The U.S. House of Representatives, in a bipartisan vote, adopted a resolution condemning Kamala Harris‘s handling of the border crisis as Joe Biden‘s border czar. A total of six Democrats—all in vulnerable seats—joined their Republican colleagues in supporting the resolution, sponsored by Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“Whereas, on March 24, 2021, President Biden asked Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as the administration’s border czar in charge of: working to address the ‘root causes’ of illegal immigration into the United States,” the resolution reads, continuing: “President Biden’s and Border Czar Harris’s far left Democrat open border policies are to blame for this historic crisis, and in August 2022, Biden and his administration decided to make the border crisis significantly worse by formally ending former President Trump’s successful Remain in Mexico program.”

GovTrack, a group famed for its thorough documentation of US congressional voting habits has purged a 2019 report that recognized Vice President Kamala Harris as the “most liberal” senator of that year.

However, this comes as a surprise as the site, which categorizes itself as a beacon of governmental “transparency,” did in fact give Harris the label in 2019. It put her above even Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during that period, a talking point favored by Republicans and one that President Donald Trump has recently used as a form of pejorative against Harris.

New survey data suggests a significant number of noncitizens are voting in American elections in contravention of federal law. According to Rasmussen Reports, 97 percent of noncitizens polled acknowledged having voted for a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, 79 percent of those unsure of their citizenship status said they voted for a presidential candidate in the last election.

Rasmussen Reports polled surveyed 2,466 likely U.S. voters, of whom 222 either stated they were noncitizens or did not know their citizenship status—meaning 10 percent of the sample had dubious legal voting status. The data lends credence to concerns that not only are noncitizens voting but that they make up a large enough portion of the electorate to impact federal and state races.

In 2020, covert actors manipulated the Democratic primary to ensure Joe Biden's nomination and later controlled his presidential agenda, ultimately forcing him to step down in favor of Kamala Harris.

In March 2020, all the major Democratic primary candidates abruptly, mysteriously, and in near unison withdrew from the presidential race, ceding the nomination to Joe Biden. Yet Biden had lost the first three races in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada—and only won his first victory in South Carolina. Suddenly, on the eve of the Super Tuesday mega-primaries, the candidacies of front-runner Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and others simply evaporated.

For the past six months I’ve been writing about the clear uptick in civil war rhetoric within the establishment media in the US, and we all know that the coming presidential election is the reason for it.

The bottom line is that no matter who ends up in the White House in 2025 there will be mass violence, but most of this violence will be reserved for the possibility of Donald Trump’s return. Set aside the recent attempted assassination (and how the Secret Service made it possible) for a moment and let’s consider the common leftist response to it – Around 30% of Democrats believe the attack was “staged” (virtually impossible given the circumstances and evidence). The rest are enraged that the shooter missed. No event has exposed the political left for what they truly are more than the near-murder of Donald Trump. We are dealing with bloodthirsty mental deficients that will do anything to win.

President Joe Biden appeared before Americans Wednesday night to elaborate on the decision announced last week that he would not be seeking reelection for a second term. Commenting on political and historical backdrop to Biden’s remarks, observers John Varoli and Peter Kuznick said they clearly point to a nation and a world in crisis.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said in his televised address Wednesday, explaining his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

President Vladimir Putin proposed a peace plan for Ukraine that includes an immediate ceasefire and negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russia's new regions.

He also called on Ukraine to renounce NATO ambitions, demilitarize, denazify, and adopt a neutral, non-nuclear status, with sanctions against Russia being lifted. If Kiev is really ready for a peace plan, it should consider the initiative proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Thursday.

Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday that the United States intends to establish logistics hubs in Black Sea countries in order to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine and to deploy modern long-range weapons there.

Patrushev, formerly chair of Russia's Security Council, also said that Russia had thwarted plans by the US-led NATO alliance to establish a naval base in the Sea of Azov, but did not specify what period of time he was talking about.

Bucharest said that pieces of a Russian military UAV were discovered on Romanian soil

The Romanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian charge d’affaires on Thursday, after accusing Moscow of flying a military drone into its airspace. Romanian officials said earlier that pieces of a UAV were found in the eastern part of the country. The diplomat was summoned in connection to the “fragments of a drone used by the Russian Armed Forces in the attacks on the Ukrainian port infrastructure,” the Foreign Ministry said. Romanian authorities “conveyed a firm protest and condemned the repeated attacks by the Russian forces on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.”

The volunteers are all dead or wounded, while their replacements are “useless,” one unit said

Most of the forcibly recruited soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine would rather not be at the front, according to the Belgian public broadcaster. In a report broadcast on Wednesday, RTBF relied on footage and interviews from the French news agency AFP, recorded last week somewhere in eastern Ukraine, at the training grounds of the 49th Assault Battalion ‘Carpathian Sich’. “The training they receive at the mobilization center is completely useless,” said Vasilina Nakonechna, the 49th’s press officer, explaining that the unit has forced the conscripts to undergo basic training all over again.

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. presidential election dominated a NATO summit in Washington this month but, away from the public stage, the alliance's military planners have been focused on assessing the enormous cost of fixing Europe's creaking defences.

NATO leaders agreed plans last year for the biggest overhaul in three decades of its defence capabilities, amid growing fears of Russian aggression. Behind the scenes, officials have since been poring over the minimum defence requirements to achieve those plans, which were sent to national governments in recent weeks, according to one military planner, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This is the suicidal toll of your immigration policy, my dear colleagues, because you are all responsible for this madness, for this disaster.”

Paris, France—In a powerful and unapologetic address to the French conservative Senator, Stéphane Ravier of the Reconquête party delivered a blistering critique of the current immigration policies, accusing the entire legislative body of facilitating “the Great Replacement.” His speech comes at a time when illegal immigration, failed vetting, and leftist agendas are destroying France’s identity and future. Ravier did not mince words as he laid out the alarming reality: “More than 2 million foreigners have entered French territory during Macron’s rule,” he stated, a number equivalent to the entire population of Paris. According to the Immigration and Demography Observatory, between 700,000 and 900,000 illegal immigrants now live in France, a figure comparable to the population of Marseille.

‘People need to get loud about mass immigration. It is the biggest issue facing our country right now,' Canadian hockey dad Joe Anidjar told Rebel News.

The center was accused of acting as an Iranian government mouthpiece and radicalizing individuals. The operation spanned seven states and included mosques, community centers, and homes.

It is already the case in the UK. Looking at the situation in Britain's government, one can only ask: Where does it go from here? Op-ed.

Looking at England today, Paul Verlaine would rewrite: “Je suis l’Empire à la fin de la décadence”. The great Jewish historian David Abulafia writes in The Telegraph that the “survival of the United Kingdom as a beacon of freedom” is at risk. The warning of one of the leading experts on the Middle Ages should not go unnoticed. After 14 years of Conservative flop, Labour's long flop begins. Keir Starmer, the new prime minister, lost many sitting Labor MPs and potential cabinet ministers to “pro-Gaza independents”: Shockat Adam (Leicester), Adnan Hussain (Blackburn) and Iqbal Hussain Mohamed (Dewsbury). We are witnessing the emergence of an explicitly Islamic internal politics, with members elected on explicitly Islamic lists. The pro-Hamas are now the sixth largest political bloc in Parliament.

During the meeting with President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday evening, several American hostage families asked Netanyahu if he was delaying a deal.

According to two sources at the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu responded, "I am not delaying anything. An updated proposal for Hamas will be issued within two days."

Harris surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him by issuing her statement, which she also placed on X shortly after her hour-long meeting with him.

Vice President Kamala Harris may have made it more difficult to close a hostage deal, a startled senior Israeli official said after hearing the remarks she issued to the press late Thursday afternoon. “We hope that it won’t make it harder to achieve a hostage deal because it gives the appearance of day light between Israel and the United States,” the official said. Harris surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him by issuing her statement, which she also placed on X shortly after her hour-long meeting with him.

WASHINGTON — A normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is still possible before the November presidential election, an Israeli official tells reporters in a briefing, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden during their Thursday meeting.

“If the prices are acceptable to us. It could develop there even before the elections. Israel and Saudi Arabia share a common interest,” the Israeli official says, ostensibly referring to efforts to curb Iran’s influence in the region.

Bird flu has made a concerning leap from birds to dairy cattle across multiple U.S. states, marking the onset of mammal-to-mammal transmission.

This development has seen the virus spreading between cows and even jumping to other animals, including cats and a raccoon, according to a new study. "The virus is currently evolving to become better adapted to mammals," Anthony Maresso, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine who is monitoring avian influenza in Texas wastewater but did not work on the study, told Newsweek.

BREAKING: Janet Yellen announces the US is committing $667 million to the Pandemic Fund to help “prevent the next pandemic.”

‘A European Vaccination Card will enable informed vaccination, according to experts working on the EUVABECO project. Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany and Portugal will pilot the new tool from September.’

Despite decades of awareness, zoonotic diseases – those transmitted from animals to humans – continue to pose a significant threat to global health.[1] In the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, our global lack of preparedness for such outbreaks became starkly apparent. However, it also sparked a surge of innovation, leading to the rapid deployment of multidisciplinary approaches and new technologies that helped us understand, treat, and protect against the virus, ultimately bringing the crisis under control.[2] These innovations included new medicinal products, such as vaccines, as well as advanced tools like those for modelling and forecasting.

Blair has long been a proponent of using technology to create digital slaves in a system of total information awareness. In short, Big Brother.

I’ve long been sounding the alarm on the private debt crisis sweeping the Build Back Better nations.

US government debt equaled 122.3% of the nation’s GDP in 2023, a cost that will be passed on to the taxpayers. As of Q1 2024, US household debt stood at $1.77 trillion; $12.44 trillion held in mortgage debt, $1.62 trillion in autos, $1.12 trillion in credit card debt, and $543 billion in other forms. The average household debt was around $147,500 at the end of 2024. Mortgage prices are, therefore, debts have been on the rise, similar to autos, and more consumers are placing basic necessities on credit. Major banks across the US are now reporting that Americans are failing to pay off this debt.

In 2024, the median salary for the typical American home buyer has risen to $104,339 – up from $88,000 just two years prior.

Despite record-high home prices, housing demand continues to outpace supply, even with mortgage rates at their highest in over a decade. As one bright spot, housing inventory is steadily increasing, with the number of homes for sale up almost 19% in May compared to the previous year. This growth in inventory could help ease the cost of home ownership looking ahead.

AEON, Japan’s largest grocery store chain, recently became the world’s first company to use AI to track the smiles and emotional state of staff who interact with customers. It will be rolled out at all 240 Japanese locations.

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the company debuted what they call “Mr. Smile,” developed by local tech firm InstaVR. Mr. Smile can ‘accurately rate a shop assistant’s service attitude,’ the paper says. It can analyze 450 different elements including facial expressions, voice volume and tone of greetings. It also has “game” elements that incentivize staff to increase their scores by beating-out their previous scores.

AI systems could collapse into nonsense as more of the internet gets filled with content made by artificial intelligence, researchers have warned.

Recent years have seen increased excitement about text-generating systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. That excitement has led many to publish blog posts and other content created by those systems, and ever more of the internet has been produced by AI. Many of the companies producing those systems use text taken from the internet to train them, however. That may lead to a loop in which the same AI systems being used to produce that text are then being trained on it.

A noticeable drop in air quality into moderate ranges stretched across the Plains and Midwest on Thursday morning, with the worst air quality in the inland Northwest and particularly in eastern Oregon, where multiple "megafires" have burned more than 100,000 acres each.

NEW YORK – Hundreds of wildfires burning across the western U.S. and Canada are spewing dense smoke that is being carried hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away through the Plains and Midwest, all the way to the Northeast. The smoke is, at best, leading to hazy skies across wide swaths of the nation and, at worst, degrading air quality.

A Northern California wildland fire that exploded overnight into the state's largest blaze this wildfire season, destroying structures and prompting thousands of evacuations, was allegedly started by a man who pushed a burning car into a gully, authorities said Thursday.

The 48-year-old arson suspect linked to starting the Park Fire in Butte County near the city of Chico was arrested Thursday morning and jailed without bail, said Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong typhoon made landfall on China’s southeastern coast on Thursday evening after sweeping across the nearby island of Taiwan, where it caused landslides and flooding in low-lying areas and left three dead.

Typhoon Gaemi had swept up the western Pacific, intensifying seasonal rains earlier in the week in the Philippines, where the death toll climbed to 22. Offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for a second day on Thursday and people were urged to stay home and away from the coastline. Two people were killed on Wednesday before the storm made landfall around midnight, and a 78-year-old man died after his home was hit by a mudslide on Thursday afternoon, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said. Another 380 people were reported injured.

Archaeologists have discovered a long lost altar at the location where Jesus was said to be buried and then resurrected.

The discovery was made after construction workers turned around a giant stone slab covered in graffiti that was leaning up against the wall of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The stone, eight feet long and five feet wide, was decorated with ribbon ornaments, a Roman practice during Medieval times, leading researchers to determine it was the altar consecrated in 1149. It was long believed that the altar had been destroyed in the fire of 1808

