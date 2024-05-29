Coming Soon to a Bank Near You: Australia’s Bankwest Bank Will Close ALL Its Branches by the End of 2024 to Become a Fully Digital Bank
" Bankwest has shocked customers and staff closing everyone of it's 60 brunches."
Australia's Bankwest Bank has announced that it will close all its branches and ATMs by the end of 2024, in order to become a fully digital bank. Coming soon to a bank near you, as part of the globalist push towards programmable CBDCs.
Bankwest says it’s not a sign of its demise, but rather a signal of its “exciting digital future”.
How are the drug dealers supposed to sell their drugs?
No way do they want to be tracked.
Find a new bank!