in Lebanon,” Ireland’s leader says in a statement, his latest comments on the recent incidents that have sparked a fierce diplomatic backlash. “Israel must listen to the voice and the concerns of the international community,” he adds. Ireland accounts for 347 of the 10,000 soldiers serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which is charged with maintaining peace in the south of Lebanon.

UN interim forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday that an Israeli military (IDF) bulldozer knocked over barriers at UN position 1-31 near the Blue Line in Labbouneh, and IDF tanks moved into the proximity of the UN position.

"Today, several walls collapsed at one of our sites near the Blue Line in Al-Labouneh due to an Israeli bulldozer attack," Ynet cited a UNIFIL military forces report.

The Iranian regime appears to be blocking initiatives to send forces to Lebanon, likely because it recognizes that the damage from such a move would outweigh the potential benefits.

In the Iranian media discourse since the assassination of Nasrallah, initiatives from various factions have emerged, calling for the deployment of forces to support Hezbollah’s fight against Israel. The Iranian regime appears to be blocking these initiatives, likely because it recognizes that the damage from such a move would outweigh the potential benefits. But the question remains: Will Iran send forces to Lebanon to fight against Israel?

NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels this month will discuss the future of the alliance's relationship with Russia, potentially upending decades of foreign policy, Politico reported on Oct. 11, citing a senior U.S. official.

Relations between NATO and Russia deteriorated sharply following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite increased tensions, the NATO-Russia Founding Act, signed in 1997, remains in effect. The act outlines a mutual aim to "build a stable, peaceful and undivided Europe." NATO states are now looking to redefine the alliance's future relationship with Moscow. Defense ministers from member nations will convene in Brussels Oct. 17-18 to discuss the matter, a senior U.S. government official said.

The coming year will be a critical test for the French army as thousands of French soldiers will participate in an extensive military exercise in Romania next May for a simulated war with Russia.

According to a report in Politico, the purpose of the exercise is to evaluate how fast they can reach NATO's eastern flank if required, which is essential if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an attack on an allied NATO country. "Paris is preparing for a world war. The pro-war French president has already come up with alarming plans in recent months, which could clearly lead to a war between NATO and Russia. As reported earlier, Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine either," reported the Hungarian news outlet Magyar Nemzet. Despite the probable threats of an open conflict with Russia, NATO appears to be getting ready for that probability.

Military commentators are puzzling over the reasons why Russia has moved two of its MiG-31K fighter aircraft, which carry the Kinzhal high velocity ballistic missile, to Belarus this week.

On Wednesday evening, Oct. 9 the Belarusian Hajun military monitoring group reported the arrival of a Russian Aerospace Forces’ MiG-31K at the Machulishchy airfield, 12 kilometers (6.5 miles) south of Minsk, caused interest among military correspondents. When Hajun followed this up by reporting the arrival of a second aircraft on Thursday afternoon the martial cognoscenti became abuzz with speculation on Moscow’s motive for the move. The MiG-31K is a two-seater, all-weather, long-range fighter capable of carrying the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, which has not lived up to its reputation as a hypervelocity projectile but has outmatched much of Ukraine's air defense capabilities other than the Patriot and SAMP-T air defense systems of which Kyiv has limited numbers.

The Russian army is becoming increasingly dependent on North Korean assistance. North Korean military personnel are accompanying weapon supplies to the Russian positions, states Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' Intelligence Center.

He reminded that due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Russian ammunition depots, Russia may soon face a shortage of weapons. This is why the Russian army is becoming more dependent on North Korea, as North Korean military personnel have already been spotted in the occupied parts of Ukraine. "Their goal is to identify defects and monitor the usage of ammunition," Kiviselg noted.

President Vucic claims he conditioned his visit to a Croatia-hosted event to toning down the final pro-Kiev statement

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claims that he has managed to tone down a pro-Ukrainian declaration, which he signed this week on behalf of his country during a Ukraine-South East Europe summit in Croatia this week. Vucic was among the 15 participants of the third such gathering, which was held in the Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik on Wednesday. The final statement explicitly condemns Russia for what it calls an “unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”.

In a powerful speech addressing the European Parliament, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán didn’t hold back as he slammed the European Commission for its handling of key issues, particularly the war in Ukraine and its broader political agenda.

Orbán, known for his unapologetic defense of Hungarian sovereignty, made it clear that the EU’s leadership has lost its way, shifting from a neutral body meant to safeguard treaties to a politically biased institution that targets member states like Hungary for daring to go against the grain. Orbán opened his speech by calling out the leftist political propaganda that has taken root in the European Parliament. He expressed frustration at how the session, meant to discuss Hungary’s presidency agenda, had devolved into a platform for launching politically motivated attacks against his country. Instead of engaging in a constructive dialogue, Orbán noted that the EU has increasingly used its power to push a one-sided narrative that silences opposition.

Kiev won’t need more money if Trump wins and ends the war, Mike Johnson has said

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson is increasingly against additional funding for Kiev and hopes it won’t be necessary if Donald Trump wins the presidential election, Punchbowl News, a Washington-focused media outlet reported on Friday. Since February 2022, the US Congress has approved more than $174 billion to prop up Ukraine in its ongoing military conflict with Russia. The latest tranche of $61 billion was held up for several months amid a battle between Johnson and the White House.

North Korea has accused South Korea of flying drones to its capital to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets and threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.

The Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang said in a statement that South Korean drones were detected over the capital on three nights this week. The ministry accused the South of violating North Korea's "sacred" sovereignty and threatening its security and described the alleged flights as a "dangerous provocation" that could escalate to an armed conflict and even war. It said North Korean forces will prepare "all means of attack" capable of destroying the southern side of the border and the South Korean military and respond without warning if South Korean drones are detected in its territory again.

A train carrying Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from Strasbourg, France, to Brussels, Belgium, was evacuated on Thursday after an apparent explosion, causing significant disruption.

The 2:57 PM Eurostar train, which was specially chartered by the European Parliament, had just left Strasbourg when passengers were evacuated back to the station’s main hall. Emmanuel Foulon, a Belgian parliamentary assistant, reported hearing an “explosion,” with Pelle Geertsen, a Danish official, describing the evacuation as “chaotic.” According to TER Grand Est, the regional rail network, smoke was seen coming from the train, leading to the suspension of incoming and outgoing traffic.

Although the Cold War ended decades ago, there are power blocks and alliances that persist. At least that is what Mexico’s economic secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, has called into question. In the event of a trade confrontation with China, Mexico would side with its neighbor and largest importer: the United States.

“There is a dispute between China and the United States, now much stronger than there was a few years ago,” said Ebrard at a business forum. “And we already have a design for the route we are going to follow.”

Joe Biden on Friday provided an update on the federal government’s botched response to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

The federal government failed to help Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia in a timely manner. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California. The Biden-Harris Regime is purposely slow-rolling assistance to the hardest-hit areas in North Carolina. Joe Biden waited TEN DAYS to send troops with advanced technological assets to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene made landfall.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA) gave a briefing on their efforts to curtail foreign election interference on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Approximately 50 Journalists, including myself, attended and received a 20-minute brief and then were given about an hour to ask questions. Two handouts were shared after the briefing – the current IC assessment of foreign interference and also the roles and the missions of the U.S. Government in Election Security.

Election 2024 is weeks away.

Donald Trump still holds a 2-point lead nationally over Kamala Harris according to the latest Rasmussen Reports polling. J.D. Vance wiped the debate floor with Tim Walz, despite election interference by Vance’s pant-suited debate opponents from CBS News. Trump tormentor Jack Smith offered up a superseding indictment against Donald Trump, a rehash of his earlier lawfare nonsense slapped down by SCOTUS. CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig explained: “Jack Smith has failed in his quest to try Donald Trump before the 2024 election. So instead, the Special Counsel has bent ordinary procedure to get in one last shot, just weeks before voters go to the polls.” In other words, election interference.

Former Raytheon Employee Eric Hecker, who worked at the South Pole Station reveals how they use direct energy to control storms.

California’s Bay Area has reissued a limited mask mandate as COVID-19 and flu cases are rising.

The San Fransisco Chronicle reported that the limited mask mandate would require masks to be worn in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. The Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa issued the mandate. The mandate will officially go into effect on November 1 and last through March 2025.

Imagine our shock....

Drug studies sponsored by drug manufacturers tend to report higher drug efficacy than studies not sponsored by the drug company, a new report published in the Journal of Political Economy on Oct. 7 finds. The report found a “sponsorship effect” that tends to bias sponsored studies toward reporting higher drug efficacies. The author could not find differences in study design between those funded by drug companies and those not. “Removing the sponsorship effect would reduce the difference in efficacy ... by about 50%,” Tamar Oostrom, an assistant professor of economics at Ohio State University, said in her paper.

At least two people are dead, and nearly three dozen others suffered injuries after a chemical leak at an oil refinery Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place order for two East Texas cities, officials said.

The leak took place at Pemex Deer Park, about 18 miles east of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The department reported deputies, and the Deer Park Fire Department responded to the facility at 5:23 p.m. local time for a report of a hydrogen sulfide leak, a colorless gas with a strong odor. The facility where the incident occurred was a refinery that processes crude oil to produce gasoline and other fuels. Officials announced a shelter-in-place order for Deer Park and Pasadena after the leak.

Despite denials or attempts to minimize late-term abortions by some in the media and the Democratic Party, third-trimester abortions are taking place across the United States, a new op-ed warns.

Emma Camp, the assistant editor at Reason magazine, writes in the Atlantic: “It’s true that third-trimester abortions are rare. But they do happen… Colorado, which is home to clinics that perform third-trimester abortions, recorded 137 third-trimester abortions in 2023.” “That’s only one state—eight other states, plus Washington, D.C., have no restrictions on third-trimester abortions,” Camp notes, observing that just minutes from her own D.C. office, an abortionist clinic is offering abortions up to almost 32 weeks, while another in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, will kill unborn children up to 35 weeks. Thirty-seven weeks is considered full-term, and babies born as prematurely as 21 weeks can survive.

Core inflation still seems a bit sticky.

Markets are a bit cautious as we are heading for the weekend. US stock markets declined yesterday and the 10 year US treasury yield moved up and down in an attempt to find direction. In the end it was down. China’s finance minister will give a fiscal policy briefing on Saturday. Markets are expecting Beijing to announce 2 trillion to 3 trillion yuan ($280-$420 billion) in new spending and worries about whether it will deliver. Meanwhile, the Middle East is still waiting for Israel’s retaliation against Iran. On the bright side, this morning monthly UK GDP growth turned positive (0.2%) again in August, after two months of zero growth.

Jeremy Szafron, Anchor at Kitco News, interviews E.B. Tucker, Editor of The Tucker Letter, to discuss the Federal Reserve’s influence on the economy and the future of gold.

Tucker shares his perspective on the Fed’s role in maintaining economic stability through central management and its impact on market confidence. He also provides his bold prediction for gold’s path to $3,000, analyzing the key factors driving this anticipated rise. Tune in to understand the dynamics behind the Fed’s actions, the shift from traditional recessions to panic cycles, and why gold remains a critical asset for investors in 2024.

As the world continues to inch closer and closer to a declared, all-out World War III scenario by the day, what most people do not consider are the severe ramifications that would have on international trade and supply lines – something that would dramatically drive the prices of commodities and other goods significantly higher if not outright scarce, especially for importer nations such as the United States.

Lloyd’s, the world’s leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace, published a detailed report earlier this week titled “Revealing the risks of geopolitical conflict,” detailing what would happen, and most likely will occur at this point, if international tensions increase and wars expand.

Exit humans, enter robots?

Drones and humanoid robotic machines equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) are on the rise. At the same time a significant population crisis is on the horizon. This investigation recognises how the penetration of “intelligent” technologies, role of population planning, and post-pandemic policy implementations – serving the rapid development of data-driven “smart” societies based on sustainability politics – are all contributing to an unfolding population crisis and health impacts that favours the rise of robots.

The book’s description says that it is intended for “young fans” and children.

The Star Wars franchise has unveiled its first transgender Stormtrooper in the form of “Sister,” who will appear in the new book “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers.” According to Star Wars Holocron on X, the character Captain Rex describes Sister as being someone who “expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she featured [sic] she’d have to hide who she truly was inside. Fortunately, her brothers in the 7th Sky Corps gave her the name Sister as a constant reminder that she belonged.”

The actress who stars in a controversial new opera as Jesus Christ has described the thrill she gets from performing dangerous stunts and taking to the stage naked.

Annina Machaz plays an unconventional version of the Messiah – characterised as a homeless drug addict – and takes a secondary role as a naked Adam in ‘Sancta’. The almost three-hour show about a suppressed nun discovering her sexuality includes unsimulated lesbian sex scenes, sword swallowing, real blood, piercings, and gruesome injuries being inflicted live on stage. The performance was so graphic that it left 18 audience members requiring medical treatment for nausea and shock over the first two performances in the German city of Stuttgart.

Telescopes on Earth have found evidence of intelligent alien life and the proof will be released in less than one month, a filmmaker claims.

Simon Holland, who has worked on documentaries for the BBC and NASA-funded projects, said that an Oxford-backed program searching for extraterrestrial signals has quietly identified 'non-human intelligence in our galaxy.' The signal — a five-hour-long burst of radio waves — appeared to be from a region around Proxima Centauri, a star about 4.2 light-years away from Earth.

Bloomberg, 2009: "[Bill Gates] is listed as one of thirteen inventors on a patent filed for hurricane prevention methods." "Gates and his team plan to use a fleet of ships to cool warm surface water by mixing it with colder water from greater depths. They hope this will sap energy from growing storms, leading to weaker, less devastating hurricanes."

