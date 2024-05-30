One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

It is unknown which objects are exposed to it. The Crimean bridge is blocked, Russian air defense is operating.

Poland’s deputy defense minister Cezary Tomczyk claims Ukraine has right to use Western arms to hit longer-range targets in Russia

Poland has no objections to Ukraine using Western weapons, including those provided by Warsaw, to strike targets deep within Russian territory, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk has said. His comments come as Kiev’s Western backers have been debating whether or not their donated long-range weapons could be used to strike Russia. Some have argued that there should be no ban on such a use of Western munitions while others, notably the US, have stressed that the restriction is necessary to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

Moscow’s top diplomat has accused Washington of “irresponsible” brinkmanship

Russia will strengthen its nuclear arsenal and drop its self-imposed restrictions on missiles if the US deploys launchers to Europe or Asia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. In an interview with Rossiya Segodnya published on Thursday, Lavrov was asked how Moscow would respond if the US stations ground-based short-range and intermediate-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, given the unprecedented level of international tensions.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the idea of a hypothetical convening of a peaceful international conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of both Moscow and Kiev as a possible continuation of China's efforts to create conditions for resolving this crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"As for the idea of convening an international peace conference in a timely manner, which would ensure the equal participation of Russia and Ukraine and the discussion of all available peace initiatives, we regard it as a continuation of Beijing's efforts to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. We share the position that, first of all, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes, ensure the legitimate interests of all parties," Lavrov said.

Ukraine’s NATO benefactors are depending on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationality so they can act irrationally. Throughout the special military operation, Western leaders have ignored Putin’s warnings against escalation and they continue to push Russia as the situation becomes more desperate for Ukraine on the battlefield.

While Ukrainian military officials insisted they needed permission to strike inside Russia to counter coming Russian attacks in the Kharkov region, it has since used Western weapons to attack targets irrelevant to the special military operation.

Biden to skip Swiss summit for Hollywood fundraiser alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts & others...

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has increasingly of late lashed out publicly at the proverbial hand that feeds him. He and his top officials have long complained that the billions in approved Western defense aid and shipments have been much too slow to reach Ukraine, giving the superior-armed Russians a clear advantage. But now as things get more desperate especially in the Kharkiv region where Russian forces are fast advancing, Zelensky is going after President Biden himself. There's a major Ukraine-backed peace summit in Switzerland set for next month, and it's looking very unlikely that Biden will attend, leaving Zelensky deeply unhappy.

North Korea fired at least 10 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the waters off its eastern coast on Thursday, Seoul said, days after its attempt to put another spy satellite launch into orbit ended in a ball of fire.

South Korean officials said the short-range weapons had been fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, traveling around 350 kilometers (215 miles) before splashing down into the Sea of Japan. In a statement, the military condemned the launches — which put the South Korean capital and a number of important military bases within range — and vowed to "respond overwhelmingly to any provocation."

Iranian media reports that the sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Iranian sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen's Houthi rebels, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Now, the missile … has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime," Tasnim said.

Enriched uranium stockpile now stands at over 30 times limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Monday the UN's nuclear monitoring agency IAEA announced that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile now stands at over 30 times the threshold set by the 2015 deal limit which the US unilaterally pulled out of under the Trump administration in 2018. The IAEA also confirmed that there have been no talks or contact with Tehran over its nuclear program in the wake of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19, when his helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near the Azerbaijan border. Despite at this point Iran's having expanded its near-weapons-grade fissile material to a record level, the Biden administration has reportedly been urging Western allies to back off plans to impose retribution or punishing actions on the Islamic Republic.

At least seven more months, top Netanyahu aide predicts.

Israel is warning that its military operation in Gaza will continue through at least the end of the year, in an assessment which is sure to shock and anger the growing chorus of international critics and countries. Israel’s national security adviser and top Netanyahu aide Tzachi Hanegbi stated Wednesday: "We are now in the fifth month of 2024, which means we expect another seven months of fighting to deepen our achievements and achieve our goal of destroying the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad."

US Secretary of State warns that the absence of a post-war plan could trigger lawlessness, chaos and a comeback by Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to come up with a post-war plan for Gaza and warned that the absence of such a plan could trigger lawlessness, chaos and a comeback by Hamas. Speaking at a press conference in Moldova and quoted by Reuters, Blinken said that while Israel has had real success in destroying the capacity of Hamas to repeat an attack such as the one that occurred on October 7, the Israeli government now had to ask whether further gains against Hamas would be durable without a post-war plan.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari says Hamas positioned rocket launchers in ‘Philadelphi Route’ hoping to dissuade Israel from striking close to the Egyptian border

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it had established “operational control” over the entire so-called Philadelphi Route along the Gaza-Egypt border, discovering dozens of rocket launchers and at least 20 cross-border smuggling tunnels there so far. At a press conference Wednesday evening, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the now-captured strip of land, which runs for a total of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) all along the Gaza-Egypt border, served as “Hamas’s oxygen pipeline” for smuggling weapons.

IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee reveals Arabic-language document showing that the Hamas terror group robbed Gazan civilians of hundreds of millions of shekels.

IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday evening revealed a document written by a senior Hamas terrorist documenting the fact that the terror group robbed a Gaza bank in order to fund the fighting against Israel. According to the document, the war brought Hamas severe financial difficulties. For this reason, armed terrorists broke into branches of the Falestine bank in Gaza, stealing over 400 million NIS.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presents photos of eliminated Hezbollah commanders, warns that fighting will escalate if Hezbollah continues its attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday held an operational situation assessment and visited several command and control centers in the IDF’s Northern Command, together with Head of the Command, Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin. Upon completing the visit, Minister Gallant referred to Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech in which he claims that, “Israel’s Minister of Defense is inflating the numbers.”

Israeli think tank study finds alterations now refer to Israel in a less hostile tone...

Saudi textbooks have removed the name “Palestine” from most maps where it previously appeared, a study by an Israeli think-tank said. The study, conducted by the NGO Impact-se, tracks changes in Saudi school textbooks over the past five years, as reflected in the 2023-24 academic year. It reviews 371 textbooks published between 2019 and 2024, and highlights content removed, altered or that which remained unchanged. A social studies textbook for grade 12 defining Zionism as a racist movement was no longer taught from 2023, while another textbook still taught has removed the chapter about the Palestinian cause, the study revealed.

Judge Merchan just told jurors that they DO NOT have to unanimously agree on what crime Trump is guilty of...

Update (1345ET): Legal minds are beside themselves at how the judge in the Trump 'hush money' case has instructed jurors to rule - first in what constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley called "the coup de grace instruction," Judge Juan Merchan said that there is no need to agree on what occurred - and can disagree on what the crime was among the charges. "Merchan just delivered the coup de grace instruction," Turley wrote on X. "He said that there is no need to agree on what occurred. They can disagree on what the crime was among the three choices. Thus, this means that they could split 4-4-4 and he will still treat them as unanimous..."

The move comes as a scheduling conflict threatens the president’s chances of winning Ohio.

President Joe Biden will be virtually nominated as the Democrats’ presidential nominee before the party’s national convention in August to secure his spot on Ohio’s general election ballot. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) was notified months ago that President Biden’s name would not appear on the state’s general election ballot unless he was nominated by the state’s deadline of Aug. 7. The Democrats’ national convention, where the party would typically nominate its chosen candidate, is scheduled for Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

The fault lines of the US economy are 'about ready to crack' - that is the stark warning from one of the America's top CEOs Bob Nardelli.

The former boss of Home Depot and Chrysler says the Biden administration's policy missteps could create significant challenges for the next president. 'What I've seen over the past three-and-a-half years is that a series of debacles and missteps have created a tremendous pressure on the fault lines of our economy, and they're about ready to crack,' Nardelli told FOX Business.

China’s rapid accumulation of commodities has drawn global attention and led some analysts to speculate President Xi Jinping’s country is girding itself for war over Taiwan.

“Xi seems to have studied the sanctions playbook the West used against Russia over Ukraine and subsequently initiated long-lead protective measures to batten down the hatches of China’s economy to resist similar pressure,” former Office of Naval Intelligence head Michael Studeman wrote recently on foreign policy analysis website War on the Rocks. China claims democratic Taiwan as its territory, though Beijing’s ruling Chinese Communist Party has never governed there. U.S. officials believe Xi has instructed Chinese forces to be prepared to invade the island by 2027, though opinion in Washington is divided on the reality of this threat.

A recent map has revealed the alarming trend of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) acquiring vast swaths of American farmland, raising serious national security concerns.

Foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land expanded to approximately 43.4 million acres in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to the USDA, Chinese investors’ ownership of U.S. agricultural land has skyrocketed from merely 13,720 acres in 2010 to an astounding 346,915 acres by 2022 out of the 43 million acres. Chinese entities hold ownership of farmland across 29 of the 50 U.S. states.

Five workers who alleged religious discrimination score win in legal battle.

A lawsuit against the Mayo Clinic must move forward, a federal court has ruled, reviving the suit after it was thrown out in 2023. The five fired workers who sued the Minnesota-based health nonprofit have all plausibly pleaded that their religious beliefs conflict with the clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled on May 24. The workers in multiple suits, which have since been consolidated, argued that the Mayo Clinic illegally failed to accommodate their religious beliefs, violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The European Union (“EU”) exports over $6 trillion in products annually. The bloc boasts a diversified economy encompassing fuel and mineral industries, cars, vaccines and technology.

Regarding vaccines and packaged medicines, EU countries make up at least 36% of global trade, with Germany being by far the largest exporter of these products from the bloc. Is it merely a coincidence that Germany is the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) largest contributor and the European Commission is the fifth largest contributor?

DOH has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60-70

The Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme is a new payment support scheme for beef farmers in Northern Ireland. The scheme aims to reduce the maximum age at slaughter of beef cows over a four-year implementation period to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

This scheme has been dictated down by the United Nations which is targeting livestock farming to eliminate chronic hunger. Northern Ireland’s Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme (the Scheme”) was introduced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (“DAERA”) and opened on 1 January 2024. It will run for four years. “It has been designed to improve the efficiency of the beef sector and reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to meeting the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 targets,” DAERA states.

DARPA has committed further funding for far-field wireless power transfer – or power-beaming – to wirelessly charge drones in flight without them ever having to abandon mission to recharge or swap out dead batteries, potentially saving critical missions.

Dr. Ifana Mahbub, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at The University of Texas, had already received the Young Faculty Award from DARPA in 2021, giving her US$500,000 over two years for her project. The fellowship offers an additional $250,000 in funding to continue development of the power-beaming technology.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implant its experimental brain chip Telepathy in a second patient.

Neuralink, the brain-chip startup founded by Elon Musk, has been given the green light by the FDA to proceed with implanting a brain chip in a second patient. This decision follows complications encountered with the first trial participant To address these issues, Neuralink has made adjustments, including embedding some of the device’s ultrathin wires deeper into the brain, according to a source familiar with the company and a document reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

he world’s first AI hospital where robot doctors can treat 3,000 patients a day has been unveiled in China. Dubbed “Agent Hospital”, the virtual facility will have the potential to save “millions” through its autonomous interaction.

Developed by researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing, the AI hospital is so advanced that it already aims to be operational by the second half of 2024. Six months of research and development means the hospital is nearing readiness for practical application, where it is set to transform the way doctors diagnose and treat patients. Research team leader of the Agent Hospital, Liu Yang, said the AI hospital will bring immense benefits to both medical professionals and the general public, Global Times report.

The Finnish prosecution has appealed the case to the Supreme Court despite parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen having already been acquitted unanimously of 'hate speech' charges related to her citing the Bible before both the Helsinki District Court and the Court of Appeal.

HELSINKI (ADF International) — Former government minister and sitting Finnish parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen has submitted her defence to the Finnish Supreme Court ahead standing trial a third time for her Bible-verse tweet. The State prosecutor appealed the case despite the Christian grandmother of 12 being acquitted unanimously of “hate speech” charges before both the Helsinki District Court, and the Court of Appeal. The charges are found under the “war crimes and crimes against humanity” section of the Finnish Criminal Code.

A new survey has revealed that nearly 40% of British Christians prefer not to disclose their religious beliefs.

The findings reflect a broader trend of religious reticence in the U.K., which experts attribute to various factors, including a rise in antisemitism and a “self-confidence crisis” among British Christians. A similar reluctance among Jewish respondents can be seen, with 38% agreeing with the statement, “I prefer not to tell people about my faith or religious belief,” according to the survey, commissioned by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL) and conducted by Whitestone Insight. In contrast, only 29% of Muslim participants felt the same way.

The remains of over 100 psychiatric patients executed by the Nazis during World War II have been found in a mass grave in Poland.

The grisly discovery was made in fields near the small town of Chojnice in an area dubbed Death Valley by archaeologists due to the high number of wartime executions of civilians in the area. According to investigators, the newly discovered victims were from a nearby psychiatric hospital who were shot by German officers at the end of October 1939. Describing the discovery as ‘unique’ and ‘one of a kind’, lead archaeologist Dawid Kobialka told MailOnline: “This is the first archaeological discovery of a mass grave of mentally disabled people murdered by the Nazis in 1939 as part of the T-4 Aktion.

As Tamara Ugolini explains, the global gathering of unelected health dictators began this week in Geneva, Switzerland at the 77th annual World Health Assembly, the World Health Organization's decision-making body.

