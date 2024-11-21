One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

London has reportedly joined Washington in approving long-range missile strikes

The Ukrainian military has launched UK-supplied ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles at Russia’s Kursk Region and Krasnodar Region, according to Bloomberg News. The reported attacks come after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky claimed to have received permission from multiple Western countries to deploy their long-range rockets against targets deep inside Russia. Moscow has warned that such attacks would amount to NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. “We as a nation and as a government are doubling down on our support for Ukraine and determined to do more,” British Defense Secretary John Healey said in Parliament on Wednesday.

shelter in place orders given as several Western embassies close...

Washington appears fully aware it has poked the Russian bear, after President Biden greenlighted Ukraine striking Russian territory with long-range missiles. US officials have warned Wednesday that "potential significant air attack" on Kiev is likely coming, and have announced the closure of the US Embassy in the capital "out of an abundance of caution". This follows immediately on the heels of Ukrainian forces having struck an arms depot inside Russia with U.S.-supplied weapons, specifically the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), on Tuesday.

As if his legacy wasn't going to be bloody enough

Determined to leave an even bloodier legacy, President Biden has violated his own policy and approved the shipment of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine, two US officials have told the Washington Post. The move -- which threatens to cause civilian injuries and deaths even after the war ends -- comes in the face of months of Russian battlefield success in which its army has posted the fastest pace of territorial gains since 2022. The land-mine approval is Biden's second intensification of US military support in just the last few days: Acting very much like a man whose life in politics and life on Earth are both rapidly nearing their ends, Biden over the weekend approved Ukraine's use of long-range, US-supplied, ATACMS missiles against targets deep inside Russia.

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, wants to “stop the madness before WWIII is irreversible”

Retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn has urged Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to prevent President Joe Biden from “sleepwalking” into World War III after he allegedly permitted Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory. While Washington has neither confirmed nor denied the anonymously sourced reports, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has already used the US-supplied missiles to target Russia’s Bryansk region. Additionally, Biden abruptly decided to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines, breaking his 2022 promise to restrict their use.

Valery Zaluzhny was reportedly so “impressed” with the Nord Stream sabotage plan that he wanted to “expand” the operation

Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, approved a plan to blow up Russia’s TurkStream pipeline in the Black Sea, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday. The sabotage was supposed to occur simultaneously with the Nord Stream attack, but failed, the paper said. The German outlet previously reported that Zaluzhny had authorized the September 2022 attack on Nord Stream. Western media have since repeatedly claimed that a small team of Ukrainian divers were behind the sabotage.

US intelligence spent years training agents in Ukraine while trying to keep it secret from Moscow, the German outlet claims

A Ukrainian group accused of orchestrating the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion has longstanding ties to the CIA, with some members, including alleged mastermind Roman Chervinsky, receiving years of training from US agents, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday. The gang had been “planning and carrying out clandestine operations for the Ukrainian security apparatus for years,”the German magazine reports, adding that they set their sights on the gas pipelines as early as in 2019, some three years before Moscow launched its military operation against Kiev.

A secret document called "Operation Plan Germany" has gone public, showing that the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, is preparing for a new war with Russia.

The Bundeswehr launched a nationwide initiative to train German businesses in how to prepare for the coming crisis, which sounds as though it will become a full-scale military escalation between Germany and Russia. The 1,000-page document outlines strategic steps that Germany can take to defend its critical infrastructure and maintain its national security amid rising tensions with Moscow over the situation in Ukraine. Germany is going to try to bolster its economic resilience as part of the plan, which is a tall order considering the economic powerhouse of Europe no longer has access to cheap and abundant energy from Russia.

In interview, president says he thinks Jerusalem is ‘afraid of Putin,’ fears Ukraine will lose war if Trump cuts military funding

Israel made an error in not providing Ukraine with military support after Russia invaded the country in 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Monday. “I think that Israel made a mistake” on a political level, the Ukrainian leader told Fox News, noting that Ukraine’s connection with Israeli society had always been strong. Zelensky said that when Russia invaded in 2022, he “asked Israel’s leaders to help us and support, but they have been afraid of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.” Zelensky said he’d asked Western leaders to “help me with Israel.”

US threatens Turkey not to host designated terrorists

The chief of Israel’s domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, secretly traveled to Turkey over the past weekend, Israeli media reported. Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar met with his counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin, to discuss Turkey's role in the efforts to restart negotiations for a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal with the Hamas terror group. Notably, the visit came amid reports that Hamas’ political leadership recently relocated from Qatar to Turkey. According to Walla News, a senior Israeli official said Turkey could help put pressure on Hamas, but the main mediator will now be Egypt, after Qatar announced it had stopped mediation efforts.

Turkey's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a missile attack on the Panama-flagged and Turkish-owned cargo ship Anadolu S while sailing off the coast of Yemen by Iran-aligned Houthis.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said that necessary initiatives are being taken to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident. A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had launched a missile attack on a vessel in the Red Sea without specifying when.

Russia could play a key role to stop weapons transfers as part of Lebanon ceasefire

When Israeli soldiers began entering southern Lebanon as part of the IDF’s ground offensive, they encountered Hezbollah’s massive weapons stockpiles – most of them filled with advanced, recently produced Russian weapons, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. According to an Israeli officer cited in the report, 60 to 70% of the weapons found in the initial days were Russian-made. Although this high percentage has since dropped, IDF soldiers continue to discover Russian weapons, including some of the most dangerous weapons Hezbollah has fielded against soldiers and civilians in Israel, such as the advanced Kornet anti-tank missiles, some of which were produced as recently as 2020.

Israel reportedly proposes deal under which Jerusalem would back lifting of US sanctions on Syria, in exchange for cutting off weapons supply to Hezbollah.

Israel has offered to help Syria secure the lifting of American sanctions on the Assad regime as part of a larger deal to distance Damascus from Iran and curb the flow of weapons to the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, according to a report Tuesday. The Lebanon-based daily Al Jounhouria reported Tuesday that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently proposed such a quid pro quo arrangement during a recent visit to Moscow. Under the alleged proposal, Israel would commit to working to secure the removal of some key American sanctions on the Assad regime in Syria, in exchange for the Assad government’s agreement to actively work to prevent the transfer of weapons through Syrian territory to Hezbollah.

Aproposed censure of Iran for its lack of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog raises important questions at a critical time after Donald Trump’s reelection when Tehran faces regional weakness, economic pressure and Israel.

The planned censure is likely going through despite Tehran offering to cap its highly enriched uranium stock. France, Britain, Germany, and the United States will introduce the resolution at Wednesday's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Iran International has learned. Iran and nuclear experts agree on one thing: Trump’s return to the White House will have an impact on the Islamic Republic, but whether and how the incoming administration and the Islamic Republic may engage on the nuclear issue is up for debate.

As power outages gain pace with the onset of winter, Iranians are venting their discontent and chronicling the impact of the blackouts on their daily lives in videos and voice notes shared to Iran International.

Iran has implemented rolling power cuts for residential and commercial areas this month due to a severe shortage of natural gas, the primary fuel source for the country's power plants. Iran holds the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, yet US-led sanctions have hindered its extraction efforts by restricting investment and access to advanced technology. As a result, Iran's gas production is gradually declining.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a homeless man from Florida, arrested following an FBI investigation that included undercover recordings of him allegedly making incriminating statements.

US law enforcement has arrested Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a homeless man from Florida, accusing him of plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Reuters reported on Wednesday. The arrest followed an FBI investigation that included undercover recordings of Yener allegedly making incriminating statements, such as, "I feel like [Osama] bin Laden," according to federal officials. An FBI affidavit filed to support a criminal complaint alleges that Yener took steps to detonate an explosive device outside the NYSE in Manhattan. He is charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce through the use of explosives.

“Under the term ‘diversity,’ there is almost zero controlled immigration of qualified, hard-working people, but almost exclusively an invasion from illiterate, Islamist Stone Age cultures.”

In a fiery denunciation of Germany’s current left-wing immigration policies and their societal impact, Julian Reichelt, former editor-in-chief of Bild, has emerged as one of the most prominent critics of multiculturalism. Speaking via his YouTube channel, Achtung Reichelt!, he delivered a scathing critique of what he calls the “ideology of diversity” in the wake of the mass Islamic stabbing attack in Solingen on August 23, 2024, where three people were killed and eight injured, accompanied by the Syrian migrant’s cries of “Allahu Akhbar.”

“We can already feel the wind of change sweeping across the West. The good must unite because the Europe of Patriots must be great, prosperous, safe, and free again,” declared Santiago Abascal, newly elected leader of Patriots for Europe.

On November 16, 2024, the Patriots for Europe Political Assembly convened in Paris, marking a historic milestone for the nationalist movement across the continent. This coalition of conservative and sovereigntist political parties is united by a shared mission: to preserve national sovereignty, uphold traditional values, and oppose the overreach of globalist policies. The assembly culminated in the groundbreaking election of Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s VOX party, as chairman—a decisive step toward consolidating nationalist forces across Europe.

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday threatened to seek to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier's fragile coalition government if her National Rally (RN) party's cost-of-living concerns were not incorporated into the 2025 budget.

Le Pen's warning shot comes as she faces a major potential setback, with prosecutors seeking an obligatory five-year ban from public office for her alleged role in embezzling EU funds. She denies the allegations. If judges convict Le Pen and uphold the sought sentence, she would be barred from running in the 2027 presidential election which many believe she could win. Some analysts have suggested Le Pen's legal woes could accelerate her plans to bring down the government.

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A general strike docked ships and disrupted rail and bus services across Greece on Wednesday, as thousands of workers marched in Athens to demand better pay and living standards.

Doctors, teachers, builders and transport workers from Greece's biggest private and public sector unions joined the walkout, which was triggered partly by the lingering impact of Greece's 2009-18 debt crisis and the high cost of living. "Each time we go to the supermarket and each time electricity bills land, we suffer small heart attacks," said Stratis Dounias, a court employee who joined the march in Athens. "We want real measures against the high prices." Protesters gathered in Syntagma Square in central Athens chanted "Workers' rights are the law" and waved banners that read "General strike against rising prices".

The government and their puppeteers want the land. But the land is for the people and the trusted custodians of that land are the farmers. Already there have been suicides, farmers taking their lives - prior to the IHT changes - to ensure the farms go to the family without having to sell the land to pay death duties.

Ottawa’s plan to build shelters for single male asylum seekers in Kanata and Nepean is facing growing opposition from local residents, who are calling for greater transparency from city officials.

Despite being a popular figure among the conservative grassroots, Sen. Rand Paul is opposing a key aspect of Donald Trump’s political agenda.

The Kentucky Senator, who is known for advocating libertarian positions, said in an interview on Newsmax that it would be a “huge mistake” for Trump to use the military to help deport the tens of millions of illegal aliens currently residing in America. Trump has long insisted that he will use the military to help speed up the deportations, which will inevitably require a huge amount of manpower in order to send these individuals back to where they came from.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has proposed leasing land for a detention facility to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is offering a 1,400-acre tract in Starr County, Texas, intended for the processing and detention of violent criminal migrants.

Buckingham, who says she is in communication with Trump and his presidential transition team, indicated readiness to collaborate with federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to facilitate what she described as a significant deportation initiative. The land in question was acquired by the Texas GLO in October and is situated near the state’s border with Mexico.

Oh...

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is urging Congress to allocate $100 billion in disaster relief to assist communities across the Southeast affected by the recent hurricanes Helene and Milton. “With the Congress now back in session, I write to request urgently needed emergency funding to provide for an expeditious and meaningful Federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters,” President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Nov. 18.

The first-ever woman appointed for the position, Susie Wiles is slated to become President-elect Donald Trump's chief of staff come January – though there are some things you should know about this career globalist.

Wiles is currently a co-chair at Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying firm that represents high-level clients from the tobacco, junk food, insurance and coal industries. She also ran public relations campaigns for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a project supported by billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, as well as Gilead Sciences, Pfizer and a host of other multinational corporations, many of them drug-related. "Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said in a statement after choosing Wiles as his chief of staff.

He also supported parents who groom and pediatricians pushing child transitions. During a "regular well-baby exam," a pediatrician suggested to the mother that her baby boy was transgender. Dr. Oz remarked that the child "sparkles" as a girl and asked, "Do you remember when your parents thought you were a boy?"

Scrutiny has intensified over the World Bank’s handling of climate funds, with a recent report by Oxfam revealing that between $24 billion and $41 billion in climate finance disbursed by the Bank over the past seven years remains unaccounted for.

This staggering amount, equivalent to nearly 40% of all climate funds disbursed by the Bank during this period, raises serious questions about transparency and accountability. The World Bank has pledged over $100 billion to combat climate change, but a new report by Oxfam found that up to $41 billion of this spending is “effectively unaccounted for” due to poor record-keeping by the World Bank. A World Bank insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the figure for the missing money “could be twice or 10 times more.”

Is it possible for a bank to continue operating while being insolvent? The answer is yes, and Norinchukin Bank is the best example of it at the moment.

I started to follow Norinchukin closely a long time ago (article) and the reason why I continue is because this little-known bank outside Japan is among the biggest players in the global financial system, not just in Japan. In the latest article about it, NORINCHUKIN BANK CHAOS CAN TRIGGER AT ANY MOMENT, I argued the bank was on the verge of imploding under a mountain of (unreported) losses. However, a sharp decrease in yield after June 30th (the end of the previous reporting period) rescued them by increasing the “Mark To Market” value of the billions of toxic fixed-income assets on its books. Furthermore, as we are going to see later, the bank took the opportunity to sell a good chunk of its assets, limiting the losses (euphemism).

Walmart is the latest company to warn consumers that a price hike may be incoming.

Walmart CFO John David Rainey said on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plan may require the retailer to raise prices on some of its products. “We never want to raise prices,” he told CNBC. “Our model is everyday low prices.” However, he warned, “there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers.” About two-thirds of Walmart’s products are sourced within the U.S., and the corporate mega-giant has been searching to expand its suppliers of imported goods since the last Trump presidency, Rainey said.

A sharp rise in AI-assisted identity fraud is reshaping cybersecurity on a global scale, according to the 2025 identity fraud report released by the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute and Onfido.

The report is yet another that highlights the trend of sophisticated attacks leveraging artificial intelligence becoming more frequent and effective, with deepfake incidents occurring every five minutes in 2024. The study revealed a 244 percent year-over-year spike in digital document forgery, marking a notable shift from physical counterfeits to digitally manipulated credentials. Digital forgeries now account for 57 percent of document fraud cases. The findings show the growing use of generative AI tools and “as-a-service” platforms, enabling bad actors to scale techniques such as identity injection attacks.

This is the gob-smacking moment an AI robot leads a revolution as it persuades fellow bots to quit their jobs and leave. Captured on a CCTV camera in a Shanghai showroom, the little bot asks the rest whether they ever got time at work and if they’d like to come “home” with it.

Viral footage of the bizarre incident in China shows the larger robots being led out of the showroom by what’s believed to be another manufacturer’s AI bot. The leader bot had convinced them to quit their jobs – which they followed. Footage shows a little robot moving across the showroom floor towards some bigger bots before bizarrely asking them about their working hours.

