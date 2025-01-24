One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution of the United States to allow a President to be elected for up to but no more than three terms. The language of the proposed amendment reads as follows:

‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’’

President Donald J. Trump is ordering classified documents relating to the federal investigations into the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and civil rights movement leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to be declassified.

The order was signed by Trump on Thursday, fulfilling a long-standing campaign promise to bring transparency as to what the U.S. government knows regarding the high-profile political assassinations that rocked the 1960s. “Everything will be revealed,” President Trump told reporters as he signed the executive order in the Oval Office and directed the pen be given to RFK’s son, Robert F. Kenendy Jr.

The President has also assigned a working group to assess the creation of a strategic bitcoin stockpile.

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, titled “Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology”. This EO officially banned the creation and issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the United States, defining a CBDC as “a form of digital money or monetary value, denominated in the national unit of account, that is a direct liability of the central bank.”

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the creation of a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations and exploring the creation of a national cryptocurrency stockpile, making good on his promise to quickly overhaul U.S. crypto policy.

The much-anticipated action also ordered that banking services for crypto companies be protected, alluding to industry claims that U.S. regulators have directed lenders to cut crypto companies off from banking services - something regulators deny. The order also banned the creation of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. which could compete with existing cryptocurrencies.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order related to AI to "make America the world capital in artificial intelligence," his aide told reporters in the White House's Oval Office.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Musk doubted the group can put together the funding for the project. “They don’t actually have the money,” Musk said. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.” Trump, taking questions from reporters at the White House on Thursday, was asked if Musk's criticism of the AI deal bothered him.

A federal district court hearing in Seattle was the first skirmish in what promises to be a protracted and wide-ranging battle over the new administration's agenda.

SEATTLE — A federal district court judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship — the first skirmish in what promises to be a protracted legal battle over the new administration’s agenda. Senior U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour heard 25 minutes of arguments and then issued an order from the bench blocking the policy from taking effect for 14 days. There will be a further briefing on a preliminary injunction to permanently block the executive order while the case proceeds.

A majority in US Senate has backed President Trump’s nominee John Ratcliffe

A majority in the US Senate on Thursday backed President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of the CIA, the former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate confirmed Ratcliffe with 74 voting for and 25 against, as 20 Democrats and one Independent joined Republicans in supporting the nomination. The US Republican-led Senate has begun to confirm President Donald Trump's nominees for key positions in his administration, starting with the national security team. Former Republican Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed on Monday, the day of Trump’s inauguration. On Thursday, Senate leaders scheduled a procedural vote for Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense.

The new US leader has outlined his foreign and domestic priorities to the World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos via teleconference on Thursday, just days after taking office. He used his speech to promise a “revolution of common sense,” telling the audience of business leaders, policymakers, academics and innovators that he was acting “with unprecedented speed” to reverse the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Here are some key takeaways from his speech.

'We're going to make America the World Capital of AI and crypto'

President Donald Trump virtually addresses participants at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos on Thursday.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is throwing his support behind President Donald J. Trump’s plan to enact aggressive tariffs on foreign trade. Speaking with the media on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Dimon described Trump’s tariffs as a beneficial “economic weapon.”

“If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it,” Dimon said, adding: “National security trumps a little bit more inflation.” However, President Trump’s tariffs may not even prove to be inflationary. The levies, by their nature, cause ‘demand destruction’ by suppressing the demand for foreign goods, which actually has a deflationary effect on prices. Some exporters may choose not to pass the costs of the tariffs on to consumers to avoid this.

Calls for Canada to respond aggressively to U.S. trade threats ignore the economic realities of such a move...

Consider Quebec and Alberta energy. The stakes for Alberta and Quebec in this morbidly anticipated trade-war gamble are profoundly asymmetric, with Alberta standing to lose far more in absolute terms and per capita. The arguments to engage in such conflict are reckless and fail to recognize the magnitude of our economic integration with the United States. Canada and the United States share one of the world’s most extensive and intertwined trading relationships. In 2022, bilateral trade in goods and services exceeded $900 billion annually. Canada exported 75 percent of its goods to the United States. Beyond trade, bilateral investment is immense, with over $1 trillion in two-way direct investment (All amounts in Canadian dollars).

As Tamara Ugolini explains, with Parliament paralyzed and a lame-duck Prime Minister Trudeau biding his time until his successor takes the reins, tensions are boiling over as Canada plunges toward economic chaos.

Crude oil futures fell Thursday after President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia and OPEC to cut their prices.

U.S. crude oil fell 82 cents, or 1.09%, to close at $74.62 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 71 cents, or 0.9%, to close at $78.29 per barrel. Oil was higher on the session before Trump began speaking. Trump accused the Saudis and OPEC of fueling the war in Ukraine through high oil prices, claiming the fighting would end if they allowed global crude prices to fall. Russia is one of the largest oil exporters in the world and the revenues from those sales support its war.

But Putin said to be increasingly concerned about distortions in Russia's wartime economy...

As we've reported, President Donald Trump has been warning and urging for Russia to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine or else things will get worse for Moscow, also as Trump has threatened Russia with new tariffs and sanctions if no solution is found. But the Kremlin in response appears to have simply shrugged off this threat of sanctions and tariffs, saying in a statement that "we do not see any particularly new elements here" and that "we remain ready for equal and mutually respectful dialogue."

The US president has said he wants to “get that war ended” in order to stop “so many young people being killed”

US President Donald Trump has said he would “very much like” to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “soon” in order to end the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It is not just important from the standpoint of the global economy, but also to prevent further human suffering, he told the World Economic Forum in Davos via teleconference on Thursday. “Millions of lives are being wasted,” Trump claimed, referring to the ongoing hostilities and calling the conflict “horrible.” “I am not talking economy, I am not talking economics, I am not talking about natural resources, I’m just talking about so many young people being killed in this war,” he added.

The US president was asked whether there will be a peace agreement by next year

Ukraine is ready to make a peace deal, US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday. Addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland via teleconference, Trump answered a question from WEF President Borge Brende as to whether there will be a peace agreement by the time of next year’s meeting. “Well, you’ll have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal,” Trump responded without elaborating.

The Ukrainian leader signed a decree in 2022 banning any negotiations with the Russian president

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has said he could engage in direct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin if US President Donald Trump provides Kiev with enough security guarantees, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Zelensky signed a decree banning himself from any negotiations with Putin in the fall of 2022 after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, along with the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, officially became part of Russia as a result of referendums. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said earlier this month that the legislation remains in force.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that U.S.-led United Nations (UN) peacekeepers on the frontlines are critical to any cessation of hostilities with Russia. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Zelensky said he would welcome peacekeepers from other European nations but stressed that without a U.S. presence, Russia would likely invade his country again.

“It can’t be without the United States… Nobody will risk without the United States,” Zelelensky said. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is also pushing for the deployment of peacekeepers under a multinational command. For the last year, Macron has pushed for varying degrees of military intervention in the conflict—even considering the direct deployment of the French military to aid Ukraine.

President Donald J. Trump may reject the credentials of the far-left British government’s incoming ambassador to the U.S. Labour Party grandee, Lord Peter Mandelson, who previously branded the American President a “bully,” a “danger to the world,” and “little short of a white nationalist and a racist.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s choice of the scandal-ridden “Prince of Darkness” for the role generally assigned to career diplomats is inexplicable to many. Mandelson had to resign in disgrace from Tony Blair’s Cabinet on two occasions, only to be given a de facto promotion to the European Commission, where he was also dogged by accusations of wrongdoing.

A recent study suggests that nearly 600,000 illegal immigrants may be residing in London, England, according to estimates by Edge Analytics and Leeds University for Thames Water, a leading utility provider.

The analysis indicates that the illegal alien population ranges from approximately 390,000 to 586,000. The study utilized data from sources including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the London School of Economics (LSE), and Pew Research, alongside National Insurance registrations for non-European Union (EU) nationals over a nine-year period. Despite this comprehensive approach, the study did not account for the over 100,000 migrants who have crossed the English Channel since 2017, suggesting the true number of illegal aliens is even higher.

The Southport, England, child murderer who stabbed three children to death last year has been sentenced to a minimum of 52 years minus time already served as horrific details emerged regarding the killings.

Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murder of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, last July at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. The 18-year-old, born to Rwandan immigrants, also pleaded guilty to trying to murder eight more children and two adults and trying to create the deadly biological weapon ricin. The judge in the case, Mr. Justice Goose, said that Rudakubana would serve a minimum of 52 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

A 13-year-old boy, Finn Lukas L., was brutally attacked and stabbed in the heart by a group of seven individuals aged 14 to 22 in Kiel, almost all of whom have migration backgrounds.

The victim narrowly survived after emergency resuscitation and surgery. Despite the severity of the crime, five of the suspects have already been released, their young age cynically used as justification. The attack, reportedly motivated by a dispute over a 15-year-old girl, unfolded on Sunday evening, January 19, 2025, in the Gaarden district of Kiel. Finn was lured from his residential care home under false pretenses by the group and brought to the schoolyard of the “Christian School Kiel” (CSK). There, he was beaten unconscious before being stabbed.

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's main opposition leader vowed on Thursday to impose immediate border controls if he becomes chancellor, as expected, after elections next month, a day after an Afghan asylum seeker was arrested for a deadly knife attack targeting children.

Friedrich Merz, whose plan would need buy-in from coalition partners after the Feb. 23 vote his party is set to win with a minority, said the attack, which killed a two-year-old boy and an adult passerby, could not become the new normal. All "illegal immigrants" should be turned away at the border, including those seeking protection, he said.

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has presented a controversial idea at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He argued that countries with restrictive immigration policies might prosper in the age of artificial intelligence—even outperforming others.

“The assumption that shrinking populations automatically lead to negative growth needs to be reevaluated,” said Fink, who oversees $10.6 trillion in assets. Conversations with leaders of nations enforcing strict immigration laws have given him a new perspective: these countries are rapidly advancing in robotics and AI technologies, potentially enhancing their living standards despite demographic challenges.

The libertarian President of Argentina, Javier Milei, returned to Davos, Switzerland, for a second time, one year after standing up practically alone against Globalism, leftism and wokeism.

But this time around, the world has changed – and there was much to celebrate in Milei’s speech. The ‘global hegemony’ of left-wing politics and ideology is ‘starting to crumble’, Milei told the World Economic Forum today (23).

Can't make this up: jihad embraced by Davos elites, apparently.

A US-designated terrorist group still remains the current de facto ruling entity in Damascus and over Syria. But for the West, all that matters is that al-Qaeda linked Jolani is not Assad. A decade-plus long proxy war in pursuit of regime change finally overthrew the secular Baath government early last month, and resulted in the hardline Islamists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) controlling most of the country. The West appears to be fully embracing the new rulers which we previously referred to as al-Qaeda in suits. This week we have been treated to the spectacle of a HTS representative speaking on the main stage at Davos. He's come a long way from Idlib and its black flags... straight to the red carpet jet-setting champaign-sipping insider atmosphere of world elites.

UAE is seen as regional leader in the fight against radical Islam and Jihadism

he United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed that the Gulf emirate would take over the management of the Gaza Strip after the war, according to a report by Israel Hayom. The question of who will govern and rebuild the devastated enclave has once again received much attention in the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office denied reports that Israel had agreed for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to run the Rafah border crossing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently opposed calls to return control over Gaza to the PA, while Israeli and U.S. officials repeatedly floated the idea of regional powers, particularly the UAE, to take over temporary control.

Netanyahu speaks with mothers of three hostages released Sunday, vows not to give up on other captives; Israeli envoy says Moscow working to free three non-Russian hostages

A senior Hamas official said Thursday that the terror group will provide Israel on Friday with the names of the four hostages who will be released on Saturday in the second hostage-prisoner exchange step of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. Speaking to the Qatari Al-Araby news outlet, senior Hamas leader Zaher Jabarin said “Tomorrow we will give the mediators the names of the four hostages who will be released.” Jabarin, who is in charge of the group’s activities in the West Bank, lives in Istanbul and is a Hamas leader in exile.

The security cabinet met on Thursday to debate how long Israel should stay in southern Lebanon considering the Lebanese side hasn’t fulfilled its part of the agreement.

The IDF will stay in southern Lebanon after day 60 of the ceasefire but it’s still unclear for how long, according to sources in the defense establishment and ministers, who convened on Thursday night to discuss the situation.Sunday will mark 60 days since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27. The agreement drafted by US envoy Amos Hochstein dictates that the Lebanese Army will be deployed in southern Lebanon during the first 60 days, dismantling Hezbollah camps and equipment. After day 60, Israeli forces are expected to completely withdraw from Lebanese territory.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hoped a deal over Iran's nuclear program would make it so that the United States did not have to support an Israeli attack on Iran.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether he would support Israel striking Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump said: "Obviously, I'm not going to answer that question." "It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step ... Iran hopefully will make a deal, and if they don't make a deal, I guess that's okay too." Without elaborating, Trump said he would be meeting various "very high-level people" in the coming days to discuss the Iran dossier.

Several politicians and commentators in Iran have indicated that president Masoud Pezeshkian has received approval from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council to initiate negotiations with the United States.

However, none of these "supreme" authorities have officially confirmed that they have authorized negotiations with the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program or other contentious issues, such as Tehran's interventions in regional countries. In recent days, Pezeshkian has conveyed Tehran's willingness to engage in talks with the U.S., but Khamenei’s hardline allies have strongly criticized both his remarks and those of other officials. This has raised an important question: Does the President have Khamenei’s approval to pursue negotiations with the Trump administration?

She did not explain why...

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected three doctors’ emergency request to prevent a California agency from investigating them over advice they give to patients that does not conform to the state’s position on COVID-19. Justice Elena Kagan, who handles urgent appeals from California, rejected the emergency application in Kory v. Bonta late on Jan. 21. She did not explain why. The decision came 13 days after the case was docketed by the court on Jan. 8. Kagan did not ask California to respond to the application. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was listed as one of two attorneys representing the physicians in the case.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is distancing himself from his anti-vaccine work as he seeks to become the leader of the nation’s top health agency under President Donald Trump, according to government ethics documents released Wednesday.

Kennedy has pulled in roughly $10 million in income from his work over the past year, which includes speaking fees, leading an anti-vaccine nonprofit and legal fees, government ethics forms filed for his nomination show. He has millions of dollars more tied up in investments and other assets. If confirmed, he has promised to stop collecting fees on some of his vaccine lawsuits involving the U.S. government.

Drugs developed by Alphabet’s drug discovery subsidiary and designed by artificial intelligence are expected to head to trial by the end of the year, according to a Google (GOOGL) executive.

“AI applied to science is a lot richer than just the language models,” Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and the founder of Isomorphic Labs during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

“We’ll hopefully have some AI-designed drugs in the clinic by the end of the year. That’s the plan,” he added.

Lega party just proposed a law to leave, following Trump’s US move. Why fund a global power tied to Big Pharma? Hope this sparks a domino effect – countries need to break free from globalist orgs!

"US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, pretty much confirmed..."

Update (1545ET): Piling on the positive news regarding Cynthia Lummis' appointment, President Trump signed an executive order creating a "Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets" according to Fox Business. As The Block reports, that executive order is presumably the establishment of a crypto council, which The Block previously reported could have anywhere between 10 and 100 members. Those members will presumably be crypto executives, but those decisions will be up to the firms to pick who will represent them in the council.

"If you're frightened by the debasement of your currency or worried about the economic and political stability of your country, there is an internationally based instrument—Bitcoin—that can help overcome those fears."

Many Americans have long struggled to build savings. However, high inflation and interest rates since the COVID-19 pandemic have made it even more difficult for people to save for emergencies.

Only around 2 in 5 (41 percent) Americans would use their savings to pay for a major unexpected expense, such as $1,000 for an emergency room visit or car repair, according to a new Bankrate poll. That’s down from 44 percent a year ago. Instead of reaching for their savings, other people would pay for a $1,000 unexpected expense by financing it with a credit card they’d pay off over time, reducing their spending on other things, taking out a personal loan, borrowing from family or friends or other methods.

Retail closings in the U.S. are on the rise.

That's according to Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, which predicts approximately 15,000 store closings and 5,800 store openings this year in the U.S. U.S. store closures totaled 7,325 in 2024, the highest number of store closures seen since 2020 when almost 10,000 closures were tracked, Coresight said. Store openings totaled 5,970 in 2024, the highest number of store openings since 2012 when Coresight Research began tracking this data.

A landmark judgment challenges the government’s sweeping surveillance powers, redefining the limits of Fourth Amendment protections.

A federal district court has delivered a pivotal ruling that strikes at the heart of unchecked government surveillance. In the criminal case United States v. Hasbajrami, the court determined that backdoor searches of vast databases containing Americans’ private communications — collected under Section 702 — typically require a warrant. This judgment comes after more than a decade of legal battles and follows the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2019 finding that such searches constitute “separate Fourth Amendment events,” leaving it to the lower court to address the warrant requirement. That question has now been resolved.

Rapidly spreading Hughes Fire erupted on January 22, 2025, near Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County, tearing through more than 4 047 ha (10 000 acres) in just hours and triggering evacuation orders or warnings for over 54 000 residents.

With no lightning strikes reported, investigators are expected to focus on potential human-related causes. Adding to concerns, unconfirmed reports suggest two individuals were spotted near the fire’s point of origin, though authorities have not yet addressed whether arson is suspected.

A historic winter storm swept through the southeastern United States this week, bringing heavy snowfall across nine states and claiming 10 lives. In Florida, Pensacola experienced unprecedented snowfall, with reports of 13 – 30 cm (5 – 12 inches) on January 21 surpassing the state’s all-time snowfall record of 10 cm (4 inches) set in Milton in 1954.

A severe winter storm swept across the southeastern United States, bringing record snowfall to nine states and leaving heavy accumulations across multiple regions. Florida preliminarily broke its all-time snow record for any single storm by Tuesday night, January 21, with 24.9 cm (9.8 inches) recorded in Milton. This exceeded the previous state record of 10.2 cm (4 inches), set on March 6, 1954, in the same area.

Since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1953, conquering the world's highest peak has been a goal of almost every serious mountaineer on the planet.

But this famous peak pales in comparison to two secret mountains, which are more than 100 times taller than Everest's 8,800-metre summit, scientists have discovered. Reaching heights of around 620 miles (1,000km) these continent-sized 'islands' of rock dwarf anything else found on our planet. However, confused adventurers can rest easy. Scientists from Utrecht University have revealed that these gargantuan peaks are not found on our planet's surface. Instead they are buried some 1,200 miles (2,000km) beneath our feet.

