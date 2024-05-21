One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US State Department on Monday said Iran asked Washington for assistance after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border, but ultimately, the US was unable to provide help largely for logistical reasons.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, speaking to reporters, said Raisi's death does not change the fundamental US stance toward Iran.

A Turkish high-altitude, long-endurance drone played a central role in finding the wreckage of the helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation on Sunday night.

Iranian search and rescue officials reported late on Sunday evening that they believed the helicopter had made a "hard landing" in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. However, progress was hindered for several hours due to adverse weather conditions, including dense fog and rain. Turkish Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted another complicating factor: the helicopter either did not have its transponder on or lacked one entirely.

Ideological rot is proliferating throughout Washington, D.C.

Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

There were initial fears among US officials that the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday could trigger a new world war, Politico reported on Monday. In particular, there were concerns that Tehran could seek to blame Washington and Israel for the incident, a source told the outlet. The helicopter carrying Raisi and his entourage, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, went down on Sunday in the country’s northwestern East Azerbaijan province.

President was widely thought to have been top candidate before deadly helicopter crash made Mojtaba Khamenei frontrunner; father’s opposition to nepotism may scuttle succession

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash upsets the plans of hardliners who wanted him to succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and will stir rivalries in their camp over who will take over the Islamic Republic when he dies. A protege of Khamenei who rose through the ranks of Iran’s theocracy, Raisi, 63, was widely seen as a leading candidate to take over from the 85-year-old Supreme Leader – though it was far from being a foregone conclusion in Iran’s opaque politics.

On the very same week that a head of a major Middle East nation perished in a helicopter crash, there's developing news that King Salman of Saudi Arabia is suffering a life-threatening illness.

The 88-year-old monarch has already long been in fragile condition, and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has been de facto ruler of the kingdom for many years in his stead. But the country's foreign ministry confirmed on Monday MbS has unexpectedly canceled a trip to Japan in order to be with his father. "On the late night of 19 May, the Government of Saudi Arabia informed the Government of Japan that [MbS]’s visit needed to be postponed due to the health condition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud," an official statement said.

CBS News reports significant progress during meeting between National Security Advisor Sullivan and Saudi crown prince on potential deal that would strengthen US-Saudi ties and pave way Israel normalization, contingent on pathway to Palestinian state

The United States and Saudi Arabia are "days away" from finalizing documents for a historic bilateral agreement, a top priority for President Joe Biden, which could set the stage for normalizing relations between the kingdom and Israel, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip threaten to attack US forces operating the temporary pier on the shores of Gaza.

Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations are adopting the Hamas position that opposes the operation of the US floating pier on the shores of Gaza, and are threatening to harm any foreign presence, including an American one, in the Gaza Strip. The US military announced last week it has completed the construction of the temporary pier on the shores of Gaza to allow the transfer of humanitarian equipment to the residents of the Gaza Strip during the military campaign.

The IDF already controls about half of the Philadelphi axis and close to a million Gazans have evacuated from Rafah towards the north.

The IDF estimates that the war will continue until 2026, with an additional front opening in the north this September at the latest. In the meantime, the IDF already controls about half of the Philadelpi axis and close to a million Gazans have evacuated from Rafah to the north, towards western Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. In the last day, the combat team of the 679th Brigade began a divisional operation in the area of the Sabra district in western Gaza.

The Ukrainian leader, whose term in office expires this week, has been deemed a “war criminal” by Russia, former President Dmitry Medvedev has said

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as the leader of a “hostile political regime,” is a legitimate military target, Dmitry Medvedev, the head of Russia’s Security Council, has said. Speaking to TASS on Monday, Medvedev said that the question of Zelensky’s legitimacy as president is of no particular importance to Moscow. “For Russia, the final loss of legitimacy by the pseudo-president of the former Ukraine will not change anything,” the former Russian president said, noting that the leaders of countries waging war are “always considered” a legitimate military target.

This year’s elections were cancelled by the incumbent

Vladimir Zelensky’s five-year term as Ukraine’s president drew to a close on Monday, May 20, raising questions over his legitimacy as head of state. A presidential election was scheduled to take place in Ukraine on March 31. However, Zelensky announced in December 2023 that no presidential or parliamentary polls would be held as long as martial law remains in force.

Beijing has pushed back against Washington’s “groundless” claims it is arming Moscow’s troops

Washington is deliberately prolonging the Ukraine conflict and seeking to profit from it, while “smearing” Beijing with false accusations, the Chinese deputy envoy to the UN told the Security Council on Monday. During the meeting on the Ukraine conflict, Ambassador Geng Shuang addressed US claims that China was supplying Russia with weapons components, calling them “groundless” and “totally unacceptable.”

Russia has never given up on negotiations, unlike Kiev, Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia has said

The conflict between Moscow and Kiev could still be resolved peacefully and diplomatically, Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday. For that to be possible, however, the West must stop its “malicious meddling” and listen to Russia’s concerns, he said. Russia “has never given up on diplomacy,” unlike Kiev, the diplomat told the meeting. Moscow has repeatedly stated throughout the conflict it is ready to engage in the peace talks as long as the “reality on the ground” is taken into account, referring to the four former Ukrainian territories which joined Russia following referendums in September 2022.

The Slovak police are investigating a possible broader criminal conspiracy surrounding the May 15 attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

He was shot multiple times, and has survived his wounds, by what authorities initially said was a "lone-wolf" shooter who was immediately taken into custody. That official narrative appears to quickly be shifting, however. The 71-year old attacker fired five shots while Fico greeted supporters in the street outside a government building, sustaining life-threatening injuries. Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak announced over the weekend of Fico, "He has emerged from the immediate threat to his life, but his condition remains serious and he requires intensive care."

Theodore Roosevelt spoke of an invisible government in his presidency (1901-1909). He was alluding to a hidden power behind the visible government that today is referred to as “the deep state.” It is the unofficial target of blame for action against the will of the people. A finger pointed at it in the last century that signaled a change to America that would end its freedom and independence. The following touches on that “dot” among the many that help explain the drive toward a “new world order.”

Among the “dots” associated with such an extraordinary change to America are a couple that helped lead the way toward global governance.

In a landmark decision earlier this month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit delivered a scathing rebuke to the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, declaring its COVID-19 vaccine mandate unconstitutional.

The 55-page ruling highlighted that the mandate, which excluded religious exemptions, was tainted by “religious animus” and thus violated the First Amendment’s protection of religious liberties. The court’s decision reversed a prior ruling by a lower court, bringing to an end a contentious legal battle initiated by the Thomas More Society on behalf of 17 faculty members and students.

Pope Francis has come out against efforts to control America’s borders, arguing that attempting to stop the invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border would be “sheer madness.”

In a 60 Minutes interview with Norah O’Donnell, Francis denounced efforts by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to shut down a Catholic charity that is enabling the passage of thousands of illegal aliens across the southern border. “Migration is something that makes a country grow,” he said. “They say that you Irish migrated and brought the whiskey, and that the Italians migrated and brought the mafia. Migrants sometimes suffer a lot. They suffer a lot.” “To close the border and leave them there, that is madness,” he continued. “Migrants have to be welcomed. Thereafter, you see how you are going to deal with them. Maybe you have to send them back, I don’t know, but each case ought to be considered humanely.”

A culture of silence and fear stops people learning what really can happen when you undergo ‘sex change’ operations. The trans lobby tries to portray it as easy and straightforward – yet it’s anything but...

There is an unspoken price being paid for the fashionable transgender theories of our day. There are unseen victims, invisible, though in plain sight. They are hidden because their supporters believe too blindly, and their detractors write them off, and their misery is facilitated by a lack of open discussion and a censorship of the facts.

The internet’s most frequented page is on the verge of a transformation unlike any in its 25-year history.

Last week, at Google I/O 2024, as Liz Reid, Google’s head of Search, gushed on stage about their AI-powered future, one couldn’t help but feel a pang of irony. “Google will do the Googling for you,” she proclaimed, envisioning a future where Google’s AI sifts through the web’s content and spits out neatly packaged summaries, removing the need to visit any websites. How convenient – for Google, that is. An ideologically driven monopoly further inserting itself between people and content, filtering out what it thinks you should be allowed to see (and what you shouldn’t) at a level never seen before. What could possibly go wrong?

The identity of the firm targeted in a deepfake video scam that resulted in the loss of US$25 million has been revealed.

Although news about the fraud broke in February, The Financial Times has now confirmed that the injection attack was on UK engineering collective Arup, a group of 18,500 designers and consultants that focuses on sustainable development. The notorious incident, which took place at the group’s Hong Kong offices, involved a message from a fake CFO, followed by a video conference call that utilized digitally cloned deepfake avatars of the CFO and other executives to instruct an employee to make 15 different transfers to five Hong Kong bank accounts, totalling HK$200 million. Police investigations into the attack are ongoing but no arrests have been made. Arup’s Arup’s east Asia chair, Andy Lee, stepped down weeks after it occurred.

The computer scientist regarded as the “godfather of artificial intelligence” says the government will have to establish a universal basic income to address AI’s impact on inequality.

Professor Geoffrey Hinton told BBC Newsnight that a benefits reform giving fixed amounts of cash to every citizen would be needed because he was “apprehensive about AI taking lots of mundane jobs”. “I was consulted by people in Downing Street, and I advised them that universal basic income was a good idea,” he said. He said while he felt AI would increase productivity and wealth, the money would go to the rich “and not the people whose jobs get lost and that’s going to be very bad for society”.

Non-Citizen Voting In November: TTV’s 611 Project Has Answers

Unprecedented numbers of illegal aliens have been allowed to pour across the nation’s borders since Biden took office in 2021 because of his open borders policies. At a minimum, 10 million illegal aliens have entered our southern border alone, not including the got-aways. Contrary to popular opinion, non-citizens do end up voting in our elections because we simply do not have universal measures in place to prevent it. Our system makes it relatively easy for non-citizens to get on the rolls and very difficult to track. However, you will never hear that from most politicians or election officials.

United Nations has a secret plan to invade America. Among the millions of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. are United Nations trained army soldiers. They are being paid and delivered by the United Nations right to your doorstep.

