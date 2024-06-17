One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In decades-long first, the NDAA bill passed today would automatically register all males age 18-26....

The House of Representatives on Friday approved its version of the annual defense policy bill, effectively clearing the $883.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to move forward in a 217-199 vote which largely fell along party lines. Only three Republicans opposed it. A number of 'controversial' amendments are part of it, setting up a further fight with Democrats as it moves forward, including a measure empowering the National Guard to crack down on the southern border. But among the most interesting aspects to the bill for Fiscal Year 2025 is an amendment to the NDAA which automatically registers all draft-age male U.S. residents with the Selective Service System.

The Western-dominated event in Switzerland is “pure surrealism,” Dmitry Medvedev has said

The Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace conference’ has turned out to be an erratic and dysfunctional event whose participants have no clue what they are doing there, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said. The June 15-16 conference at the Burgenstock Hotel near Lake Lucerne has focused on three points of Vladimir Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’, including prisoner exchanges, nuclear and food security. The plan calls for Russia to withdraw from all territories claimed by Kiev, but it has been dismissed by Moscow as divorced from reality.

Moscow’s involvement in talks is essential to ending the conflict, the kingdom’s foreign minister has said

Russia’s participation is critical to any credible negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said. Speaking at the international Ukraine ‘peace conference’ in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Prince Faisal reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to “supporting all efforts at reaching an end” to the fighting between Moscow and Kiev and “achieving sustainable and just peace and security.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda has suggested that different ethnic groups should revolt against Moscow’s rule

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called for a “process of decolonization” of Russia, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He implied that ethnic minorities should break away from Moscow’s rule and form their own states. Russia is one of the most diverse countries in the world with over 190 ethnic groups that speak more than 270 languages and dialects, according to the government. Speaking at the so-called “Peace for Ukraine” conference in Switzerland on Sunday, Duda described Russia as a “prison of nations.” The country is “home to almost 200 ethnic groups,” which “became the residents of Russia as a result of methods used in Ukraine today,” the Polish leader claimed.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed that there are legal grounds for seizing income from frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine and it is not a "theft."

"There is no sense at all in which it's theft … So there's no legal issue here. And our allies, our partners, the G7 will provide Ukraine a $50 billion loan, which will be repaid over time from these proceeds," Yellen said in an interview with the ABC News broadcaster on Sunday. Yellen is also convinced that there is a "battle of wills" between the West and Russia regarding these funds. According to her, Russia believes that the Western coalition "will crumble in the sense we won't go on providing Ukraine with the resources that they need to fight this war."

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will not allow the restoration of a mechanism for imposing restrictions against North Korea in the UN Security Council, similar to the group of experts of the sanctions committee, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

On March 28, Russia blocked a US draft resolution in the UN Security Council to extend for one year the work of the UNSC's Committee 1718 on sanctions against North Korea. Its mandate expired on April 30. On May 1, 50 UN members, including the US, Japan, and South Korea, said in a joint statement they were considering alternatives to ensure continued "objective and independent" monitoring of sanctions on North Korea after the expert panel's dissolution.

That's more than enough boom to support a large scale offensive...

North Korea has recently sent containers to Russia that could hold as many as 4.8 million artillery shells, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said in an interview with Bloomberg published on June 14th. Seoul spotted at least 10,000 containers being shipped from North Korea to Russia, according to Won-sik. Pyongyang has also sent dozens of ballistic missiles that Moscow troops have launched against Ukraine. To put this in perspective, the US has sent only 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine (most of them maintained since the 1980s in a reserve stockpile meant for Israel) and is straining to meet a manufacturing quota of 100,000 shells per month by 2025. The disparity between the production of armaments between NATO and Russia (and its allies) has proven to be immense. From artillery to armor to ammunition, NATO simply cannot keep up.

The Russian trial of detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich will start on June 26 and will be held behind closed doors, Russian state-run news agencies TASS and RIA reported on Monday, citing a Russian court.

Last week, prosecutors said the Gershkovich case would be heard by a court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where the reporter was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of espionage. He denies the charges.

FSIN employees in Rostov were taken hostage by those accused of participating in ISIS , - Baza russian Telegram channel. According to Baza, FSIN employees were taken hostage by six men: three of them were convicted in December 2023 for participating in ISIS and preparing a terrorist attack. 112 publishes a video from the pre-trial detention center. According to the TG channel, the hostages are the head of one of the departments and an inspector.

The Chinese president is reportedly wary of a clash with Washington, as it would ruin his plans for the nation’s “great rejuvenation”

Xi Jinping has said that the US tried to provoke the Chinese military into attacking Taiwan but that Beijing did not take the bait, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources. According to people allegedly familiar with the matter, Xi made the remarks during a private meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in April 2023. The Chinese president also reportedly relayed concerns about Washington’s alleged attempts to trick Beijing into invading the self-governed island to his officials.

"the great rejuvenating cause of its people"...

Taiwan's recently installed new President William Lai Ching-te issued a blistering critique of China in a speech on Sunday while calling on Taiwan's people to resolutely determine their own fate. He addressed cadets and officers at the Whampoa Military Academy in Kaohsiung, located in the self-ruled island's south. Lai, who has repeatedly been denounced as an extremist by Beijing since entering office last month, warned his armed forces that China holds as its top priority the "annexation" and "elimination" of Taiwan.

Germany wants to add over 20,000 new troops by 2030...

The war in Ukraine has Europe on edge, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is proposing a new model of military service. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talks to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius prior to the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) He wants compulsory screening of potential recruits to strengthen the army in a context of heightened risk.

The White House is again defending Joe Biden from the appearance of dementia on the world stage after videos were posted late Saturday night showing Biden freezing up at a Hollywood fundraiser and then being led offstage by Barack Obama.

The video is the third one this week that appears to show Biden either frozen or wandering. Video posted by Chris Gardner with the Hollywood Reporter that went viral shows Biden briefly applauding the audience and then standing frozen until Obama grabs him by the wrist and leads him offstage with a guiding hand on his back, “That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute conversation with Jimmy Kimmel.”

The former US president has accused his rival of enabling potential attackers to flood across the nation’s southern border

US President Joe Biden has aided and abetted potential attacks on Americans by implementing policies that have enabled terrorists to easily enter the country across its porous borders, Republican challenger Donald Trump has argued. “In addition to all of his other well documented offenses, crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism,” the former president said in a campaign speech on Friday night in Palm Beach, Florida. He noted that since Biden took office in January 2021, the number of potential migrants encountered by US border patrol agents has surged.

At the same time the Biden Administration managed to lose important US airbases paid for by US taxpayers in Niger, the former US ally was negotiating refined uranium deal with the Iranian regime.

Niger cemented an alliance with Iran with a secret yellowcake uranium deal in April. This was around the same time Niger authorities decided to force US military personnel from the country. The US invested over $100 million in just one airbase in the country! It is impossible to adequately explain how dangerous Joe Biden’s anti-American regime has been to global stability.

A senior Biden adviser will travel to Israel today for meetings to avoid further escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, a White House official says.

Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the “Blue Line” between Israel and Lebanon, says the official, who did not wish to be identified. CBS News reported last week that US officials were increasingly concerned that an all-out war could break out after over eight months of skirmishes, since Hezbollah began attacking Israel in October in support of Hamas in Gaza.

Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issues statement warning Hezbollah against escalating tensions in the north. 'When we say that we will not let October 7th happen again on any one of our borders - we mean it.'

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video statement on Sunday addressing Hezbollah's increasing escalation on the northern border. "The Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon has been escalating its attacks against Israel. Since deciding to join the war that Hamas started on October 7th - Hezbollah has fired over 5,000 rockets; anti-tank missiles and explosive UAVs from Lebanon at Israeli families, homes, and communities," Hagari stated.

Hamas is "ready for a comprehensive deal which entails a ceasefire, withdrawal from the Strip, the reconstruction of what was destroyed, and a comprehensive swap deal," Haniyeh said.

Hamas is ready for a hostage deal that includes a Gaza ceasefire and a withdrawal of the IDF, the group’s Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Adha on Sunday. “Hamas and the (Palestinian) groups are ready for a comprehensive deal which entails a ceasefire, withdrawal from the Strip, the reconstruction of what was destroyed, and a comprehensive swap deal,” Haniyeh said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair again attacks the Israel Defense Forces, this time in light of the High Court of Justice’s interim order instructing the state comptroller to suspend any aspects of his probe into the failings relating to October 7 that deal with the military and Shin Bet.

“What are they trying to hide? If there was no treason, why are they so afraid for external and independent parties to check what happened?” the premier’s son writes on X. State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s investigation has been controversial ever since he announced it in December 2023.

Canada has a massive spy scandal on its hands

A "vaxxident"—a "fatal dump truck crash"—that DID make (local) news

Heart disease has been the world’s No. 1 killer for over a century, and experts predict that it will become even more prevalent in the coming decades.

A report this month from the American Heart Association (AHA) predicts that at least six in 10 U.S. adults could experience cardiovascular disease within the next 30 years. The rate of hypertension (high blood pressure) — which is one of the key risk factors for heart disease — is expected to increase from 51.2% in 2020 to 61.0% in 2050.

In 2015 a two day simulation game was held dubbed by some as the “hunger games” 65 people played out a food crisis simulation set in the years 2020 to 2030.

Do you recall a pandemic simulation held in 2019 called Event 201 that served as a dress rehearsal for the response to the covid “pandemic” in 2020? Well, it seems such simulations have been used for the war on food as well. As pointed out by Tracey Thurman, the food crisis simulation, officially called the Food Reaction Game, reveals their strategy for the war on food.

In late May, Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mathew Weaver issued a curtailment order requiring 6,400 junior groundwater rights holders who pump off the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer to shut off their spigots.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statement following the order on May 30, “Water curtailment is never desired, but the director must follow Idaho law and the Constitution in issuing this order.” Brian Murdock, an East Idaho farmer, said the water curtailment affects 500,000 acres, which equates to roughly 781 square miles of farmland. “Well, as you said, the state of Idaho and the Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued this curtailment of 500,000 acres. And to help put that in perspective, that’s basically 781 square miles of farm ground that is being taken out of production,” Murdock told the hosts of Fox News.

We don’t get to choose which of our genes we pass on. Every conception is a roll of the dice. But that could be about to change with emerging technology called “preimplantation genetic testing for polygenic disorders.”

A technology that allows parents who can afford the cost of the procedure to select which embryos should be allowed to survive based on their desired traits. In humans, selective breeding is called eugenics. Could this new eugenics movement eventually result in a new breed of elitist humans that are sufficiently genetically distinct from the rest that the two populations are no longer genetically similar enough to interbreed?

Satanic billionaires are publishing their plans for humanity, right out in the open.

A new report from the Earth Journalism Network (EJN) sheds light on a vast global grooming program that targets mainstream media journalists, activist organizations and “independent” journalist to parrot climate doom propaganda. This initiative, funded by green billionaires, heavily emphasizes the promotion of Net Zero carbon agendas put forth by the United Nations (UN) and other globalists. The report unveils a concerning trend where journalists are financially incentivized to 'balance' their climate change reporting, and acquiesce to climate change narratives.

A new study has found that AI systems known as large language models (LLMs) can exhibit “Machiavellianism,” or intentional and amoral manipulativeness, which can then lead to deceptive behavior.

The study authored by German AI ethicist Thilo Hagendorff of the University of Stuttgart, and published in PNAS, notes that OpenAI’s GPT-4 demonstrated deceptive behavior in 99.2% of simple test scenarios. Hagendorff qualified various “maladaptive” traits in 10 different LLMs, most of which are within the GPT family, according to Futurism. In another study published in Patterns found that Meta’s LLM had no problem lying to get ahead of its human competitors.

Nakasone's appointment to OpenAI's board, along with his role on a new safety and security committee, has heightened Musk's anxieties.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has voiced concerns about the potential for OpenAI to access his phone following the appointment of former US Cyber Command chief Paul Nakasone to the company's board of directors. Musk's apprehension, expressed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), comes amidst his escalating criticism of OpenAI, the company he co-founded but later parted ways with. He has been particularly vocal about Apple's integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into iPhones, even threatening to ban iPhones from his companies over security concerns.

Summer technically starts next week and will show the US what it’s capable of in a world warming due to fossil fuel pollution and without El Niño.

Prolonged, record-breaking heat is on the way for an area of the country that has largely avoided it so far, wildfire risks are rising in parts of the West and bathtub-warm water could fuel the first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season. Heat arrived in the eastern half of the country Friday, but it’s just an appetizer of what’s to come. An expansive and exceptionally strong heat dome builds Sunday over the East and expands to reach the Midwest and Great Lakes over the following days, ushering in the regions’ first significant heat wave of the year.

A massive wildfire just outside Los Angeles, California, has spread to 12,265 acres and was only two percent contained on Sunday afternoon.

The Post Fire is moving towards Hungry Valley Park, where California State Park Services have evacuated approximately 1,200 people. Evacuation warnings have also been issued south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, which includes Paradise Ranch Estate.

Researchers have discovered an ancient military base that may corroborate a Bible story about God's angels fending off an attack on Jerusalem.

The tale says that around 2,700 years ago, the Lord sent a messenger angel to fight an army of Assyrian soldiers who came to conquer the Holy Land. The Angel of the Lord is then said to have descended on the invading military and killed 185,000 soldiers in a single night. There has not been any archaeological evidence that the supernatural event - or even the battle - actually happened.

The Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) is a treatment in widespread use but its efficacy in preventing cancer is medically unproven, while unintended, adverse reactions are blighting and even ending the lives of girls and young women across the world. However, pharmaceutical manufacturers and many health authorities are refusing to acknowledge there is a problem and the medical community is continuing to offer the vaccine. Sacrificial Virgins - so named because the vaccine is often given to girls before they become sexually active - exposes increasing evidence of serious neurological damage following the HPV injections. It calls for the vaccine to be withdrawn in the hope that this will help to halt another global tragedy.

