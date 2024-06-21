One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

South Korea has intercepted a ship carrying Russian freight via North Korea to China, according to the South Korean government.

The 2,900-ton freighter was seized by the Seoul authorities on Thursday, somewhere in the Korea Strait between South Korea and Japan. The voyage may represent an attempt by the heavily sanctioned state to bypass limitations on its trade with other nations, which one expert told Newsweek will only continue following a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un earlier this week.

"It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam.

The United States expressed deep concern Thursday over Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to supply North Korea with weapons, warning such a move could destabilize the Korean peninsula. "It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam that he "does not rule out" shipments to Pyongyang. “It would destabilize the Korean peninsula, potentially, depending on the type of weapons, and might violate UN Security Council resolutions that Russia itself has supported.”

Troops from North Korea could join the invasion of Ukraine under a new pact with Russia, experts warned last night.

The chilling prospect of waves of Kim Jong Un’s military flooding into the battered nation emerged after the dictator signed a defence agreement with Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang yesterday. The Russian president was on a two-day state visit to North Korea, where he was greeted enthusiastically by tens of thousands of well-wishers.

The U.S. is sending Ukraine air defense missiles that were contracted for purchase by other countries, the White House announced Thursday.

The decision comes as Ukraine has pleaded with its supporters to send at least seven Patriot missile systems to defend against Russian assaults that are pummeling the country and targeting energy infrastructure. “The United States has made the difficult decision to reprioritize near-term planned deliveries of foreign military sales to other countries, of particularly Patriot and NASAMS missiles, to go to Ukraine instead,” said John Kirby, the White House national security communications adviser.

Zelensky's backers will replace him at some point in 2025...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Vietnam, where he signed at least a dozen energy and trade deals with the country's President To Lam, on his tour to shore up ties in Asia in an effort to offset the West's drive to isolate Moscow. On his last day in the country he made some wide-ranging remarks to the press, and among the most interesting was a statement on the future of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin predicted at a moment things are going very badly for Ukrainian forces, and at a rare time Western media seems to be turning on Zelensky, that the Ukrainian leader will soon be replaced over his poor and unpopular decision-making. Putin suggested Washington is essentially going to make him a scapegoat.

The president has warned the West against making “another big mistake”

The West must realize that inflicting “a strategic defeat” on Russia is impossible due to the unity of its people, who understand that this would spell the end of the country’s thousand-year history, President Vladimir Putin has argued. Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi following meetings with the Vietnamese leadership on Thursday, Putin addressed the issue of Western powers “raising the temperature” of the Ukraine conflict through gradual escalation.

Ukraine’s unrealistic demand is intended to make peace talks impossible, the Russian president has said

Ukraine’s demand for the withdrawal of Russian troops is only designed to perpetuate the conflict, because that’s the only way the current Kiev government can stay in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin was speaking at a press conference in Hanoi following his meetings with the leadership of Vietnam on Thursday. Among other topics, he addressed the Ukraine conflict. “If negotiations are linked to the withdrawal of our troops, about which the Kiev regime dreams, then this will never happen,” Putin told reporters.

As its Ukrainian proxy faces defeat, the US-led bloc is becoming increasingly reckless. Where will this hubris lead us?

The possibility of a trans-European war is closer today than at any time since the mid-20th century. Western analysts discuss various scenarios of a possible conflict, while officials openly speculate about its likelihood and even discuss specific time horizons. In a recent speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the actions of Western governments had brought the world “to the point of no return.” At the same time, domestic debate in Russia is dominated by the belief that the US and its allies recognize the catastrophic risks of a direct military confrontation with Moscow and will seek to avoid it for reasons of self-preservation.

Among the blacklisted companies are the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, Degtyaryov Plant, Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Perm Powder Plant, Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory, and others

TOKYO, June 21. /TASS/. The government of Japan added 11 individuals and 42 companies from Russia to its blacklist of sanctions, imposed on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine, the country’s cabinet of ministers announced. The lists include Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretary Natalia Budarina along with five other CEC members, as well as Tactical Missiles Corporation Head Boris Obnosov, Director General of Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov and the chief designer of the Soyuz Aircraft Engine Scientific and Technical Complex, Mkrtich Okroyan.

Gabriel Attal has claimed that the right-wing National Rally could make sweeping changes to the country’s foreign policy

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has warned that the right-wing National Rally party, a favourite in upcoming parliamentary elections, could make “very serious changes” to the country’s position on both domestic and international issues if it comes to power. President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French government and announced a snap election earlier this month following his party’s defeat in the European Parliament elections. France is set to go to the polls to choose a new National Assembly on June 30, with a second round scheduled for July 7.

The Conservative Party is heading for its worst-ever general election result, pollsters suggest

The UK Conservative Party is on course for a historic defeat in July’s general election, ending their 14-year run in government, according to three major polls released on Wednesday. A survey by Savanta and Electoral Calculus for the Telegraph forecasts the Tories getting just 53 seats out of 650 in parliament. It predicts an all-time low for the party and that current Tory party chief and Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, could lose his seat in Richmond and Northallerton, an unprecedented blow for a serving leader.

An impending crisis looms over the EU if it fails to act on clear warning signs, writes Polish political scientist Marek A. Cichocki

Recent European Parliament election results and reactions to them have sparked discussions about the true meaning of European autonomy, a term frequently touted by French President Emmanuel Macron that now seems to lack real substance beyond pompous declarations from Paris. These elections have exposed its actual and concrete implications. In France, political upheaval is evident. President Macron has announced forthcoming elections in response to new fractures in foundational EU politics. In contrast, Germany may face significant issues in the autumn when state elections are held there.

International Man: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently pledged to bring back mandatory national service.

The German government has also mulled reinstating compulsory military service. In Ukraine, it’s not uncommon for government agents to forcibly kidnap civilians off the streets and send them to the front. These are a few recent examples. There seems to be a clear trend of governments preparing their citizens for some sort of mandatory national service. Is conscription coming back in the West generally and the US in particular?

Why does it seem the Pentagon is far better at spending money than actually putting together a successful operation?

The failed “Operation Prosperity Guardian” and the disastrous floating Gaza pier are but two recent examples of enormously expensive initiatives that, though they no-doubt enriched military contractors, were incapable of meeting their stated goals. To great fanfare, last December the Pentagon announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a joint US/UK military operation to halt the Yemeni Houthi disruption of Israel-linked commercial shipping through the Red Sea.

"It's another indicator that the Houthis are stepping up..."

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been intensifying missile and drone attacks, targeting commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, critical Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint, and the Gulf of Aden. The rebels have even threatened to extend their reach to the Mediterranean Sea. The recent sinking of the Tutor dry-bulk carrier by a kamikaze drone boat marks a significant escalation. The ongoing turmoil has sent containerized freight costs soaring, along with insurance costs back on the rise.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A spokesman for the European Union’s executive arm says any threat against Cyprus is a threat against the bloc’s 26 other member nations.

Peter Stano makes the remarks in response to a question regarding Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s threat that Cyprus could be implicated in a wider conflict if the island nation allows Israel to use its ports and airports to target Lebanon. Stano says the EU fully supports Cyprus and that the trade bloc is in contact with “a number of partners in the region,” including Lebanon and Hezbollah, in order to de-escalate tension.

..."blunt" warning delivered in Beirut...

The White House has been warning against escalation toward an all-out Israel and Hezbollah war, as the daily exchanges of rocket and drone barrages has ramped up for weeks. However, on Thursday's Biden's special envoy for the region Amos Hochstein signaled to the Lebanese government that if diplomacy fails, the US is ready to stand behind Israel in a new anti-Hezbollah offensive. The "blunt" warning was delivered as Hochstein is meeting with officials on both sides of the border, and as Israel's top generals have lately approved war plans for an offensive into southern Lebanon. He was previously in Israel at the start of this week and is now in Beirut.

Blinken reiterates need to hike Gaza aid, plan for post-war governance amid Netanyahu’s refusal to do so; US said skeptical Israel can pull off ‘blitzkrieg’ attack against Hezbollah

Top US officials hosted their Israeli counterparts for meetings in Washington on Thursday, as concern in Joe Biden’s administration reportedly mounted over the potential opening of a full-blown northern front to the Gaza war that would see Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system overwhelmed by Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal. National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer’s meetings with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were largely overshadowed by the ongoing public spat between their two governments that was sparked by a Tuesday video statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which the premier blasted what he said were “inconceivable bottlenecks” that the Biden administration had placed in the transfer of weapons and munitions to Israel.

A strong explosion reportedly occurred near the Zahedan international airport in Iran. According to media reports, a loud explosion was heard in the area of Zahedan airport, News.Az reports. According to an unverified report, the Iranian Air Force base was hit by an explosion.

Hamas would carry out its brutal Oct. 7 invasion of and massacre across southern Israel again if it could travel back in time, according to the Palestinian terrorist group’s representative in Lebanon.

“We would do it again!” Ahmad Abd Al-Hadi said with a smile in an interview last week with Lebanon’s Annahar newspaper when asked whether Hamas would repeat its onslaught. “If we could go back in time, we would do it again, because the justifications still exist.” The interview was flagged by the Middle East Media Research Institute, which translated and posted Al-Hadi’s comments.

Mosab Hassan Yousef calls to 'stop the lame excuse' of saying that Hamas is an idea that can’t be destroyed.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, refuted recent claims that it would be impossible to destroy Hamas because Hamas is an idea. "I see increasing voices saying Hamas is an idea that can’t be destroyed. This is what I used to think 15 years ago," Yousef wrote on X. "Hamas depends on the Muslim Brotherhood, Islam, and the human condition. We can’t eradicate it overnight. But we can remove it from power, cut the head, and let the tail die," he explained. "The Nazis were removed from power and reduced to an idea in the head of a dead man. Whenever it rises it must be killed," the reformed, former terrorist noted.

The United Nations Famine Review Committee (FRC), a panel of experts in international food security and nutrition, has cast doubt on the notion that the northern Gaza Strip is suffering through a famine.

In a report released earlier this month, the committee responded to a claim by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) — a US-created provider of warning and analysis on food insecurity — that a famine was likely underway in northern Gaza. FEWS NET said that northern Gaza began experiencing famine in April and projected that the embattled enclave would endure famine until at least July 31. The FRC rejected the assertion that northern Gaza is experiencing famine, citing the “uncertainty and lack of convergence of the supporting evidence employed in the analysis.”

Two 13-year-olds have been charged with the gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a Paris suburb. A third suspect, 12, is charged with anti-Semitic hate speech, violence, and death threats, but not rape, and has been released.

The girl was reportedly approached by the three attackers in a park near her home. They dragged her into a shed and “forced her to have anal and vaginal penetration, fellatio, while uttering death threats and anti-Semitic remarks,” according to police sources. The gang rape is sending shockwaves through France as the nation prepares for legislative elections. “The anti-Semitic attack and the rape of a 12-year-old child in Hauts-de-Seine revolt us,” said populist leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party won the European Parliament elections in France this month.

Many of whom are illiterate and can’t speak the language...

The president of the German Teachers Association has warned that the country’s education system is being overwhelmed with migrant students, many of whom are illiterate and can barely speak the language. “Due to immigration in 2015, the war in Ukraine and other immigration, new people are constantly coming into the system, but the system is slow to keep up because it is moving too fast,” said Stefan Düll. Düll warned that a massive burden was being placed on educators because many of the children speak little or no German whatsoever.

Biden’s Border Invasion. Another day, another mass illegal crossing into Jacumba, California.

Hundreds of military-age illegal aliens marched like soldiers into California after midnight early Thursday morning. “During the overnight hours, we encountered another mass illegal crossing into Jacumba, CA, after midnight, made up of 150-200 adults and families from around the world,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said. “Despite the Mexican military posted up nearby, cartel smugglers still call the shots out here,” Bill Melugin said.

DALLAS, TEXAS — “The United States faces a serious threat of a terrorist attack in the months ahead."

That’s the blunt and chilling assessment of former Acting CIA Director Mike Morell. In an article for the June issue of Foreign Policy magazine titled, “The Terrorism Warning Lights Are Blinking Red Again: Echoes of the Run-Up to 9/11,” Morrell and co-author Graham Allison point to a range of data points. One of them is the rising number of suspected terrorists trying to enter the United States through the Mexican border.

A State Department official has been caught on camera admitting the truth behind the ‘Great Replacement Theory.’

This theory is often dismissed by the far-left as “one of the most dangerous white supremacist conspiracy theories out there.” They argued that the “Great Replacement conspiracy theory is a white supremacist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant concept that posits white people are being replaced by immigrants, Muslims, and other people of color in their so-called “home” countries.” The footage, recorded by Project Veritas, exposes a chilling reality: the Biden regime is knowingly allowing criminals into the United States to change the country’s demographics.

Two days ago we published my latest bird flu article, “How (and why) Bird Flu is About to Enter the “Mass Testing” Phase”.

Less than 12 hours later Salon published a 3000-word article about bird flu, which dedicates about 2000 of those words to “experts” talking about how we’re not testing enough [emphasis added]: …experts have said that cases are likely flying under the radar. So far this year, three Americans have been infected by H5N1 viruses that started in cows, and all of them recovered, but some experts say that patients may be avoiding doctors or refusing tests”

The Biden administration wants to put electronic tags on all bison and cattle that moves between state lines. Why? It can't be because of bird flu! Sixth generation farmer Trent Loos joins us to discuss it.

Trojan Horse, anyone?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation over allegations that both Boeing and Airbus may have used "counterfeit" titanium in their passenger aircraft.

The FAA announced the beginning of the probe on June 13, when it started investigating fake documents used to verify titanium parts in some new Boeing and Airbus jets. The investigation was spurred on after a supplier found tiny holes in the material caused by corrosion. Spirit Aerosystems, which makes parts for both Boeing and Airbus, is also looking into the issue. Spokesperson Joe Buccino claims the problem is with titanium that got into the supply chain through possibly counterfeit documents.

The Supreme Court has an opportunity to save free speech and, ultimately, free elections in America. At the end of June, two cases regulating social media and government speech censorship are on the docket.

The highest court in the land will be focused on cases from Missouri and Texas that aim to prevent social media outlets and the Biden Administration from censoring and banning users based on their political views. Any American who has participated on Facebook, or Twitter before it was X, knows exactly what it's like to have their First Amendment rights trampled. The Twitter files brought examples of the censorship disease, which suppressed speech on topics damaging to the Biden family and the 2020 elections. Ironically, #BigTech and the Biden lawyers are arguing that if they are not allowed to stop people's speech, it is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

There’s a new buzzword making the rounds on the internet, courtesy of the Biden regime: “cheap fakes.”

This is Team Biden’s latest desperate attempt to brush off claims that Biden is a decrepit, bumbling old fool who can’t walk, talk, or hold himself together in public. His propaganda spokesperson, the DEI cheerleader Karine Jean-Pierre, is making a fool of herself by standing in front of the media and claiming that everything we’re seeing with confused ol’ Joe isn’t real. According to KJP, it’s all just a “cheap fake,” concocted by unscrupulous right-wingers with a dodgy political agenda.

China's economy — the 2nd-largest in the world — is teetering on the brink of disaster.

Since this spring, Beijing has canceled initial public offerings, fined tech companies billions for antitrust violations, forcibly shut down China's entire for-profit education industry, and sent CEOs running for the exits to avoid the government's ire. Even more dire, the Chinese megadeveloper Evergrande recently started missing payments on its more than $300 billion in debt, shaking global markets. The convulsions have woken the world up to a startling new possibility — that Beijing may be willing to allow some of its private corporate behemoths to collapse in a bid to reshape the economic model that made China a superpower.

The experience of poverty is debilitating and leaves deep scars.

People who have experienced poverty are observed to have lasting health, educational, and psychological consequences. Prolonged spells below the poverty line are also associated with social isolation because, when in that situation, attempts to deal with the consequences of material privation necessitate a decline in community engagement. Moreover, the desperation that comes from being in poverty makes people more vulnerable to exploitation. This can include exploitative labour practices, human trafficking, and other forms of abuse. Children in impoverished environments are particularly at risk.

A cyberattack on a major American hospital system has caused dangerous medication mix ups including patients administered narcotics by mistake, leading to an admission to intensive care for life-threatening breathing difficulties.

In another case, a female patient suffered a cardiac arrest and died after data mishaps delayed test results that would determine her life-saving treatment. Elsewhere, a nurse working for the Kansas branch of the major medical group recalled a ‘near miss,’ which involved him almost administering a potentially life-threatening dose of narcotic to a baby — because of confusing paperwork.

Earlier this week it was reported hundreds of Muslims died at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

However, according to an update, more than 1,000 Muslims (and counting) have died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia likely due to extreme heat. Nearly 2 million Muslims make the mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca every year. At least 1,000 Muslims died during this year’s pilgrimage amid soaring temperatures. Temps reached 125 degrees Fahrenheit at the Grand Mosque in Mecca this week.

After pressure from local citizens, Mountain View School District scrapped plans to introduce a woke math curriculum from Amplify, a left-wing company that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — Concerned citizens successfully halted an Idaho school board from adopting a curriculum based on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for students in grades K-5 earlier this month. In May, a two-year, $5.8 million dollar levy was passed for Mountain View School District, located in Grangeville in Western Idaho. Voters in the area had shot down similar measures in each of the past four years.

