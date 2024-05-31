One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"This is a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said in response.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York 'hush money' trial. The outcome makes him the first former president to become a convicted felon. Trump reportedly stared ahead motionless as the verdict was read. The trial centered on allegations that Trump falsified business records in order to conceal a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 US election. Prosecutors under Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg argued that Trump oversaw a scheme to influence the 2016 election by using Trump Organization records to conceal the payments. "Everything Mr. Trump and his cohorts did in this case is cloaked in lies," said prosecutor Joshua Steinglass. "The evidence is literally overwhelming."

The Manhattan trial was an attempt to sabotage the former president’s bid for reelection, Greg Abbott has said

The New York trial in which presidential candidate Donald Trump was convicted was a sham perpetrated by the incumbent US president, Joe Biden, to strike out against a political opponent, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making Trump the first former president in US history to be convicted of a felony. Prosecutors alleged that the former president illegally covered up a hush money payment that his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair from a decade prior.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden has greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside the Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region, but has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik in a statement.

“The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them. Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed,” the statement said on Thursday.

As long as the attacks are aimed at military targets, they will be within the bounds of international law, Denmark has said

Kiev would be acting “within the rules of war” if it used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to strike military targets in Russia, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Thursday. Denmark is part of a coalition of countries that promised to procure the US-designed jets for Ukraine last year, although none have so far been delivered. Copenhagen vowed to provide 19 of over 40 aircraft pledged by the group. In May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the first batch of planes would arrive in Ukraine within the month.

The US-led bloc has lost its fear of the mushroom cloud, but seeing one would perhaps focus some minds

There’s every indication that the US and several of its allies may soon allow Ukraine to use Western weapons, including long-range missiles, to attack targets located within – how do we put this? – Russia’s internationally recognized borders. Or those that existed before the 2014 Maidan in Kiev. In America, as the New York Times recently reported, backers of the idea include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, most Republicans in Congress (including the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson), and many members of the foreign policy establishment, including Victoria Nuland, who recently resigned as deputy secretary of state. In Europe, Poland, the Baltic states, Germany’s main opposition party, the CDU/CSU, and some Western European figures, including the head of the UK Foreign Office, David Cameron, are agitating for the measure.

The German chancellor’s spokesperson has stated that Ukraine’s “defensive action is not limited” to its own territory

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz now supports Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia, despite his earlier concerns about escalation with Moscow, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, the German leader said that “if Ukraine is attacked, it can defend itself” under international law. He also said he had no legal objections to Macron, who argued that the West “should allow [Kiev] to neutralize military sites… from where… Ukraine is attacked.”

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited, Reuters reported citing sources.

Beijing declined the invitation because conditions for its participation were not met, the report said. Earlier, commenting on Kiev's call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the summit in Switzerland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, Chinese state media said on Friday.

The two leaders are meeting for the first time since 2022 and were expected to discuss contentious issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as other topics.

I’ve been warning on my national TV and radio shows for many months about waves of “Red Dawn” terror attacks coming soon to the USA. My warning was not based on any inside information from the government. It was based only on my common sense and gut instincts.

That’s all changed. I now have high-level, inside information from my sources at the CIA confirming what’s coming.

Anyone can see that this O’Biden administration (led by zombie dementia puppet Joe Biden and his boss Obama- the real president) have opened the borders and waved the entire world in. And anyone with a brain knows that among the millions waved in, have been hundreds of thousands, if not millions of terrorists.

'This Is Part Of An Existential Threat That America Faces'

Are all those Chinese nationals crossing our open border and being let out on Joe Biden's catch-and-release friendly to the U.S.? Not if you hear this sort of thing from the Maritime Executive's report, citing Fox News: The U.S. Navy's base security personnel are catching and evicting a steadily increasing number of foreign nationals - particularly Chinese citizens - who are attempting to glean national security secrets, a top U.S. admiral said in an interview over the weekend. Many of them have proper papers allowing them to visit the United States as tourists or students, but their presence on a military base is not authorized - and in many cases, may constitute a criminal offense.

Nexrad Radar Towers are going CRAZY as an insane amount of US Military craft currently. "IN THE AIR" From Texas to the North-East

Italy and Greece will reportedly take in some of the Latin American asylum seekers

Some of the migrants applying for asylum at US outposts in Latin America may be sent to Italy or Greece instead, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources and documents from the US Department of Homeland Security. Washington set up ‘Safe Mobility Offices’ (SMO) in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala last year, with the idea to reduce illegal border crossings by letting people apply to immigrate legally. Arrangements have already been made with Spain and Canada to take some of these migrants.

Without Syria, Iran, & Russia pushing back against Western/Gulf regime change efforts, there's a big likelihood that an al-Qaeda entity would be in control of Damascus today.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Tehran on Thursday for a rare state as part of a condolence message in the wake of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash earlier this month. Assad met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as the Islamic Republic's acting President Mohammad Mokhber. Assad expressed condolences also for the death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who went down in the May 19th crash in a mountainous region near Azerbaijan. The trip also comes amid the backdrop of the Gaza war, as well as daily exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbolllah, also amid recent Israeli attacks on Syria.

Israeli media is reporting on a dangerous escalation after the military announced it shot down an inbound projectile which came "from the east" - which is a phrase typically used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to describe attacks from Iraq.

Time of Israel is describing "cruise missiles" fired from Iraq and shot down over northern Israel on Thursday. The inbound projectiles were initially thought to be drones. Other Israeli outlets pointed to a single cruise missile inbound over Israel and possibly accompanied by drones, however.

Hamas says it has informed mediators that it will only return to negotiations for a hostage deal if Israel ceases all its operations in the Gaza Strip at the start of the talks.

In a statement, the terror group says it is ready to reach “a complete agreement” with Israel, including for the release of all the hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners, but will only do so if Israel “stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza.”

Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi today told relatives of several hostages held in Gaza that the current government will not agree to end the war in exchange for Hamas releasing all the hostages it has been holding since October 7, according to quotations published by Channel 12 tonight.

Hanegbi told the families at the meeting earlier today, however, that he did think the government would be able to achieve a “stage one” deal for the return of hostages in the so-called humanitarian category in the near future, according to the report.

Likud hits back: a reward for Hamas & a capitulation to international pressure...

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz is mounting a new challenge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coalition government, on Thursday announcing his centrist party is proposing holding a parliamentary vote on dissolving the Knesset. "The head of the National Union Party, Pnina Tamano-Shata, has put forward a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset. This follows the request of party leader Minister Benny Gantz to move forward in broad agreement to an election before October, a year since the massacre," the fresh statement from Gantz’s party said.

The Yisrael Beiteinu chairman is seeking a union of anti-Netanyahu right-wing parties but would insist on leading such a party.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman has been corresponding with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to achieve a political union that would offer an alternative to the Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kan News reported. The report further stated that Liberman would like Bennett to join him in such a framework, but wishes to lead the party.

In the wake of the October 7 Islamic attack on Israel, Canada has become increasingly dangerous for its Jewish population, with incidents ranging from gunfire at schools to genocidal calls against Jews, all amid a troubling lack of government action.

Canada, under the left-wing leadership of Justin Trudeau, has become increasingly hostile towards its Jewish citizens. Since the October 7 attack on Israel by Islamic terrorists from Hamas, there has been a dramatic surge in anti-Jewish incidents across the country. This rise in violence and intimidation has not been met with sufficient outrage or action from the government, leaving the Jewish community feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler addressed the 77th World Health Assembly (“WHA”) and called for an urgent road map to finalise WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. These efforts follow the failure of the International Negotiating Body to reach an agreement on the proposed text. To show his determination and commitment to the cause, Butler called for the “binding” Treaty to be resurrected and progressed as fast as possible not in just one speech at the WHA, but in two.

Please note: WHO was due to present two new texts for adoption at the WHA being held in Geneva, Switzerland, this week: Amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHR”); and, the Pandemic Treaty, which has also been referred to as the Pandemic Accord, Pandemic Agreement and WHO Convention Agreement + (“WHO CA+”). The Pandemic Treaty is gone and the IHR amendments although they will be presented to the WHA for adoption, have been all but neutralised.

No edicts coming directly or indirectly from WHO, UN or WEF will be enforced in Oklahoma

"I apologize to all of you. So many have died, and they shouldn’t have"

A dairy farm worker in Michigan has become the third person in the US to be infected with bird flu in the current outbreak.

The patient suffered from cold like symptoms such as a cough, which is the first time this has been reported in relation to this outbreak, as well as watery discharge from their eyes, similar to the previous two cases. The patient has been offered the antiviral oseltamivir and told to isolate at home. None of their colleagues or household contacts have reported symptoms of an infection. The case was revealed by the CDC, which said the worker had likely caught the virus from close contact with infected cattle on the farm.

Ottawa says the brand new ventilators and parts it bought during the COVID-19 pandemic and then unloaded for as little as $6 were sold as scrap metal so it could “further understand” the recycling business.

There was “one negotiated sale of four (4) ventilator samples (with conditions)” to recycling organizations in an effort to engage the industry and to “further understand constraints and considerations of recycling,” said a Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) document obtained through an access to information request by Blacklock’s Reporter and reviewed by The Epoch Times.

The Biden administration’s war on coal came out of the shadows recently, with the release of a new series of regulations that have the clear intent of locking up millions of acres of federal land from coal mining and drilling for oil and natural gas, as well as shutting down the nation’s remaining coal-fired power generation fleet.

The Bureau of Land Management released a new rule that will effectively make it impossible to continue to mine coal or drill for oil and gas anywhere on federally owned lands. This will cripple coal mining in the Powder River Basin and other western reserves, which provide most of the nation’s thermal coal used for energy production. This action alone would have been devastating, but it was just part of a much larger and far-reaching series of regulatory actions.

A massive fire broke out at Farina Farms Inc. in Marion County, Illinois, on Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of millions of chickens.

The farm is one of the largest free-range egg facilities in the country. The fire, which began around 6:30 p.m. along Highway 37, quickly escalated into a 5-alarm fire, requiring the intervention of at least 20 different fire departments from surrounding areas, according to WAND TV. Described as “humongous” by Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps, the fire engulfed multiple buildings spanning 200-300 yards in length. The smoke was so dense that it was visible on FOX 2’s Power Doppler radar, reaching altitudes between 13,000 and 15,000 feet and could be seen for miles around, WGN9 reported.

More than 4 million chickens will be slaughtered to prevent the spread of bird flu after the virus was detected at a commercial egg-laying facility in Iowa, the state announced on May 28.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said in a statement that a coordinated effort with the U.S. Department of Agriculture led to the detection of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) case of the H5N1 strain, also known as bird flu, at a large farm in Sioux County. It was the first avian influenza case detected in a large commercial flock of chickens in the Hawkeye State this year.

Compare the bill to what Psychology Today says about 'what child sexual grooming actually means'

The California Senate recently approved Assembly Bill 1955 (AB 1955), a measure that would eliminate the requirement for parental notification when students seek to transition gender in public TK-12 schools. This bill also aims to enhance parental support for LGBTQ pupils by providing additional resources. The move has sparked contention between state leaders and parental rights advocate

The EU’s European Commission (EC) appears to be preparing to include “hate speech” among the list of most serious criminal offenses and regulate its investigation and prosecution across the bloc.

Whether this type of proposal is cropping up now because of the upcoming EU elections or if the initiative has legs will become obvious in time, but for now, the plans are supported by several EC commissioners. The idea stems from the European Citizens’ Panel on Tackling Hatred in Society, one of several panels (ECPs) established to help EC President Ursula von der Leyen with her (campaign?) promise of ushering in a democracy in the EU that is “fit for the future.”

A California city has been accused of wrongfully ordering two chaplains to stop praying in the name of Jesus Christ, which a legal group argues violates their religious freedom.

The First Liberty Institute sent a complaint letter to the Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday regarding the City Manager Scott Chadwick allegedly ordering fire chaplain Denny Cooper and police chaplain J.C. Cooper to stop praying in Jesus’ name. According to the letter, Chadwick told the chaplains of a new standard in separate conversations in April.

A Northern Kentucky high school student’s graduation speech sparked debate over the weekend after he urged his classmates to seek Jesus Christ as “your answer” for “the way, the truth and life.”

He didn’t receive his diploma and was asked to meet with his school principal because he added the religious message to his pre-approved speech, according to videos he posted on TikTok. Micah Price said online, “I was told beforehand I wasn’t allowed to bring up Christ. … I did anyways.”

The startup offers an AI-based legacy service, which allows you to communicate with loved ones even after you die.

Humanity has long sought, and failed, to achieve immortality. Now the AI era has a solution. Sort of. Eternos is a startup that creates AI voice clones of people so their loved ones can continue to interact with them after they've died. It's one of the more far out uses of generative AI, a technology with wide-ranging applicability, from generating content to planning summer travel, scheduling home repairs and translating baby cries. And as AI rapidly evolves, these use cases will only multiply.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another day of severe weather impacted Texas and the southern Plains on Thursday with flooding reported around Dallas and a Tornado Emergency issued near Midland.

Thunderstorms began to develop Thursday morning as they raced along and south of the Red River across North Texas, but it wasn't until the The storms arrived in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex about midday, where they posed the risk of 60-mph wind gusts and dangerous lightning. Additional power outages will be possible, on top of the thousands of power outages that remain from storms earlier this week.afternoon and evening that the storms became strong to severe.

