The committee is "concerned" that each official is "one of several White House staffers who have taken it upon themselves to run the country while the President cannot."

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed three top White House aides on Wednesday, and has demanded that they sit for depositions concerning President Joe Biden's health - and who's actually running the country. As Axios reports, Oversight chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed First Lady Jill Biden's top aide Anthony Bernal, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and senior adviser Ashley Williams, who the outlet described as "low-profile but very influential" inside the White House.

'If this proportion holds true nationwide, the integrity of the 2024 election is in jeopardy...'

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed in a survey conducted by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project that 10% of illegal aliens and non-citizens who were asked by the group stated that they were registered to vote in the 2024 election. “My fellow Americans, today we are calling on all of you to declare independence from foreigners deciding our elections. The evidence you are about to see relates to illegal aliens being registered to vote. This is a problem national in scale. The United States of America is for Americans, and our elections only should be decided by them,” Mike Howell, the Oversight Project’s executive director, said in a July 4, 2024, video.

Approximately 85,000 children who crossed the U.S. border as unaccompanied minors are missing after being placed with sponsors.

Government whistleblowers shared this information with a Senate panel on Tuesday. They said that children are often placed with individuals who are not their relatives and provided evidence of abuse and trafficking. Tara Lee Rodas, a whistleblower with a 20-year federal career, described her experiences at the Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site, where she served as Deputy to the Director of the Federal Case Management Team.

Diplomat: "People are coming to the NATO summit to witness whether Biden is or is no longer in charge."

The White House is likely asking: Et tu, Zelensky?... after the Ukrainian leader has belatedly voiced concerns over Biden's health in the wake of his disastrous presidential debate with Trump. While in Washington D.C. for the big NATO summit, which is heavily focused on the war in Ukraine, Axios writes that "President Volodymyr Zelensky is among the leaders who watched the presidential debate and is concerned about the situation, according to a Ukrainian source."

A hostile military alliance, now including even Sweden and Finland, is at the very borders of Russia. Chris Wright asks how Russian leaders are supposed to react to this as the NATO summit kicked off in Washington.

The world is at its most dangerous moment since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Back then, however, the fear of total destruction consumed the public; today, few people seem even to be aware of this possibility. It is easily imaginable that nuclear war could break out between Russia (and perhaps China) and the West, yet politicians continue to escalate tensions, place hundreds of thousands of troops at “high readiness,” and attack military targets inside Russia, even while ordinary citizens blithely go on with their lives. The situation is without parallel in history.

The EU should play a leading role in organizing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, the Hungarian prime minister has said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told EU officials that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping foresee peace talks between Russia and Ukraine before the end of 2024, according to documents seen by Spanish newspaper El Pais. Orban made his claim in a diplomatic cable sent to European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of EU member states, El Pais reported on Wednesday. According to the newspaper, Orban was asked by several EU leaders to explain his recent meetings with Putin, Xi, and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

The US-led bloc has promised to leave an open door for potential new members in Europe

NATO has reaffirmed its open-door policy, saying on Wednesday that it will continue to welcome countries’ aspirations to join the US-led military bloc. NATO leaders outlined their policies during a summit in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the bloc. “The Western Balkans and the Black Sea regions are of strategic importance for the alliance,” NATO members said in their final declaration. They vowed to help the countries of the region “counter malign influence, including disinformation, hybrid, and cyber threats, posed by both state and non-state actors.”

One of the missile systems slated for deployment to Europe does not exist yet

The US will station long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 onwards, the governments of both countries have announced. These weapons, including the SM-6 and Tomahawk systems, were banned on the continent until Washington tore up a landmark Cold War-era treaty in 2019. According to a joint statement published by the White House, the US will “begin episodic deployments of the long-range fires capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany in 2026, as part of planning for enduring stationing of these capabilities in the future.”

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Poland needs to prepare its soldiers for all-out conflict, its armed forces chief of staff said on Wednesday, as the country boosts the number of troops on its border with Russia and Belarus.

Poland's relations with Russia and its ally Belarus have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, starting a war that is still being fought. "Today, we need to prepare our forces for full-scale conflict, not an asymmetric-type conflict," army chief of staff General Wieslaw Kukula told a press conference. "This forces us to find a good balance between the border mission and maintaining the intensity of training in the army," he said.

London is committed to increasing its outlay on defense to 2.5% of GDP, Keir Starmer has said

The UK is set to boost its military and plans to gradually increase defense spending to 2.5% of its GDP, new Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday as he departed for a NATO summit in Washington. Starmer has pledged to publish a roadmap for defense expenditure following calls from both the UK military and NATO states to clarify his policy, his office has said. “I am committed to that 2.5% [of gross domestic product] within our fiscal rules, but that strategic review needs to come first,” he told Reuters ahead of the NATO summit. His predecessor Rishi Sunak had promised earlier this year that London would reach this target by 2030.

The most spectacular achievement from Modi’s trip to Russia wasn’t whatever they formally agreed to, but him and Putin informally agreeing to redouble their joint efforts to accelerate tri-multipolarity processes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just completed his first trip to Russia in half a decade and put an end to the several-year-long hiatus in annual meetings between their leaders. The outcome was nine agreements on a wide range of subjects along with a detailed joint statement for guiding their special and privileged strategic partnership to 2030. There were no landmark deals, but nor should any have been expected, since the meeting was only planned recently for the reasons that’ll now be explained.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A majority of the French have described pacts made by the centrists and the left pre-election to stop the right-wing National Rally from sweeping into power as fraud, an Elabe poll out Wednesday showed.

President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble coalition and the New Popular Front said ahead of last Sunday's runoff they would put up a united front against Marine Le Pen's National Rally after it pulled far ahead of its rivals in the first round of voting. They withdrew hundreds of candidate to put strongest ones forward, allowing the left to come first in the second round.

PBO report reveals Trudeau’s new Online Harms bureaucracy would consist of a 330-person enforcement team.

A damning report released today by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new “Online Harms Act,” Bill C-63, will cost Canadian taxpayers over $200 million over the next five years. The bill, if passed, aims to establish a 330-person bureaucracy to regulate social media platforms, including punishing individuals for statements made before the bill’s implementation that are deemed illegal. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who requested the PBO’s investigation, wrote about the report in her substack.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies questions why almost all KFC restaurants in Ontario are moving to an all-Halal menu.

Anti-Israel protestors have infected many levels of American society since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Pro-Hamas agitators have disrupted college campuses across the county, beaten up Jews in California, taken over subways in New York, and ordered that any Jews present to “identify themselves,“ indoctrinated school children, and so much more. The MSM continues to push the narrative that these are just ‘peaceful protestors’ expressing their beliefs. But it is clear to anyone watching that there are nefarious actors in the shadows organizing, funding, and pushing these disruptive and dangerous demonstrations.

Reza Pahlavi's plenary address at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, DC on July 10, 2024.

The "interim governance" plan, the op-ed says, would see neither Israel nor Hamas control Gaza, but a "core group of 2,500 supporters of the Palestinian Authority" backed by moderate Arab allies.

A senior US official told the Washington Post in a Wednesday op-ed that a framework has reportedly been agreed upon for a ceasefire-hostage release deal in Gaza. The opinion piece reports that it would lead to the release of some hostages and that the parties involved are in the negotiating phases of implementing such a deal. Other senior officials warned that although the framework for the deal exists, a final agreement "is not imminent" and that working on the details is complex and expected to take time. US officials say the agreement sees the resolution in three stages.

Talks resumed last weekend after Hamas dropped its immediate ceasefire demand, but it has attempted to reinsert it in other ways into the framework agreement.

If a Gaza ceasefire deal is reached the entire Middle East “Axis of Resistance” would stop its attacks on Israel, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address on Wednesday as CIA Director William Burns held talks in Doha to reach such an agreement. “If there is a ceasefire in Gaza then our front will also cease fire without discussion, irrespective of any other agreement or mechanisms or negotiations,” Nasrallah said on Wednesday.

Hezbollah has lost 3 division, 12 brigade-level commanders and 450 fighters in the war so far

A hostage deal and truce agreement with Hamas in Gaza would not bind Israel Defense Forces’ hands in the ongoing war against Hezbollah, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Sunday. Standing on Israel’s highest peak on Mount Hermon, Gallant told troops of the 188th Armored Brigade stationed in the region: “These are critical days in terms of exercising our power against an enemy that only responds to force.” His comments came against the backdrop of re-energized negotiations regarding a truce between Hamas and Israel, where officials have expressed optimism about the talks for the first time in months.

With Congress only in session for 4 more weeks before presidential vote, there’s not enough time left for Senate to ratify agreement, which first requires still-elusive Gaza truce

The window for US President Joe Biden’s administration to broker a long-sought normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia before the November presidential election has closed, a Democratic lawmaker and a senior Republican Senate aide told The Times of Israel on Wednesday. The normalization deal on its own was always an uphill battle, given that Saudi Arabia is demanding that Israel agree to establish a pathway to a future Palestinian state — a framework Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected.

This new Cold War atmosphere that we live right now has been particularly rough on Georgia.

As the eastern European country tries to forge its non-Globalist path, Tbilisi finds itself disputed by major world powers who all want to exert influence over it. After the months-long battle for the implementation of the ‘Foreign Agents Law’, the path ahead seems filled with difficulties as pressure intensifies from all sides. To begin with, Georgia’s hopes of joining the European Union have been ‘put on ice’, mere months after the South Caucasus country was granted candidate status.

Sudan is one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

Back in March, humanitarian organizations sounded the alarm over the crisis in Sudan. Speaking at a briefing to the security council on the humanitarian situation in Sudan, Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) warned of a “fast-reaching and fast-deteriorating situation of food insecurity” in Sudan following 11 months of conflict. “It is truly the stuff of nightmares,” said Wosronu. “In Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan — which are home to 90% of people facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity — there has been no respite from the fierce fighting for 340 days.”

There is an unsubstantiated claim that non-mRNA covid-19 vaccines are relatively “safe and effective.” However, incidents of sudden deaths among young healthy people vaccinated with China’s covid vaccines suggest otherwise.

As well as the examples Dr. Mathew Maavak describes below, Mark Crispin Miller, a professor of media, culture and communications at New York University, continues to document every week those who “died suddenly” worldwide including people in China and Russia.

Tracy Polewczuk, a Canadian woman who suffers from spina bifida, told CTV that she doesn’t want to die but that it ‘feels like we are being pushed towards the MAiD [assisted suicide] program instead of being given the help to live.’

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 19, I interviewed Roger Foley – a Canadian with disabilities – on my LifeSiteNews podcast on his ugly experience with Canada’s euthanasia regime. Time and again, he told me, he has been proactively offered euthanasia, even after he confessed to feeling suicidal ideation. At his most vulnerable, he was not offered the help he has been asking for – and is fighting for in court – but rather, a lethal injection.

Pinging US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg... Hello.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has prioritized combating systemic racism as the center point of his role in overseeing the federal transportation system, should really get back to basics and ensure taxpayers the aviation industry is safe once again following a series of mid-air mishaps with commercial jets this year. The latest incident occurred early Wednesday morning when an American Airlines 737-800 aborted takeoff at Tampa International Airport due to a tire failure. Captain Steven Markovich posted footage of the incident online

An Arizona jury voted to acquit Kelly 7-1 in April

An Arizona judge on Tuesday dismissed the case against rancher George Alan Kelly, who was charged with murder after being accused of shooting a Mexican national on his border property. Kelly, 75, was accused of killing Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, on his 170-acre cattle ranch near Keno Springs outside Nogales, Arizona, on Jan. 30, 2023. Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink said the State "has decided not to retry this case following mistrial because another jury would not convict the defendant based upon the same evidence.""At best, another hung jury would result. More likely, another jury would acquit," Fink wrote.

We continue to get numbers that indicate that the U.S. economy is steamrolling in the wrong direction as we approach the most chaotic election season in our history.

Needless to say, the performance of the economy is going to play a major role in the outcome of the election, because millions upon millions of Americans are really suffering right now. Homelessness has been growing at the fastest pace ever recorded, hunger and poverty are exploding, and we are in the midst of a cost of living crisis that doesn’t seem to have any end in sight. Unfortunately, there are signs that things will soon get even worse. For example, we experienced a “historic surge” of corporate bankruptcies during the first half of this year that was worse than anything we have witnessed since the first half of 2010…

“The biggest mistake I see is people waiting for A Big Sign that’ll tell them that things have gone too far. One Big Thing that police or lawmakers or the president/leaders will do that will cross the line. It’ll never come because they won’t cross it. They’ll move the line. That line you think you stand behind is shifting everyday with little actions, bills, legislations… That line will stop moving one day, & it’ll be too late… Every day, your sensitivity is being eroded by these willful atrocities. The envelope for what you’ll accept is being pushed. One day, all of these things will be your new normal.”—Nigerian writer Suyi Davies Okungbowa

The U.S. government is working to re-shape the country in the image of a totalitarian state. This has remained true over the past 50-plus years no matter which political party held office. This will remain true no matter who wins the 2024 presidential election.

A file containing about 10 billion individual passwords was posted on an online hacking forum in what could be the largest such compilation of leaked passwords ever. The file was posted on July 4, and contains passwords compromised in both recent and old data breaches all over the world.

So many passwords available to hackers increases the likelihood of credential stuffing attacks, where one compromised password used for a user’s account can be reused by a hacker to break into another account. The list’s discovery is a reminder to use unique, strong passwords for each account in a person’s name. Not all the passwords in the compilation appeared to be new — in other words, they have been leaked previously — but the way they were presented, in a single, searchable file, increases the chance of “credential stuffing.” The practice allows a bad actor to take a user’s known password and try to reuse it to break into other accounts in their name.

At least 12 people have been killed and millions were left without power in the United States after Category 1 Hurricane “Beryl” made landfall near Matagorda in Texas on July 8, 2024. This brought the total death toll caused by the system to 28, as of July 10.

Beryl formed on June 29 as the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and soon became the first hurricane and first major hurricane of the season. It was an unusually strong hurricane for the time of year that broke many meteorological records and caused widespread destruction across its path.

An 1890 New York Times article has been unearthed which describes the stunning archaeological discovery of “a race of Indian giants.”

