Taking "Russian planes out of the sky, even if those Russian planes are in Russian airspace."

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that authorization for Ukrainian use of American weapons for cross-border attacks extends not just to the Kharkiv region, but into other Russian regions as well, further escalating Biden's initial greenlight for such offensive operations. Blinken in a Monday PBS interview told NewsHour's Nick Schifrin "This is not about geography, it's about common sense" and expanded the parameters for using NATO-supplied missiles.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has dismissed a warning from his own defense minister on striking Russia

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer does not perceive the decision by NATO nations to allow Kiev to use their weapons against Russia outside of what they consider Ukrainian territory as a cause for concern. Speaking with the NZZ media group, Neuhammer said he disagreed with Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, who said earlier this month that the US and its allies had crossed a “red line” by granting Ukraine such permission. The interview with Nehammer was published on Monday, after his liberal-conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP) lost convincingly to the nationalist Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) in this month’s European Parliament election.

Polish officials have checked the emergency water and power supplies in Warsaw’s facilities

Warsaw has run an exercise to test the reliability of emergency water and power supplies in the city’s shelters, the mayor of the Polish capital has said. Fresh from the LGBTQ parade over the weekend, Rafal Trzaskowski ordered a snap drill of the city’s emergency services on Monday, “just in case.” “As part of the Warsaw Safety program, we are checking critical infrastructure; yesterday all city services held training exercises at the water supply plant so that we are ready,” Trzaskowski told reporters on Tuesday. “We are preparing water supplies, preparing warehouses in order to store additional equipment, such as generators. We must be prepared for any kind of situation.”

The Russian president will meet with Kim Jong-un to discuss “most sensitive issues,” according to the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a two-day state visit to North Korea, where he will meet with the country’s leadership for talks on economic, security, and international issues. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally greeted Putin at the Pyongyang airport, for the Russian president's first visit since 2000. The trip, which kicked off on Tuesday, will involve a “very busy agenda,” according to Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, who noted that the two sides intend to sign several agreements. The Russian president has already authorized the signing of a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with North Korea.

Kiev risks making its situation “worse,” if it turns down peace talks, Dmitry Medvedev said

Ukraine is making a huge mistake by refusing to consider Russia’s offer to open peace talks because its negotiating position will only deteriorate as time goes by, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Moscow would immediately open peace talks with Kiev if it withdrew its troops from Russia’s Donbass, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

Ex-CIA Agent Larry Johnson joins Redacted live to talk about Victor Orban's latest NATO warning. He says NATO is preparing for full war with Russia and building three new NATO bases to strategically provide weapons into Ukraine. Serbia's leader Vucic says war with Russia is only 3 months away.

As NATO stands on the brink of appointing a new Secretary General, the spotlight falls on Dutch PM Mark Rutte. Recent developments suggest that Rutte, who has served as the Netherlands' PM since 2010, is now the frontrunner to succeed Jens Stoltenberg, following the removal of Hungary’s veto and the anticipated withdrawal of Romania’s opposition.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, praised Rutte as a “strong candidate” and hinted at an imminent decision on his successor. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s endorsement, conditioned on Rutte’s commitment to Hungary’s non-involvement in NATO operations in Ukraine, has been pivotal in removing the last significant obstacle to his appointment.

China’s menacing military submarine designed for carrying nuclear warheads has been seen surfacing in the Taiwan Strait.

The 11,000-ton humpback sub appeared alongside several other warships as Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to ramp up his nuclear arsenal at a blistering pace. The Chinese People’s Liberation Navy sub was said to have surfaced near a group of fishermen in a popular fishing district at around 5 am on Thursday morning. The huge “Jin class” vessel was seen along the median line of the Taiwan Strait with reports from Taiwanese media saying it looked in “distress”. The Type 094 nuclear sub slowly came up to the surface where it sat still on the water for several minutes, claim the locals.

Biden may be hoping may pave the way for Saudi-Israel normalization as next US president

The United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are reportedly in the final stage of securing an American-Saudi defense pact ahead of the upcoming U.S. election in November. If implemented, the U.S. would be required to defend Saudi Arabia if it were under attack and would become the first Arab state to sign such a strategic alliance with the United States. In exchange for an American military defense umbrella and access to advanced U.S. military technology, Saudi Arabia would formally commit to block attempts by Russia or China to establish any military bases in territory.

Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have sunk a ship, the Tutor, in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are believed to have sunk a ship, the Tutor, in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier was struck by missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat on June 12 and had been taking on water, according to previous reports from UKMTO, the Houthis and other sources. "Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the (Tutor's) last reported location," UKMTO said in a security update.

The Northern Command Commander, Major General Uri Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, conducted a joint plans approval and situation assessment in the Northern Command today. As part of the situation assessment, operational plans for an attack in Lebanon were presented and approved, and decisions were made to further accelerate the preparations by ground forces.

Minister Israel Katz reacts to Hezbollah drone that filmed the Haifa port, says 'moment of decision' on response to Hezbollah's constant attacks on northern Israel 'very close.'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that the Hezbollah terrorist organization would be destroyed in a war with Israel after a Hezbollah drone filmed sensitive sites in the Haifa area. "Nasrallah boasts today about filming the ports of Haifa, operated by international companies from China and India, and threatens to attack them," Katz said. "We are very close to the moment of decision to change the rules against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit," he said

Last days saw relative quiet on border as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

U.S. envoy and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday in a push to find a diplomatic solution to the situation on Israel’s northern border. While Hezbollah sharply escalated its attacks over the past weeks, this Sunday and Monday saw relative quiet along the tense border, as the terror group didn’t claim any attacks in the last 48 hours after averaging over 10 attacks against Israeli targets over the past months.

Defeat of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade expected ‘within weeks’

Israel Defense Forces announced Monday evening that half of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade has been defeated, with 550 Hamas fighters confirmed killed, and said its forces are working to complete the mission of destroying Hamas. The 162nd Division of the IDF has been fighting in Rafah since early May, when the IDF captured the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Shortly afterward, the troops began operating in the Brazil neighborhood in the northern part of Rafah. The IDF revealed on Monday that troops carried out a tactical deception exercise, intended to convince Hamas that it planned to attack the southern part of Rafah first, while it instead began to clear northern areas.

Barbara Leaf calls Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a “psychopath” and “messianic” in testimony before a Senate subcommittee hearing.

The US assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs is asked to characterize the role Qatar has played in mediating between Israel and Hamas throughout the war. Leaf acknowledges that there have long been mixed feelings in Israel regarding the role of Qatar, which has hosted Hamas leaders and provided funds to Gaza at the request of the US and Israel.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and called for accountability in remarks made at the White House on Monday marking International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

“I especially thank the survivors and advocates that are with us today,” Harris said. “You are fearless advocates in the fight for justice, and you remind us of the resilience of survivors.” The vice president said that “sexual violence has been a tactic of war since ancient times,” used to “humiliate and terrorize and subdue entire populations.” She cited Russian troops fighting in Ukraine who had “raped women in occupied territories” as her first example.

The 911 system for emergency calls in Massachusetts suffered a statewide outage on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, preventing residents from using the number to call for police, ambulances or fire assistance.

"Currently the statewide 911 system is down and calls are not going through," Wu said at an afternoon news briefing. "We've been in touch with the state and all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved." The cause of the outage has not been determined. State and local officials asked residents needing help to use direct local police or fire numbers. "This could be very temporary, we're waiting to hear a little later about how long it will last," Boston Police Chief Michael Cox said at the briefing.

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced mass amnesty for at least 500,000 illegal aliens (the number is likely much higher).

According to Trump advisor and America First Legal founder Stephen Miller, “Biden’s unconstitutional amnesty will give illegal aliens immediate green cards (making it easier to vote illegally) and a three-year path to citizenship (giving them full voting rights).” “It also includes a diploma mill provision: leftists and opportunistic corporations can churn out meaningless diplomas and illegals who receive them will be made into citizens as well,” Stephen Miller said. “Once citizens, illegals get chain migration. So all their relatives become citizens too,” he added.

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

After several videos plainly showing Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline went viral over the last week, the left is now pulling the 'out of context' thing, suggesting that they're edited "cheap fakes" that are "done in bad faith," and both NBC News and AP running 'fact checks.' Now, the media is doing 'fact checks' to debunk your lyin' eyes! Check out NBC's (9 million follower, 25k view in 12 hours, highly ratio'd post with hilarious replies)

This is where we are right now as a country.

The Biden regime has sent two FBI agents to intimidate a nurse who exposed controversial practices at Texas Children’s Hospital. Christopher Rufo recently shared on X, “The Biden Administration sent two FBI agents to intimidate a nurse who told the truth about the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. The regime is mobilizing to threaten and imprison anyone who opposes ‘transgender medicine.’”Writing for the City Journal, Rufo detailed the events that led to the FBI’s intimidating encounter with the nurse. Vanessa Sivadge, a registered nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital, saw a dramatic rise in the number of “transgender children” treated at the hospital beginning in 2021.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr slammed the Biden administration on Friday - writing on X that President Joe Biden has yet to connect a single American with high-speed internet.

"In 2021, the Biden Administration got $42.45 billion from Congress to deploy high-speed Internet to millions of Americans.Years later, it has not connected even 1 person with those funds. In fact, it now says that no construction projects will even start until 2025 at earliest," Carr wrote. "Meanwhile, the Biden Admin has been layering a partisan political agenda on top of this $42.45B program – a liberal wish list that has nothing to do with connecting Americans. Climate change mandates, tech biases, DEI requirements, favoring government-run networks + more."

Authors note: Orwell was a paradoxical man, contradictory, sometimes hypocritical. As his Vogue profile stated, fairly much a leftist, George Orwell was a defender of freedom, even though most of the time he violently disagreed with the people besides whom he fought.

Although a writer of the political left, Orwell has gained many fans on the political right ever since ‘Animal Farm’ was published. And over the decades, both the Left and the Right have claimed Orwell as their own. Today the issue of freedom is far more used by the Right.

The Sun's political columnist Lorne Gunter says Trudeau's capital gains tax increase is designed to make him popular with young voters.

OpenAI announced on Thursday that Paul M. Nakasone, a retired US Army general and former head of the National Security Agency (NSA), will join its board of directors.

The move has sparked concern among some left-leaning civil liberties advocates—in part because Nakasone was appointed to lead the NSA by former President Donald J. Trump, serving from 2018 until February of this year. Prior to his departure from the NSA, Nakasone authored an op-ed advocating for the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a provision reauthorized by Congress in April. The FISA legislation reauthorized a controversial provision that allows the government to spy on Americans without a warrant as long as they’re communicating with noncitizens in a foreign country.

Pfizer researched and developed their COVID-19 mRNA injections independent of the Operation Warp Speed program while demanding to maintain ownership and control of their human safety data.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “not against” legalizing euthanasia “in principle.” The Conservative leader, facing a historic defeat in the snap election on July 4, says it is “just a question of having the safeguards in place, and that’s where people have had questions in the past.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, projected to replace Sunak after the upcoming election, has pledged to legalize euthanasia, now rebranded “assisted dying” from the previous “assisted suicide” rebrand. However, his party election manifesto does not include the contentious policy.

Shannon Boschy, a father, became an activist after his child’s school supported a gender transition, and now aims to expose the perverse ideological subversion within the Canadian educational system and its undermining of traditional family values.

On June 13th, Shannon Boschy Douglas, an Ottawa father and vocal critic of the sexualization of children in education, shared his concerns during an interview with the RAIR Foundation. The setting was a scenic backdrop following a protest against the Ottawa Carleton District School Board’s policies on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI).

In a study published last month, researchers looked at samples from 20 formulas made by well-known American and international brands and found that six out of 20 formulas tested positive for five types of toxic heavy metals, including lead and aluminium.

Even more alarming is that infant formula has tested positive for Cronobacter. In May 2024, the FDA sounded the alarm on the Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula, after tests revealed it was contaminated with Cronobacter, which can lead to life-threatening infections like sepsis and meningitis. US lawmakers are also working on a new bill, dubbed The Baby Food Safety Act of 2024, that would direct the FDA to set maximum allowable limits for heavy metals in baby food and infant formula.

It is a chilling thing to consider, but it is indisputably true: Every year in Canada, babies are born alive and left to die – and not a single political party is interested in speaking out for these children, or stopping this brutality.

(LifeSiteNews) — Every year, Canadian pro-life blogger Pat Maloney faithfully publishes her research on live birth late-term abortions in Canada, obtained primarily through Freedom Of Access To Information requests. Recently, she published late-term abortion numbers from 2022-2023 (excluding Quebec), reporting: “The bad news is that late-term stillbirth abortions are up from 911 in 2021/2022 to 1,059 in 2022/2023 (148 more). And the worse news is, that these horrific abortions still happen at all. That’s a net 130 more late term abortions in 2022/2023 than in 2021/222.”

Democratic lawmakers in the golden state are fast-tracking a bill that would force online marketplaces to start collecting identity data such as bank account and tax ID numbers from high-volume sellers who advertise online but transact offline, according to a report from ABC News.

If SB 1144 passes, users who sell large volumes of goods through third-party websites such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and NextDoor will be required to provide identity verification. Data could include biometrics or personal information such as bank account details, Social Security numbers or drivers licenses. The proposal has predictably raised the ire of tech lobby groups, including TechNet, “the national, bipartisan network of technology CEOs and senior executives that promotes the growth of the innovation economy,” which argues that unnecessary data collection will harm the economy.

