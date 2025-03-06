One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Pentagon chief’s statement comes amid escalating trade tensions with Beijing

The US is prepared to go to war with China if necessary, the Pentagon has announced, following Beijing’s threat of tariff retaliation in what marks another escalation in an ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified the US position early on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News, responding to the Chinese Embassy in the US, which said Beijing was ready to fight “any” type of war. “We are prepared,” Hegseth said, adding, “Those who long for peace must prepare for war.”

China, facing political infighting and an ailing economy, risks emerging as America’s top threat if the Ukraine war ends. Can it withstand the pressure?

If President Donald Trump can negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, communist China could become the next target of the United States, analysts say. During a phone call on Feb. 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed the “no limit” partnership he declared three years ago with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a show of unity, Xi told Putin that their nations are “good neighbors” and “true friends who have been through thick and thin together,” according to Beijing’s readout. Analysts said the warm sentiments expressed as the war in Ukraine marks its third year reflect the Chinese regime’s serious concerns.

A consortium of firms led by BlackRock is buying two key ports in the Panama Canal from a Hong Kong-based firm as part of a $23 billion deal after President Donald Trump expressed concern that the strategic waterway was falling under Chinese influence.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with a portfolio of investments valued at $11.5 trillion, has agreed to purchase majority stakes in ports on both sides of the Panama Canal from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison in a multipart transaction worth $22.8 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday. Beyond the Panama Canal ports, the deal with CK Hutchison includes 43 additional ports across 23 countries. The deal would shift control of the strategic ports of Balboa and Cristobal into American corporate hands, a move that aligns with the Trump administration’s concerns over foreign influence near the canal.

Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April, 2...

Update (1415ET): It's official, President Trump is exempting automakers from newly imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month, the White House said Wednesday. "We are going to give a one month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA," said WH spox Caroline Leavitt, referring to the trade deal negotiated with Canada and Mexico in Trump's first term. "Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April, 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage."

Donald Trump has clashed with the bloc over Ukraine

iar with the mood ahead of a crucial summit in Brussels. The sense of uncertainty and pessimism among Ukraine’s backers in Europe has only grown since US President Donald Trump reportedly halted all weapons deliveries to Kiev on Monday. “Defense spending is becoming a fixed cost,” a European diplomat told Politico. “We have switched off the sun and now we need to pay everyday for the heating… Every day you need to pay for ammunition, at least for several years, until Trump is dead.”

European states should be prepared in case the US will not come to their aid, the French president has warned.

France will discuss the possibility of using its nuclear arsenal to protect its allies in Europe, President Emmanuel Macron has said. He made his statement as NATO members are growing increasingly worried that the United States under President Donald Trump would not come to their defense. Last month, Germany’s chancellor-designate, Friedrich Merz, suggested that Britain and France could extend their nuclear protection to Germany, given the tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine. Such offers had “always remained unanswered,” he said.

A “pause” in cooperation with Kiev is needed to ensure that Vladimir Zelensky is committed to peace, John Ratcliffe has said

Washington has brought all intelligence sharing with Ukraine to a halt, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday. The development came just a day after several American media outlets reported that the US had suspended military assistance, including both the purchase of new weapons and shipments already in progress. When asked by host Maria Bartiromo whether the US had “cut off” its cooperation with Ukraine, Ratcliffe said that US President Donald Trump had “asked for a pause” to see if Kiev was ready to work toward resolving the conflict with Russia.

While the Peace Process between the US and Russia advances at a rapid pace heading to a détente, and the specific thorny issue of a resolution to the Ukraine conflict is surrounded by levels of geopolitical confusion, the war proceeds.

Every bit as bloody and ruthless as before. Deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, known for his maximalist takes on issues, has said: “Inflicting maximum damage to the Kiev regime on the ground remains the main task of the Russian Federation.”

Four senior members of President Donald Trump's entourage have held discussions with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top political opponents, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Talks were held with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of Former President Petro Poroshenko, Politico reported, citing three Ukrainian lawmakers and a US Republican foreign policy expert. Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report.

Andrew Bailey tells MPs it would be a “very damaging thing for the world” if U.S. president pulls out of World Bank and International Monetary Fund too.

The U.K. economy would face “substantial” risks if the U.S. administration sparks a trade war by ending multilateralism, the Bank of England governor warned. Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Committee on Wednesday, Andrew Bailey said the ongoing trade disputes — with the U.S. slapping tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico, and the trio of countries responding in kind — is a “big episode” that Britain “has to take seriously.” “There is a major shift going on ... in the U.S. We have to address it, and we have to be prepared and I welcome what the government's doing on that front,” Bailey said.

Cops just raided the home of 101-year-old WWII hero, Major General Radu Theodoru—because he supports the REAL president, Călin Georgescu?!

Eight people were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by an Air Force jet landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during military exercises in Pocheon, the air force and a fire official said. An official with Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said that out of the eight people wounded, two were seriously hurt.

Pocheon is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarized border with North Korea. South Korea's Air Force said eight 500-pound (225kg) Mk82 bombs from a KF-16 jet fell outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises. "We are sorry for the damage caused by the abnormal drop accident, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Air Force said in a statement.

"Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose," Trump's post read.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social and X/Twitter on Wednesday evening, addressing Hamas. "Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose," his post read. "Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" he continued. "This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump warned.

Senior Hamas official states that even during the Biden administration, there were attempts to hold discussions with representatives of the administration to reach a partial deal for the release of hostages with US citizenship.

A senior Hamas official confirmed on Wednesday that talks had taken place between representatives of the terrorist organization and Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s envoy on hostage affairs, saying the talks took place in the Qatari capital of Doha. In an interview with the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, the senior Hamas official said that the talks took place two weeks after Trump’s speech and dealt with the possibility of Hamas making a gesture of goodwill, which would be expressed through the release of hostages with US citizenship.

New chief of staff appoints new chiefs of Southern Command, Operations Directorate; announces formation of new tank brigade; will place photos of hostages in office until all home

Hours after entering the role, new Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met Wednesday evening with the IDF’s top brass, announcing a series of dramatic decisions, including appointing an external panel of experts to reevaluate the military’s probes into the Hamas onslaught of October 7, 2023, as well as closing the IDF’s Iran directorate and forming a new tank brigade. During the meeting with the IDF General Staff Forum — made up of the military’s top generals as well as some civilian members — Zamir stated that 2025 would be “a year of war” with a focus on the Gaza Strip and Iran, while “preserving the achievements and deepening them in other arenas.”

In its March 5, 2025 front-page article, the Emirati London-based daily Al-Arab harshly criticizes the closing statement of the March 4 Arab League summit in Cairo. The summit convened to discuss a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as an alternative to the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump that involves the exile of the Gazans. Headed "The Cairo Summit: A Flawed Conclusion to an Anomalous Situation in Which Everyone Is Evading Responsibility," the article states that the summit took no decisions regarding Gaza's future, the source of the funds required for its reconstruction, and the way to deal with the issue of Hamas' weapons, which this organization has defined as a "red line."

Syria’s Foreign Minister says the country is committed to eliminating any remaining chemical weapons following the fall of the Assad regime, appeals to the international community for assistance in this effort.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani declared on Wednesday that the country is committed to eliminating any remaining chemical weapons following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's government, Reuters reported. Speaking at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Shibani appealed to the international community for assistance in this effort. Shibani became the first Syrian foreign minister to address the disarmament agency, emphasizing Syria's readiness to cooperate.

That is an utter disgrace - they need to take that down. This should be evidence-based, not agenda-driven.

The three-day independent commission will examine issues around child abuse, rising health issues, and gaps in protection for Canada’s most vulnerable.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie will reintroduce legislation Wednesday afternoon to abolish the Federal Reserve.

The bill, titled the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, would dissolve the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and each Federal Reserve bank with a one-year timeframe. The bill would also repeal the 1913-era legislation that created the central bank to oversee U.S. monetary policy, according to the bill text shared exclusively with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This may come as a shock to those suffering from what I call “Type 2 TDS” (Trump Divinity Syndrome) but the president’s declaration to add sh*tcoins to the national strategic reserve contradict his own declarations against Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Trump has been vocal about his opposition to CBDCs from the same moment he declared himself to be pro-Bitcoin and announcing his intention to create a US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.Once in office his Jan 23rd Executive Order for “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology” specifically, section 5 called for “taking measures to protect Americans from the risks of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which threaten the stability of the financial system, individual privacy, and the sovereignty of the United States, including by prohibiting the establishment, issuance, circulation, and use of a CBDC within the jurisdiction of the United States.”

A gold panic in London has Europe and the world wondering what’s next

Since roughly November 2024, some “unknown” buyer in the US has purchased 2,000 metric tons - 64 million ounces. That’s almost 25% of all the massive gold stockpile supposedly held by the US government. Only a few institutions have pockets deep enough to buy 64 million ounces. So whoever it is, this is a major player… and a signal something’s coming. But there are a few disquieting things about this buyer.…

The bodies of nine people who vanished in southern Mexico last month have been found brutally hacked apart and dumped on a highway alongside a bag filled with their severed hands.

The horrifying remains were discovered inside the trunk of a deserted car in San Jose Miahuatlan, on the border of the Mexican states of Puebla and Oaxaca - 175 miles from Mexico City. Five of the nine mutilated bodies were found underneath a blood-soaked tarp, while the remaining four were found contorted inside the trunk in what is believed to be yet another savage cartel killing.

In a move that could ignite a major firestorm that has reignited debate over one of the most polarizing cases in recent American history, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has lent his voice to a controversial proposal by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to pardon Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The development, unfolding in early March 2025, has sparked widespread discussion across social media and news outlets, amplifying an already divisive issue as President Donald Trump prepares to assume office following his re-election. On March 4, 2025, Newsweek reported that Musk responded to Shapiro’s pardon proposal with a brief but impactful comment: “Something to think about.”

In a highly anticipated development for UFO enthusiasts and skeptics alike, filmmaker Dan Farah has finally spoken out about his secretive, years-long project, The Age of Disclosure, a documentary set to premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on March 9, 2025.

Farah’s film promises to deliver a sobering and credible examination of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), drawing exclusively from on-record interviews with high-ranking U.S. government, military, and intelligence officials. The premiere is just days away, on March 5, 2025, and Farah’s revelations are already generating significant buzz. Farah’s comments, detailed in a recent Hollywood Reporter article published on March 5, 2025, underscore the film’s bold premise: that the existence of UAPs is no longer a matter of debate among the government elite.

Archaeologists in a remote Thai cave have uncovered the oldest human skeleton ever found in the country, which could rewrite the history of South East Asia

In a groundbreaking discovery that could rewrite history, archaeologists have unearthed the oldest human skeleton ever found in Thailand. This discovery pushes back the timeline of human occupation in the region by tens of thousands of years. The skeletal remains of a child, affectionately named "Pangpond" after a beloved Thai cartoon character, were uncovered in a remote cave within Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park.

