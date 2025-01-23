e-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A fierce and rapidly spreading wildfire, now known as the Hughes Fire, erupted on Wednesday in the parched landscape near Castaic, California.

The fire has ignited widespread concern, leading to mandatory evacuation orders and warnings affecting more than 50,000 residents in the northern regions of Los Angeles County. Within a short span, the blaze has surged to engulf approximately 9,400 acres, fueled by fierce, gusty winds and extremely dry conditions that characterize this time of year. Alarmingly, the fire remains completely uncontained, with efforts to rein it in still in their infancy. Evacuation mandates have been enacted for nearly 31,000 individuals, while an additional 23,000 residents have been placed under evacuation warnings, urging them to prepare for potential flight from the encroaching flames.

IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE...

Russia says there is a 'small' window of opportunity to make a deal with Donald Trump over Ukraine, just one day after the US President threatened to impose sanctions on the Kremlin if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate. "Compared to the hopelessness in every aspect of the previous White House chief (President Joe Biden), there is a window of opportunity today, albeit a small one," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told an audience at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies in Moscow, a Russian think tank that focuses on US and Canadian affairs.

Ukraine’s leader has claimed that Western intelligence agencies have maintained contacts with Moscow throughout the conflict

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has criticized the West for maintaining extensive and frequent intelligence-level contacts with Moscow throughout the three years of his country's conflict with Russia. Zelensky made the remarks during the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, in response to a question about preparations by US President Donald Trump’s team for a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Brussels and London reportedly have “an arsenal of weapons” with which to respond to the new US president’s policies on trade and Ukraine

The European Union and the United Kingdom are well prepared for a possible trade war with the United States, Politico has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order outlining an ‘America First’ trade policy, directing federal agencies to review existing trade agreements with partner countries. Last month, Trump urged the EU to purchase more American oil and gas or face a barrage of tariffs. According to Politico, the European Commission has confirmed that it was taking the offer seriously and would follow up on it.

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to project unity at a meeting in Paris on Wednesday, as Europe struggles to respond with one voice to threats of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has also threatened Canada, Mexico and China with heavy duties, said on Tuesday Europe had troubling trade surpluses with the United States and was "in for tariffs". In statements to reporters before their working lunch at the Elysee Palace, both Macron and Scholz insisted that Europe was strong and the Franco-German tandem solid, while expecting difficulties. "President Trump will, that much is already clear, be a challenge," Scholz said.

DUBLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A vote due on Wednesday in the Irish parliament to elect a new prime minister was delayed by a day after opposition protests over speaking rights for independent lawmakers supporting the incoming coalition government derailed a chaotic sitting.

Micheál Martin was due to be elected prime minister at around 1230 GMT following a coalition deal struck last week between the country's two large centre-right parties and a group of independent lawmakers after a Nov. 29 election. The speaker of the lower house of parliament suspended the chamber on four separate occasions before adjourning it until 0900 GMT on Thursday when her attempt to start the vote to elect a prime minister was drowned out by angry opposition lawmakers.

Operatives who participated in the Ukrainian Maidan and in Georgia’s unrest are now active in Slovakia, PM Robert Fico claims

Slovakia will take unspecified precautionary measures against Ukraine-style political unrest that is supposedly being fomented, with a group of foreign coup “experts” having been discovered in the country, PM Robert Fico has claimed. Fico made the remarks in Bratislava on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban, citing a confidential report compiled by the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency. “There is a group of experts on the territory of the Slovak Republic that had actively operated in Georgia and during the Maidan in Ukraine,” Fico said, referring to the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev that toppled Ukraine’s democratically-elected president Viktor Yanukovich.

Chinese leader, Xi Jinping has been clear that he intends to get Taiwan – one way or another.

It would establish Xi as one of the immortals by accomplishing something Mao Tse Tung couldn’t. By taking Taiwan, China breaks through the first island-chain – the island nations stretching from Japan to Taiwan and on to the Philippines and Malaysia – that constrain China’s freedom of access to the Pacific and beyond. Break the chain and the PLA then gets easy access to the Pacific and potentially can surround Japan, cut-off Australia and move onwards. These are operational advantages.

After one month in office, Biden reversed the Houthis designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, the White House said.

US President Donald Trump redesignated the Yemen Houthi group, known formally as Ansar Allah, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), the White House announced on Wednesday. The White House said the decision was a reversal of the Biden administration's previous removal of the Houthis from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list. Trump had initially designated the Houthi group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization back in January 2021, during his first presidency. The White House statement noted that after one month in office, the Biden administration reversed the Houthis designation.

MBS says he plans to invest $600b in US during 2nd Trump term; Netanyahu fields first call from new Secretary of State Rubio, who vows to ‘work tirelessly’ for the hostages’ freedom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to hold a phone call with US President Donald Trump since his return to office this week for a second term. The decision to first speak with the de facto Saudi leader, known by his initials MBS, indicated the Trump administration’s priorities, with the president expressing his desire to expand the Abraham Accords with a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The deal would likely be part of a massive defense agreement that Riyadh is looking to sign with Washington, which would provide Saudi Arabia with security guarantees from the US if it faces attack and also lead to huge investments into the American economy.

Iran has not been weakened by over a year of Mideast combat with Israel, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in some of his first remarks after Donald Trump returned to the White House, daring so-called enemies to test Tehran's mettle.

"That delusional fantasist claimed that Iran has been weakened," Khamenei told a group of his supporters in Tehran, without elaborating. "The future will reveal who has truly been weakened." In the last week, US President Donald Trump, his predecessor Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have all described Iran as weakened. They cited Tehran's reduced influence in the region following the fall of its ally Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, Israeli attacks on its air defense capabilities and the killing of leaders of its armed Palestinian and Lebanese allies.

Iran is taking advantage of the ruling Palestinian Authority's lack of political legitimacy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to arm militants, the director of a leading research center in Ramallah told Iran International.

“Iran exploits this vacuum left by the lack of legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and unpopularity of President Mahmoud Abbas to maintain and sustain this situation," said Khalil Shikaki, the director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah. Adding that Tehran's interference is not welcome by most of the Palestinian pubic, the veteran pollster said around 90 percent of Palestinians want the resignation of the 89-year-old president who is 20 years into his four-year term.

Iranian cargo vessels will reportedly carry over 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate, a key ingredient to make missile propellant.

wo Iranian cargo ships may be seeking to move key chemicals for missile propellants from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The vessels could depart from China in the next few weeks, it said. The report is based on “intelligence from security officials in two Western countries.” This information appears to serve as a clear warning to Iran and China about these vessels. According to the report, “The Iranian-flagged ships – the Golbon and the Jairan – are expected to carry more than 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, which is used to make ammonium perchlorate, the main ingredient for solid propellant for missiles.”

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif claims his country had no advance knowledge of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel: Tehran's allies in the region, including Hamas, have always worked for their own cause, even at our expense.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Wednesday that Iran had no knowledge of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos and quoted by AFP, Zarif also stated that the October 7 attack "destroyed" the prospects of reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. "We did not know about October 7... We were supposed to have a meeting with the Americans on JCPOA renewal on October 9, which was undermined and destroyed by this operation," Zarif said, referring to the 2015 by its formally name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to reiterate Washington's support for its ally, and the two also discussed Iran and Israeli hostages in Gaza, the State Department said.

The call was Rubio's first with Israel since the administration of Republican President Donald Trump took office on Monday. Trump and his predecessor, Democratic former President Joe Biden, have both been supporters of Israel during its wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Rubio underscored that "maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for Trump," the State Department said in a statement.

Talks on the second phase of the deal, which includes the release of the Israeli soldiers, have yet to begin, two informed sources told the Post.

Israeli officials believe Hamas will comply with the hostage deal agreement and release the four hostages on Saturday, officials told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. They added that they expected that Hamas will provide the complete list of names of the remaining hostages to be released during the 42-day phase, along with details of their medical conditions. In the agreement that was signed a week ago, Hamas agreed to transfer the list on day seven of the ceasefire.

DM Katz to interview 3 candidates for next IDF chief

With the IDF scoring impressive achievements across several fronts over the last months, it is easy to forget that just over a year ago, Israel’s vaunted fighting forces were humiliated and failed to defend the country’s borders against Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. This week, both IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Southern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman announced their resignations citing this failure. Their departures are likely to trigger a wave of additional resignations among the top brass of Israel’s security forces, including those within the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet.

According to recent UN estimates, the reconstruction work will cost $80 billion

Since the start of the Gaza ceasefire, Hamas has been busy demonstrating its continued power and control over the Gaza Strip, rendering futile the months-long discussions over who should be given the power to rule the enclave after the war. Israel and its government have been particularly criticized for not presenting a detailed plan for what should happen in the Strip at the end of the war. In a rare appearance on the Knesset platform Wednesday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer again rejected the demand that Israel should provide a plan, only noting that Israel is “working on it and I am a partner in this work regarding the day after in Gaza.”

Palestinian security forces have detained Mohammed al-Atrash after preventing him from covering the continuing Israeli operation in the city of Jenin, Al Jazeera Arabic reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the PA said the ban was imposed over “inciting” material, “misinformation, sedition and interference in Palestinian internal affairs.” Al Jazeera denied the allegations, saying the arrest was “in line with the [Israeli] occupation’s actions against its staff.”

Unchecked mass migration is plaguing most of the Western world – and the deadly consequences keep killing and hurting innocent people while liberal elites slowly wonder what to do about it.

Germany is a sad example of this deadly trend. The country hasn’t even recovered from the Christmas Market attack, where a Saudi migrant killed 5 people and wounded over 200 more, and is already mourning new victims of migrant terrorism. Reports say that a toddler and a man were killed, and two others injured in a stabbing attack on a group of nursery children and their teachers peacefully strolling in a German park today (22).

President Donald J. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, reports that within just 24 hours, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) has arrested over 300 illegals for crimes ranging from murder to child abuse.

“Just yesterday, in the last 24 hours, ICE arrested over 308 serious criminals. Some of them were murderers, some of them were rapists, some of them raped a child, some of them sexually assaulted a child,” he said. Homan revealed the arrest figure in an interview, where he also stressed that someone does not have to commit a serious crime to be arrested by ICE. “If you’re in the country illegally, ICE can visit you,” Trump’s border czar warned, though he confirmed the agency is concentrating on “the worst first.”

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the entry of migrants into the United States at the southern border with Mexico, the White House said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Wednesday it has begun deploying 1,500 active duty troops to help secure the southern border, putting in motion plans President Donald Trump laid out in executive orders shortly after he took office to crack down on immigration.

Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses said the troops will fly helicopters to assist Border Patrol agents and help in the construction of barriers. The Pentagon also will provide military aircraft for Department of Homeland Security deportation flights for more than 5,000 detained migrants. The number of troops and their mission may soon change, Salesses said in a statement. “This is just the beginning,” he said.

A Connecticut drug kingpin convicted in the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his mother was granted clemency by former President Joe Biden — in a stunning 11th-hour move slammed by fellow Democrats.

Adrian Peeler, 48, of Bridgeport, served 25 years in state prison on conspiracy charges in the deaths of Karen Clarke and her 8-year-old son, Leroy “BJ” Brown, in January 1999, CT Mirror reported. The two had been slated to testify a month later against Peeler’s brother, fellow drug gang leader Russell Peeler, who was on trial for killing Clarke’s boyfriend and rival dealer Rudolf Snead, the Hartford Courant said.

Barack Obama's former chief strategist said that Joe Biden ended his presidency as badly as anyone ever has with his last-minute decision to pardon several family members.

The announcement came about 15 minutes before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The statement was sent out as Biden and Trump stood in the Capitol rotunda, waiting for the president-elect to take the oath of office. Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden. David Axelrod, the mastermind behind Biden's boss Barack Obama's rise to power, slammed the pardons as 'egregious' while speaking on the Hacks on Tap podcast.

President Donald J. Trump is rescinding the Biden government requirement that legal immigrants receive COVID-19 vaccination as part of their application for lawful permanent status.

The order, effective January 22, 2025, states United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will no longer require documentation of receiving a vaccine nor will the agency make requests for evidence of vaccination. “Effective January 22, 2025, USCIS waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination,” the notice on the USCIS website reads, continuing: “USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination.”

Donald Trump has ordered a communications blackout at America's federal health agencies, according to reports.

The CDC, FDA, HHS and NIH have all been told to pause external communications, including publishing scientific reports, updating websites or issuing health advisories. The directive came without warning, sources told the Washington Post, and with little guidance as to how long it may last. The health agencies play a vital role in gathering and sharing critical information with the public, including on outbreaks of infectious diseases, raising the alarm over foodborne disease outbreaks and food recalls. However, DailyMail.com received its automated weekly FDA recall email at 8am ET this morning.

The most stunning thing on this data is that it reveals that the FDA safety monitoring is inept. VAERS is going bonkers with more reports than all other vaccines combined, and the FDA sees no problems

On Wednesday, officials from Georgia announced the identification of a second case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly referred to as bird flu, within a second commercial poultry flock.

Channel 2 Action News had reported on the initial case located in Elbert County the previous week. The Georgia Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the second case was also detected in Elbert County. State officials noted that the two sites where the avian influenza was detected are situated approximately 210 yards apart. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray interviewed Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper regarding the measures the state is implementing in response to this situation.

President Trump has some explaining to do. Why the hell is he getting cozy with Bill Gates? And why the hell is he backing an mRNA Vaccine and Surveillance Project at the White House?

Trump advisor and world’s richest man Elon Musk threw a wrench into the much-ballyhooed gears of Trump’s AI infrastructure plans, insisting that billionaire investors in the project called Stargate — who stood next to Trump in an announcement this week — “don’t actually have the money.”

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference in the White House, President Donald Trump was joined by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle to announce the project. The assembled chief executives all gave credit to the president for making the project possible, even though the project began under former President Joe Biden in 2024, and construction of the massive building in Texas set to house it has already started.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy and other US funders said on Thursday they would cover US financial obligations to the UN climate framework after President Donald Trump called for the US to withdraw - for a second time - from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Bloomberg, a media billionaire who also serves as a UN special envoy on climate change, announced Bloomberg Philanthropies will once again cover the amount of money the US owes each year to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and ensure the US meets its emissions reporting obligations to the body despite the pullback from global climate diplomacy under Trump.

EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib likens disinformation to a virus, advocating controversial EU measures like the Democracy Shield to control narratives.

“Threats, threats everywhere” – this is one way to summarize the gist of EU Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib’s recent statements. Lahbib spoke for the Ukrainian government’s Ukrinform agency to give off “big disinformation warrior energy:” she attempted to compare the proliferation of “disinformation” with the way an actual virus spreads during a pandemic. The EU bureaucrat first remarked that unvaccinated people spread the virus, and then asserted that it’s the same with disinformation, blaming people “not prepared to distinguish facts from disinformation” for spreading it on to “contaminate” others.

The U.S. State Department has implemented a new policy under the Trump administration that effectively prohibits U.S. embassies and diplomatic outposts from displaying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Washington Free Beacon has reported that it obtained a copy of the “One Flag Policy” memorandum, which permits only the American flag to be flown at U.S. facilities, both domestically and internationally, with two specific exceptions: the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag. The memorandum states, “Starting immediately, only the flag of the United States of America is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content.”

In a series of executive actions on January 21, 2025, President Donald Trump revoked a Biden-era order that permitted transgender individuals to serve openly in the U.S. military.

This decision aligns with the administration’s broader initiative to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs within federal agencies. The rescinded order, originally implemented by President Joe Biden in January 2021, had allowed transgender individuals to enlist and serve openly in the armed forces. While President Trump’s recent action does not immediately reinstate a ban on transgender service members, it paves the way for potential future restrictions.

A rare and historic winter storm swept through the southeastern U.S. over the past two days, leaving at least 10 people dead and shattering snowfall records across the region.

A rare and historic winter storm sweeping through the southeastern United States has claimed 10 lives so far, with at least three fatalities attributed to extreme cold. Two people were reported dead in Dale County, Alabama, according to county Coroner John Cawley. A 27-year-old woman died after her vehicle lost control on a road in Ozark due to snow accumulations and crashed into another vehicle. Another man in Pinckard died after his house caught fire while he was attempting to warm the home using a stove.

A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and strong winds to Escambia County, Florida, on January 21, 2025, leading to the closure of the Pensacola Bay Bridge and sections of Interstate 10 (I-10). Law enforcement officers were deployed to block access to bridges and assist vehicles struggling with hazardous road conditions.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FL DOT) traffic cameras captured scenes of I-10 blanketed in snow, with stalled traffic and vehicles struggling to navigate icy roads. Law enforcement officers responded to multiple vehicle spinouts and stranded motorists as snowfall and wind gusts reduced visibility. Authorities continue to monitor conditions as snow and freezing temperatures persist, making travel dangerous across the region. Residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel until road conditions improve. The storm has caused one of the most severe winter weather disruptions in northwest Florida in recent history.

Sheila Gunn Reid hears from Swiss freedom activists who staged a cowbell protest at the gates of the World Economic Forum to tell the annual gathering of global elites their message: don't destroy Switzerland.

Share