One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Russia has hit back at the UK's latest diplomatic moves against Moscow, on Thursday ordering the expulsion of the British defense attache from the country.

"The defense attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," Russia's foreign ministry said. It follows the UK first expelling Moscow's defense attache from British soil earlier this month as he was accused of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer." Russia blasted it as a lie, and its top diplomat overseeing military affairs was forced to leave.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Tuesday and delivered a speech where he justified President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to postpone elections.

Presidential elections were due to be held in March, but they weren’t, and Zelensky will remain in office after his term ends on May 20. Ukrainian parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held last year in October, but they were also canceled. Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have justified the decision by pointing to Ukraine’s constitution, which prohibits elections during martial law. Martial law was first declared when Russia invaded and has been extended since. However, at one point, Zelensky made it clear that he could hold a vote if he wanted to.

Russian forces recently captured several settlements near the city, gaining an upper hand in the region

The whole world is to blame for Ukraine’s failure to stop Russia’s recent advances in Kharkov Region and must now help Kiev to change the situation, President Vladimir Zelensky told ABC News in an interview on Thursday. It comes after Russian forces managed to capture several settlements near Ukraine’s second-largest city over the past week. Top military officials in Kiev have admitted that the situation is now “extremely difficult,” and that Ukrainian troops are struggling to hold ground due to being outgunned and outnumbered.

Fire in the three industrial sites in Novorossiysk after the reported attacks.

1. Mining site, Tsementnyy Zavod 2. Metallurgy plant, Novorosmetall 3. Cement factory, Tsementnyy Zavod

Ukraine’s NATO sponsors have a longstanding habit of ignoring a cornucopia of Nazi symbology in the Ukrainian military’s ranks, looking the other way when delivering fresh tranches of arms assistance to Kiev, and going so far as to disguise troops with obvious fascist and neo-Nazi leanings during visits to Western countries.

German authorities have quietly expelled seven Ukrainian troops being trained by Bundeswehr instructors over the use of Nazi symbols. “Seven cases were identified in which soldiers wore right-wing extremist symbols during training conducted by the Bundeswehr for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Bejing knows the EU’s leading states don’t want to break off relations, and it’s placing its bets on them holding firm

Even paranoids have real enemies,” is a famous aphorism attributed to a prominent political figure of the past. What it means is that even the habit of suspecting everyone around you of a conspiracy is no guarantee that such suspicions are unfounded. So the reaction of British and American observers to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to France, Hungary and Serbia is, in principle, justified.

Vladimir Putin has said cooperation between Beijing and Moscow does not pose a threat to other nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed ties with Moscow as a “model of relations between large powers,” as he met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Beijing on Thursday. The Russian leader also talked up ties between the two countries, emphasizing that they are not a threat to other nations. Putin arrived in Beijing on Thursday for a state visit – the first since he was sworn in for a fifth term as president earlier this month. The Russian delegation also includes a number of ministers, with negotiations expected on a range of joint projects.

President Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to the Asian country to discuss strategic cooperation

Moscow and Beijing could soon sign a contract for the construction of the mega pipeline Power of Siberia 2, which is slated to deliver Russian natural gas to China, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak has said. Power of Siberia 2 is expected to allow for up to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to be delivered annually from Yamal Region in northern Russia to China via Mongolia.

BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remembers the circumstances of the assassination attempt on him and is shocked by how quickly it unfolded, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.

"He remembers, he is shocked by how this happened, how quickly this happened," Pellegrini told Slovak broadcaster Ta3, adding that Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital and remembers how he was given first aid. Earlier in the day, Pellegrini paid a brief visit to the prime minister and had a chance to speak to him for a few minutes. He said that Fico's condition remained "serious."

Dragan Mijatovic allegedly issued a post referencing the assassination attempt against Slovak PM Robert Fico

A Serbian national has been detained after making a death threat against President Aleksandar Vucic, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday. The statement identified the suspect as Dragan Mijatovic from Sombor, a town on the border with Croatia, and said he had been taken into police custody “due to the threat of endangering the security of the President of the Republic.” Mijatovic will remain in jail for 48 hours while authorities conduct an initial investigation.

The participation of foreign officials in an anti-government rally is unacceptable, the parliament speaker said

The participation of politicians from NATO countries in anti-government rallies in Tbilisi is a hostile step aimed at overthrowing the Georgian government, parliamentary chairman Shalva Papuashvili has said. The statement comes as foreign ministers from Iceland, Lithuania and Estonia took part in a rally against the recently passed ‘foreign agents’ bill on Wednesday. The ministers, who arrived in Tbilisi to discuss the controversial law with the country’s government, were later seen addressing a crowd of protesters at the parliament building.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that its floating pier built for Gaza aid has finally been completed and installed. Badly needed humanitarian aid, especially food, will begin being delivered by ships imminently.

The completion comes more than two months after President Biden first unveiled the plan, and has been fraught with challenges including inclement weather as well as threats on Hamas against any potential foreign troop presence. On this latter point, Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper of Central Command, said that "protection of U.S. forces participating is a top priority. And as such, in the last several weeks, the United States and Israel have developed an integrated security plan to protect all the personnel."

A sizable surveillance aerostat owned by the US military crashed on Wednesday near the town of Rmelan in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province.

Footage on social media showed the aerostat descending from the sky and, subsequently, its debris on the ground close to Rmelan, which was also near a US base. Allegedly, US fighter jets were seen flying over the vicinity during the event. The US maintains several illegal bases in Syria, including the one in Rmelan, primarily in the northeastern provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, as well as Al-Tanf in the southeast, purportedly to combat ISIS remnants.

Several people have been detained so far.

A shooting is likely to have occurred near the site of the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, Stockholm Police determined on Friday, without mention of the diplomatic mission. A patrol car heard what sounded like gunfire in the area between Nobel Park, the Oscar Church, and Djurgard Bridge, where the Israeli Embassy is located. Several people have been detained, and residences have been searched as part of the investigation.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s plan for the “day after” in Gaza includes providing weapons to local figures tied to the Palestinian Authority with international oversight, according to a report in Israel Hayom.

In an explosive speech on Wednesday, Gallant stated that he will not consent to Israeli civil or military governance of Gaza, and that governance by non-Hamas Palestinian entities, accompanied by international actors, is in Israel’s interest. The newspaper report claims that Gallant’s plan, backed by the defense establishment, is to provide such groups with guns, which will be electronically monitored by Israel to prevent them being used by Hamas, and will be part of an overall international effort to help govern the Strip led by Arab nations and backed by the US.

I am not prepared to replace "Hamastan" with "Fatahstan."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at odds with his own defense minister Yoav Gallant after Gallant said in a Wednesday televised address that the Israeli leader must take "tough decisions" on Gaza's 'day after' the war ends. Gallant came out very strongly against any scenario that leaves Israel in charge of overseeing the Gaza Strip. He called for advancing non-Hamas Palestinian governance, which would of course mean the Palestinian Authority (PA, which is made up primarily of Fatah), along with international backing. Times of Israel highlighted that "The public comments, seen as the most direct political challenge to Netanyahu from within his government since the start of the war, sparked an angry backlash among members of the coalition, who urged Netanyahu to fire the defense minister."

‘We cannot allow the normalization of this unprecedented form of terrorism,’ freed hostage tells informal gathering of body; US envoy calls on terror group to release the captives

Shoshan Haran, her daughter and two grandchildren were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in Israel on October 7. On Thursday, Haran recalled the effects of 50 days in captivity on her three-year-old granddaughter when they were finally released. “Three weeks after we were released, Yahel only whispers, too afraid to make a noise. She hid from everyone, too afraid to go outside. She wet her bed and had nightmares, too afraid she may be captured again,” Haran told an informal UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, convened by the United States.

Lebanese media report an Israeli airstrike near the coastal town of Najjarieh, just south of Sidon.

Footage posted to social media shows smoke rising from a targeted site on the coast. There is no immediate comment from the IDF. The strikes come after several drones were launched from Lebanon at the Western Galilee this morning.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is campaigning to get reelected (by the next European Parliament, EP) and her messaging ahead of EP elections next month unsurprisingly includes doubling down on the policy of “combating disinformation.”

But in the same breath, the EU bureaucrat was not shy to make unsubstantiated accusations against some European politicians – specifically the opposition in her native Germany, that’s rapidly gaining in popularity – describing them as being “in the pockets of Russia.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray have spoken about their departments’ plans regarding what they refer to as election threats.

The plans were laid out during a meeting of a Department of Justice (DoJ) outfit called Election Threats Task Force, which was set up in 2021, shortly after the previous presidential election. Critics of the Biden White House – particularly the way it handles opponents and their right to free speech, often “in collaboration” with Big Tech – are suspicious about the timing of the announced measures.

The implications are not just limited to espionage but extend to the potential for creating societal disruptions and furthering the CCP’s global influence campaign in America.

President Joe Biden has completely abandoned U.S. border security. Of the some 10 million people who have illegally entered America under Biden’s unwatchful reign, a particularly alarming threat has emerged: a massive increase in the number of Chinese nationals illegally crossing our borders. This phenomenon not only underscores a significant breach in national security but also facilitates greater infiltration by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into the United States, posing substantial risks not sufficiently addressed by current federal policies.

As the number of Canada’s refugee claimants hits new highs, a Conservative MP has revealed that Ottawa budgets about $224 per day to feed and house some foreigners who claim asylum after illegally entering the country.

Last week, Conservative MP Lianne Rood uploaded documents to social media showing the government’s answer to her question about what “goods and services” are provided to foreigners who have claimed asylum in Canada — but have not yet had their applications reviewed by immigration authorities.

On Monday, a press conference was held to launch a Japanese national movement against WHO’s pandemic plans.

Organisers also announced a protest against WHO’s plans to take place on 31 May, the second last day of the World Health Assembly meeting to adopt the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and the Pandemic Treaty. “For Japan, for the world, please lend us your support,” Chikatsu Hayashi said. As Japan mobilises for what promises to be a historic gathering, the message is clear – this is not just Japan’s fight.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) will immediately commence official debarment proceedings and implement a government-wide suspension of US taxpayer funds to EcoHealth – including a hold on all active grants.

At the beginning of this month, the United States House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recommended that EcoHealth Alliance and its president Peter Daszak should be criminally investigated and formally debarred. The recommendation came after the Select Subcommittee examined Daszak about EcoHealth’s use of US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and hold Daszak publicly accountable for any and all discrepancies between his closed-door transcribed interview of November 2023 and available evidence.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently launched a national dashboard that allows Americans to see the latest updates on the spread of bird flu across the country. This dashboard monitors wastewater and sewage testing.

Yesterday, May 14th, the CDC reports of 230 positive tests for H5N1 avian influenza. The surveillance map was released in the wake of reports that bird flu has been spreading among cattle populations, and has infected some workers. This comes just days after the Biden administration allocated roughly $200 million in funding to deal with this outbreak, some of this funding directly going towards upped viral testing and wastewater surveillance. The U.S. greatly invested in new wastewater testing methods during the years of the Covid pandemonium.

A pro-life activist found guilty of violating federal law for attempting to prevent late-term abortions of unborn babies at the D.C.-based Washington Surgi-Clinic facility has been sentenced to roughly five years in prison.

As CBN News reported, Lauren Handy and nine other pro-life activists held a sit-in protest at the facility in October of 2020. They sang, prayed out loud, locked arms in front of the facility’s staff entrance, and attached themselves to rope and chains to block doors in the building as a means to “delay the murder of kids.” The Biden Justice Department charged the group last August with conspiracy to interfere with civil rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Apple just announced a slew of new accessibility features coming to its software platforms in the months ahead, including eye tracking, which the company says uses artificial intelligence to let people with physical disabilities more easily navigate through iOS and iPadOS.

A new “music haptics” option will use the iPhone’s Taptic Engine vibration system to “play taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music” for supported Apple Music tracks. Apple is also adding features to reduce motion sickness for those susceptible to it when using an iPhone in a moving vehicle. All of these new accessibility options are likely to debut in iOS and iPadOS 18, though Apple is only saying “later this year” ahead of its WWDC event next month. The eye tracking feature “uses the front-facing camera to set up and calibrate in seconds, and with on-device machine learning, all data used to set up and control this feature is kept securely on device, and isn’t shared with Apple.”

Powerful storms tore through eastern Texas on Thursday evening, decimating transmission towers and plunging over a million residents into darkness.

"Severe thunderstorms moving across the Houston metro area have a history of producing damaging winds! This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! A tornado is possible!" the National Weather Service of Houston wrote on X.

The last time the Vatican held a press conference about aliens and 'supernatural phenomena' was in February 1978, but what would tomorrow's event mean for The Pope?

The Vatican has announced that it is set to hold a press conference on “supernatural phenomena” tomorrow, and it will touch on aliens and how it will deal with potential encounters in the future. According to a notice on the Vatican's website, it will kick of at noon tomorrow, and will feature three prominent Vatican members. Being held to “present the new provisions of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith for discerning between apparitions and other supernatural phenomena,” it will be led by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandex, Messenger Armando Matteo and Daniela Del Gaudio.

This UFO Documentary Film is about the UFO phenomenon and UAP and how it is a lot more sinister than most people realize.

Share