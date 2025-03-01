One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald Trump kicked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House on Friday after Zelensky made “disrespectful” remarks in front of the media ahead of planned private talks and the expected signing of the much-discussed minerals deal.

Following the verbal skirmish at the Oval Office and Zelensky’s exit, the White House confirmed the Ukrainian president did not sign the minerals deal. President Trump subsequently released a statement saying Zelensky may return to the White House “when he is ready for Peace.” “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that he was “not sure” he “did something bad” during his meeting with President Donald Trump, which resulted in him being kicked out of the White House.

During an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Zelensky was asked if he felt he owed Trump “an apology.” The interview came after Zelensky was kicked out of the White House after making several “disrespectful” comments during a meeting “in front of the media” and ahead of the signing of a minerals deal. “So, I’m not hearing from you, Mr. President, a thought that you owe the president an apology,” Baier questioned. “No, I respect president and I respect American people, and if — I don’t know if … I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure we did something bad,” Zelensky answered.

This comes after Trump and Vance asked the Ukrainian president to leave the White House early.

The Trump administration is considering pausing all military aid to Ukraine, a senior White House official told the Washington Post on Friday. The anonymous officials said that the pending decision would halt billions of dollars of radars, vehicles, ammunition, and missiles awaiting shipment to Ukraine. Zelensky had come to Washington to sign a controversial critical minerals deal, wherein Ukraine would open up its vast mineral wealth to the United States. Still, it did not include American security guarantees, a disappointment for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated the US’s support for Ukraine’s power grid.

The State Department ended a USAID initiative that has given hundreds of millions of dollars to the restoration of Ukraine’s power grid. Ukraine has been struggling with power outages because of Russia’s attacks on its power grid over the last few years. USAID will also drastically reduce its presence in Ukraine, according to NBC News.

The US president insists he will only speak with a like-minded leader who “wants to end the bloodshed”

President Donald Trump has outlined his expectations for any future engagements with Vladimir Zelensky, emphasizing that further negotiations depend on a clear commitment to peace.​ Speaking to reporters after a tense meeting with Zelensky at the White House on Friday, Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of “overplaying his hand” and failing to demonstrate a genuine desire to end the conflict with Russia.​ “We’re looking for peace,” Trump stated. “We’re not looking for somebody that’s going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened… He’s looking to go on and fight, fight, fight. We’re looking to end the deaths.”

During what was supposed to be a cordial meeting, followed by a lunch and a joint press conference between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fireworks erupted when Vice President JD Vance urged diplomacy and called Zelenskyy out for “trying to litigate this in front of the American media” and pointed out that he is “going around forcing conscripts to the frontlines because [he] has manpower problems.”

After making a veiled threat to the United States, claiming we don’t “feel it” now because we have a “nice ocean” around us but “will feel it in the future,” President Trump inserted himself telling Zelenskyy not to “tell us what we’re going to feel.”

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, a legend in international diplomacy (kidding), lashed out at President Trump after Volodymyr Zelensky’s disgraceful and rude display on Friday in the Trump White House.

Earlier today, ungrateful Ukrainian President Zelensky waltzed into the Trump White House and treated President Trump and the American people with total disdain. President Trump ended the talks after several minutes due to Zelensky’s rude behavior. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NSA advisor Michael Waltz then went into the Roosevelt Room to ask Zelenskyy to leave, Rubio made it clear that any further engagements today would be counterproductive. Waltz told Zelenskyy he had made a tremendous mistake, and it was a grave disservice to Ukraine and to Americans.

"It may be time the FBI's New York field office gets paid a visit in the style it's very well accustomed to doling out..."

Turns out new Attorney General Pam Bondi was a little off the mark earlier this week when she said the Jeffrey Epstein files were sitting on her desk. Actually, it was a six-hundred-pound tar-smeared hairball with a gift tag that read: “To Pamela Jo from her Friends in Blobville, good luck untangling this!” Well, she did tell Fox News host Jesse Waters that the thing sitting on her desk was “disgusting.” As promised, those Epstein files were released on Thursday — a measly two-hundred pages — to much chagrin and embarrassment for all, since the material turned out to be the same old lists and flight logs that every blogger and his uncle has already put out on the Web for years — say, what . . .?

The $20 billion grant program was established by the former president to finance clean-energy projects

The US Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI have launched a criminal investigation into alleged fraud in the $20 billion climate grant program introduced by former President Joe Biden, the Washington Post reported on Friday. The probe follows President Donald Trump’s pledge to “root out waste, fraud, and abuse” in government spending. The investigation centers on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, established under Biden’s 2022 climate law to finance clean energy projects and managed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The probe was reportedly launched after the EPA’s newly appointed administrator, Lee Zeldin, publicly alleged that the money from the fund was disbursed with insufficient oversight.

"It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that these cast aside federal workers with a wealth of institutional knowledge represent staggeringly attractive targets."

Adversarial governments to the United States, including in Russia and China, are attempting to hire former federal employees who have been fired from the Trump administration after thousands of employees have been let go since President Donald Trump took office, according to CNN.

The outlet reported that four sources familiar with US intelligence being gathered on the issue said that Russia and China have been making a concerted effort to recruit those who feel they have been targeted by the administration because of getting fired or those that fear they will be fired. “It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that these cast aside federal workers with a wealth of institutional knowledge represent staggeringly attractive targets to the intelligence services of our competitors and adversaries,” one source told the outlet.

UK media have reported that senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro lobbied his boss to cut Canada out of the Five Eyes intel-sharing network. Navarro rejected the report. But given the harm the intel coalition has done to Trump, Americans and relations with allies, removing members or dismantling the organization wouldn’t be a bad idea. Here’s why.

In 2024, journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger revealed that Barack Obama’s CIA chief had worked with Five Eyes partners to circumvent restrictions on domestic spying to illegally tap Trump’s 2016 campaign, targeting Trump himself and over two dozen of his associates. In 2013, NSA contractor-turned whistleblower Edward Snowden exposed his former employer’s work with the Five Eyes using tools like PRISM and XKeyscore to engage in a global, unfathomably massive warrantless spying program targeting foreigners and Americans alike.

Trump condemns UK’s push for Apple to weaken encryption, comparing it to Chinese surveillance.

Donald Trump has strongly criticized the UK’s attempt to force Apple to weaken its most secure cloud storage protections, likening the demand to intrusive surveillance tactics commonly associated with China. Speaking to the Spectator magazine after meeting British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the US president disclosed his opposition to the UK government’s stance. “You can’t do this,” he said he told Starmer, emphasizing his disapproval of the requirement.

Recently, US Military analyst, Maj. (Ret.) Stephen Coughlin participated in an interview with Austrian activist Elisabeth Wolfe where he discussed the nature of the Islamic and communist threat against the Western world, in particular the United States and Austria.

For the purpose of this article, Canada and Europe will be the exemplars. Still, it is easy to see how the principles can apply to the US, or how they most certainly will, should the United States find itself under another Marxist administration, as well as how they were in fact applied under the last administration of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s. In this short clip, Stephen Coughlin makes two critical points. The first is that communists seek to obliterate identity. When they succeed in doing so, a people and their civilization become nothing at all.

The Israeli delegation in Cairo will return from Cairo on Friday night, as they were trying to reach a deal to extend the first phase of the deal for an additional 42 days.

Hamas disagreed with the plan to extend the first phase of the hostage, ceasefire deal and wants to proceed with the second phase as agreed, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Friday. The Israeli delegation was engaged in talks to try to reach a deal to extend the first phase of the deal for an additional 42 days. The delegation in Cairo will return on Friday night, Walla reported, citing an Israeli official. The official added that further talks will continue on Saturday. The terrorist group released a statement earlier on Friday reiterating its proclaimed commitment to the deal.

Humanitarian aid will be provided only in certain zones

Israel’s leadership is planning to resume the war against Hamas within four to six weeks with a significantly changed strategy, the Washington Free Beacon reported. A senior Western diplomat told the Times of Israel that Israel is preparing for a return to war. The Beacon’s report comes amid uncertainty over the continuation of the ceasefire, with its first phase coming to an end this week. On Thursday, Israel declared that it would not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, while the Hamas terrorist organization continues to insist on an end to the war and to remain in power in Gaza.

This marks the second time this month the Trump administration has declared an emergency to quickly approve weapons sales to Israel.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of nearly $3 billion worth of bombs, demolition kits, and other weaponry to Israel, the Pentagon said in statements on Friday. The prospective weapons sales were notified to Congress on Friday afternoon on an emergency basis. That process sidesteps a long-standing practice of giving the chairs and ranking members of the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees the opportunity to review the sale and ask for more information before making a formal notification to Congress.

Mahmoud Abbas vows to never stop payments to ‘prisoners and martyrs’

When the Palestinian Authority (PA) claimed earlier this month to have ended its infamous "pay-for-slay" policy that awards terrorists and their families with stipends according to the number of Israelis they had killed, many in the West reacted with optimism, hoping that the PA was turning over a new leaf. The PA asked the Trump administration to cancel the Taylor Force Act, which called for freezing U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority until it ceases payments through its Martyrs Fund. At that time, former Member of Congress Doug Lamborn told ALL ISRAEL NEWS that the announcement by the PA was “extremely positive news.”

Israel has publicly declared its mistrust of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist faction that led the campaign that toppled Assad.

Israel is lobbying the United States to keep Syria weak and decentralized, including by letting Russia keep its military bases there to counter Turkey's growing influence in the country, four sources familiar with the efforts said. Turkey's often fraught ties with Israel have come under severe strain during the Gaza war and Israeli officials have told Washington that Syria's new Islamist rulers, who are backed by Ankara, pose a threat to Israel's borders, the sources said. The lobbying points to a concerted Israeli campaign to influence US policy at a critical juncture for Syria, as the Islamists who ousted Bashar al-Assad try to stabilize the fractured state and get Washington to lift punishing sanctions.

To understand why a peaceful resolution between Israel and Palestine remains so elusive, author and foreign correspondent Yardena Schwartz told Eye for Iran, one must first recognize that the conflict extends far beyond the two peoples.

“The Palestinians become pawns,” said Schwartz, “particularly by the Islamic Republic of Iran.” According to Schwartz, the plight of the Palestinians serves the interests of the clerical rulers of Iran as a geopolitical tool in its broader quest for regional dominance. "It's a regional problem," said Schwartz. Since the inception of the Islamic Republic, the leader of the revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, coined the term "little Satan" to refer to Israel and "big Satan" to reference the United States.

US Army Lieutenant General Telita Crosland, the head of the military's health agency and one of the most senior Black female officers in the Army, was forced to retire on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

The move comes just a week after President Donald Trump fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officers, in an unprecedented shake-up. Although her retirement was publicly announced, Reuters is first to report that she was forced to end her 32-year military career.

I can’t tell you exactly what is going on, whether politics has so blinded Francis Collins and other researchers to the law, or whether scientists now feel comfortable and relaxed about behaving like criminals and lying to Congress.

But something is definitely wrong. When I was a Senate investigator 15 years back, researchers were careful to not lie to Congress. But since both Tony Fauci and Scripps Kristian Andersen have been caught lying to Congress without facing consequences, this has apparently emboldened Francis Collins to also lie. Collins remains employed at the NIH so I contacted him at his government email, asking him to explain the false information filed with Congress. Collins did not respond to explain himself.

Confusion between the Immunization of School Pupils Act and the Education Act leaves students’ rights to education and medical privacy at risk.

Ailing Pope Francis’ health deteriorates as he has suffered a worrying breathing crisis, Vatican sources reveal.

In his 13th day in the hospital, the pontiff suffered a bout of bronchospasm, with caused him to breath vomit, among other complications. The Sun reported: “Vatican insiders detailed the alarming episode, stating: ‘This afternoon, after a morning spent alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father presented an isolated attack of bronchospasm which, however, led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition’. Medical staff acted swiftly, clearing his airways and initiating non-invasive mechanical ventilation. ‘The Holy Father was promptly aspirated and started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange’, the sources confirmed.”

Approximately 4.1 million birds have been destroyed in Newton County as part of a large-scale effort to control an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

This drastic measure, reported across multiple news outlets, underscores the severity of the situation and its far-reaching implications for agriculture, food supply chains, and local economies. The outbreak, identified as a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, prompted swift action from state and federal agricultural authorities. According to reports from major news publications, the culling began after the virus was detected in poultry flocks across the region, with Newton County emerging as a focal point due to its concentration of commercial poultry operations.

President Trump recently issued an executive order instructing the US Mint to stop producing pennies.

The reason for this is it costs nearly four cents to produce one penny. That’s right: the US government can’t even make pennies without losing money! President Trump may have signed the death certificate, but the Federal Reserve is the penny’s true killer. Since the Fed’s creation, the US dollar has lost over 97 percent of its value! President Trump’s hopes for a successful presidency may be the Fed’s next victim. According to the government’s data, which is manipulated to understate price inflation, consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in January, the biggest monthly increase since August of 2023. The public’s continued anger over price inflation —and the government’s response — is reflected in recent polling data.

China has discovered an 'endless' energy source that could supply enough fuel to power the country for 60,000 years, geologists in Beijing have claimed.

The Bayan Obo mining complex in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northern China, could contain enough thorium to supply China's household energy demands 'almost forever', a national survey reportedly found. This slightly radioactive element can be used to create a type of nuclear power station called a molten-salt reactor which could provide enormous quantities of energy. Scientists estimate the mining complex could yield 1 million tonnes of thorium if fully exploited, according to The South China Post, which obtained a declassified report of the survey.

I've been waiting to do this for a long time.

Rock-Cut Ritual Rooms

Recently archaeologists in Jerusalem uncovered a series of stone-hewn rooms used for cultic rituals nearly 3,000 years ago that had been deliberately filled and sealed shut, leading to remarkable preservation. The complex featured eight separate spaces intricately carved into the rock most likely used for worship practices in the Kingdom of Judah during the First Temple period (c. 1000 to 586 BC). The structure’s separate rooms contained unique items such as an altar, a sacred standing stone, large V-shaped carvings, and presses for oil and wine. Discovered within the Jerusalem Walls National Park on the eastern slope of the City of David, “this complex offers profound evidence for the diversity of cultic practices in the capital of the Kingdom of Judah,” said excavation director Eli Shukron.

