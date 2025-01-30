One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A Bombardier plane with 64 people on board has crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision with a US Army Black Hawk

A regional passenger plane collided midair with a US military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Wednesday night, prompting the suspension of all flights from the airport and a large-scale emergency response. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, flying in from Kansas, was approaching Reagan National when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter around 9pm local time. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the civilian aircraft, according to American Airlines. The US Army helicopter had a crew of three and was not carrying any VIPs, a US defense official told CNN. The number of fatalities remains unclear, as emergency personnel from multiple agencies continue the search for possible survivors.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A local congressman isn't satisfied with the White House's answers about the mysterious drones seen across New Jersey skies late last year.

Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said most of the drones were "authorized to be flown by the [Federal Aviation Administration] for research and various other reasons," and many additional sightings were simply hobbyists. Officials did not disclose exactly what kind of research the drones might have been used for, however. New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, said that just adds another level of confusion.

President Donald J. Trump announced he is signing an executive order directing the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to open a 30,000-bed detention facility on the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold illegal immigrants deemed a danger to the American public.

According to Trump, the facility will house violent and dangerous illegal immigrants as they await deportation to secure countries where they will remain. “Today I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay—most people don’t even know about it,” Trump said while speaking at the White House bill signing of the Laken Riley Act.

Far-left Al Jazeera journalist Julia Galiano unwittingly admits that no country can adequately deal with the negative consequences of mass immigration while defending Mexico’s resistance to accepting illegal immigrants being mass deported by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Galiano—who reports from Cuba under its authoritarian and anti-American communist regime—contends Mexico is unable to cope with the economic and societal impact the sudden influx of deportees will have. “Mexico cannot cope—I’m not sure any country can—but Mexico can’t cope with, like, a sudden influx of millions of people. I mean, as much as [Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum] wants to ’embrace’ them—to use her word—when they come back and make them feel welcome,” Galiano said on The Take, a daily news podcast hosted by Al Jazeera. “It all sounds very nice when you’re listening to it. But the reality of that is just completely unsustainable.”

The 47th president of the US has signed 38 directives after less than two weeks in office

US President Donald Trump has issued a record number of executive orders within his first nine days in office, marking a historic pace in modern presidential history, according to a report by Axios on Wednesday. Analysis by the outlet shows that since being sworn in as the 47th US president on January 20, Trump has signed 38 orders – more than any of his predecessors at this early stage of their presidencies. According to the report, the scale and speed of Trump’s executive decrees rival only those of the 46th US President Joe Biden and 33rd US President Harry Truman, both of whom had issued 40 executive orders in their first 100 days in office.

The media reported that President Trump rescinded his federal spending freeze on Wednesday.

However, the White House clarified that Trump did not rescind the federal funding freeze. “It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction.” “The President’s EO’s on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented,” Karoline Leavitt added.

President Trump has a straightforward message to federal employees who refuse to show up for in-person work: “You’re fired.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, Trump offered buyouts to millions of federal workers if they resign by February 6. The workers who accept Trump’s offer will receive pay and benefits through September 30. DOGE leader and X owner Elon Musk has pointed out this is a fair and generous deal, especially compared to what happens when private sector workers get canned. It’s important to note that Trump’s offer does not include postal workers, military personnel, immigration officials, or people in national security roles.

"If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, "green" energy, and fake climate change. Inflation would never have been a problem..."

Update (1620ET): Quite frankly we are surprised it took this long for President Trump to respond to The Fed's inaction today. In a statement on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: "Because Jay Powell and the Fed failed to stop the problem they created with Inflation, I will do it by unleashing American Energy production, slashing Regulation, rebalancing International Trade, and reigniting American Manufacturing......but I will do much more than stopping Inflation, I will make our Country financially, and otherwise, powerful again! The Fed has done a terrible job on Bank Regulation…

With the threat of a Feb. 1 tariff imposition looming, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Commerce Department says Canada could avoid tariffs in the short term if the government addresses border concerns – and those sentiments are being echoed by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey.

Detailing a broader tariff plan with a potential second round of tariffs in the spring, Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that the first phase is tied to the border and could be avoided, if Canada addresses illegal migration and fentanyl at the border. “It is not a tariff, per se. It is an action of domestic policy. Shut your border and stop allowing fentanyl into our country, killing our people,” Lutnick said at his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate. “So, this is a separate tariff to create action from Mexico and action from Canada. And as far as I know, they are acting swiftly, and if they execute it, there will be no tariff.”

Plotting to assassinate the Russian president is a direct path to nuclear war, Vyacheslav Volodin has said

The claim by American journalist Tucker Carlson that the previous US administration of President Joe Biden wanted to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be thoroughly investigated, Russia's most senior MP, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said. During an interview on Monday, Carlson claimed former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “was pushing so hard for a real war [between Washington and Moscow], trying to kill Putin, for example.” He did not provide details of the alleged plot, but insisted that “the Biden administration did [it], they tried to kill Putin.”

Ukraine risks becoming ‘Trump’s Vietnam’, should Trump fail to make a ‘clean break’, and allow himself to be sucked deeper into the Ukraine war...

Trump’s rhetoric about Russia having lost 1 million men in the Ukraine conflict is not just nonsense (the real number not even reaching 100,000), but his resort to it underlines that the usual meme of Trump being just woefully misinformed is looking less and less plausible. After touting the 1 million Russian deaths, Trump then suggests that Putin is destroying Russia by not making a deal. Adding (seemingly as an aside), that Putin may have already made up his mind ‘not to make a deal’.

"Ukraine is losing this war right now. We must be aware of this..."

Markus Reisner, colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces and Head of the Theresianum Military Academy’s Officer Basic Training Institute, answers questions from ZDF viewers several times a week regarding the war in Ukraine, writes Mandiner, and this past Saturday, he responded to viewers asking about the impact of Donald Trump’s inauguration on the war. “Not once did the word ‘Ukraine’ or ‘Europe’ appear. This is a clear indication of the direction things could take,” Resner said, adding that it appears “the U.S. will no longer support Ukraine with the same intensity as before.”

Europeans should send funds for at least several months while Washington reviews its assistance programs, lawmakers have said

Ukrainian members of parliament have appealed to non-US donors to step in and fund local media outlets and NGOs following Washington’s suspension of most foreign assistance programs. Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day review of aid schemes, halting cash flows. Many affected programs were run by USAID, Washington’s soft power agency that distributes billions of dollars of assistance each year for projects that promote the US interests around the world, under the premise of humanitarian development. It spent over $60 billion in 2023 alone.

A region which once ruled the world has now become a geopolitical black hole

There are two major fears for Western European elites when dealing with the new American administration. Surprisingly, the most serious challenge isn’t the potential decision by the Trump administration to pursue a military confrontation with Russia through Ukraine while cutting financial spending. The root of their anxiety lies elsewhere. It is naïve to believe that the inauguration of a new American president signifies a revolutionary shift in Washington’s domestic or foreign policies. Most of the loudly proclaimed goals will either prove unattainable or be spun as victories despite their failures. Nevertheless, even the stated objectives of President Donald Trump’s team are enough to provoke strong emotions in Western Europe, the region most humiliatingly dependent on America and, at the same time, the most parasitic actor in contemporary global politics.

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's sovereignty is an "essential issue" for the EU, the European Council President said in an interview on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to express interest in claiming Greenland for the United States.

The Arctic island is a semi-autonomous Danish territory. "The territoriality of Denmark, the sovereignty of Denmark, the stability of its borders is obviously an essential issue," European Council President Antonio Costa told Euronews. The comments echo those of EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas who said the bloc was "not negotiating" on Greenland.

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's opposition conservatives won parliamentary approval on Wednesday for a proposal to drastically restrict migration with the help of votes from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), breaking a taboo on cooperation with the far-right.

The proposal is non-binding but the role of the AfD in passing them is symbolically important in Germany, which faces a national election on Feb. 23 in which the far-right party is tipped to emerge as the second largest after the conservatives.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has once again shown its true colors—protecting its reckless immigration policies at any cost, even if it means erasing one of its own. The brutal murder of a 24-year-old CDU politician by an asylum seeker from Guinea should have been a wake-up call, but instead, the party chose silence. Even worse, they quietly erased the young victim from their website as if he had never existed.

The Gruesome Details They Don’t Want You to Know. On January 14, 2025, CDU junior politician Christoph Rosenschon was found dead in his apartment in Beelitz-Heilstätten, Brandenburg. His throat had been slashed, and his body bore multiple stab wounds. A fire broke out in his apartment, clearly an attempt to destroy evidence. The prime suspect? A 23-year-old Guinean asylum seeker, Mahmadou-Alpha Barry, who had been allowed to remain in Germany despite having no legal obligation to stay.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Theft and violence against retail workers in Britain soared to record levels last year and are "out of control", driven partly by criminal gangs, according to a report published on Thursday.

Industry body the British Retail Consortium's annual crime survey found more than 20 million incidents of theft were committed in the year to Aug. 31, 2024, which equates to 55,000 a day, costing retailers a total 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). There were 16 million incidents in the previous year. The BRC said many more incidents in the latest period were linked to organised crime, with gangs systematically targeting stores across the country.

An Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner was shot dead in Sweden late on Wednesday, just hours before he was due to receive a court verdict following a trial over burning the Koran, a court document showed on Thursday.

Salwan Momika, 38, was shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, public broadcaster SVT reported, citing unnamed police sources. Momika had burned copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, in public demonstrations in 2023 against Islam.

This comes as part of the release that will include Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehoud as well as five Thai nationals.

Agam Berger was released from Hamas captivity in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip and transferred to the Red Cross, the military said on Thursday, adding that the vehicle was making its way to IDF troops and Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip. This comes as part of the release that will include Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehoud as well as five Thai nationals.

After 70 Palestinian murder convicts were released from Israeli prisons last week, Qatar and Turkey have agreed to receive them into their countries.

While Egypt agreed to temporarily receive these freed prisoners, two anonymous officials told the Times of Israel that Qatar and Turkey are expected to permanently host them. “Turkey has agreed to take in around 15 of those Palestinians and Qatar is expected to take in the remainder,” the report said, “though talks are ongoing and an additional country may be asked to host some of the prisoners deported later on in the deal, according to a regional official and an Arab diplomat familiar with the matter.”

The nonprofit Israel Democracy Guard has sued for the full details of the deal with Hamas to be made available to the public.

The nonprofit Israel Democracy Guard has filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding that the Prime Minister disclose the full agreement for the release of hostages in all its parts. The petition requests the court to order the publication of the documents included in Appendix B of the government decision, detailing stages B and C of the deal. Additionally, the petitioner is requesting an urgent hearing, considering a security official's statement that the mere move to fully publish the agreement documents is of utmost importance to the chances of completing Stage A. "Israel's citizens have the right to know what agreements have been signed, and this right outweighs any concern arising from their publication.

Mohammad Al-Najjar, head of Hamas's Youth Department, stated in a January 22, 2025, appearance on Channel 3 (Iran), speaking from the studio, that the October 7 attack will be repeated, with assaults coming from the West Bank, Lebanon, Egypt, and the eastern border.

He claimed that the individuals who orchestrated the October 7 attack and took Israeli soldiers hostage were not eliminated by Israel and are still alive, adding that they "brought victory" against an enemy previously thought to be invincible. Al-Najjar also expressed gratitude to Iran for providing technologies such as UAVs to Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Qatar on Thursday to meet with senior officials of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Iran's president says the Islamic Republic has not received any messages from US President Donald Trump yet.

Asked by reporters about receiving a message from Trump, President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "No, we have not received any messages yet." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also told reporters that there has been no communication with Trump. "No specific message has been sent or received." Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Tehran, he talked of the erosion of trust after past agreements were broken.

Iran is in a state of uncertainty and suspension. No one knows for sure whether the country is moving toward negotiations or war, as everything depends on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s decision.

This unpredictability has stalled or significantly slowed many economic, political, and social developments. The only process that continues unabated is repression, restrictions, and the violation of citizens’ rights. eanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who remains loyal to Khamenei, has effectively become an even weaker version of his predecessors, Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani—a trajectory that is fueling growing public anger. Iranians are no longer merely dissatisfied; they are outraged, and this anger is evident in daily conversations.

Qatar has been actively seeking a sanctions exemption from Washington that would allow Doha to provide financial support through official channels.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is scheduled to visit Damascus on Thursday, marking a significant step in the ongoing political transition underway in Syria. The visit, first reported by Al Jazeera, comes after Islamist rebels ousted Bashar Assad’s regime last year, and follows the appointment of Ahmed al-Sharaa as Syria’s interim president on Wednesday. Al-Sharaa, who also received the mandate to form a temporary legislative council, is tasked with guiding the country through a delicate transitional phase.

"70% of adults, 1/3 of kids obese. Diseases on the rise. We spend more on healthcare than anyone, but we're the sickest".

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, has pledged not to accept any money from the health secretary for several years after he leaves office.

During a Senate confirmation hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asked Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, “Will you commit that when you leave this job, you will not accept compensation from a drug company, a medical device company, a hospital system, or a health insurer for at least four years, including as a lobbyist or a board member?” Kennedy, amused, asked Warren to repeat the last part of the question, with Warren restating it as, “You’re not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?”

Tamara Ugolini speaks with independent researcher James Roguski about the links between Big Pharma and the WHO's new pandemic agreement.

Bessent married his husband, former New York City prosecutor John Freeman, in 2011 and has two children, Cole and Caroline, via surrogacy.

Earlier this week, the Senate confirmed Scott Bessent (62) as President Trump’s Treasury Secretary in a 68-29 vote on Monday, making him the the highest-raking LGTBQIA+ official in the United States. However, besides this being a controversial selection by Trump because of Bessent’s same-sex marriage and long-time advocacy for gay-rights, but also because Bessent has a tenured affiliation with billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a staunch advocate and lobbyist for Democratic policies and movements.

Tech giants face increasing scrutiny as the EU demands deeper transparency on hate speech regulation under the Digital Services Act.

The EU Commission and the Board for Digital Services have announced the revised Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online, which has been integrated into the EU’s online censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA) regulatory framework (as one of the voluntary instruments). Forbes reported, the code was signed by Dailymotion, Facebook, Instagram, Jeuxvideo.com, LinkedIn, Microsoft-hosted consumer services, Snapchat, Rakuten Viber, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube, the Commission announced. The document has its roots in 2016, when Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube agreed to join, which was two years later followed by Instagram, Snapchat and Dailymotion, and then through 2021 by others.

New York-based cybersecurity firm Wiz says it has found a trove of sensitive data from the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek inadvertently exposed to the open internet.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Wiz said that scans of DeepSeek's infrastructure showed that the company had accidentally left more than a million lines of data available unsecured. Those included digital software keys and chat logs that appeared to capture prompts being sent from users to the company's free AI assistant. Wiz's chief technology officer said DeepSeek quickly secured the data after his firm alerted them. "They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."

The United States Navy has issued guidance to its personnel advising against the utilization of artificial intelligence technology developed by the Chinese company DeepSeek, as reported by CNBC.

In a communication disseminated via email to its service members on Friday, the Navy articulated that DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence should not be employed “in any capacity” due to “potential security and ethical concerns associated with the model’s origin and application.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy verified the authenticity of the email, highlighting its connection to the Department of the Navy’s Chief Information Officer’s generative AI policy.

Recent increases in seismic activity have ignited concerns and predictions that a massive, mile-wide submarine volcano, known as the Axial Seamount, may erupt near the United States West Coast by the end of the year.

“The eruptions are pretty significant,” stated Bill Chadwick, a volcanologist from Oregon State University who dedicates his research to this extraordinary geological formation. Nestled approximately 300 miles offshore from Oregon’s rugged coastline, the Axial Seamount stands as the most active volcano in the Northeast Pacific—though many may be unaware of its existence, as it remains concealed beneath the ocean’s depths. This underwater titan has an impressive history, having erupted three times over the past thirty years, with notable explosions occurring in 1998, 2011, and 2015, as Chadwick detailed in a recent blog post.

A winter storm is expected to develop northwest of Hawaii on the night of Wednesday, January 29, and pass a few hundred miles north of Kauai on Thursday, January 30.

The system will move a cold front eastward through the islands on Thursday night and into Friday, January 31, bringing the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western end of the state starting Wednesday evening The strongest winds are expected in the windward and mauka areas of Kauai and Oahu. Parts of Maui County and Hawaii Island may also experience strong, potentially damaging winds.

