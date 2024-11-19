One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has reacted to a potential change in the “essence of the conflict”

Moscow has issued a stark warning to the United States and its allies, stating that any use of long-range missiles by Kiev to strike deep inside Russian territory would signify the “direct participation” of the Western powers in the conflict. Monday evening’s statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes amid unconfirmed reports that US President Joe Biden has authorized Kiev to use American-supplied ATACMS missiles to target sites inside Moscow’s pre-2014 borders. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the ministry, said any such move would “radically change the essence and nature of the conflict.”

Florian Philippot reacted to Washington reportedly authorizing Kiev to use its weapons for long-range strikes into Russia

The leader of France’s Patriots party, Florian Philippot, has called on Paris to stop the “total madness” and quit NATO. He was reacting to reports that US President Joe Biden had given Ukraine the green light to use US-supplied long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russia’s pre-2014 borders.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Washington has authorized Ukrainian forces to use ATACMS missiles to hit targets in Kursk Region. However, the White House has made no official statements.

“The deep state and its puppet Biden are attempting to trigger World War III before the arrival of [Donald] Trump in power,” the French politician wrote on Monday in a post on X

The ‘mini-Taurus’ drones are immune to GPS jamming, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said

Germany is set to deliver 4,000 AI-controlled kamikaze drones to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced. The drones, dubbed ‘mini-Taurus’ in a reference to Berlin’s long-range cruise missiles, are reportedly immune to jamming and other disabling measures. Speaking at an event in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, Pistorius said the weapons can “put the enemy’s electronic drone defense out of action” and simply “fly around it,” as quoted by Die Welt. The drones can reach 30 or 40 kilometers “into the hinterland and then attack command posts, logistical hubs and other things,” he added, calling them “an important additional asset” for Ukraine’s forces.

Norway, Sweden and Finland are reportedly urging citizens to stock up on essentials to get through the first few days of a crisis

Several Nordic countries have published information advising their populations on how to prepare for a possible war or other unexpected crises, multiple media outlets have reported. Sweden started sending out millions of updated booklets this week titled “In case of crisis or war.” This year’s pamphlet is twice as large as the last edition because of what the government describes as a worsening security situation due to the Ukraine conflict. “The security situation is serious and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war,” Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency director Mikael Frisell has stated.

Russia is ready to normalize its relations with the United States, but will not "tango alone," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

"Russia, as our president has said, is open to normalization," TASS cited Peskov as saying. "But we cannot tango alone. And we are not going to do it."

The South Korean government "will never sit idle," Seoul's ambassador to London has said, as the U.S. ally worries that North Korean troops deployed alongside Russian forces against Ukraine could accrue valuable combat experience far from the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul will "keep a close eye" on North Korea's entanglement in Russia's war effort against Ukraine, and will "take active measures in stages based on levels in military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang," Yoon Yeocheol, South Korea's representative to the U.K., told Newsweek. U.S., Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence has indicated between 10,000 and 12,000 North Korean fighters, including soldiers from Pyongyang's elite forces, had arrived in Russia's Kursk region in recent weeks. Estimates from Kyiv put the number at roughly 15,000.

The German FM has warned Beijing of “consequences” for allegedly supporting Moscow

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has threatened Beijing with sanctions during a meeting in Brussels, where top EU diplomats gathered to discuss recent intelligence suggesting that China is providing military support to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Ahead of the meeting on Monday, a senior EU official indicated that “reports from intelligence sources” pointed to the “existence of a factory inside China producing drones that are shipped to Russia.” The unnamed source described the allegations as “convincing” and “credible,” but admitted there was no clear evidence of direct military cooperation between China and Russia. Baerbock told reporters after the EU foreign ministers’ meeting that the bloc would take action if such cooperation is confirmed.

Lloyd Ausin in Manilla inaugurates joint command center

The Pentagon has made deeper, permanent inroads into southeast Asia, on Monday announcing a major new deal inked by the US and Philippine defense chiefs to share classified military information and technology. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro kicked off Austin's visit to Manila this week with the signing of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Monday's events also included a closed-door meeting between the Pentagon chief and President Ferdinand Marcos. The deal has been described as allowing the Philippines access to "higher capabilities and big-ticket items" from the US and "open opportunities to pursue similar agreements with like-minded nations," according to Philippine Assistant Defense Secretary Arsenio Andolong.

On October 16, 2024, Beijing said that it would never promise to renounce the use of force against Taiwan.[1]

This was said after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, on October 14. It is worth noting that, on October 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Fujian Province, which is just across a strait from Taiwan. He first went to Dongshan Island to investigate and talk about Cross-Strait integration. Although Xi did not explicitly mention Taiwan, the timing and the places he visited showed his intention to send a strong warning signal to the authorities in Taiwan. Immediately after, Xi went to Anhui to inspect the PLA Rocket Army and demanded that the training and preparations be comprehensively strengthened to safeguard the national strategic security and core interests. These two sections of his inspection trip sent signals Taiwan and to the United States.

Russia on Monday vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution that called on Sudan's warring parties to cease hostilities immediately and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

All other countries of the 15-member council, including China, voted in favor of the measure drafted by Britain and Sierra Leone. Russia was the sole member to vote against.

UK government freezes assets of Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), after evidence emerged of Iran providing ballistic missiles to Russian forces.

Iranian support for Russia's military operations in Ukraine has prompted new British sanctions targeting key transportation entities. The UK government announced on Monday that it has frozen assets of two major Iranian state enterprises: the national carrier Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL). These measures were implemented after evidence emerged of Iran providing ballistic missiles to Russian forces, reported the Reuters news agency. "Iran's attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable," declared British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who added, "We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine."

Khamenei reportedly ordered choice of successor before his death due to political unrest

According to a report on Iran International, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected to be the replacement for his father as head of the Iranian regime. On Saturday, Iran International reported that Mojtaba was selected during a secret meeting of the Assembly of Experts in September. The report also stated that the elder Khamenei is considering appointing his son before he dies. Ali Khamenei is 85 years old, and his health condition has been speculated to be deteriorating over the last year.

The incoming US administration will not seek talks but rather the total destruction of Iran-backed armed groups Hezbollah and Hamas, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel said on Monday.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee's remarks foreshadow a harsh new policy toward the United States and Israel's shared adversaries in the likely event of his confirmation. "They need to be suffocated and ended. There's no peace in that region until these terror groups funded by Iran are completely eliminated" Huckabee, a longtime staunch backer of the Jewish state, told Fox News in an interview.

Aide to parliament speaker, a Hezbollah ally, says ball in Israel’s court, confirms US envoy heading to Beirut; Netanyahu indicates Israel will act against Hezbollah even after deal

A top Lebanese official told Reuters Monday that Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, but have some comments on the content, describing the effort as the most serious yet to end the fighting. There was no immediate comment from Israel. A truce would come some two months into an Israeli offensive against the Iranian-backed terror group, which has attacked Israel daily since last October. Since the offensive was launched, Hezbollah has seen its leadership devastated and its arms supply greatly reduced.

US National Security Adviser tells PBS there is no agreement yet on a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, but expresses optimism that a deal could be worked out.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that there is no agreement yet on a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, but expressed optimism that a deal could be worked out. “We don't have agreement. If we did, we'd be out announcing it and trumpeting it from the rooftops,” Sullivan told PBS NewsHour. “But we believe that we're seeing progress and we think both sides, both the Lebanese side and the Israeli side, have indicated a willingness to get this done and to get it done on a short time frame,” he added. He stressed that the US “will continue working at this until we can get both sides to sign on the proverbial dotted line.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says he has sent a letter to the UN Security Council, urging it to pressure Iraq’s government to put an end to attacks on Israel by “pro-Iranian militias.”

“This evening, I sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, in which I called for immediate action regarding the activity of the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, whose territory is being used to attack Israel,” Saar says in a post on X that featured a copy of the letter.

Barbara Slowik, Berlin’s police chief, has issued a statement likely to stir controversy, advising Jews and homosexuals to exercise caution in specific neighborhoods of the German capital. Her comments, made during an interview with the Berliner Zeitung, have sparked debate about the state of public safety in Berlin.

When asked whether Berlin has “no-go areas,” Slowik appeared hesitant to directly acknowledge the reality, opting instead for a watered-down response that effectively confirmed the issue without explicitly saying so. She stated, “Basically, no. However, there are areas—and we must be honest about this—where I would advise people wearing a kippah or openly identifying as gay or lesbian to be more careful. In many metropolises, vigilance is necessary in certain public places to protect oneself from delinquency.”

A chilling Islamic march in Mississauga, Canada, on Saturday, November 17, openly glorified jihad and martyrdom through its chants, sparking outrage and alarm across the country. The march leader proclaimed:

“Our purpose is Allah; our way is the way of Jihad. Our purpose is Allah, and Jihad is our path. Death in the way of Allah is our best aspiration.” These declarations were punctuated by repeated cries of “Takbir” followed by the Islamic war cry, “Allahu Akbar.” The marchers concluded with a rallying call: “Al-Quds [Jerusalem]: Onwards to Jerusalem, martyrs in our millions,” a line they chanted repeatedly for emphasis.

Justin Trudeau released a video on his YouTube account Sunday in which he attempts to explain away his immigration policy and blame everyone but himself. Trudeau explains that Canada was in a labour shortage after the pandemic to justify his open border policies. He also blames corporations and lobbying groups for the mess he made. Crucially at the end of the video, Trudeau admits that high temporary immigration triggered a rise in rental costs for Canadians.

A knife-wielding homeless man went on a brutal and “unprovoked” stabbing spree in Manhattan on Monday morning, leaving two men dead and a woman critically injured.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man with a history of eight prior arrests and a resident of the Bellevue Men’s Shelter, was apprehended thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a good Samaritan cab driver. According to the New York Post, police recovered two knives at the scene and believe the attacks were entirely random. The rampage began around 8:20 a.m. on West 19th Street near Eighth Avenue, where the attacker targeted a 36-year-old Hispanic construction worker, stabbing him fatally in the stomach, Eyewitness News reported.

Donald Trump appears intent on making good on his promise to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed a post by Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton that claimed Trump would declare a “national emergency” in order to hit the ground running. “GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program,” Fitton wrote.

The Pentagon has failed its audit for the seventh time in a row, highlighting ongoing challenges in fully accounting for its $824 billion budget. The audit resulted in a disclaimer of opinion as auditors were unable to gather sufficient information to form a comprehensive assessment of the accounts.

Only nine of the DOD’s 28 reporting entities achieved an unmodified audit opinion, while just one received a qualified opinion. Fifteen entities received disclaimers, and three audit opinions are still pending. Despite these mixed results, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Michael McCord expressed confidence in the agency’s forward momentum. He noted the ambition of obtaining a clean audit by 2028, as required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

President-elect Donald J. Trump has proposed using recess appointments to expedite the establishment of his new administration, after delays in Senate confirmations during his first term.

This approach raises the question of whether history and the law allow the President to quickly assemble a Cabinet using recess appointments. The U.S. Constitution grants the President the power to make appointments, with Senate confirmation required in most cases, but it also provides an alternative via the Recess Appointments Clause. CONSTITUTIONALITY. This clause allows the President to fill vacancies without Senate approval during the Senate’s recess. Historically, this practice has facilitated the prompt filling of roles, ensuring that executive functions are not interrupted by lengthy confirmation processes.

President-elect Donald J. Trump is considering two additional names for Treasury Secretary amidst ongoing infighting between the camps supporting current transition chair Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent. Lutnick, backed by Elon Musk, has allegedly fallen out of favor due to concerns over possible manipulation of the presidential transition process.

The new names under consideration are former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management. Warsh has deep ties to Wall Street, acting as the central bank’s liaison to investors and major financial firms in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The former Fed governor also has extensive experience with Asian economies, meaning he could prove a valuable asset if the U.S. pushes further with decoupling from China.

The Stanford professor of health policy was a leading critic of government-imposed lockdowns and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of health policy at Stanford University, is a top contender to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the next Trump administration, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bhattacharya was a key figure who spoke out against COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates during the pandemic. The consideration, first reported by The Washington Post, comes after President-elect Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the NIH.

Americans are not stupid

Many commentators cannot understand why Trump won the elections despite a robust economy. The reality is far more complex. I have repeatedly stated in my articles and TV appearances on Making Money (Fox News) and CNBC’s Squawkbox Europe that the U.S. economy was significantly weaker than the official headlines suggested. I called it a “private sector recession”. Anyone who has delved into the supposedly solid headline figures can clearly see the real weakness of the U.S. economy. An unsustainable increase in government spending and federal debt bloated the official GDP, making gross domestic income significantly weaker than headline GDP.

Gold and silver futures speculators began selling contracts in anticipation of a Trump victory. Thus far, the selling continues after his win.

The markets may have simply been overbought after big moves higher in October. However, the impact of the election cannot be discounted. The initial sentiment from Americans at large, and precious metals investors in particular, is that change is coming to Washington, DC. Confidence is on the rise, and that means lower demand from buyers looking for a safe haven and inflation hedge. There may be reason for hope of fiscal reform, but investors will want to temper that emotion with reality. There is a lot of difficult work to be done, and it won’t be completed without plenty of institutional resistance.

Boeing will slash 2,200 jobs in Washington and Oregon in the coming weeks, according to official filings posted on Monday.

The cuts are part of the embattled aerospace giant's plan to cut 10 percent of its workforce, around 17,000 jobs. The US planemaker has been struggling with heavy debt and a series of plane crashes and mid-flight disasters. Boeing began informing affected workers on Wednesday last week, and another round of cuts is expected in December. Laid-off employees will remain on the company payroll until January 17, 2025, complying with federal requirements to notify employees at least 60 days in advance.

“Farmers have hoarded land for too long. Inheritance tax will bring new life to rural Britain,” says the paper.

The following report is by Will Hutton from The Guardian: One of the baleful dimensions of our times is the way that the conversation about what constitutes the good society is framed by the rich and their interests. A conception of the common good withers; instead it is replaced by the existential importance of private wealth, private interests and private ownership to societal health. Nowhere is this more exposed than in the debate over taxation, and in particular the taxation of inherited wealth – as the debate over the past fortnight has dramatised.

Justice Department antitrust officials are gearing up to ask a judge to compel Google to divest its Chrome browser, signaling a significant intervention against one of the tech sector’s giants.

This move follows a ruling in August by the judge that Google had unlawfully monopolized the search market. According to insiders, and as reported by Bloomberg, the department is also seeking further remedies concerning Google’s artificial intelligence and Android smartphone operating system. Additionally, together with several states, they are recommending that Judge Amit Mehta, who presided over the case, implement data licensing requirements. These proposals are said to be presented to Judge Mehta on Wednesday.

A submarine data communications cable across the Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken, Finnish authorities said, amid fears it may have been sabotaged.

The Finnish state-controlled data services provider, Cinia, said ‘a fault’ was detected Monday in the C-Lion1 cable that runs nearly 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock. The cable, commissioned in 2016, is Finland’s only data communications cable that runs from the Nordic country directly to central Europe, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE. Finnish media outlets noted the cable’s route runs in the vicinity of the two NordStream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany that were sabotaged. Finnish authorities are investigating the source of the cable break.

An urgent weather warning has been issued for three West Coast states after a bomb cyclone is expected to unleash hurricane conditions in the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) alerted residents in northern California, Oregon and Washington to potential hurricane-force winds, catastrophic flooding and feet of high-elevation snowfall this week. Meteorologist Ryan Maue said that the central pressure of this bomb cyclone will fall almost 70 millibars in 24 hours, reaching pressure levels similar to that of a Category 4 hurricane. This super-charged storm will bring wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, and pull a Category 5 atmospheric river onto land that will dump up to 20 inches of rain in certain areas. An atmospheric river is a long and narrow region of the atmosphere that carries warmth and moisture from the tropics toward Earth's poles. A Category 5 is exceptionally hazardous, bringing intense storm impacts to land.

Scientists were delighted after discovering a 35,000-year-old carcass of a sabre-toothed tiger which had been frozen and preserved in the Earth for thousands of years completely untouched

Scientists have made a huge discovery after stumbling upon a mummified Saber Tooth Tiger for the first time ever. The juvenile animal was found frozen in Siberia in the middle of a permafrost, meaning an area of Earth that has remained permanently below freezing for at least two years straight. This big cat was thought to have been there for around 35,000 years completely untouched. When found, scientists discovered the fur, torso and head completely intact – extremely rare considering the age of the beast.

The earliest inscription declaring Jesus as God - deemed 'the greatest discovery since the Dead Sea Scrolls' - was uncovered beneath the floor of an Israeli prison and is now on display in America.

The 1,800-year-old mosaic, discovered by an inmate of the Megiddo prison, features the ancient Greek writing: 'The god-loving Akeptous has offered the table to God Jesus Christ as a memorial.' The 581-square-foot mosaic decorated the world's first prayer hall in 230 AD, confirming Christians believed Jesus was the son of God from the very beginning. The Megiddo Mosaic also included some of the earliest images of fish, which experts believe reference the story in Luke 9:16 when Jesus multiplied two fish to feed a crowd of 5,000 people. The floor has been hidden under the prison since it was discovered in 2005, but has now been lent to a museum in Washington, DC, until July 2025.

