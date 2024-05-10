One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

As fully expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a defiant tone in his speech at Moscow’s Red Square for the annual events commemorating Russia's WW2 victory.

Addressing thousands of soldiers in ceremonial attire, Putin accused the "arrogant" West of stoking conflict around the world. "We know what the exorbitance of such ambitions leads to. Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash," he said. "But at the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness," he stressed in reference to the country's nuclear forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters. The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.

The US’ capabilities for waging conventional warfare have been eroded by “endless guerilla wars,” Stanislav Krapivnik believes

US troops deployed to Ukraine to prop up Kiev in its conflict with Russia would end up being “wiped out,” former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik told RT on Thursday. The US military in its current state is not fit to take on Russia in a conventional war, Krapivnik argued. Even in the Cold War era, the whole of NATO would have only been able to slow down a potential advance of the Soviet bloc rather than launch an all-out ground assault against it, he said.

MINSK, (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that many countries are losing interest in using the dollar and the euro, and not only Belarus and Russia are abandoning them.

"No one needs neither the dollar nor the euro now. And it is not only in Belarus and Russia. It is happening in many countries," Lukashenko told journalists in Minsk on Thursday. The currencies have lost their relevance, "especially after talk of stealing Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, assets, which they have been storing in the West," Lukashenko said. The president added that he had spoken to many world leaders and said they questioned: "What would happen to us if it happens to a nuclear power?"

Russia held it's massive Victory Day celebrations today, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, and Vladimir Putin was in attendance giving a speech about the future of Russia and told the West and NATO that they should study the history of world war 2... that you cannot defeat Russia with this kind of bullying and intimidation.

A major security scandal is developing at Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base, where drone footage was recently filmed above an American nuclear-powered supercarrier without any activated anti-drone systems to intercept hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.

This comes as loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, are the hottest weapon on the modern battlefield in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. X account "这是我小号4", translated in English from Chinese as "This is my trumpet number 4," uploaded aerial videos and images of Yokosuka Naval Base. Some of the footage was directly over the USS Ronald Reagan.

UAE expected to submit resolution to upgrade member status

The United Arab Emirates is expected to submit a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to recognize the “State of Palestine” this Friday, the Jerusalem Post reported Thursday morning. According to the draft of the resolution: “Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter and should therefore be admitted to membership in the United Nations.” The text also affirms “the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.”

Speaking to Dr. Phil, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes he and Biden can overcome their disagreements, "but we will do what we have to do to protect our country".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US television personality Dr. Phil, in an interview which aired on Thursday, that he hopes that he and US President Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements over the Gaza war. "I’ve known Joe Biden for many years, 40 years and more. We often had our agreements but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country," Netanyahu said. At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that Israel will fight alone if it has to.

A day after Biden warned he would stop transferring bombs to Israel, White House says the US provided Israel with several alternatives for how to pursue Hamas.

The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had instructed his team to "continue working with Israel in order to inflict an enduring defeat on Hamas," adding that the United States had provided Israel with several alternatives for how to pursue the organization's operatives, Reuters reported. It also said that the United States had not yet made a final decision on an arms shipment to Israel that was frozen last week over fears that Israel would launch a large-scale operation in Rafah.

Israel's emergency government may soon fall apart due to its inability to reach a hostage negotiation deal, KAN reported on Thursday.

Minister-without-portfolio Gantz's National Unity Party believes that the negotiations have reached an impasse and the chances of achieving a deal are low. During a war cabinet meeting on Wednesday, MK Gadi Eisenkot made it clear that if there was no progress, he would quit the government. KAN reported last month that the coalition is preparing for a situation in which Gantz leaves the government, which could see the return of Gideon Sa'ar to the government and entry into the war cabinet.

The IDF announced the appointment of commanders that will investigate the events of October 7 in the IDF's Southern Command and the Gaza border communities on Thursday.

These commanders are responsible for investigating all aspects of the events of that day in the communities while emphasizing dialogue with residents and collecting relevant documentation and evidence of the fighting from October 7.

After seven years at the helm of Cornell University, President Martha E. Pollack has announced her departure from the prestigious Ivy League institution.

Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff is set to assume the role of interim president starting July 1. The Cornell Board of Trustees will bestow upon Pollack the title of president emerita. “Serving as the president of Cornell has been an amazing privilege; there are few roles that afford so much opportunity to make a positive difference in the world,” Pollack said.

The incident required local police to intervene and break up the mob of pro-Palestine protesters. The officers allegedly required the use of crowd control devices such as tear gas to disperse the group. According to Just the News, police broke up roughly 300 pro-Palestine activists who had been protesting since Monday. As reported by i24 News, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed there were no known casualties.

A Border Patrol whistleblower spoke with NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley and revealed what he and other agents are up against thanks to Joe Biden’s dangerous open borders policies.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have crossed the US border since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The US has completely lost control over the US-Mexico border because of Joe Biden. The Mexican cartel is in charge. “We do not control the border. The cartel controls the border,” the whistleblower said. “Everything we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want.”

Panama could play an integral part in slowing the flow of illegal migrants enroute to the southern border of the United States.

Earlier this week, the Central American country’s newly elected president Jose Mulino, promised to halt the flow of illegal migrants passing through his country. On X, Congressional candidate Mara Macie called out “our own uniparty representatives and government” for failing to express the same interest in the U.S. southern border as Mulina has his border. She credits Michael Yon and others for drawing attention to the problem “weaponized migration” and its global implications.

In this special edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from on the ground in Dublin, Ireland, where a massive protest against illegal immigration was being held.

Americans are extremely pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy, and that is really bad news for Joe Biden.

Despite the glowing economic numbers that the Biden administration has been relentlessly feeding us, there is an overwhelming consensus among the American people that the economy is rapidly heading in the wrong direction. Prices continue to rise, mass layoffs are happening all over the country, loans are going bad at a staggering rate, homelessness and poverty are spiking, and economic activity is slowing down all around us.

Speculations of a recession have been looming large since 2022 as economists have been repeatedly warning about an upcoming market crash.

According to economists, the crash could be more severe than the 2008 economic crisis and replicate the worst recession since 1929. If the market crashes, BRICS will benefit as the US economy will suffer the consequences of their own making. The uncontrolled debt of $34.4 trillion is spiraling leading to other developing countries ditching the US dollar for global trade.

With so much happening, nationally and internationally, sometimes things slip through the cracks.

The MSM with billion dollar budgets, and hundreds if not thousands of employees, making it possible for them extensively cover everything under the sun (climate change hoax pun, intended), deliberately chooses to focus on stories that push their liberal agenda, rather than news that could negatively affect every American. In many cases the MSM will mention a story, then immediately move on while downplaying it, and in others they will address a topic in a manner which allows them to spin the news in a manner that benefits Democrats.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing in case the current strain of avian flu circulating in the U.S. jumps to humans on a large scale, the agency’s commissioner told senators Wednesday.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told the Senate Appropriations Committee that while the threat to humans is low and milk products are safe, the FDA and other agencies are working to scale up medical countermeasures. “So we got to have testing. Gotta have antivirals, and we need to have a vaccine ready to go. So we’ve been busy, getting prepared for if the virus does mutate in a way that jumps into humans on a larger level,” Califf said.

The United States allegedly can produce 100 million doses of bird flu “vaccines” within months, should the ruling class declare it another plandemic. The U.S. government has two candidate vaccine viruses for H5N1 bird flu that could be used to make vaccines.

Even though it hasn’t mutated to readily infect and spread amongst humans, the government somehow knows which mutations it will take and has those vaccines already prepared and can produce more at will. This is starting to feel like another mass vaccination agenda could begin anytime. According to a report by Healthline, studies suggest vaccines based on these would offer good protection against the bird flu virus circulating among cattle in the U.S.

The FBI has resumed collusive efforts with social media companies to censor posts it claims are “disinformation,” The Federalist has learned.

On Monday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters that federal agencies such as the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) restarted discussions with Big Tech platforms. According to NextGov/FCW, this coordination will focus on “removing disinformation on their sites as the November presidential election nears.”

Unveiling the M4 Chip: Apple’s Leap into AI Supremacy

In a highly anticipated event focused on the evolution of its flagship tablet, Apple has once again set a new standard in computing power with the introduction of the groundbreaking M4 chip. This latest addition to Apple’s silicon lineup is set to redefine the capabilities of the iPad Pro, cementing its position as a powerhouse device for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing tasks.

Is new Apple ad titled 'Crush' an example of Luciferian technocrats informing us of their sick plans for humanity?

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warns that some Canadians in the “anti-gender movement” will continue to pose a “violent threat” within the next year, according to its newly tabled annual report.

“CSIS assesses that exposure to entities espousing anti-gender extremist rhetoric could inspire and encourage serious violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, or against those who are viewed as supporters of pro-gender ideology policies and events,” the agency said in the report released on May 7.

The Vatican is preparing to release a document that guides how to discern supernatural phenomena.

The Holy See Press Office announced that the upcoming document will be published on May 17, and a live-streamed press conference will feature Prefect for the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández. Fernández has previously said the dicastery is “in the process of finalizing a new text with clear guidelines and norms for the discernment of apparitions and other phenomena,” according to the National Catholic Register.

A short video clip circulating on social media has sparked amusement and concern as it unveils the inner workings of a Chinese humanoid robot factory.

The video offers a glimpse of numerous humanoid robots in different stages of development, showcasing the pace at which robotics technology is advancing. The video uploaded on TikTok is known to be from the manufacturing floor of the Chinese robotics firm Ex Robots. At the 2023 World Robot Conference, the company showcased an array of humanoid robots as a preview of its ambitions. Their products surprised attendees with their hyper-realistic appearance and movements, accurately mimicking the people around them.

