Harris has won California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine’s District 1, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska’s District 2, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Minnesota.

Trump has won Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, and Maine District 2.

Coverage:

“If voting could ever really change anything, it’d be illegal.”— Thorne, Land of the Blind (2006)

After months of handwringing and mud-slinging and fear-mongering, the votes have finally been cast and the outcome has been decided: the Deep State has won. Despite the billions spent to create the illusion of choice culminating in the reassurance ritual of voting for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, when it comes to most of the big issues that keep us in bondage to authoritarian overlords, not much will change. Despite all of the work that has been done to persuade us to buy into the fantasy that things will change if we just elect the “right” political savior, the day after a new president is sworn in, it will be business as usual for the unelected bureaucracy that actually runs the government.

Under this mandate, Trump and Harris may find themselves forming rival administrations for weeks...

The 2024 presidential election will see the first application of a 2022 amendment to the laws governing the transfer of power between administrations. There are 77 days between the Nov. 5 election and the Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration of the next president, during which time the president-elect will ready his or her administration to take over from President Joe Biden. The handoffs between an outgoing administration and a government-in-waiting have been largely drama-free for decades, and they have been governed by the rules enumerated in the Presidential Transition Act of 1963.

Federal law enforcement has arrested a 25-year-old Michigan man for allegedly threatening to carry out a terrorist attack against Christians should President Donald J. Trump reclaim the White House.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Isaac Sissel is being charged with sending threatening communications. “I shall carry out an attack against conservative Christian, [sic] filth in the event trump [sic] wins the election. I have a stolen [AR-15] and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans,” Sissel allegedly wrote, according to an anonymous online threatening submission filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia on November 2.

"Seattle PD had a heavy police response to Antifa's violent direct action on Election Day."

The potential return of former President Trump to the White House appears to have sparked rage among far-left activists on Tuesday night. With Trump currently leading the electoral count at 214 votes to Harris's 179, reports are surfacing from Seattle that show Antifa activists have mobilized. Ahead of the elections, National Guard troops were activated in Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Guardsmen in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, and Washington, D.C., are on standby.

The United States military will launch a hypersonic nuclear missile tonight.

The Daily Mail reported this afternoon that an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will take off between 11:01 pm and 5:01 am Pacific Time from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The outlet reveals that the missile will travel roughly 4,200 miles from the base to Kwajalein Atoll, a small island in the North Pacific. This will take about 22 minutes. The weapon is quite potent and can reach speeds over 15,000 miles per hour. With such speeds, it can nail any target in the world within 30 minutes.

The accusations against Russia of interfering in the US presidential election are nothing but "malicious slander," the Russian state RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian embassy to the US as saying on Wednesday.

"All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander, invented for use in the domestic political struggle of the United States," RIA reported, citing a statement from the embassy.

The bloc is waiting to see what stance the next administration will take on funding for Kiev, an official has reportedly told DW

Brussels wants to see who wins the US presidential vote before determining its position on continuing aid to Ukraine, Deutsche Welle wrote on Tuesday, citing an anonymous senior EU official. The bloc is “holding its breath,” waiting to see who comes out on top in the election. The winner will hopefully clarify the next administration’s position on further US military support for Ukraine, the official reportedly told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. After that, the EU will be able to define its own policy, they are said to have added. Should Republican candidate Donald Trump win and carry out earlier promises to cut US aid to Kiev, “the EU’s course will remain the same – to support Ukraine,” the official reportedly said.

"We urge Europe to realize that the DPRK troops are now carrying out an aggressive war in Europe against a sovereign European state."

The US and South Korea now say many thousands of North Korean troops are on the front lines, potentially engaging Ukrainian forces, with most of them located in Russia's Kursk oblast, which has been under Ukrainian troop presence since the August cross-border offensive. "More than 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, and we assess that a significant portion of them are deployed to front-line areas, including Kursk," spokesman for South Korea's defense ministry, Jeon Ha-kyou, told a briefing.

North Korea has fired seven short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, confirmed by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

The missiles traveled around 400 kilometers (248 miles), and South Korean forces tracked the launch in real-time, sharing data with the US and Japan. In response, South Korea has stepped up its security measures, saying they’re keeping a close watch for more possible missile activity. The timing of the launch seems calculated—it comes just after recent joint air drills between South Korea, Japan, and the US.

Disagreements over the budget and economic policy threaten Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, state broadcaster Deutsche Welle has reported

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is at loggerheads over its economic policy and the fate of next year’s federal budget, state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on Monday. Disagreements within the three-party coalition are reportedly so profound that they risk undermining its stability, the media outlet claimed, warning of a descent “into crisis mode.” The German parliament must pass the 2025 budget by the end of this month. The legislature’s Budget Committee is scheduled to review the final draft on November 14. However, the government's draft budget still has a deficit of “several billion euros” and the coalition partners are struggling to agree on how to overcome this shortfall, according to DW.

Iran expert: Attack could come on Tuesday evening, likely to involve up to 400 missiles

The Israel Defense Force has raised its level of alert and readiness in preparation for a possible new Iranian assault on Israel, military sources told Walla News on Monday. Measures taken include daily situation assessments by the top brass in the military’s general staff, particularly the Home Front Command, which is responsible for determining the alert level in public institutions like schools. For now, the Home Front has maintained routine conditions across the country, except in some areas in northern Israel that are subject to daily rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah.

Axios reports that the Biden administration has warned the Iraqi government that failure to prevent any Iranian-led attack on Israel from Iraqi territory could prompt Israel to launch a retaliatory strike on Iraq.

The Biden administration has warned the Iraqi government that failure to prevent any Iranian-led attack on Israel from Iraqi territory could prompt Israel to launch a retaliatory strike on Iraq, two US officials told Axios on Tuesday. The US is aiming to deter any potential Iranian attacks on Israel and is concerned that an attack originating from Iraq could further escalate the already tense regional situation. According to Israeli and U.S. intelligence, Iran is planning a major attack on Israel from Iraqi territory in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iranian assets on October 25, US and Israeli officials said.

The Middle East expert Amtazia Baram asserts that the Israeli military’s recent capture of a senior Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon, could potentially dramatically change the war dynamic.

On Friday night, Israeli commandos from the elite Shayetet 13 unit captured Imad Amhaz, a senior Hezbollah operative in the terrorist militia’s naval unit, in the northern Lebanese town Batroun. Amhaz was reportedly transferred to Israel for interrogation regarding Hezbollah’s naval activities. Baram, professor emeritus at the Department of the History of the Middle East and Director of the Centre for Iraq Studies at the University of Haifa, assessed that the capture constitutes a serious blow to Hezbollah’s military capabilities against Israel.

“I don't want Hezbollah to surrender today. I want them to continue until the end so that none of them are left!” A new wind is blowing in the Lebanese media and politics one of common sense courage and resistance to Hezbollah.

Gallant responds, ‘security of Israel was and will remain my life’s mission’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a brief, three-minute conversation on Tuesday evening, before issuing a press release. Netanyahu began the statement by saying his "highest obligation as prime minister of Israel is to maintain Israel's security and bring us to a complete victory.” “In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of defense,” Netanyahu continued.

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies react to the Trudeau Liberals' announcement of a production cap on oil and gas and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland being grilled during a hearing at the Commons natural resources committee.

Facebook’s parent company has been ordered to pay over $15 million for illegally collecting sensitive information

South Korea has slapped social media giant Meta with a multi-million-dollar fine after an investigation by the country’s privacy watchdog revealed the company had collected sensitive user data and shared it with thousands of advertisers. The country’s Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the US company had obtained information from about 980,000 South Korean Facebook users on issues such as their religion, political views and sexuality, while having failed to seek their agreement.

In a recent Money Metals podcast episode, host Mike Maharrey sat down with renowned precious metals analyst David Morgan, the author of The Silver Manifesto and publisher of The Morgan Report. Their discussion touched on critical global financial issues, including the BRICS Summit, precious metals markets, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

For those who think BRICS is in opposition to the West or the UN’s plan for world control, an article published in BRICS Info will erase all doubt. The article discusses China’s smart cities as being the model for the Global South to follow.

China’s approach differs from Western models. “Unlike Western models that emphasise data privacy and public participation, China focuses on rapid, large-scale implementation,” BRICS Info said. Before we get to the BRICS Info article, a reminder of what a smart city is. As it is a dystopian concept we have raised in several articles, rather than reiterate what we have published before, we’ll use the example of a proposal that was made 14 years ago.

Hard to believe but true:

A greenhouse-gas-spewing, polluting, corrupt, repressive, genocidal, international-terrorism-supporting regime is hosting the UN’s annual Climate Change/Global Warming (CCGW) conference in mid-November. The regime’s head is President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s blood-soaked despot. About 32,000 persons and perhaps 150 countries will reportedly attend the 12-day event, dubbed COP29. COP refers to the UN’s Conference of the Parties for climate change. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — a huge CCGW booster — has, naturally, hopped on the COP29 bandwagon.

The UN adopted a Pact for the Future on 22 September 2024, which includes a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations.

The Pact aims to accelerate the completion of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030 and transform global governance. The top priority is total control of the world’s financial transactions and systems, as outlined in the World Economic Forum’s guidebook, ‘The Great Reset’. The UN proposes an Emergency Platform in the event of a global shock, which could make the Secretary-General a “global emergency czar,” stripping nations of decision-making authority.

There are fears of UK food shortages in supermarkets after the devastating floods in Spain that have killed more than 200 people and destroyed farms.

Officials have warned that one of Spain’s worst natural disasters in modern history could cause the death toll to rise even further as more rains are expected in the coming days. In the UK, supermarkets are warning of potential shortages among some of its fresh fruit and vegetables, revealed i. These shortages could last for months which could have a significant impact on consumers, the economy, and businesses.

More than 150 million people and 318m acres of crops are affected by droughts after summer of record heat

Every US state except Alaska and Kentucky is facing drought, an unprecedented number, according to the US Drought Monitor. A little more than 45% of the US and Puerto Rico is in drought this week, according to the tracker. About 54% of land in the 48 contiguous US states is affected by droughts. Even as the country experiences autumn and heads further away from a summer of record heat, the droughts continue to rise. More than 150 million people in the country – and 149.8 million in the 48 contiguous states – are in a drought this week. That is about a 34% increase since last week and an over 150% increase since last month.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys. People living in the southwestern area of the sunshine state could experience heavy rainfall and flooding by Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Rafael gaining strength in the Atlantic.

Meteorologists confirmed Rafael will be upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it reaches Cuba on Wednesday, but it will weaken to a tropical storm as it moves toward the US at the end of the week. And now a spaghetti model - so-called because the lines resemble strands of pasta - shows the trajectory the storm will take over the next several days. Rafael will also reach Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana by Saturday, introducing 40-mile-per-hour winds, with the storm possibly reaching as far north as Tennessee. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that the Keys could see water levels increase one to two feet, causing 'life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

3 Questions to ask yourself What is HAARP? What are Geophysical Weapons? What is an Ionospheric Alfven Resonator? Google US2550324A

