By Frank Bergman April 30, 2024

A British politician has blown the whistle to warn the public that “between 10 and 20 million people” have now been killed by Covid mRNA shots around the world.

British Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Bridgen dropped the bombshell during an interview on the UK network GB News, warning that the death toll is “still going up.”

Bridgen said government leaders and health officials around the world have “blood on their hands” for the deaths caused by the injections “worldwide.”

He spoke out after reviewing evidence proving that the “experimental vaccines” have killed “between 10 and 20 million people.”

“The evidence was pretty considerable 18 months ago when I first spoke out,” he told GB News.

“It’s overwhelming now.

“Every week there’s more evidence.”

Bridgen was citing an explosive new Japanese research paper, as first reported by Slay News.

The study, published in the prestigious Cureus journal, found that the risk of dying from cancer dramatically increased each time a patient received an mRNA injection.

The study was conducted by world-renowned Japanese experts specializing in cardiovascular medicine and cancer research.

The scientists found “a clear link between people who’ve had the boosters and increased cancer,” Bridgen noted.

“We know why, it’s the SV40, the Simian Virus 40 promoter region that Pfizer didn’t disclose in their vaccines that’s clearly promoting cancer,” he said.

“The MPs have got their hands in blood up to their armpits they put out hundreds if not thousands of letters saying that the vaccines are safe and effective over the last few years,” Bridgen continued.

“There’s a general election coming later this year, and they really just want to hold the line. So after the general election, because on both sides of the House, there’s so much political capital that the vaccines are safe and effective…

“They are neither safe nor effective,” he asserted.

Bridgen commented on the warning from a growing number of experts who argue that the mass global vaccination campaign was a crime against humanity.

He noted that experts’ claims that the Covid mRNA shot rollout death toll is on par with the Holocaust are likely a conservative estimate.

“A leading cardiologist had said that the vaccine rollout is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.

“I’m afraid I think it’s going to be bigger than the Holocaust because I think we’re going to be somewhere between 10 and 20 million people who have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide — and it’s still going up.”

