One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The region's police conducted checks on several streets in Makhachkala urging people to flee the area after reports of an armed man on one of the city's squares

Russia's Dagestan region was put temporarily on a high alert late on Tuesday after reports of an armed man in Makhachkala, one of the two cities in the North Caucasus region where gunmen killed 20 people over the weekend. The region's police conducted checks on several streets in Makhachkala urging people to flee the area after reports of an armed man on one of the city's squares, RIA state news agency reported, citing a spokeswoman for the region's internal affairs ministry.

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - One of the radiation control posts in the village of Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces hit one of the radiation control posts. The radiation control post in Velyka Znamyanka was completely destroyed as a result of artillery shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said in a statement.

Ron Paul points out amid the dangerous escalation: "They can't not respond."

Unbelievable new footage has emerged of the Sunday Ukrainian missile strike on a busy Sevastopol, Crimea beach as tourists were lounging in the sun. Russian authorities said that a missile launched from a US-supplied MGM-140 ATACMS system by Ukrainian forces exploded overhead and released bomblets across the area - in the water and on land - killing five and injuring 124 people, including children. The CCTV footage captures the moment when the missile's submunitions rain down over the crowded beach, appearing to confirm Russia's allegation that a cluster bomb warhead was used.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said. The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed. Austin and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Battle lines would be frozen upon start of talks...

Details of a potential Trump peace plan for Ukraine have been revealed, according to a Tuesday Reuters report, which could be formally unveiled if he wins the November 5th presidential election. The plan centers on giving an ultimatum to Ukraine - that it will only receive more American weapons and defense aid if it agrees to enter peace talks with Moscow. The proposal has been presented to Trump by advisers on his national security team, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, and Fred Fleitz. Both men had served as chiefs of staff Trump's National Security Council during his first term in office. A key 'controversial' part of the plan is to freeze battle lines where they are during the progression of peace talks, something which is likely to be unpopular among Ukrainian and NATO officials.

French leader Emmanuel Macron has expressed a desire to “continue dialogue” with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia has never refused dialogue with France and is ready to engage in negotiations “to the extent that our counterparts are ready,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly signaled his willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations with foreign powers, Peskov told reporters when asked for comment on the latest remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron. “The president has repeatedly stated his openness to negotiations, especially constructive negotiations, meant to achieve certain results,” the spokesman explained.

Embattled French premier Emmanuel Macron is issuing warnings about a potential “civil war” if the snap legislative elections he has called see his globalist Renaissance party fall behind the populist National Rally (RN) and far-left New Popular Front coalition. According to Macron, the so-called “far right” is presenting solutions to mass migration and the breakdown of social order based on “categorizing people in terms of their religion or origins, and that… leads to division and to civil war.”

Wednesday’s court hearing in Saipan marked the end of the WikiLeaks founder’s 14-year legal battle for freedom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded and been found guilty in a US court to a single espionage charge. He is now free to return to his native Australia, having already served five years in a British prison. Assange pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information at the United States District Court for The Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to the time he had already served in London’s Belmarsh Prison shortly afterwards, meaning he will not see the inside of a jail cell.

Like something straight out of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man...

The Kenyan capital of Nairobi has descended into violence and mayhem as large street protests by Kenyans outraged at new tax policies and a harsh 'Eco-Austerity' program imposed by the government have resulted in the parliament building being set on fire. Legislators are evacuating after the anti-tax protesters initially breached parliament. They quickly overwhelmed police soon after the lawmakers voted to pass a bill which introduces new nationwide taxes, including an eco-levy which raises the price of basic goods such as diapers, as part of efforts to curb waste management and be more environmentally friendly.

Human rights organizations slammed the United Nations for agreeing to a meeting with the Taliban and envoys from 22 countries in Doha, Qatar next week without the presence of women representatives.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Tirana Hassan said that, in the face of the Taliban’s tightening repression of women and girls, the U.N. plans to hold a meeting “without women’s rights on the agenda or Afghan women in the room are shocking.” Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, “The credibility of this meeting will be in tatters if it doesn’t adequately address the human rights crisis in Afghanistan and fails to involve women human rights defenders and other relevant stakeholders from Afghan civil society.”

All around the world, a conservative wave has been sweeping through these 2024 elections – and it seems Canada is being primed to be the next example.

Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just suffered a shocking defeat in the liberal stronghold nicknamed “Fortress Toronto” – a result that signals terrible times ahead for his Liberal party come next future general election. Telegraph reported: “It represents an embarrassing loss for the Canadian prime minister, who had personally travelled to St Paul’s – a wealthy seat the Liberal Party has held since 1993 – in a bid to shore up support during a by-election.

Ezra Levant speaks to Tommy Robinson before he surrenders his passport to the authorities following his dramatic arrest in Calgary following a speaking event on Monday night.

A top-secret US submarine drone weapon dubbed the 'Manta Ray' has been spotted by hawk-eyed online users on Google Earth and remains visible to the public.

Satellite images showing the vessel docked at Port Hueneme naval base in Californiawent viral on Sunday, before some social media users said the satellite images were removed, and replaced with what people believed were edited boats. As it stands, however, satellite images of the vessel can be seen on Google Earth. The vessel - named after the sea creature due to its diamond-shaped body and wing-like fins - is used for underwater threat detection and was designed by Northrop Grumman Corporation.

‘Firearm violence is a public health crisis. Our failure to address it is a moral crisis,’ Dr. Murthy said.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued the first-ever surgeon general’s advisory on firearm violence on June 25, saying that it poses an urgent threat to the nation’s health and well-being. The unprecedented advisory calls for a public health approach to address what Dr. Murthy describes as a “moral crisis” that demands immediate and decisive action. A surgeon general’s advisory is a public statement that calls the American people’s attention to urgent public health issues and is reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action.

Late in the evening on Tuesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the House would file an amicus brief in support of Steve Bannon’s appeal against his contempt of Congress conviction related to the J6 investigation by the illegitimate January 6th Committee.

The Citizen Press tweeted about the “Big news” for Steve Bannon Tuesday night: 1) The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group (BLAG) voted tonight 3-2, confirming the official legal position of the House is that the J6 committee was illegitimate, and all subpoenas issued by the committee were also illegitimate. 2) BLAG has now directed the House Office of General Counsel to file an Amicus Brief in support of Steve Bannon with Justice Roberts.

State legislatures are looking to reinstitute anti-mask laws after the measures were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers argue the laws need reinstituting to combat rising crime and violent attacks by pro-Hamas demonstrators on Jewish Americans.

In North Carolina earlier this month, the Republican legislature moved to reimpose a ban on masking in response to violent pro-Hamas protests on college campuses. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) vetoed the mask ban legislation, claiming it “removes protections and threatens criminal charges for people who want to protect their health by wearing a mask.” However, Republican legislators—who hold a three-fifths majority in both houses of the General Assembly—say they will overturn Cooper’s veto.

Israeli Defense Minister meets US Defense Secretary at the Pentagon, warns the Middle East is at a crossroads.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant was hosted today (Tuesday) by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. The Minister and Secretary delivered remarks to the press at the beginning of their bilateral meeting. Gallant said prior to their meeting, “My friend Secretary Austin, it is my honor to be here at the Pentagon." "Mr. Secretary, since Hamas launched its brutal attack on October 7th, you were the first to fly to Israel – on October 13th. You stood with us then, and you stand with us today. The people of Israel will never forget this," he said.

National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke today (Tuesday) at the Herzliya Conference convened by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University and addressed the threat posed by Hezbollah.

National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke today (Tuesday) at the Herzliya Conference convened by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University. In his remarks, Gantz addressed the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Gantz said that Israel must “return the southern and northern residents back to their homes, even at the price of escalation. We cannot let Hezbollah keep threats close to the northern border. We need to get the residents back by September 1.”

IDF drawdown in Strip may suffice for Lebanese terror group to end attacks that have put sides on cusp of all-out conflict, officials say, with Gaza ceasefire still elusive

WASHINGTON — The US and Israel are hoping that an imminent scaling back of intensive fighting in Gaza will provide Lebanese terror group Hezbollah with an “off-ramp” to back away from near-daily border attacks that have sent the region spiraling toward a larger conflict, two US and Israeli officials told The Times of Israel on Thursday. The US has placed a major emphasis on keeping tensions on Israel’s northern border from snowballing into all-out war, working to broker a long-shot diplomatic deal while pinning its hopes on a ceasefire in Gaza leading to the restoration of calm between Israel and Hezbollah.

Germany’s foreign minister, in Beirut after Israel visit, warns a ‘miscalculation’ could trigger all-out war and urges restraint on both sides

Canada urged its citizens in Lebanon on Tuesday to leave “while they can,” warning of the risk of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah in the region. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in a statement called for Canadians to depart while commercial flights remain in operation. “The security situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable due to sustained and escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel and could deteriorate further without warning,” she said.

Finland has broken new ground as the inaugural nation to commence bird flu vaccinations for human beings, as divulged by health officials this Tuesday.

The forward-thinking Nordic nation will make preemptive bird flu vaccines available from next week to specific workers who are exposed to animals. Finland secured vaccines for 10,000 individuals, with each person receiving two doses. This purchase forms part of an expansive EU procurement of up to 40 million doses shared amongst 15 countries.

The spread of mpox in Africa needs to be addressed urgently, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as scientists warned separately of a dangerous strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“There is a critical need to address the recent surge in mpox cases in Africa,” Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s technical lead for mpox, said in a briefing note to journalists. In a separate briefing, John Claude Udahemuka of the University of Rwanda, who has been working on an outbreak in Congo’s hard-to-reach South Kivu province, said the strain spreading there – a mutated version of the clade I mpox endemic in Congo for decades – was extremely dangerous. It has fatality rates of around 5% in adults and 10% in children.

Some Wall Street banks, worried that landlords of vacant and struggling office buildings won’t be able to pay off their mortgages, have begun offloading their portfolios of commercial real estate loans hoping to cut their losses.

It’s an early but telling sign of the broader distress brewing in the commercial real estate market, which is hurting from the twin punches of high interest rates, which make it harder to refinance loans, and low occupancy rates for office buildings — an outcome of the pandemic.

And now I want to give you another warning: GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANKS!

That's not my advice, that's what I am seeing many experts saying right now. Why? Keep reading.....Hundreds of banks around the United States are in danger of closing. Consulting firm Klaros Group conducted an audit, which revealed that 282 banks are in danger of closing due to commercial real estate loans and losses connected to higher interest rates. Brian Graham, the co-founder of Klaros Group, stated, “Most of these banks aren’t insolvent or even close to insolvent. They’re just stressed."The Klaros Group's audit also noted the bank's refusal to open new branches, implement technological innovations, and hire new staff mebers also will play a role in the bank's potential closures.

The US Postal Service (USPS) has been spying on thousands of Americans’ mail every year for a decade, including letters and parcels, and provided citizens’ information to police and elements of the national security apparatus, a Washington Post investigation found.

Tens of thousands of requests have been submitted to the USPS since 2015. Following such requests from the IRS, FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other agencies, the USPS has shared names, addresses, and other findings from the exteriors of Americans’ packages and envelopes without court orders. The surveillance system is known as the “mail covers program,” ostensibly used to track down suspects or evidence.

Tech firms have announced the development and testing of robotic systems with biometric capabilities aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and security surveillance.

Hyundai Motor Group, for instance, has created robotics that integrate facial recognition for smart buildings. Similarly, Kody Technolab has deployed surveillance and service robots at the Tuneland Music Festival in India. In addition, countries like the United States and China are incorporating rifle-armed robot dogs into their militaries.

Churches are under attack. The Biden Administration has enabled the rise in unprecedented challenges and threats facing churches across the country.

Glenn recently covered how the Biden Administration has been targeting Catholics and other conservative Christians, and who could forget how the draconian lockdowns especially hurt churches? Now churches are facing a different threat: radical LGBTQ+ activists who view the church as the antithesis of everything they believe. Activists have launched a multitude of attacks that have taken on several forms: some through deceit and manipulation, others through outright violence and destruction.

Share