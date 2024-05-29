One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

...on the bandwagon...

Calls are growing for escalation in Ukraine, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday joining in the chorus of Western leaders urging allowing Kiev to attack Russian territory with West-supplied weaponry. Borrell said that Ukraine has a right to strike back: "According with the law of war, it is perfectly possible and there is no contradiction," he said in a meeting with European Union defense ministers. Sweden agrees with him. "I could retaliate or I could fight against the one who fights against me from his territory," Borrell said, adding: "You have to balance the risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend."

Ukraine won’t be able to make such attacks without direct external assistance, the president has warned

Kiev’s Western backers need to understand that long-range strikes on Russian territory using weaponry they have supplied would represent a conflict escalation and lead to “serious consequences,” Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the end of a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, Putin addressed recent Ukrainian demands for NATO to permit the use of its weapons to attack deep inside Russia as well as comments by the US-led bloc’s head, Jens Stoltenberg, appearing to endorse the tactic.

The US-led bloc poses a military threat to the country, the head of the border guard service has warned

NATO nations are preparing for possible nuclear strikes on Russia, a senior Moscow general has warned. Vladimir Kulishov, the first deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), and head of the country’s Border Guard Service, outlined threats that his branch has to deal with in an interview with RIA Novosti. ”NATO intelligence operations close to the Russian border are on the rise. Forces of the alliance are intensifying military training, in which they work out military scenarios against the Russian Federation, including nuclear strikes on our territory,” he told the news agency on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Vladimir Zelensky signed a deal under which Kiev will get over $1 billion in assistance this year

Spain has vowed to provide Ukraine with a record amount of military aid this year under a new security deal signed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Vladimir Zelensky in Madrid on Monday. Spain will send Kiev a total of €1 billion ($1.08 billion) worth of military aid this year and will also contribute additional funds for other requirements, such as humanitarian assistance, the reconstruction of the country, and the “search for a just and lasting peace based on international law,” according to the text of the agreement.

Kiev’s foreign backers are trying to blame all “unpopular decisions” on the country’s current government, the Russian president has said

The only legitimate authority in Ukraine is now the parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed after Vladimir Zelensky’s official term as the country’s head of state expired last week. Speaking at a press conference following a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, Putin suggested that a deep legal analysis of Zelensky’s status should be carried out and stressed that there is no article in Ukraine’s constitution that says anything about extending the powers of the president.

The use of poisonous substances and chemical riot control agents by Ukrainian forces has become systematic with the tacit approval of Washington, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, said on Tuesday.

"With Washington's tacit approval, the use of poisonous substances and chemical riot control agents by Ukrainian militants during their special operations has become systematic," Kirillov said at a briefing. "Numerous cases of the Ukrainian side using the irritant substance chloropicrin, often mixed with chloroacetophenone, have been recorded in the Donetsk region, in the settlements of Bogdanovka, Gorlovka, Kremenovka, and Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called to double the EU's public spending during his speech at a youth festival in the eastern German city of Dresden. What's behind Macron's initiative?

French President Emmanuel Macron told a crowd in Dresden on May 27 that Europe faces an existential threat, adding that the EU needs to increase its budget by at least twice to meet green transition, artificial intelligence and defense challenges. "The Dresden speech is a continuation of the federalist positions that Emmanuel Macron has always defended," Jacques Sapir, director of studies at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris, told Sputnik.

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a reported military aircraft crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

An F-35 military jet has reportedly crashed near Broadway and Rio Bravo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday. A maintenance crew witnessed the military aircraft take off from Albuquerque International Sunport and go down shortly after liftoff on the south side of the airport, KOB4 reported. A maintenance worker at the airport hangar also reportedly saw the pilot eject from the jet. Fire crews are currently on the scene as the pilot is tended to by Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) and the Albuquerque Police Department (APD).

A massive explosion ripped through the heart of downtown Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon, injuring six people and leaving one missing.

Initial reports suggest a gas leak may be to blame for the devastating incident. Witnesses described hearing a loud boom followed by thick smoke billowing from the Chase Bank building, located on the ground floor of the Realty Building. Eyewitnesses, including Debora Flora, executive director of Mahoning County Land Bank, described the scene with harrowing clarity. “I heard the boom, and I could see dark smoke coming out of the side of the Chase Bank building… but it was such a really strong, strong boom,” Flora told WKBN.

"...my committee has the power to declare war."

Rep. Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation in Taiwan, a trip that came after China concluded two days of major drills around the island that it launched in response to the inauguration of President William Lai. Lai, a member of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), took a more confrontational tone toward the mainland in his inauguration speech than his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, also a member of the DPP.

Mr. Ma conspired with his blood relative, also a former CIA officer, to provide classified U.S. national defense information to the Chinese regime.

A former CIA officer pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to spy for the Chinese regime over a decade in a federal court in Honolulu, the Department of Justice announced on May 24. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested in 2020 and charged with conspiracy to transfer top-secret information to the Chinese regime’s intelligence officials. Mr. Ma, who worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, conspired with his blood relative, also a former CIA officer, to provide classified U.S. national defense information to the Chinese regime.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday denied a gag order request submitted by special counsel Jack Smith.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday denied a gag order request submitted by special counsel Jack Smith in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case. Over the past weekend, Mr. Smith’s team asked Judge Cannon to impose a gag order after President Trump had claimed that recently released discovery documents showed that the FBI agents were armed and were prepared to shoot him during the August 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago property. The FBI last week, however, disputed those claims and said the documents merely suggested the agents were following bureau rules around search warrants.

When the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial found on May 6 that Trump had violated a gag order for a 10th time, he told him that “the last thing I want to do is to put you in jail.”

“You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president, as well,” said Justice Juan Merchan, reflecting on the momentous weight of such a decision. Whether to jail the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee for president is a choice that Merchan may soon face again, if jurors in Trump’s “hush money” case vote to convict him. Closing arguments began Tuesday, with jury deliberations to follow.

More than 50 percent of Democrats want to replace Joe Biden with someone else, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

This is extremely unlikely to happen at this late stage in the election. The Democrats are already working out their plan to nominate Biden and Harris ahead of the party’s convention in August. This is just another reminder that there is widespread disapproval for Biden, even among members of his own party.

White House National Security Council spokesperson tells reporters Washington hasn't yet seen a major Israeli ground operation in Rafah.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that Sunday’s air strike in Rafah did not cross President Joe Biden's red line. “We don’t want to see a major ground operation, we haven’t seen that at this point,” Kirby said in Tuesday’s press briefing when asked how this attack does not cross the president’s red line, as quoted by CNN. Kirby added that he had “no policy changes to speak to” when asked if this strike would change policy, but emphasized that this strike “just happened.”

Military probing if stockpile of weapons, other combustibles, caused secondary blasts leading to dozens of deaths, says airstrike was almost a mile from designated Gaza safe zone

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday that a hidden store of weapons may have been the actual cause of a deadly blaze in southern Gaza’s Rafah, and that an airstrike that targeted an adjacent area had used small munitions that would not ignite such a fire on their own. The military suspects that the munitions or some other combustible substance it was unaware of caused a secondary explosion and a fire to spread in a complex housing displaced Gazans in Rafah, killing dozens of Palestinian civilians, following an airstrike targeting two top Hamas terrorists in the area.

As the IDF advances along the border and into the built-up area of Rafah city and possibly into Rafah camp, all eyes will be on what comes next.

The battle for Rafah is becoming the crucible through which a new stage of the Gaza war is now passing. The battle has been brewing for months which has made the city a focus of international attention because many countries, both hostile and friendly, have warned Israel against this operation. Israel proceeded anyway, sending tanks to seize the Rafah crossing on May 7. Now, more than two weeks into the battle, foreign reports say tanks have reached an area near Al-Awda mosque in central Rafah.

The UN Security Council resolution demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken during on Oct. 7.

Algeria on Tuesday circulated a proposed UN Security Council resolution that would demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and order Israel to halt its attack in the southern city of Rafah immediately, The Associated Press reported. The draft resolution also demands that the ceasefire be respected by all parties. It also calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken during Hamas’ attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, according to AP.

The formal recognition comes several days after the three countries announced their intention to do so.

Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday, days after they announced their intention to do so, The Associated Press reported. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a televised address from Madrid that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.” Foreign Minister Israel Katz blasted Spain over the move, writing on social media platform X that Sánchez’s government was “being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes.”

The protesters tried to break through fences, threw different types of grenades and Molotov cocktails, and tried to set fire to the embassy building. At least six Mexican police officers were injured.

Nothing in WHO’s Pandemic Treaty can rise from the ashes of the negotiations to be voted on this week. The treaty is done.

And of the amended International Health Regulations articles that were agreed upon and will be put forward for countries to vote on this week, the only one of any real concern relates to the surveillance of citizens to combat misinformation and disinformation. However, as Dr. Meryl Nass points out, governments are already monitoring our speech, censoring and propagandising us. So, although it is a great concern, it is nothing new.

OTTAWA—An Ottawa Police Service detective accused of discreditable conduct after probing the COVID-19 vaccination status of the mothers of deceased infants testified at her hearing that she was upholding her oath as an officer when conducting the investigations.

“My duty as a police officer is to preserve life and property, to preserve the peace. And if I see any one of those situations arising where I need to step in and preserve life, I will do something. And that’s what I did, in good faith, as a police officer,” Constable Helen Grus testified at the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) building in Stittsville on May 27.

documenting vaccine-caused deaths and diseases

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests are meant to promote government transparency and accountability and give the public access to information about the operations and decisions of federal agencies.

But serious concerns have been raised about the ascertainment of public records and the lack of transparency of federal agencies. In recent congressional hearings, it was revealed that top US public health officials created ‘secret’ back channels for communications on federal business in order to avoid prying eyes. David Morens, a former top advisor to Anthony Fauci, allegedly destroyed public documents and boasted to colleagues that he would communicate with Fauci on personal Gmail accounts to circumvent FOIA requests.

China has unveiled its brain-computer interface, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

During the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology debuted its brain-computer interface (BCI) implant called Neucyber. According to the Global Times, the new brain implant technology has already been tested on primates, giving them the capability of controlling a robotic arm. Although Chinese media has compared Neucyber to Musk’s Neuralink, Neucyber has yet to be implanted into a human brain as Nueralink has already successfully done.

On Tuesday, September 15, 1992, the two most powerful financial officials in the British government held an urgent meeting that night to review their plan for when the markets opened the next morning.

The tone of the meeting must have felt frantic… even desperate… because the value of the British pound had been falling for weeks. Investors and speculators were rapidly losing confidence in the UK government, mostly due to the ridiculous “Exchange Rate Mechanism” (ERM) which essentially pegged most European currencies to the German Deutschemark. Rational investors viewed the ERM as an almost comical impossibility.

A new 'zombie' street drug that is more deadly than xylazine is causing overdoses across America.

Medetomidine - a powerful animal tranquilizer used on dogs and cats - is thought to be behind a spate of drug overdose deaths in Chicago this month and appearing in drug supplies in eight other states. The sedative is being mixed with fentanyl and other street drugs to create deadly cocktails, similar to another drug known as xylazine which began cropping up in illicit supplies during the Covid pandemic. But officials say it's estimated to be 200 times more powerful than xylazine and could lead to many of the same shocking side effects - including leaving users in a zombified state.

Pope Francis addressing May 21 Vatican conference that featured Communist Chinese bishop Joseph Shen Bin as the keynote speaker

Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous Canadians, he apologized to the Mayans, now he’s apologizing to the Chinese Communists. In another big overture to China on May 21, Pope Francis and his Vatican assured the Chinese government that the Catholic Church poses no threat to Beijing’s Communist sovereignty and apologized for Catholic missionaries of the past for their zealous work to convert the Chinese to the Catholic Faith, even referring to their pastoral work as “errors.”

Pope Francis reportedly told a group of bishops that homosexual men should not be allowed to enter seminary to train for the priesthood and is accused of using a vulgar Italian phrase to describe the queer community in his remarks.

Francis endorsed the ban during a 90-minute, closed-door meeting with over 200 members of the Italian bishops' conference on May 20 at Vatican City, according to reports. The restriction is based on a 2005 document crafted under the administration of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. The Jesuit publication America reported the news on Monday, citing Italian media and an "informed source, who did not want to be identified."

Nurses terminated for not getting two COVID jabs back in 2021 have learned they will be permitted to get their jobs back only if the province's public health officer rescinds her COVID vaccine mandate by January 31, 2025.

Share