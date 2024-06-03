End Times Headline News. June 3 2024
Biden doesn’t want to be responsible for WW3. Viktor Orbán's Dire Warning. Cyberattack could trigger Article 5. Biden lied. Fauci 'made up' covid rules. The next generation of the ‘Internet of Bodies'
Biden doesn’t want to be responsible for WW3 – White House
Washington is “not looking” for a shooting war with Russia, national security spokesman John Kirby has said
President Joe Biden does not want the standoff with Russia over Ukraine to trigger a global war, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby has said. He made his statement days after the White House confirmed that Biden had granted Kiev permission to use US-supplied weapons systems for strikes deep inside Russia. Ukraine had requested to ease the restrictions on the use of foreign arms after Russian troops launched a new offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkov Region last month and have captured several villages along the border.
Watching Washington Foment Nuclear War
“For two years Biden was absolutely adamant that no US weapons could be used to strike Russia.
Now he reverses the policy — aka, he lied. So where’s the pushback? Congress, media? What could be of greater consequence than lying the country into war with a nuclear superpower?” — Michael Tracey Are the peoples of the Western world so completely insouciant that they do not notice that their politicians are pushing them into direct conflict with Russia? It seems Hungarians are the only European people who have any sense.
Ukraine in NATO would be ‘a victory’ – bloc member
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said Kiev should join the alliance “even without some territory”
Ukrainian accession to NATO would be a victory for Kiev, even if it fails to recover some of the territory it has lost to Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said. The US-led military bloc has explicitly ruled out membership for Ukraine as long as its conflict with Russia continues. BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner asked Kallas on Saturday if Estonian has a plan B in case “Ukraine loses this war.”
'We Will Not Send One Italian Soldier to Fight': Matteo Salvini Slams NATO's War Agenda (Video)
In a recent event in Naples, Deputy Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addressed the growing momentum among European leaders to escalate military involvement in Ukraine.
During his book presentation, Salvini made pointed remarks about NATO’s stance and the push to send troops to the conflict. “It seems some people enjoy it if the war continues. Italy is not at war with anyone. We will not send even one soldier from Campania to fight and die in Ukraine,” Salvini asserted. Salvini criticized NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, saying, “Mr. Stoltenberg should either take it back, apologize, or resign. More weapons, more missiles, more bombs. Italy is not at war with anyone. Let Stoltenberg and Macron [Emmanual] go to war! Let bomb-makers go to war!”
Viktor Orbán's Dire Warning: Soros, Western Elites, and Military Industries Profit as They Push the World Towards a Major Nuclear Conflict (Video)
In Viktor Orbán’s live-streamed address, he warns that Western military aid to Ukraine risks escalating into a broader conflict with NATO, driven by economic interests and ideological motivations, and emphasizes the need for military strength to maintain peace while advocating for Hungary’s non-participation in the war.
On May 23, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered a comprehensive and critical address via a live stream on his YouTube channel. The speech delved into the complexities of the Ukraine conflict, NATO’s evolving role, and the broader geopolitical landscape. Orbán’s speech was marked by a blend of strategic insights, historical reflections, and a staunch defense of Hungary’s unique position within NATO.
Zelensky Says US Hegemony Will End If He Loses, But That Already Happened
In an interview with UK media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the claim that if former US President Trump gets reelected and cuts off aid to his country, he will become a “loser president” responsible for the US losing its spot as the World’s leader, but that has already happened and it was the US support of Ukraine that hastened it.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and NATO bet hundreds of billions of dollars that they could propel the Kiev regime to victory by outfitting it with some of the best weapons in NATO’s arsenal. Despite Russia’s larger economy, population size and military, Ukraine could win, the thinking went, by using the vastly superior NATO weaponry and training.
Cyberattack could trigger Article 5 – NATO
A major IT strike by a state actor could result in a military response from the US-led bloc, Admiral Rob Bauer has said
A large-scale state-sponsored attack on a NATO member could trigger the bloc’s Article 5 collective defense clause and result in a military response, the chair of NATO’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said on Saturday. Bauer made the remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security conference organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore. Speaking about cybersecurity threats, the admiral reaffirmed the bloc’s readiness to respond militarily – even to a viral attack.
Zelensky taunts Trump as potential ‘loser’
Donald Trump’s alleged plans to end the conflict with Russia could cost the US its global standing, the Ukrainian leader has said
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has warned Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump that he could become a “loser president” if he insists on a peace deal with Russia involving territorial concessions from Kiev. Trump has boasted that he will be able to end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours by brokering a peace deal if he is reelected later this year. According to a report last month by the Washington Post which cited Trump campaign insiders, his strategy for achieving this involves pressuring Kiev into relinquishing its claims to Crimea and Donbass and recognizing them as parts of Russia.
Prospects of peaceful reunification with Taiwan have ‘eroded’ – Beijing
China’s defense chief has warned that Taipei is being dragged into a “dangerous situation”
China’s efforts toward “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan have been consistently undermined by “separatist and external forces,” Defense Minister Dong Jun has claimed. He also warned that anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China would end up facing “self-destruction.” Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore on Sunday, Dong Jun stressed that “the Taiwan question is the core of China’s core interests” aligned with the One-China principle and safeguarded by the Chinese military.
China preparing for war with new mind-melting weapons to ‘paralyze’ enemies
China is gearing up for all-out war by readying a disturbing trove of mind-melting weapons, experts have warned. It’s feared Xi Jinping’s regime could use the chilling weapons to target Taiwan’s forces in the event of an invasion.
We reported last year on developments inside China’s People’s Liberation Army which pointed to the terrifying new tech. Xi’s forces are thought to be looking at cognitive and biological weapons – designed to make their enemies fall asleep, impair alertness and damage decision-making. Now, China experts have spoken to The Sun about the development of the game-changing weapons – and warned of a “terrible, brave new world”.
What’s Behind US Air Force’s Sudden Minuteman III Test Launch Plans?
US Air Force Global Strike Command will conduct two test launches of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles from Vandenberg Space Force Base this coming week. The tests come amid raging tensions between Russia and NATO amid the escalating proxy war in Ukraine, but likely aren’t worth panicking over, military observers told Sputnik.
US Space Forces Command has announced plans to launch two unarmed Minuteman III ICBMs on June 4 and 6. The generally reliable but aging missiles, in service with the US military’s strategic nuclear forces since the 1970s, await replacement via the Sentinel ICBM program, with the latter expected to start coming online somewhere in the mid-2030s.
Retired 4-Star Admiral Arrested in 'Triple-Digit Millions' Navy Contract Bribery Scheme
Admiral Robert Burke rose to the highest rank possible in the 21st century US Navy: 4 stars. When Burke retired in 2022 after 39 years in the Navy, he was just 62.
His base pay on retirement was about $187,000. His retirement pay would have been 87 percent of that. Not Elon Musk money, but Burke had the benefit of living a life of command that, as the Navy's second-highest ranking officer, had other perks like significant housing stipends and other benefits. The DOJ alleges that, for Burke, it also meant a massive bribe in the form of private employment for procuring Navy contracts.
Trump Campaign Raises Staggering $200 Million Since Thursday Conviction
If Democrats needed further confirmation that prosecuting Donald Trump on an obscure misdemeanor elevated to a felony just for him... (while the same DA reduced 60% of felonies to misdemeanors last year), the Trump campaign has raised over $200 million since Thursday's verdict in the former president's New York 'hush money' trial. Of that, $70 million was from small donors, and 30% of the total were first-time donors to a political campaign, Eric Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "I mean, these are Americans who are p*ssed off, said the younger Trump. "They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system.
Maher: If Trump Goes To Jail There Will Be A Racial Civil War
HBO ‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher has predicted that if Donald Trump is sentenced to any prison time, there will be a civil war that will quickly evolve into a race war because of MAGA supporters.
“Here’s the key question: Is he going to go to jail? Would this judge dare do that?” Maher said, adding “And should he? I heard some people say if his name wasn’t Donald Trump he would definitely get jail time.” “MAGA nation will go nuts. I don’t know if that’s a reason to or not to do something, but they will,” Maher continued during the discussion with former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod.
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad officially registers to run for President of Iran
The 67-year-old Ahmadinejad, who was Iran's President from 2005 to 2013, said before leaving office that denying the Holocaust was his “proudest moment” as President.
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad officially registered Sunday as a possible candidate for the presidential election, days after announcing his intent to regain the country’s top political position after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi, The Associated Press reported. His registration puts pressure on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In office, Ahmadinejad openly challenged the 85-year-old cleric, and his attempt to run in 2021 was barred by authorities. The 67-year-old Ahmadinejad, who was Iran's President from 2005 to 2013, is currently a member of an advisory board to Khamenei.
Biden lied
No Israeli would have come up with the egregious proposal Biden announced. Opinion.
The President of the United States, Joe Biden, went in front of the cameras at the White House on 31 May and presented a multi-stage process for an end of war in Gaza that would release all the hostages declaring it to be an Israeli peace plan. It would be interesting to learn from Biden which Israeli came up with this plan. Biden’s “Israeli” plan sounded comprehensive but it wasn’t, and it didn’t sound right. According to Biden we would get all our hostages after we release several hundred merciless killers and accept a ceasefire that would become a permanent cessation in fighting. But no word about the defeat of Hamas and its leaders.
Prisoner swap deal: Hamas demanding US guarantees, clarity on ceasefire
Hamas will not agree to any prisoner swap deal which does not guarantee a permanent ceasefire, is demanding US provide guarantees that Israel will hold fire.
The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper on Monday morning reported that Egypt and Qatar are holding negotiations with Palestinian Arab terror organizations. According to the report, which was first reported on in Hebrew by Israel Hayom, the goal of the negotiations is to reach a unified position which will help further the completion of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas in the near future. Hamas, meanwhile, has demanded clear guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.
Gallant vows war won’t end until Hamas is destroyed; IDF advances further in Rafah
Defense minister says Israel ‘advancing an alternative’ to terror group’s rule; troops find rocket launchers, arms near Egypt border; fighter jets hit over 30 targets across Gaza
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday that Israel was working on finding a replacement for Hamas’s rule in the Gaza Strip, vowing that the war will not end until the terror group is dismantled of both its military and governmental capabilities. “In any process of ending the war, we will not accept Hamas rule. We are advancing an alternative government to Hamas, within the framework of which we will isolate areas, remove the Hamas members and bring in other forces that will enable a different government,” Gallant said following an assessment at the Southern Command in Beersheba.
Netanyahu must reveal his plan for Gaza before flying to Washington - editorial
If the prime minister doesn’t present his day-after plan before boarding that flight to Washington – in Hebrew, to Israelis – he will have insulted an entire country.
The invitation issued on Friday by the leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address both houses of Congress is an important one – stressing, as the text of the invite stated, “America’s solidarity with Israel.” In accepting the invitation, Netanyahu wrote: “I am moved by the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress, and of presenting, to the representatives of the American people and the entire world, the truth about our righteous war against those who seek our destruction.”
South African Minister: 'America is next in line for prosecution'
South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said a group of lawyers is working on a class action suit against non-Israelis who serve in the IDF.
South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says that countries that support Israel will be next to be targeted in the international courts. In a speech at a mosque in Claremont, a suburb of Cape Town, that was published by the MEMRI institute, the minister stated: "I feel that I'm doing what I'm doing from too safe a position. I wish I were shoulder-to-shoulder with the men and women in Rafah. That's where I feel I should be. We have been denied that opportunity by the circumstances of geography and thus we must do what we can."
As S. Africa files against Israel at the ICJ, its own genocidal activities remain unaddressed
As South Africa pursues legal remedy against Israel through the International Court of Justice, its own secret cover-up of its genocidal actions which began in the 1980s, when S. Africa was itself under apartheid, but continue on, unabated, necessitate revisiting of the implications of Wouter Basson’s work as director of PROJECT COAST, which was the biological and chemical weapons arm of the S. African government. The intent here is not to discuss the validity of the claims made against Israel by South Africa, but rather to expose the hypocrisy of, on one hand peculiarly condemning Israel for “acts of genocide,” such as attempts to move civilian populations out of harms way in Rafah, as discussed here
New York: Anti-Israel protester holds sign reading, 'Kill hostages now'
Masked anti-Israel protester holds hateful sign calling for the deaths of all hostages, including innocent civilian elderly, women, and children.
A masked anti-Israel protester attempted to disrupt the Israel Day Parade which took place Sunday in New York. As he marched wearing a black mask and Palestinian Authority flag, the man held a sign reading, "Kill hostages now." This year's parade was led by the families of the approximately 250 people who were taken hostage by Hamas and other terrorists on October 7. The Red Cross has not been allowed to visit or treat any of the hostages, and it is not clear how many remain alive.
Boeing Enters 'New Territory' With Federal Probe, Possible Criminal Charges
When a door panel ripped off an Alaskan Airlines flight after takeoff on Jan. 5, Boeing’s fortunes changed overnight.
Had the company gone just two more days without an incident, it would have satisfied a settlement to avoid criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Instead, the accident triggered investigations by federal agencies and congressional hearings. The incident also renewed public scrutiny of Boeing and the 737 MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed everyone on board and led to criminal charges for the company. Boeing has since seen a significant financial fallout, reporting a $355 million loss and a near-50 percent drop in deliveries in the first quarter alone.
Hundreds of Lawmakers Worldwide Warn The WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ Would Usher In ‘Tyranny And Oppression’
Hundreds of officials from dozens of countries have put the leader of the World Health Organization on notice that if he persists in violating WHO rules to adopt a controversial global pandemic agreement or amend the International Health Regulations (IHR), it will render those provisions “null and void.”
Delegates remain huddled in Geneva as the clock ticks away the remaining moments of the 77th annual World Health Assembly, where some had hoped to finalize the pandemic agreement and pass amendments to the IHR, which would allow a global governance institution to guide some of the most sensitive areas of sovereign nations’ health care policy.
Fauci Says He Signed Off on Grants Without Reviewing Them
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he never looked at the grants.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a newly disclosed interview that he signed off on thousands of grants without reviewing them. “I sign off on each ... but I don’t see the grants and what they are. I never look at what grants are there,” Dr. Fauci told the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “It’s just somebody at the end of the council where they’re all finished and they go, ‘Here,’ and you sign it.” Dr. Fauci, 83, was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to late 2022.
REVEALED: Dr. Anthony Fauci confesses he 'made up' covid rules including 6 feet social distancing and masking kids
Bombshell testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals he made up the six foot social distancing rule and other measures to 'protect' Americans from covid.
Republicans put out the full transcript of their sit down interview with Fauci from January just days before his highly-anticipated public testimony on Monday. They plan to grill him about covid restrictions he put in place, that he admitted didn't do much to 'slow the spread' of the virus. Kids' learning loss and social setbacks have been well documented, with one National Institute of Health (NIH) study calling the impact of mask use on students' literacy and learning 'very negative.'
Can Biotechnology Control Human Behavior?
Every so often you find a study that breaks new ground and advances human understanding. The journal Transplantology has published a paper entitled “Personality Changes Associated with Organ Transplants,” which documents the experiences of individuals who received a range of donated organs including hearts, kidneys, liver, and lungs.
It is well known that heart transplant recipients can experience consequent personality changes. Notably, this study shows that the same is true for other types of organ transplants. Here is a summary of the range of changes observed in the 47 study subjects broken down by heart transplant patients versus other organ recipients.
The next generation of the ‘Internet of Bodies’ could meld tech and human bodies together
The next generation of the "Internet of Bodies," or IOB, could bring technological devices and the human body closer together than ever before.
Academic and author Andrea M. Matwyshyn, who coined the term in 2016, describes it as "a network of human bodies whose integrity and functionality rely at least in part on the internet and related technologies, such as artificial intelligence." The global connected medical device market alone will be worth around $66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach more than $132 billion by 2029, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence. Matwyshyn identified three categories of IOB, based on a device's level of integration.
Is America Becoming An Anti-Christ Nation?
Once upon a time, America was a Christian nation.
I know that many on the left cringe when they read a statement like that, but it is true. For most of our history, the population of the United States was overwhelmingly Christian, and the values that governed our society were primarily Christian values. But of course everything has changed in recent decades. When Barack Obama boldly declared that “we do not consider ourselves a Christian nation” in 2009, he was speaking the truth. We are no longer a Christian nation and we haven’t been for a very long time. So if we aren’t a Christian nation at this point, what exactly are we?
‘Devil comet’ is about to make its closest approach of Earth this Sunday
An unusual horned comet notable for a series of outbursts, nicknamed the “devil comet,” will make its closest approach of Earth on Sunday around 3 a.m. ET.
While the comet hasn’t been visible to those in the Northern Hemisphere since the first week of May, sky-gazers in the Southern Hemisphere have a better chance of glimpsing the fuzzy object through binoculars or a telescope. Exactly why the dynamic comet takes on a shape that has drawn comparisons to the Millennium Falcon spacecraft from the “Star Wars” films when explosively active is still an enigma to scientists.
Life-threatening triple-digit heat to bake millions across West this week
National Weather Service meteorologists warn of heat-related illnesses and warm overnight temperatures, which will provide little relief from the heat.
LAS VEGAS – Meteorological summer has just started, and already millions of people across the West are preparing for potentially life-threatening heat-related illnesses due to a change in the weather pattern that will result in triple-digit temperatures during the region’s first summer heat wave. Computer forecast models are showing building ridges of high pressure from the Pacific Ocean and Mexico that will help to crank up the heat during the upcoming workweek. A similar pattern has already caused record-breaking temperatures south of the border, with dozens of people and animals in Mexico reported to have been killed over the past month.
