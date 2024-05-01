One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Oil prices, after dipping yesterday on ceasefire talks, reacted to an announcement of the start of an important Canadian oil pipeline and a report that Biden will ease sanctions on Russian banks to allow energy deals to help keep prices lower headed into his election, are now back on the rise as geopolitical risk factors realities resurface.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning that, “Israel will enter city of Rafah in south Gaza to eliminate Hamas, with or without a ceasefire and hostage release deal.” Mr. Netanyahu says that they have begun evacuating Palestinians from Rafha in preparation for an upcoming operation. Hamas said they will respond in writing to Israel’s ceasefire proposal but are not giving a time as to when they will do so.

With shares of CCJ tumbling earlier today after the company reported soggy Q1 earnings, despite its recent initiating coverage report by an enthusiastic Goldman Sachs which sees the Uranium company at the forefront of the "Next AI trade" and slapped it with a $55 price target (as we reported previously), the uranium trade suddenly found itself in need of a miracle.

It got that after hours, when the Senate voted late on Tuesday to approve legislation banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia - the same Russia which supplies 25% of the uranium used by the 90 US commercial nuclear reactors - and sending the measure to the White House which has said it supports efforts to block the Kremlin’s shipments of the reactor fuel and is expected to sign the deal, guaranteeing that uranium prices will soar.

The Russian economy is growing faster than those of Western countries, the chair of the Treasury Select Committee has admitted

A senior British MP and chair of the Treasury Select Committee has admitted that sanctions on Russia are not working, as the country’s economy is growing faster than many of those in the West. Harriet Baldwin told the Financial Times on Monday that sanctions had failed to weaken Russia as Moscow had found ways to work around them.

Soon on the heels of President Biden last week signing into law a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine's defense, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday indicated that he's working with Washington on a bilateral security agreement which would last ten years.

"We are already working on a specific text," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all."

Polish President Andrzej Duda says while no decision has been made around whether Poland will host nuclear weapons as part of an expansion of the NATO alliance’s nuclear sharing program, his country is willing and prepared to do so.

“I don't know anything about such decisions, so responsibly speaking I am saying there are no such decisions in place, but we are declaring our readiness,” Duda told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an exclusive interview airing Sunday. Duda spoke in Polish, through a translator.

EUROPE could be gearing up to forge a bubble of nuclear protection from Russia made up of 300 French ballistic missiles.

French president Macron has suggested the submarine-launched warheads are fanned across the continent to shore up collective defence. His offer followed a German minister urging the UK and France to forge a "nuclear shield" to deter Russia. Leaders in Europe are worried about the ramifications of a possible Donald Trump win in the November presidential election. And nuclear threats are coming out of Russia thick and fast as Putin's illegal war in Ukraine drags on. Macron said he wanted to open up conversations about "missile defence, long-range weapons and nuclear weapons" across Europe.

US defense chief Lloyd Austin has claimed that Pyongyang is made “more confident” by its relationship with Moscow

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has raised the alarm over North Korea’s increasing strategic cooperation with Russia, saying the burgeoning alliance has boosted leader Kim Jong-un’s confidence. Austin made his comments in testimony to the US House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. Ties between Moscow and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have deepened since Kim traveled to Russia last September for talks with President Vladimir Putin. The Russian and North Korean defense chiefs met last July in Pyongyang.

The US and the Philippines are working on a new intelligence-sharing deal as tensions are soaring between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.

The Defense Post reported that US and Philippine officials discussed the potential agreement, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), during talks held in Washington last week. In a joint statement, the two nations said they wanted to conclude the GSOMIA by the end of 2024. The agreement would formalize intelligence sharing between the two militaries and create protocols for top-secret information.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, April 29 (Reuters) - Haiti's new transition council is set to choose the country's next president on Tuesday, but leaders of the gangs who have exerted increasing control are clamoring for political influence and amnesties and threatening violence if their demands are not met.

Last week, after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned, the council was formally installed, seen as a key step in re-establishing security after years of gang violence that has recently skyrocketed. The council is formed of seven voting members and two non-voting observers, including politicians, a businessman and a pastor. The regional Caribbean Community (CARICOM) body that led the drafting of the council's make-up forbade gang members or those who were subject to international sanctions from joining.

Tucked away in the $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is a $3.5 billion slush fund to open new processing centers for Muslim migrants, in what Sen. Eric Schmitt described as a bid to "supercharge mass migration from the Middle East."

And as Breitbart points out, the $95 billion package does not include any funds to help rebuild America's border defenses against illegal migration - but it does contain $481 million to settle migrants in US cities, and of course, the $3.5 billion to expand migration programs worldwide.

With scenes like this spreading across the country, as standoffs at various liberal campuses turn increasingly more violent...

... the Biden administration appears to have gotten its Soros marching orders to pour gasoline into the fire, with CBS reporting that the White House is considering bringing "certain Palestinians" to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, and would also drastically escalate what has already been the 2024 equivalent of the 2020 BLM summer of violence, only this time with spoiled, rich Marxist kids pretending they live in the 1960s and their actions can stop the war in Vietnam Middle East.

Live television images showed police entering the elite campus in upper Manhattan.

New York City police officers entered the grounds of Columbia University on Tuesday night and arrested over 100 students in an effort to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters who took over a campus building after a nearly two-week standoff with administrators of the Ivy League school. Shortly after police moved in, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik released a letter in which she requested police stay on campus until at least May 17 - two days after graduation - "to maintain order and ensure that encampments are not re-established."

An interesting though not surprising figure showed up at a pro-Hamas protest at the University of Chicago Monday—none other than former Weather Underground co-founder, anti-American radical, and pal to Obama Bill Ayers.

Local news outlets reported that he made his appearance near the eighth hour of the uprising and made remarks to students; however what he said is not clear. If you don’t remember Ayers, he is somewhat of a folk hero to the far left despite the fact he actually was—and probably still—is a “threat to democracy.” His left-wing group allegedly set off several bombs, and he was charged by the FBI but the charges were later dropped due a technicality. For those heroic acts, he was awarded a professorship at the University of Chicago.

UPDATE – According to reports This likely refers to Sami Al-Arian's wife, who was observed earlier at the Columbia University Encampment.

Sami Al-Arian faced charges of supporting the terrorist group "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" and served over four years in prison before being deported

Owcza downplayed the incident in a post on X, stating, “Peaceful protest [and] dialogue always has its place.

German Representative to the Palestinian Authority Oliver Owcza was heckled and his vehicle was attacked by students during his visit to Birzeit University near Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday. Social media clips showed him walking quickly to his car as protesters followed him. Shots also showed how a mob surrounded the vehicle, threw objects at it, kicked it and broke off a side mirror to show their anger at Germany’s support for Israel in the war against Hamas.

Top diplomat set to inspect aid flowing to Gaza from Ashdod Port and Kerem Shalom Crossing, will meet with families of American hostages; hostage forum demands to see PM

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials following visits to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, his seventh trip to the region since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, as efforts intensified to reach a hostage deal and truce. Blinken will first meet President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. in Tel Aviv, the President’s office announced, while Netanyahu will meet with Blinken at 10:45 a.m. in Jerusalem, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Hamas set to respond Wednesday to proposal said to include 40-day truce, release of almost 1.000 Palestinian prisoners for 20-33 hostages; PM: War won’t end until all goals achieved

Israel will launch a ground offensive in Rafah regardless of the success of truce talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday in a conversation with bereaved families and relatives of hostages opposing a deal with Hamas that would end the war in Gaza before the terror group has been toppled. As Israel awaits a reply to its latest truce offer, it will not yet be sending a delegation to Cairo for hostage release and ceasefire talks, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel. A Hamas delegation reportedly departed Cairo with a promise to return with a written response to the proposal from Jerusalem.

War cabinet minister says ‘government will have no right to continue to exist’ if far-right leaders block an agreement to retrieve hostages that also doesn’t end war against Hamas

Ministers issued dueling threats on Sunday to leave the government as Israel negotiated a deal for the return of hostages held by Hamas and made preparations for a ground offensive in Rafah, further ratcheting up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while he attempts to navigate the increasing domestic and international pressures over the war in Gaza.

Two men were lightly wounded by anti-tank missile fire near Ramot Naftali in northern Israel on Tuesday night, the Ziv Medical Center said Wednesday morning.

The two, residents of Shibli and Arraba, were driving a chicken transport truck in the area. The truck was hit directly by a missile while they were outside the vehicle. The two were released from the hospital overnight. Hezbollah had said on Tuesday night that it had set up an "elaborate ambush" against what it called an "Israeli military vehicle" near Ramot Naftali. The only vehicle reported damaged in the area at the time was the chicken transport truck.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Tuesday that if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israel will occupy southern Lebanon to create a buffer zone.

"We will not accept quiet for quiet," said Katz. "We are not going back to October 6. If Hezbollah does not withdraw, we are approaching an all-out war - in that case, Israel will act against Hezbollah in all of Lebanon and occupy a large area in southern Lebanon to create a security buffer zone that will be controlled by the IDF and allow the residents of the north to return home safely."

From ancient civilizations to modern regimes, Iran's story is one of constant change. Dive in with Pat as Iran might be on the brink of another revolution.

World reserve status allows for amazing latitude in terms of monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve understands that there is constant demand for dollars overseas as a means to more easily import and export goods. The dollar’s petro-status also makes it essential for trading oil globally. This means that the central bank of the US has been able to create fiat currency from thin air to a far higher degree than any other central bank on the planet while avoiding the immediate effects of hyperinflation. Much of that cash as well as dollar denominated debt (physical and digital) ends up in the coffers of foreign central banks, international banks and investment firms where it is held as a hedge or used to adjust the exchange rates of other currencies for trade advantage. As much as one-half of the value of all U.S. currency is estimated to be circulating abroad.

Finland has set up a project to implement its national digital identity wallet in line with the European Union’s eEIDAS regulation which introduces the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The project kicked off on April 26 and is should be completed by December 31, 2026. The groundwork was set up by Finland’s Ministry of Finance while the Digital and Population Data Services Agency will be in charge of the technical implementation, the government says in a press release. The agency will have to follow rules set up by the eEIDAS 2.0 which governs electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions. According to the rulebook, each EU Member State is required to provide a digital identity wallet to its citizens by 2026 at the latest.

'Excessive government spending that caused this problem isn't letting up'

The U.S. economy is showing signs of stagflation as growth slumps down and prices continue to surge for average Americans, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. U.S. annual economic growth measured just 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024, following a report of persistently high inflation in March of 3.5% year-over-year. The combination of both low growth and high inflation, in conjunction with continuously high amounts of government spending and debt, has led to signs of stagflation in the U.S. economy, which wreaked havoc on U.S. consumers throughout the 1970’s, according to experts who spoke to the DCNF.

Success is a punishable offense in Biden’s America. Joe Biden and his administration would like to implement a 44.6% tax on capital gains, the highest tax on capital gains in the nation’s history.

Washinton says this tax is necessary to address the looming national debt, but they are simultaneously implementing measures to ensure that the nation falls deeper into debt. Perpetually issuing new debt to pay for the old is equivalent to a Ponzi scheme that WILL FAIL. Donald Trump’s implemented tax deductions are set to expire in 2025, which is precisely when these measures could go into effect. The proposals essentially rob those who have achieved success to pay those who leech off of the government.

You realize, don’t you, that what’s going on in our country is the collapse not just of an empire, or an economy, but a comprehensive paradigm of human progress.

The hallmark of post-war life in Western Civ was supposed to be a return to sanity after the mid-twentieth century fugue of mass psychotic violence. The wish for just and rational order was not entirely pretense. But that was then. Now that we are going medieval on ourselves, the not-so-ironic result will be our literally going medieval, sinking back into a pre-modern existence of darkness, superstition, and penury, grubbing for a mere subsistence in the shadow of scuffling hobgoblins, our achievements lost and forgotten.

Americans stand just weeks away from handing over massive amounts of taxpayer funding, protective equipment intended for U.S. citizens, and an incalculable amount of influence over U.S. policy to the World Health Organization (WHO), critics warn.

The global governance body will resume meetings to revise the WHO Pandemic Agreement on Monday. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), established to draw up the text of the agreement in December 2021, will hold its ninth meeting from April 29 to May 10. That provides just over two weeks before the 77th World Health Assembly meets from May 27 to June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland, to ratify the final document.

Canada’s drug regulator asked Pfizer to provide data on the size of DNA fragments in its COVID-19 vaccine, due to genomic integration concerns, shortly after learning the pharma giant withheld information on DNA sequences contained in its product.

“Concerning the residual plasmid DNA in the drug substance, provide data/information characterizing [...] the size distribution of the residual DNA fragments [and] residual intact circular plasmid,” says a request for clarification Health Canada issued to Pfizer on Aug. 4, 2023.

The “Patriot Front” is assumed by many to be undercover FEDs. Now, assume they are (probably the truth, but I have no evidence). What would they be signaling with all the upside-down flags?

Upside down flag means country in distress… It’s used in the military. If a fort or post is under attack or is in some other form of distress, they fly the flag upside down. So what are the freaking feds implying by flying the flag upside down? My guess is to just sew more division in the country. Pretty much myself and a lot of my friends all know that the powers in charge are trying to pit us up against each other to distract us from the shitty and malicious tactics they are using to pull money out of our pockets and back into theirs…

Grid Down: Death of a Nation, is an eye-opening report on the psychology and physiology of Human Desperation, Starvation, and living in a world Without-Rule-of-Law. This report was originally created for the U.S. Air Force Electromagnetic Defense Task Force and is referenced in its 2019 report.

"Grid Down: Death of a Nation" is a resource for emergency planners in the public or private sector who are interested in understanding the societal implications of a long-term grid-down scenario brought on by an EMP attack, a massive CME (solar flare), devastating cyber-attack, or physical attack that could potentially destroy America's electric grid.

Doing the thing we literally exist as organisms to do is “far-right” according to Politico writer

A report published by Politico claims that wanting the human race to reproduce is now a “far right” position to take. Yes, really. Leftists are so obsessed with identity politics, they’re arguing that human reproduction, and being in favour of people having babies is now right wing. The article focuses on a recent natal convention , and states that “The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it.”

“As I look at America today, I am not afraid to say that I am afraid.”—Former presidential advisor Bertram Gross

The American governmental scheme is sliding ever closer towards a pervasive authoritarianism. The American people, the permanent underclass in America, have allowed themselves to be so distracted and divided that they have failed to notice the building blocks of tyranny being laid down right under their noses by the architects of the Deep State. This steady slide towards tyranny, meted out by militarized local and federal police and legalistic bureaucrats, has been carried forward by each successive president over the past fifty years regardless of their political affiliation.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the almost-apocalypse. On Sept. 26, 1983, Russian Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov declined to report to his superiors information he suspected to be false, which detailed an inbound U.S. nuclear strike.

His inaction prevented a Russian retaliatory strike and the global nuclear exchange it would have precipitated. He thus saved billions of lives. Today, Petrov’s descendants’ job is much harder, chiefly due to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. Imagine a scenario where Petrov receives similar alarming news, but it is backed by hyper-realistic footage of missile launches and a slew of other audiovisual and text material portraying the details of the nuclear launch from the United States.

Uncertainty is surrounding the Hawaiian volcano Kīlauea as scientists report an uptick in earthquakes in the region.

A “significant spike” in earthquakes has prompted the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park as a precautionary measure, the park said in a statement. If the volcano does erupt, it could put visitors and staff at risk. “Safety is our main focus, and the uncertainty of where an eruption could break out increases risk,” Jack Corrao, the chief ranger at the park, said in the statement. “Elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, damaging earthquakes and lava-ignited wildfire are all potential hazards associated with an eruption.”

Powerful tornado forms just west of Westmoreland, Kansas and destroys the north side of town.

Share