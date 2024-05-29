One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Australia's Bankwest Bank has announced that it will close all its branches and ATMs by the end of 2024, in order to become a fully digital bank. Coming soon to a bank near you, as part of the globalist push towards programmable CBDCs.

Bankwest says it’s not a sign of its demise, but rather a signal of its “exciting digital future”.

