US National Guard has or will be activated across 19 states to help maintain peace; Harris supporters optimistic but nervous, Trump fans say his win is inevitable

Fear, suspicion, hope and bluster: All were on display Monday night as the US election campaign reached a crescendo, with Republican Donald Trump making a final pitch to supporters in Michigan and Democratic rival Kamala Harris looking to end on a high note in Pennsylvania. At Trump’s final rally in Grand Rapids, the crowd of thousands was boisterous, convinced that his victory was inevitable, with some saying any other result would mean the vote had been rigged. In Philadelphia, where Harris was preparing to host a star-studded rally featuring Lady Gaga and others, supporters said they were cautiously optimistic, and fearful of another Trump term.

The podcaster has agreed with the “great and powerful” Elon Musk that the 2024 election will decide the country’s future

Podcaster Joe Rogan has endorsed former President Donald Trump following an interview with one of his most vocal supporters, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on the eve of Trump's faceoff against Vice President Kamala Harris. Rogan promoted his interview with the “great and powerful” Musk in a post on X, insisting that if it weren’t for the self-described free speech absolutist, “we'd be f**ked.” “Musk makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan told his 13.3 million followers on Monday evening.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) says she believes voters who support Republican candidates oppose American values. The New York Democrat made the claim during an interview over the weekend on MSNBC‘s PoliticsNation, hosted by Al Sharpton.

Seizing on a joke a comedian made about Puerto Rico during President Donald J. Trump‘s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, Hochul explained that she’s used the incident to target vulnerable Republican lawmakers in her state. “You do not think in this great country that we should have leaders who either say this themselves or will tolerate it at one of their rallies,” the New York Governor said. “I think this rally backfired on him,” she added.

Five tips for the ambitious autocrat just starting out.

Are you an aspiring oligarch, dictator or autocrat? Do you want to wield power whilst maintaining a façade of popular support and democratic mandate? Do you want to make your proles believe they have a choice? Well then, welcome to the first of our “How to…” series. A selection of articles dedicated to teaching aspiring authoritarians how to hide tyranny behind a reassuring mask of freedom. Here we’ll go into the finer points of how it’s possible to have “elections” that mean almost nothing.

Washington's intelligence agencies are “running” the elections in United States, claims American political scientist and best-selling conservative author Dr. Jerome Corsi, who points at what he describes as the discovery of certain “algorithms” within the state board of election and voter registration databases.

'THIS IS A TEST'

Footage has leaked online of an NBC News dry run of election night, and interestingly it shows president Trump winning the swing states. The mock election night scenario is accompanied by a chyron stating “THIS IS A TEST,” and has NBC anchors covering wins for Trump in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin. “Right now, it looks like there’s a big crack in Michigan,” one of the anchors is heard saying. “Saginaw, Michigan, this is really big for Donald Trump. Joe Biden won it in 2020, but this time it’s going to Trump. If he does that in Michigan, it’s a good sign for him,” one of them says in the clip.

Sensational claims hit major American media curiously just one day before election...

Throughout most of the Ukraine-Russia war, Western officials have suspected Moscow is waging an expanding sabotage campaign targeting arms and defense tech manufacturing facilities in Europe. This has included mysterious alleged arson attacks, for example including the charge that Russia was behind a huge blaze which destroyed a metal factory belonging to defense manufacturer Diehl in Berlin last summer. But on Monday, curiously one day before the US presidential election, Western security officials have made new bombshell allegations of a Russian plot aimed at bringing down cargo and passenger planes leaving Europe.

Washington has turned its currency into a weapon of suppression and punishment, the Russian foreign minister has said

The US and its allies are waging a hybrid war against Russia, but their aggressive sanctions are hurting the world’s poorest nations the most and backfiring on Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated. Lavrov delivered his remarks at the Inventing the Future symposium in Moscow on Monday, where he asserted that the United States and its allies are reviving the spirit of the Cold War by declaring the need to eliminate perceived “threats” to their dominance from Russia, China, and other countries pursuing independent national policies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lamented Western countries' inaction following the arrival of North Korean troops in Russia, who are soon expected to appear on the Ukrainian battlefield.

The Ukrainian leader has urged the West to lift restrictions on the use of their weapons so that Kyiv can target training centers in Russia where North Korean soldiers are stationed. "America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians," he wrote on Telegram. According to American and Ukrainian intelligence, thousands of North Korean military personnel are present in Russia’s Kursk region, located along the Ukrainian border. The Asian troops have reportedly been provided with Russian uniforms and equipment.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia offered Ukraine a “peace deal” that resembled a demand for surrender. Among the proposals were reducing the Ukrainian army, no support from the West, and Kyiv's obligation to pay for the restoration of Donbas, according to Radio Liberty.

According to the media, the draft is titled “Agreement on the Settlement of the Situation in Ukraine and the Neutrality of Ukraine,” dated March 7, 2022, 11 days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion and a week after negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow began. The document was created by the Kremlin and handed over to the Ukrainian delegation on March 7, 2022, during the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus. According to the article, this is the first known document that sets out the Russians' conditions for a peace agreement after the start of the full-scale invasion.

For the first time, Ukrainian troops are confronted by North Korean soldiers. The battle took place in Russia, in the area of ​​the Kursk Oblast, under Ukrainian control.

Andri Kovalenko, a member of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers had attacked North Korean troops. This is the first time that a confrontation has taken place with soldiers from North Korea. The operation took place at the Kursk border. We have no further details on possible losses and the outcome of the attack. To help Russia, North Korea sent about 10,000 soldiers to Russia and began taking action this weekend. For the time being, this army remains on Russian territory, near the border with Ukraine.

North Korea argued in an official document that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is pushing his country toward nuclear conflict, particularly due to the policies he chooses to pursue with North Korea.

The document, issued by North Korea’s Institute for Studies of Enemy States, criticizes what it calls "reckless remarks" about war and claims these policies jeopardize agreements between the two nations on the Korean peninsula. "Its ever-worsening military moves resulted only in the paradoxical consequences of pushing (North Korea) to stockpile its nuclear weapons at an exponential rate and further develop its nuclear attack capability," the paper mentioned. In recent weeks, Seoul has taken a firm stance toward Pyongyang, especially since North Korea sent thousands of soldiers to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The Belarusian leader hailed his country as a “dictatorship of stability”

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has admitted there “really is” a dictatorship in his country, and it is one of “stability, security, order, kindness and hospitality.”

Lukashenko made the comments on Saturday at a ceremony honoring farmers in the country’s Grodno Region. Speaking about Western sanctions imposed on Belarus, he recalled that in July, Minsk expanded its visa-free regime to include the citizens of 35 European countries, allowing more Westerners to see the country for themselves.

Maia Sandu has become the “president of the diaspora,” the Party of Socialists has said in a statement

Moldova’s biggest opposition party has challenged the results of the presidential runoff held on Sunday. The Party of Socialists said in a statement on Monday it does not recognize incumbent leader Maia Sandu’s victory and declared its own candidate and Sandu’s rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, to be the “real winner.” The nation’s Central Election Committee confirmed Sandu’s victory earlier on Monday. The pro-Eu politician secured 55.35% of the votes, it said. Stoianoglo got 44.65%, according to official data. Early results suggested Stoianoglo was leading by a slim margin but the incumbent overtook him by midnight and the gap between the two kept growing. Moldovans living in Western Europe were instrumental in Sandu’s victory in both the first round of the presidential elections in October and in Sunday’s runoff, according to the media.

An off-duty Peel Police sergeant’s participation in a violent pro-Khalistani protest outside Brampton’s Hindu Sabha Temple has ignited outrage and fear within Canada’s Hindu community, intensifying concerns about radical infiltration in law enforcement and a disturbing tolerance for anti-Hindu extremism amid government inaction.

Brampton, Canada – The Canadian Hindu community is reeling after videos surfaced showing an off-duty Peel Police Sergeant, Harinder Sohi, actively participating in a pro-Khalistani protest outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Sgt. Sohi, badge number 3071, is seen waving a Khalistani flag and joining in anti-India and anti-Hindu chants in widely circulated videos. His participation raises serious questions about the role of Canadian law enforcement in preventing—or possibly condoning—political violence.

On November 5, 2024, the day of the U.S. presidential election, Qatar will hold a referendum to approve a series of constitutional amendments initiated by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani, including an amendment that cancels parliamentary elections in the country.

Such elections were held in Qatar only once, in October 2021, apparently as part of the country's efforts to improve its image ahead of the World Cup, which it hosted one year later, in 2022. On October 28, 2024, the Qatari parliament – which even today is not a democratic body – unanimously approved the cancelation of the elections as part of ratifying these constitutional amendments, and tomorrow this decision is expected to be confirmed in a referendum.

In conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State reveals that Hamas has rejected yet another proposal for a hostage release in exchange for a ceasefire.

Hamas has once again refused to release the hostages it has been holding in Gaza since its attack on Israel last October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The State Department on Monday released a readout following a call between Blinken and Abdelatty, which took place on Sunday and which dealt with the situation in the Middle East and Sudan.

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran.

The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday. This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command. Intelligence gathering efforts have been intensified through various methods involving the entire intelligence community. At the same time, the Israeli air force remains on high alert, focusing on its control and air defense systems.

With the Attack likely to involve at least 400 Missiles aimed at Israeli Air Defense Bases and Sites, as well as Defense Manufacturing Industries around the City of Haifa.

Iran is likely to utilize its “Khorramshahr-4” Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles, as well as Missiles launched by Iranian-Backed Groups in Iraq and possible Syria; in addition, the Iranian Army or Artesh is expected to participate, likely using its “Arash” Long-Range Attack Drones and Su-24MK “Fencer-D” Tactical Bombers, equipped with Stand-Off Weapons.

Iran has preferred to keep the retaliation cycle going by continuing to claim it has an open account with Israel and could carry out new attacks.

Iran has been discussing retaliating against Israel for airstrikes on its territory in October. Those strikes were themselves retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1. Iran has preferred to keep the retaliatory cycle going by claiming it has an open account with Israel and could carry out new attacks. The Islamic Republic wants to normalize these direct attacks on Israel and keep the region hostage to these incidents. What that means is that Iran also threatens the US and Arab states via its ever-increasing rhetoric.Iran knowsthat it keeps the region on edge by claiming it might attack Israel. For instance, the US has sent more aerial assets to the region and has even deployed the THAAD air defense system in Israel. These systems can’t be deployed forever, and all Iran has to do is keep threatening to keep the region on edge.

The latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that economic turmoil in Iran is expected to persist, with some indicators worsening significantly compared to previous years.

The IMF states that for Iran to avoid a budget deficit next year, global oil prices would need to reach above $124 per barrel—a figure 70% higher than the current Brent crude prices on international markets. According to the report, Iran needed oil prices above $121 this year to prevent a budget shortfall, which did not materialize, leading the government to engage in substantial borrowing.

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, has an important message for the West. He believes the Iranian people are ready for regime change. PragerU CEO Marissa Streit and the Crown Prince discuss the harsh conditions Iranian people currently face, how the Islamic regime attempts to destabilize the world through proxy wars, and his vision for a free Iran.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has raised concerns over the potential for renewed pandemic measures, such as mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns, in the event of a Kamala Harris victory on November 5.

During an interview, McCullough criticized what he refers to as the “biopharmaceutical complex,” a network of vaccine-related entities he claims lean politically left. The discussion covered scenarios involving both a potential Donald Trump or Harris presidency amid a possible bird flu pandemic. Recent reports have highlighted cases of H5N1 avian influenza among U.S. poultry and dairy workers, with 27 cases but no fatalities. The risk to the general U.S. population remains low, according to public health officials.

The World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty seems to be failing because it is an obvious grab to supersede national sovereignty but don't get excited. A new version has been proposed. It is called the North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI). It calls for vaccine passports, surveillance, and globalist decision making. No thanks!

Aerospace giant Boeing has decided to disband its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) department, according to a report by anti-DEI activist Christopher Rufo. Rufo announced the development last Thursday on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that internal pressures might have influenced the new CEO’s decision to shut down the department.

Rufo had previously criticized Boeing’s DEI strategy, arguing that it was diminishing competence within the company. Bloomberg News confirmed the restructuring, noting that staff from the DEI office will merge with another human resources team focusing on talent and employee experience. Sara Liang Bowen, the Boeing vice president responsible for the former DEI department, left the company in conjunction with departmental changes.

What started out as the EU’s “voluntary code of practice” concerning “disinformation” – affecting tech/social media companies – is now set to turn into a mandatory code of conduct for the most influential and widely-used ones.

The news was revealed by the Irish media regulator, specifically an official of its digital services, Paul Gordon, who spoke to journalists in Brussels. The EU Commission has yet to confirm that January will be the date when the current code will be “formalized” in this way. The legislation that would enable the “transition” is the controversial Digital Services Act (DSA), which critics often refer to as the “EU online censorship law,” the enforcement of which started in February of this year.

“Every investor, you and I, will have our own number, our own identification. We can rid ourselves of all issues around illicit activities around bonds and stocks and digital by having tokenization,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said.

It may not get an ounce of mainstream or even alternative media coverage, but right now, world central banks, financial juggernauts and fintech groups are rapidly developing a system by which literally everything will be converted into a unique digital record stored on a blockchain. This process is known as tokenization, where all things will be converted into a token, a piece of digital representation that is then bought, sold, and traded as a commodity.

Tropical Storm Rafael is on track to hit the southern tip of Louisiana by Saturday as it continues to gather strength en route to the Gulf of Mexico, and could become a hurricane by the time it hits Cuba.

The storm formed over the Caribbean and is poised to become a “rare Gulf November hurricane,” Payton Malone, a meteorologist in New Orleans, wrote on X. Malone warns of potential rain and winds, but encourages locals to remain optimistic. He wrote that the storm could taper off on its way to the shore with wind shear, dry air and water temperatures weakening as Rafael nears the northern Gulf closer to the end of the week. “It’s still unclear how much of Rafael will even make it here,” Malone wrote.

Rescue efforts continue in Valencia on Monday after severe flooding led to the deaths of more than 200 people, with more rain on the way.

Barcelona and surrounding areas are under a red alert for 'extreme danger' with heavy rainfall hitting the city that caused flash floods, forcing its airport to cancel flights. In Valencia, rescue efforts are continuing with fears the death toll from one of the country's worst national disasters in history could continue to climb.

New Scientific Methods

For centuries, the Shroud of Turin has captivated the minds of the faithful, as well as skeptics. This ancient linen cloth, bearing the image of a crucified man, is believed by many to be the burial shroud of Jesus Christ himself. Measuring over 14 ft. long by 3.5 ft. wide, this burial cloth “wrapped the corpse and encoded the image of a tortured man, who was scourged, crowned with thorns, crucified, and pierced by a spear in the chest,” according to Heritage Journal. As the single-most-studied archaeological object in the world, the Shroud’s authenticity has long been debated. Now, cutting-edge scientific methods are shedding new light on this enigmatic relic, suggesting it is indeed from 2,000 years ago.

