President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for attorney general, and named former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, the latest in a flurry of appointments to his Cabinet and White House staff in the days since Trump won the election.

Trump has reportedly chosen people for a handful of Senate-confirmed Cabinet-level jobs, and he’s picked a White House chief of staff and a national security adviser, two key roles that don’t require confirmation. Attorney general and secretaries of defense, state and homeland security are top priorities for Trump, according to The New York Times, citing people familiar with his thinking who said he is keen on candidates who will remove career bureaucrats Trump considers to be part of what he refers to as the “deep state.”

Scott Jennings, the lone conservative voice on CNN, is reportedly trying to position himself as a candidate to fill the role of White House press secretary for President Trump.

Over the course of the last year, Jennings has emerged as popular media figure on the right, as he regularly confounds his CNN colleagues while calmly explaining various issues to them from a conservative perspective. As someone who already works in media, he would be a logical choice. He has proved that he knows how to speak to liberal journalists.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition following the November 5 election.

"Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said as the two were seated by the fireplace. Trump told Biden that "he very much appreciates" the current president's pledge of smooth transition. "It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe," Trump said. "Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today," he added.

resident-elect Donald Trump has long promised to immediately negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war upon entering office. Fox News is reporting Wednesday that toward this end he may "soon" appoint a Ukrainian peace envoy to head this up.

"You're going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution, to get to a peace settlement," one of several sources told Fox. The person previewed that the appointment will happen "in short order." Fox notes that "The job is not expected to be a salaried role - from 2017 to 2019, Kurt Volker had served as special representative to Ukrainian negotiations on a volunteer basis."

There are reasons to doubt WaPo’s report

The Washington Post’s (WaPo) report alleging that Trump called Putin the Thursday after he won the election and told him not to escalate the conflict was contradicted by both the Kremlin and Kiev. The first called it “pure fiction” while the second said that it was “unaware” of the call despite allegedly being informed of it. The Trump team hasn’t commented on it at the time of writing. Nevertheless, the report’s timeframe raises questions about its credibility, which will now be elaborated on. Putin participated in his traditional Q&A session that evening at the Valdai Club’s annual meeting, which lasted until around midnight. He claimed not to have talked to Trump by that time but said that he’d be interested in speaking with him if he calls.

If NATO lifts restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine, it will be directly involved in the conflict, Maria Zakharova has said

Western nations “continue to play with fire,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday. She was commenting on reported attempts by London and Paris to convince Washington to allow Kiev to fire Western-supplied missiles deep into Russia. Last week, The Telegraph reported that the UK and France were seeking US permission to greenlight strikes involving Storm Shadow/Scalp cruise missiles before President-elect Donald Trump’s January inauguration.

US President-elect Donald Trump “cannot afford a catastrophic defeat” for Kiev, Radoslaw Sikorski has argued

A potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine would have the same ripple effect as the 1945 Potsdam Conference, which determined the post-World War II order for decades to come, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has claimed. In an interview with the TVN24 broadcaster on Tuesday, Sikorski offered his take on how the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump could change American policy on Ukraine and what that would mean for the rest of Europe.

An initiative group within the Bundestag claims that Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a “Nazi party”

A large cross-faction initiative group in the Bundestag has submitted a motion calling for a ban on Alternative for Germany (AfD), a major opposition party with more than 80 seats in the national legislature. The motion's initiators claim that the right-wing group is at odds with what they call the “central basic principles” of the democratic order and poses a danger to the state, according to local media. Established in 2013 as an Euroskeptic party, the AfD has become known for its anti-immigration rhetoric amid the refugee crisis of 2015. Its former and standing members were also repeatedly involved in various controversies over statements related to Germany’s Nazi past.

Two explosions occurred near government buildings in Brasilia on Wednesday

Two bombs were detonated near government buildings in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday evening, killing one person. Officials said that the sole fatality is the suspect himself. The incident occurred at the Three Powers Plaza, where the Supreme Federal Court, the parliament, and the presidential palace are located. According to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the blasts in Brasilia were heard around 7:30 pm local time. A bomb went off outside the Supreme Federal Court, while a parked car exploded near the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the nation’s parliament.

French prosecutors lay out their proposed sentence in Marine Le Pen's high-stakes EU embezzlement trial on Wednesday, with the far-right leader's presidential ambitions hanging in the balance.

For weeks, Marine Le Pen has thrown all her energy into fighting what she calls unfair accusations that her party embezzled European Parliament funds. France’s leading far-right figure is now facing a crucial moment in a high-profile trial where her eligibility to run for president in 2027 is at stake.

Orbán’s powerful call to action demands that Europe seize control of its destiny by safeguarding its borders, preserving sovereignty, and resisting judicial overreach—echoing Trump’s victory as a historic turning point toward a secure, self-determined future for all European nations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent speech on former President Donald Trump’s election victory and border security resounds with the urgency of safeguarding Europe’s future. Addressing the European Political Community’s fifth meeting, Orbán pulled no punches, signaling a bold new era of conservative unity between the U.S. and Hungary. This moment, Orbán remarked, is a “fantastic result” and one he celebrated with fitting enthusiasm.

In response to last Thursday’s shocking “Jew hunt” in Amsterdam, Geert Wilders is clear on his solution: swift, decisive action. He calls for immediate arrests, the harshest penalties, and, when applicable, revoking Dutch citizenship for dual nationals involved in the attacks.

Wilders leaves no room for compromise and is fully committed to restoring law and order. He focuses on the persistent issues caused by repeat offenders within the Islamic migrant community, who, he argues, are increasingly immune to standard legal consequences. Wilders doesn’t hesitate to call the Islamic hunt for Jews acts terrorism, a sentiment that resonates with Dutch citizens watching their neighborhoods fall prey to jihad-fueled violence. “Track them down, imprison them, and treat them as terrorists,” he demands, advocating that dual-national offenders should lose their Dutch passports.

Ankara is always prepared to ensure its security and the comfort of its people, the Turkish president has said

Türkiye is ready to launch military operations in Syria in light of “continued instability” in the neighboring country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. Ankara has been launching cross-border military operations into Syria since 2016; they include Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Olive Branch (2018) and Operation Peace Spring (2019). While the areas Türkiye has attacked have predominantly been under the de facto leadership of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Damascus has condemned the operations as an incursion into its sovereign territory.

On November 6, 2024, Gazan Salafi cleric Salman Al-Dayah, a professor of Islamic jurisprudence and the former dean of the faculty of shari'a and law at Gaza's Islamic University, published six essays titled "O Politicians, Stop This Expansion." The first essay ran six pages, the last four, and the remaining four two pages each.[1]

In the essays, Al-Dayah rejected statements by Hamas leaders justifying the group's October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel despite the high Palestinian toll, declaring that shari'a mandates waging jihad to defend Muslims' lives, honor, and religion, while a jihad that is expected to result in the loss of Muslim lives and violation of honor is illegitimate. The cleric urged Hamas leaders to focus on the welfare of Gazans by being "humble" and establishing a government that unites Palestinians and provides for their needs, while refraining from antagonizing a much more powerful Israel. He expressed hope that the group's remaining leaders will make such concessions before winter to minimize Gazans' suffering.

President Biden has spent the past few days promising to continue working to free all the hostages, who have been held by Hamas for over 400 days.

US President Joe Biden met with families of American hostages taken by Hamas on Wednesday afternoon. According to a White House statement, the president updated the families on US efforts to secure the release of their loved ones, and assured them that the administration’s efforts to secure a deal would continue. Earlier on Wednesday, Biden met with president-elect Donald Trump, and both agreed to work together for the common cause of releasing the hostages during the transition of power.

Captive describes shortages, says he has developed skin condition in captivity, urges protests to pressure government to reach deal; Gaza drone strike kills Oct. 7 terrorist

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Wednesday published a propaganda video of hostage Sasha Trufanov, which his family authorized media outlets to publicize. After a year in captivity, Trufanov describes a shortage of food, water, electricity, and basic hygiene products in the Gaza Strip, adding that he now has a skin condition that he did not have before being abducted. Like in several other hostage videos released by terror groups, Trufanov urges citizens to demand the government reach a deal for their release, and says that the Israel Defense Forces operation only puts them in more danger.

Israeli officials tell The Washington Post that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer told Trump and Jared Kushner that Israel is rushing to advance a ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant, told US President-elect Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner this week that Israel is rushing to advance a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three current and former Israeli officials briefed on the meeting. According to the officials, the goal of the move is to deliver an early foreign policy win to the president-elect.

Tamara Ugolini looks at the ongoing negotiations for the WHO's Pandemic Agreement, which have been shrouded in secrecy. So, is this a transparent process or just another global agreement driven by corporate interests?

(Bloomberg) -- The top US public health official warned about the threat of curtailing vaccination efforts as longtime skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepares for an influential role in the incoming Trump administration.

“We have a very short memory of what it is like to hold a child who has been paralyzed with polio, or to comfort a mom who lost their kid from measles,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Mandy Cohen said Wednesday at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit in Washington. “I don’t want to have to see us go backward in order to remind ourselves that vaccines work.”

Lisa Domski sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan after the company refused to grant her request for a religious exemption to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A federal jury in Detroit last week awarded nearly $12.7 million to a Catholic woman who sued her former employer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, after she was fired in 2022 for refusing to get a COVID-19 shot. Lisa Domski worked for Blue Cross for 33 years, most recently as an IT specialist. In 2021, she sought a religious exemption to her employer’s vaccine mandate, saying it violated her sincerely held Catholic beliefs because the vaccines were developed or tested using fetal cells. Blue Cross denied Domski’s request and fired her on Jan. 5, 2022. She sued the company in August 2023, alleging religious discrimination and violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“And no country is spared,” he ominously warned, referring to all the disasters that have been occurring in recent times.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is once again warning the world needs to step up its immediate action in combating climate change and returning the world’s temperature back 1.5 degrees Celsius. Guterres made his alarming remarks at this year’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. In a speech given yesterday, Guterres stated: “The sound you hear is the ticking clock. We are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. And time is not on our side.”

...it’s pretty clear that the Fed is in a bind. Inflation is rising, so they should realistically hike rates. But interest rates – even at current levels – are killing the federal government...

Well, inflation is up again. You’re probably not surprised, and neither are we. Over the past few months, in fact, we’ve repeated again and again that inflation will keep rising, and even identified some strange reasons why. Remember back during the early days of the pandemic when used car prices went through the roof? Supply chain dysfunction and stay-at-home orders prevented the big auto manufacturers from producing too many new cars. So, demand for used cars surged… and used car prices shot to the moon. But used car prices eventually started to fall back to earth. And throughout this year, the government inflation reports showed steep drops in used car prices– like 10 to 12% year-over-year declines.

U.S. consumers have piled up the largest mountain of household debt in the history of the world. If the federal government was not almost 36 trillion dollars in debt, the fact that U.S. households are nearly 18 trillion dollars in debt would be making a lot more headlines.

Sadly, our entire society is absolutely saturated with debt at this point. Government debt on all levels is spiraling out of control, corporate debt has ballooned to absurd levels, and consumers have been gorging on debt as if there will never be any consequences. Unfortunately, a time of reckoning has arrived, and it is going to be incredibly painful. On Wednesday, we learned that total credit card debt has surged to a brand new record high of 1.17 trillion dollars…

Prearranged Euthanasia gets medical stamp of approval with questionable new Quebec law.

The government of Quebec has quietly greenlit provincial doctors to begin arranging “advanced directives” for MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying). Under the provinces Bill 11, Quebec patients can now give prearranged permission for the government to kill them. The idea being, if you happen to fall into a coma or lose your mind—don’t worry the government’s got your back in taking your life, provided you filled in a form. “Outrageous,” fumes one dissenting doctor from Montreal to GWU! “This idea of a person agreeing to MAID in advance is against all medical ethics. The potential for mistakes to be made and patients to not fully understanding what they’re signing up for is frightening.”

Police in South Florida are working to determine the identity of a head that washed ashore near Key Biscayne on Tuesday morning.

A beach worker spotted the head, which appeared to that of a man, about 8:30 a.m. floating on the shoreline near a small island near Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin said. Key Biscayne police notified the Miami-Dade police homicide bureau, the agency that handles slayings in Key Biscayne, Martin said. Personnel with the medical examiner’s office were investigating the cause of death, Martin said.

A mom was arrested because her 10 year old son walked less than 1 mile to town on his own in a small town in Georgia. The government says that they will not prosecute her if she agrees to track her son at all times on an app. She refuses and her lawyer says that this is a great way for the government to be able to take your kids away!

At least 7 people, including 2 minors, were injured after an M6.8 earthquake struck Granma province, Cuba, at 16:49 UTC (11:50 local time) on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Over 2 000 homes were damaged and 26 destroyed

The National Defense Council of Civil Defense and the Cuban Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS) reported over 2 000 damaged homes and 26 destroyed, as well as structural impacts on 30 healthcare facilities and 40 educational institutions. The seismic event also triggered a series of over 1 130 aftershocks over the next 48 hours, with 47 of them felt in areas like Pilón in Granma.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued a severe weather advisory on November 12, 2024, warning of heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the Mediterranean and Andalusian coastal regions through November 15. Rainfall is expected to reach 150 mm (5.9 inches) in 24 hours in some areas, only two weeks after previous severe flooding in eastern Spain.

The advisory forecasts torrential rainfall for parts of Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands, and Andalusia due to an incoming DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) storm. This meteorological phenomenon, involving cold air at high altitudes interacting with warm, humid surface air, often results in significant rainfall and atmospheric instability in the Iberian Peninsula and the Mediterranean. This current DANA storm, moving from France toward Spain, has already prompted AEMET’s warning for flash floods, coastal turbulence, and potential thunderstorms through mid-week.

A discovery of absolutely epic proportions has just been revealed, but the corporate media in the United States almost entirely ignored it.

A team of scientists led by Dr. Irving Finkel has deciphered the oldest map in the world, and we are being told that it actually reveals the location of Noah’s Ark. This is huge news, but the corporate media in our country was so focused on the presidential election that they barely took notice of it. Fortunately, many foreign news outlets published feature stories about this amazing discovery. For example, the following comes from the Jerusalem Post…

"Bill Gates says there's too many of us. His thing, by 2030, is to depopulate the planet... and one of the ways to do that is using vaccines."

