Just as Russia had started to bring back some refinery capacity damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks earlier this year, a new wave of drone attacks hit a major refinery owned by Rosneft, for a second time.

Rosneft’s Ryazan refinery southeast of Moscow caught fire after the overnight drone attack, an anonymous Ukrainian military source with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg News on Wednesday. The refinery in the region of Ryazan, whose main city of the same name is some 120 miles southeast of Moscow, was first attacked by drones in the middle of March. The first attack also led to a fire.

In yet another among the latest signs that Moscow is escalating its war against Ukraine, pushing sustained strikes deeper into its territory, Russian forces have mounted a large attack against Ukraine's military headquarters for the southern region.

The ministry of defense confirmed an attack on Ukraine’s Operational Command South headquarters, coming amid stepped up operations against the southern port city of Odessa. RIA Novosti separately confirmed the attack on the Ukrainian HQ in the center Odessa, citing a ballistic missile strike on the city and three explosions, which reportedly killed three people.

The Biden administration and US Treasury on Wednesday unveiled nearly 300 new anti-Russia sanctions which especially target third party entities which are said to help Moscow in sanctions-busting activities.

"The almost 300 targets being sanctioned by both Treasury and the Department of State include sanctions on dozens of actors that have enabled Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment from abroad," the Treasury Department said in a press release. So-called dual-use items out of China are a key focus of the action, which is being hailed as one of "the most wide-ranging actions against Chinese companies so far in Washington's sanctions aimed at Russia." 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong were named.

Some allies are skeptical of accepting Ukraine in the midst of an armed conflict, the president has said

Ukraine needs to defeat Russia on the battlefield in order to be admitted to NATO, President Vladimir Zelensky has said. The US-led alliance has made it clear that Kiev cannot become a member while the fighting is ongoing. “I believe that we will be in NATO only if we win. I don’t think that we will be admitted to NATO during the war,” Zelensky said on Tuesday during a meeting with military officers in Kiev.

Former military attaché to Russia Efraim Michaeli says Kiev should have renounced its NATO aspirations to avoid the bloodshed

Former Israeli military attaché to Russia Efraim Michaeli has likened Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, claiming that Kiev is effectively promoting a never-ending military conflict with Moscow. The retired colonel also said Ukraine could have avoided the confrontation by renouncing its aspirations to join NATO. Explaining the need for military action against the neighboring state in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin cited Kiev’s plans to become a member of the US-led military bloc, calling it a threat to national security.

Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselyov (born 1954) is a major TV host, and his latest warning to the West is to issue an ultimatum to the UK and the US.

On Russian TV,Kiselyov warned that if a Western power deploys soldiers on the ground in Ukraine to ‘inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,’ it will result in Armageddon. Of course, what I find stunning is how the Western press characterizes him as “Vladimir Putin’s propagandist,” and the implication of those words is that they are not a real threat. The press takes NOTHING said from Russia seriously – it’s all a joke, just propaganda. As they said of Rome when it fell, the Romans were still laughing, watching the games to notice they had been invaded.

Tensions rise in the Red Sea as Houthis escalate military operations and hint at potential cyberwarfare by targeting submarine cables, potentially disrupting global internet connectivity.

Houthi control over areas with submarine communication cables raises fears of potential cyber warfare that could disrupt global internet connectivity amid escalating military operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, posing significant threats to international trade and security in these waters. Fahmi Mohammad, a technical specialist at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sana’a, spoke to The Media Line about the extent of the Houthis’ technical capabilities to carry out such an attack and the extent to which the group’s leaders can exert political pressure through this card to achieve their goals.

Hamdan confirmed that contact with Hamas's two leaders, Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar, is permanent and that constant close monitoring is conducted in the field.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan signaled on Wednesday in an interview with the Hezbollah-backed Lebanese channel "Al-Manar", that "if the enemy launches an aggressive ground operation in Rafah - the negotiations will be stopped because the resistance does not negotiate under fire," as reported in Israeli media. Hamdan also referred to the fighting in Gaza and said that "the resistance capabilities [of Hamas] are still high and the resistance is still fine, this while the Zionist elite brigades have collapsed in the Gaza Strip."

The agreement between Qatar and U.S. representatives was seen as a crucial step in pressuring Hamas to accept the Egyptian proposal for a hostage deal and ceasefire

Negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have hit a roadblock as Qatar allegedly failed to fulfill its commitments in the process. According to Israel Hayom, Qatar was expected to take significant steps, including expelling Hamas leaders from Doha and freezing their bank accounts, if progress was not made towards a prisoner swap deal.

IDF renovates destroyed pedestrian terminal into north Gaza to allow in trucks; secretary of state says relief effort improved but still falling short, visits Kerem Shalom, Nir Oz

Israel on Wednesday reopened the sole crossing on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip for the first time since it was attacked by Hamas on October 7, allowing aid trucks to pass through the Erez checkpoint following US demands to do more to get aid into the Strip. The development came as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken toured Kerem Shalom, the main crossing through which humanitarian aid has flowed from Israel into Gaza in recent months, and Ashdod Port from which much of the aid is sent to the enclave.

Halevi meets troops on Lebanon border amid ongoing skirmishes with terror group; anti-tank missiles cause damage to homes in Metula

During a visit to the Lebanon border, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the military was preparing for an offensive against the Hezbollah terror group, which continued to carry out attacks on northern Israel on Wednesday. “You are doing an excellent job of operational defense in the north, and we are preparing for an offensive in the north,” Halevi said to reservists of the Etzioni Brigade at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon, in remarks published by the military.

Samir Geagea calls on the terrorist group to withdraw from the Israeli border area and for the Lebanese army to deploy there instead

The leader of a main Christian political party in Lebanon blasted the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah for opening a front with Israel to back up its ally Hamas, saying it has harmed Lebanon without making a dent in Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Samir Geagea of the Lebanese Forces Party said Hezbollah should withdraw from areas along the border with Israel and the Lebanese army should deploy in all points where terrorists of the Iran-backed group have taken positions. His comments came as Western diplomats try to broker a de-escalation in the border conflict amid fears of a wider war.

The only issue for Riyadh is the timing of the announcement, which could come as early as the next few weeks or after the U.S. presidential election.

Saudi Arabia has decided to normalize relations with Israel and is debating the timing of the announcement, a foreign diplomat familiar with the details told Haaretz on Monday. According to the source cited in the article by the daily’s diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Lis, Riyadh is discussing whether to make the move in the coming weeks or after the U.S. presidential election this November, in which either Democrat Joe Biden will continue to lead the country or his challenger Republican Donald Trump will return to the White House.

Law enforcement officers gather by the hundreds on the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell on Wednesday in preparation to clear out an anti-Israel protest camp after clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters a night earlier.

Live television footage shows police in tactical gear filing onto the UCLA campus adjacent to a complex of tents occupied by throngs of demonstrators. Some activists are seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the raid a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful.

Law-abiding, freedom-loving Americans are finally catching on.

The chaos spreading across the nation's colleges and universities is a direct result of failed woke ideologies pushed by radical Marxist teachers, school groups, and school administrators. These schools have brainwashed an entire generation of 'useful idiot' youngsters in classrooms, otherwise called 'indoctrination camps.' Let's begin with one Marxist extremist preaching the quiet part out loud to hundreds of youngsters this week: "There's only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."

Fiery speech calls on conservatives to unite against mass migration.

Austrian MEP Harald Vilimsky has warned that Europe risks becoming “a second Arabia or Africa” and that governments are importing migrants who create security problems then offering ‘solutions’ that only punish native populations. Vilimsky made the comments during a fiery speech at CPAC Hungary. “I have the honor to speak before an audience of political friends from all over Europe and the United States. And our common goal is to protect our countries, to protect the Western world from illegal migration and organized abuse of asylum so that Europe does not become a second Arabia or Africa,” said Vilimsky.

Demonstrations against a controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill continued in Tbilisi on Wednesday night

Protesters clashed with police in the Georgian capital and tried to break into parliament on Wednesday night, as riots against a controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill continue. A large crowd gathered outside the national legislature in Tbilisi for a second night in a row, following clashes with riot police the night before, with activists waving Georgian and EU flags.

It is not clear whether a Chinese official was at the Beijing airport to bid farewell to Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he ended his three-day visit to China on Friday, but the send-off was in any event low-key and Chinese leader Xi Jinping slighted America's top diplomat at the end of his troubled stay.

Also, China, literally and figuratively, did not roll out the red carpet for his arrival in Shanghai on Wednesday. Only a low-level official was on hand to greet Blinken as he stepped off the plane. "The Chinese government flouted international protocols at the airport on the secretary of state's arrival in Shanghai and departure from Beijing," Charles Burton of the Prague-based Sinopsis think tank told Gatestone. "It was petty."

Last week, Japan saw its currency, the yen, rapidly depreciate against the U.S. dollar and other world currencies to near record low levels.

This drew the attention of financial markets and other observers, and—in some quarters—led to panic. There was concern that Japan, a formerly great nation now increasingly viewed as the “sick man of Asia,” was on the brink of a currency and financial markets crisis. It wasn’t so long ago that Japan was the envy of the world. Japan’s postwar recovery and subsequent economic miracle produced by the 1980s the world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

US retailers confirmed another 169 closures last week - bringing the total so far this year up to almost 2,600.

Stores that announced the shuttering of locations included Express, Outfox Hospitality, Shop 'n Save, Urban Outfitters and Walmart. Physical stores in shopping malls, strip malls, downtown centers and on main street in towns have been under threat from online retail and changing tastes. 'Year to date, in 2024, major US retailers have announced 7.4 percent fewer openings and 12.3 percent more closures compared to the same time last year,' read a report by Coresight Research on closures announced over the week ending April 26.

A study shows that a new mRNA cancer vaccine can reprogram the immune system to attack tumors within 48 hours. The first-ever human clinical trial of four adult patients showed that the jab helps fight aggressive and deadly brain tumors.

It uses technology similar to some COVID-19 vaccines to train the immune system, and it is also personalized to patients using their DNA. Dr. Elias Sayour of the University of Florida said: “I am hopeful that this could be a new paradigm for how we treat patients, a new platform technology for modulating the immune system.

Four days ago, The Guardian reported that there was “excitement among patients and researchers” in the UK as “personalised mRNA vaccines” for cancer entered their phase 3 trial. On Monday, In Your Area published an article about a personalised mRNA skin cancer vaccine that may also be effective against lung, bladder and kidney cancer.

However, patients may be less excited about these “groundbreaking” injections when they read a paper published last week. On 23 April, a pre-print paper (not yet peer-reviewed) was published in the journal Authorea that reviewed oncogenesis and autoimmunity caused by mRNA injections. It found that repeated mRNA injections reduce immune surveillance for cancer while at the same time inducing autoimmunity.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) last week released its next five-year plan for the State Water Project—Update 2023. After years of meetings, California’s premier water agency has decided to focus on “three intersecting themes: addressing climate urgency, strengthening watershed resilience, and achieving equity in water management.”

Water supplies for California’s 40 million people and the planet’s most productive agriculture have third- to fifth-level priority. There is nothing new here, except to publicly admit to betraying the public trust. Really?

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) reports don’t define what a “climate crisis” is. The crisis that supposedly requires society to achieve zero carbon emissions or, at least, “net zero.”

On the contrary, the IPCC’s latest Assessment Report (“AR6”) published in 2021 points out that corporate media’s opinion of climate change has moved away from a neutral position by adopting and promoting terms like “climate crisis,” “global heating” and “climate emergency.” Such a statement by the IPCC should leave no doubt that the concept of an ongoing “climate crisis” is a joint product of climate activists and the click-hungry media, lacking a solid scientific basis, Aivar Usk writes.

45-year-old Joshua Dean, a former mechanical engineer and quality auditor from Wichita, Kansas, alleged that Spirit leadership ignored manufacturing defects on the 737 MAX, including 'mechanics improperly drilling holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of the MAX.'

When he brought this up with management, he said that nothing was done about it. So he filed a safety complaint with the FAA - and said that Spirit had used him as a scapegoat while they lied to the agency about the defects. "After I was fired, Spirit AeroSystems [initially] did nothing to inform the FAA, and the public" regarding the bulkhead defects, said Dean in his complaint.

Most Americans are not aware of the multiple threats China is posing in America now. China is waging a different kind of war as shown in Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America. Fortunately, a growing number of Americans are waking up and sounding the alarm!

Kristi Noem is the Governor of South Dakota. She is a rancher, farmer, small business owner, married, mother of three children, and New York Times bestselling author of Not My First Rodeo: Lessons Learned From the Heartland. In 2010, after serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007-2011, Noem was elected as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2018. In 2018, she was elected as South Dakota’s first female Governor. In 2022, Governor Noem was re-elected with the largest vote total in the history of South Dakota.

Buried beneath headlines about congressional treason and wars and rumors of war is a disturbing new report from the World Entomology Body (WEB) showing that the world’s insect populations are plummeting.

This is really bad news for the food supply, which relies on precious pollinators like bees to keep the life cycle going. Without these vital critters, there will be no more food available for anyone, including the rich and sinister who think they are going to somehow escape the horrors they are unleashing.

Arizona's latest free speech controversy unveils a complex web of alleged collusion between state officials and social media giants.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office have been exposed as doing their best to team up with social media companies, non-profits, as well as the US government to advance online censorship. This, yet another case of “cooperation” (aka, collusion) between government and private entities to stifle speech disapproved of by federal and some state authorities has emerged from several public records, brought to the public’s attention by the Gavel Project.

A magnitude 2.6 aftershock rattled New Jersey on the first day of May after a dramatic earthquake shook parts of the East Coast in early April.

The Garden State has been rocked by more than 150 aftershocks since the initial 4.8 magnitude earthquake, which centered near Lebanon on the morning of April 5. More than 42 million people from New York to Connecticut and Philadelphia felt the first quake, and New Jersey residents have been plagued by tremors ever since.

The tornado in the southern city of Guangzhou killed five people, injured dozens of others and damaged more than 140 buildings, state media reported.

BEIJING — Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens of others and damaging more than 140 buildings. As businesses and residents began cleaning debris, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest-hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side, and cars crushed by rubble. The sheet-metal roofs on some buildings were torn off.

