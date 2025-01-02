One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The driver of a pickup truck rammed into a crowd of people before getting out and opening fire at police, witnesses have said

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more injured after an SUV ran into a crowd celebrating New Year in New Orleans, Louisiana, with authorities investigating it as “an act of terrorism.” The incident occurred in the city’s French Quarter at around 3:15 am local time, WGNO said on Wednesday. The area, which has numerous bars and restaurants, is popular with tourists. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described what happened as “a horrific act of violence,” and urged the public to avoid the area. New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) chief Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters that the attacker drove down Bourbon Street with the “clear intent” of causing ”carnage.”

America’s real president has weighed in on the harrowing terrorist attack in New Orleans early this morning while Joe Biden apparently remains asleep.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a reported terror attack hit New Orleans this morning, with at least 12 people dead and at least 35 injured. Fox News reported a driver in a white pick-up truck intentionally plowed a car into a crowd of New Year’s gatherers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities. The driver exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. Two police officers were reportedly injured in the gunfight.

In the wake of the devastating New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, New Orleans, law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects linked to the incident.

The primary assailant, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, was fatally shot by police after he drove a pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in ten deaths and over thirty injuries. Investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting that Jabbar did not act alone, Fox News reported. A high-level source indicated that there are at least four to five other suspects involved in the planning and execution of this heinous act.

The FBI says their agents and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting law enforcement activity in Houston in relation to the deadly truck attack in New Orleans on Wednesday morning.

The agency says their personnel and specialized teams will be at the location near the intersection of Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive in north Houston for several hours. The FBI has secured a perimeter, and the public is asked to avoid the area. Because of the ongoing investigation, the FBI declined to provide further information.

Demonstrators hold signs saying ‘Zionism is cancer,’ argue with pro-Israel counter-protesters; sides separated by police who are on high alert following New Orleans terror attack

NEW YORK — Several hundred demonstrators called for an intifada on Wednesday at an anti-Israel protest in New York City’s Times Square to mark New Year’s Day. Attendees chanted “Resistance is glorious — we will be victorious,” “We will honor all our martyrs,” and “Gaza, you make us proud.” They carried signs that said “Zionism is cancer,” “No war on Iran,” and “End all US aid to Israel.” “There is only one solution — Intifada revolution,” they chanted, using a common refrain at anti-Israel rallies in the US. “Intifada,” Arabic for “uprising,” is associated with the Second Intifada, a period of terror attacks in Israel in the early 2000s marked by suicide bombings.

"We have not had a man walk up to a building with a su!cid3 vest in America."

In a recent discussion on the Shawn Ryan Show, former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams warned of a potentially devastating attack planned by Al-Qaeda terrorists on American soil. The interview offers significant insights into what may be unfolding, as Al-Qaeda sleeper cells could be activating in the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack and a possible vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in the rear of a rented Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump's hotel in Las Vegas just hours later. Ryan asked Adams: "I just want to clarify. You are 100% certain that there are 1,000 plus Al-Qaeda-trained fighters within the US borders?"

"An official briefed on the probe told ABC News that the Tesla Cybertruck had a load of fireworks-style mortars..."

Government officials told ABC News that the Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada is being investigated as a "possible act of terror." Here's more from ABC: Investigators do not know what caused the blast, such as whether something was wrong with the vehicle or whether something external prompted it. Determining what was behind the explosion is the key focus of the probe. An official briefed on the probe told ABC News that the Tesla Cybertruck had a load of fireworks-style mortars onboard. Investigators are urgently working to determine a motive and whether the driver intended to set off an explosion and why…

The perpetrator behind the shocking Cybertruck bombing at Trump Tower Las Vegas has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Senior law enforcement sources confirmed to KOAA news outlet that Livelsberger was the driver of the Cybertruck used in the attack. His ties to Colorado Springs have prompted federal agents and local police to converge on multiple addresses linked to him in the area. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is actively investigating a townhouse complex in the Stetson Hills neighborhood, where Livelsberger is believed to have resided.

Welcome to 2025…

Update: According to KTNV, LVMP said a person with a knife is threatening others. A potential hostage situation is unfolding in Las Vegas near Fremont Street on Wednesday evening. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, law enforcement is investigating a person barricaded on a bus near Fremont and Charleston Blvd. SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene. Police urged people to avoid the area.

A mass shooting has been reported at a nightclub in Queens, New York.

While details about the attack still remain scarce, it is said to have taken place at the Amazura event hall located near Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station. New York Metro reports: Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted near the Amazura event hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct, at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 1. At least three individuals wounded in the shooting walked into a local hospital seeking treatment, sources familiar with the investigation said. Numerous NYPD units have converged in the event hall area and established a large crime scene. As many as two suspects connected to the shooting are at large, according to reports on the Citizen app.

The annual tradition continues

Firefighters and police officers were attacked with fireworks and more than 60 cars were torched during a night of chaos in diverse areas of Brussels, Belgium. “Once again New Year’s Eve in Brussels was the scene of acts of arson, wanton vandalism and violence against emergency service personnel,” reports VRT News. The last day of the year is routinely characterized by such attacks by migrant communities in major European cities, the worst example being New Year’s Eve in 2015, where over a thousand women were molested and raped by migrant gangs in Cologne, Germany.

One of the videos also shows a firearm on one of the rioters. They have destroyed Europe!

Two 13-year-old English girls drunk and naked with 7 Pakistani immigrants in the house - and who gets arrested? They arrested the 13-year-old girls for being drunk. UK is completely lost.

Rupa Subramanya, an independent journalist and immigrant herself, blames Trudeau's "post-national state" agenda for ruining our immigration system.

Across the globe, Christians are enduring relentless persecution, displacement, and murder—yet the world remains silent.

Why? Because much of the Western media and political classes have chosen indifference. Their refusal to shine a spotlight on these atrocities isn’t just negligence—it’s complicity. The West has turned its back on the cries of the persecuted, leaving millions of Christians to fend for themselves in a world hostile to their faith. They dare not address the uncomfortable truth that a significant majority of the oppressors are Islamic extremists and authoritarian regimes.

Chinese Uyghurs, a Jordanian, a Turk & an Albanian

Foreign jihadists have been appointed in senior positions in the new Syrian military, which is now led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of al-Qaeda that led the offensive that ousted former President Bashar al-Assad. Syrian sources told Reuters that the foreign fighters appointed to the military include Uyghurs, a Jordanian, a Turk, and an Albanian. "This is a small token of recognition for the sacrifices Islamist jihadists gave to our struggle for freedom from Assad’s oppression," an HTS source told the media outlet.

Jews and Christians are now described as having “strayed from the true path,” while phrases about “defending the nation” have been replaced with a focus on “defending Allah.”

Maher Al-Assad was the biggest drug dealer in Syria and his collection includes 1,330 cars. The estimated value of the car is estimated at $1 billion.

Aday after protests erupted at two of Tehran's traditional bazaars over the worsening economic crisis and soaring inflation, the goldsmiths bazaar joined the strike on Monday, December 30.

The unrest in Tehran's largest traditional market comes amid growing warnings from politicians and economists about Iran's dire economic state. Reformist politician Ali Mohammad Namazi told conservative outlet Nameh News, "The situation of the Iranian economy is alarming." Namazi criticized President Masoud Pezeshkian for failing to deliver on campaign promises to "lift sanctions, facilitate international trade, and expand relations with other countries." He added, "The public is now demanding accountability for these unfulfilled promises."

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei defended Iran's involvement in Syria's civil war and his policy of power projection in the region, dismissing criticism of the country’s diminishing influence in the Middle East.

“Some people, due to a lack of proper analysis and understanding, claim that with the recent events in the region, the blood shed in defense of the shrine was wasted,” Khamenei said in a Wednesday ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of former Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. He was Iran’s most influential figure in coordinating armed allied groups in the region and was killed by the US in Iraq in 2020. “They are making this grave mistake; the blood was not wasted,” Khamenei continued.

Soleimani was "a symbol and key figure in the fight against terrorists,” Masjedi said.

Iranian Brigadier-General Iraj Masjedi, a senior commander in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, threatened US President-elect Donald Trump in Wednesday's comments to reporters, calling for Trump to suffer “revenge” and “be prosecuted” for ordering the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was "a symbol and key figure in the fight against terrorists,” Masjedi said, and "by carrying out this assassination, Trump did the greatest service to the terrorist movement.” Masjedi’s remarks come two days before the fifth anniversary of the American strike on Soleimani, who served as the chief of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

Today was the 5th anniversary of the his death.

Earlier Tuesday the Houthis targeted American warships & commercial vessels

The war in Yemen and the Red Sea continues to intensify, following several ballistic missiles launched on Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis last week and this month. The pattern is that for whatever the Western coalition throws at the Houthis in terms of bombing raids, the militant group only intensifies its assaults. The Pentagon announced Tuesday that forces under US Central Command (CENTCOM) have launched fresh attacks on Yemen after the Houthi militants targeted American warships and commercial ships earlier the same day.

The freeze in operations follows Fatah's December 23 announcement that they will ban the media giant after inciting during clashes in Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority froze all operations of Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera West Bank, the PA-run WAFA news outlet reported on Wednesday evening. The decision was reportedly made by a specialized ministerial committee composed of the Palestinian Authority's Culture, Interior, and Communications Ministries. The committee reportedly elected to shut down all broadcasting and activities of the Qatari outlet's West Bank office.

No Israeli negotiators are in Cairo or Doha, as officials blame Hamas for refusing to provide names of living hostages; cabinet meeting canceled as PM recovers

After weeks of optimism around chances for a deal that would see Hamas release hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip, talks have ground to a halt, according to multiple Israeli officials. There are currently no Israeli working groups in either Qatar or Egypt, an Israeli defense official told The Times of Israel, and there are no plans to send any. One week ago, the mid-level Israeli negotiating team that had been in Qatar for several days returned to Israel. The Prime Minister’s Office said it had been a “meaningful week” of talks, but there has been little sign of progress since then.

Hamas refuses to supply list of hostages, wants to free bodies instead of living hostages

Despite a concerted push by the United States and the Arab mediators that appeared to have yielded significant progress in negotiations for a deal in which Hamas would release the Israeli hostages in return for a ceasefire, the talks have once again reached an impasse as the inauguration of the Trump administration is fast approaching. The end of the Biden administration’s term on Jan. 20 has been set as a deadline to reach the long-sought-after second ceasefire deal in the current war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Women have been largely erased from public spaces since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021

The Taliban government has said it would close all national and foreign nongovernmental organizations in Afghanistan that continue to employ female workers. The move marks the latest crackdown on women’s rights since the Taliban took power in 2021. The directive comes two years after the Taliban ordered a stoppage of all work done by females in institutions not controlled by the Taliban. In a letter published on X on Sunday, the Economy Ministry warned that NGOs failing to comply with the order would lose their licenses to operate in Afghanistan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year video greeting late on Dec. 31 that no one would give peace to his country as a gift, but he believed the United States would stand together with Ukraine as it fights to stop Russia's full-scale invasion.

In a 20-minute address, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for providing a wide array of critical military equipment, including 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 301 Howitzer artillery weapons, and over 300 million units of ammunition. Zelensky added that he has "no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending Putin’s aggression."

Cheap Russian gas was the backbone of some European economies for essentially half a century. That's now ending. And Europe is set to face higher-for-longer gas prices."

An era came to a close in Europe on the first day of 2025. Russian gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines running through Ukraine came to a halt on New Year's Day, marking the end of five decades of Moscow's dominance over Europe's energy markets, as well as cheap gas that kept Germany's economy humming. The gas had kept flowing despite nearly three years of war, but Russia's gas firm Gazprom said it had stopped at 0500 GMT after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement as we previously noted.

The Russian authorities have sent guidelines to the media, advising journalists to ignore any mention of the downing of an AZAL aircraft in Aktau.

The case should be referred to as a tragic incident, as described by Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports the National Resistance Center (NRC). The Center refers to a document shedding light on how Russia is attempting to cover up the situation regarding the downing of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane by Russian air defense in Aktau airport on December 25.

Beijing has developed some of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence technology

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and Sberbank, the country’s largest bank and a tech innovator, to team up with China to further develop artificial intelligence. The directive, issued after an AI-themed conference in December, tasks Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Sberbank CEO Herman Gref with spearheading the initiative. A progress report is expected by April 2025. The partnership aims to tap into China’s AI expertise, which is recognized as being among the world’s most advanced. Sberbank, a leader in developing AI in Russia, has looked to China as a key inspiration for many of its projects. Alexander Vedyakhin, the bank’s first deputy chairman, recently credited China’s AI breakthroughs with shaping Sberbank’s own ambitions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping once again stated that no one can stop the reunification of China with Taiwan. He called this event inevitable, reports Reuters.

"The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification," Xi said in his New Year's address. The agency reminded that in his New Year's speech last year, Xi stated that the reunification of China with Taiwan is inevitable. He added that people on both sides should be united by a common goal and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The South Korean police SWAT team has been dispatched to impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling People Power Party headquarters in Seoul after it reported a bomb threat on Thursday, broadcaster YTN reported.

The World Health Organisation (“WHO”) Pandemic Treaty negotiations made no significant progress at the end of 2024. Several countries, including the US, have expressed opposition to the treaty.

Developing countries are concerned that the treaty would impose surveillance and obligations under the guise of pandemic prevention and Donald Trump has said he plans to withdraw the US from the WHO on day one of assuming office. The Treaty’s future is uncertain, with some doubting whether an agreement will be reached by the May 2025 deadline. Note: The Pandemic Treaty has been called various names over the years. It has also been referred to as the Pandemic Accord, Pandemic Agreement and WHO Convention Agreement + (“WHO CA+”).

To close out 2024, a slew of British publications are warning residents to self-quarantine to prevent getting sick with the so-called “highly contagious” Norovirus.

The articles are about what you might expect from mainstream propaganda; which I venture was probably generated by artificial intelligence. If you read the actual content of the articles, there is no mention of quarantining for two days except in the headline. But that’s not the point: the point is of course to illicit fear, and to once again test the waters to see what the public reaction is going to be to this malarkey.

The UK has ordered five million vaccines in preparation after concerns of a potential outbreak of bird flu

The UK has reportedly ordered five million vaccines against bird flu after concerns that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza could lead to the next global health crisis. As the fifth anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, the country is preparing for another virus, labelled as "one mutation from being the next Covid. "Currently, the bird flu cannot spread between humans. However, scientists are monitoring it closely following recent outbreaks in US dairy cattle. The i newspaper reported that CSL Seqirus, one of the largest influenza vaccine providers, is prepared to produce over 100 million pandemic vaccines if required.

The Food and Drug Administration has started testing aged raw cow’s milk cheese for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), otherwise known as bird flu.

The FDA says it started the testing in response to a bird flu outbreak in several states that is impacting poultry, dairy cows and people across the U.S. Raw milk cheese is made with unpasteurized milk. In the United States cheese allowed to be made from raw milk must be aged for a minimum of 60 days to mitigate the risk from any pathogens, if present. FDA field staff will collect hundreds of samples from warehouses and distribution hubs throughout the country. It will not collect samples at retail locations.

The Deutche Bank 2025 global financial market survey had 471 responses from around the world, and was conducted between the 10th and 13th of December 2024. Here are the main highlights...

The Deutche Bank 2025 global financial market survey had 471 responses from around the world, and was conducted between the 10th and 13th of December 2024. Here are the 14 main highlights: 1. Only 2% believe US growth will be below 1% in 2025, whereas that’s the average expected for Europe. The average expected for the US in 2.5%, no respondents think Europe will be at or above this level.

Another year is ending, which means it’s time to look back in order to better look forward.

For 2025, I see no other realistic option or scenario ahead other than a weaker dollar and rising gold. This is not “selling my book,” it’s just a common-sense approach to the realities of history, debt markets and the signals of my often-repeated mantra that can’t be repeated enough, namely: “The bond market is the thing.” Below, we see why. To some, of course, the bond market is boring, but let’s keep it simple, because if you understand government debt, you see things with an almost eerie clarity.

A report from the China Strategic Risks Institute (CSRI) has highlighted the increasing market share of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK as a significant concern, warning of potential “economic and security risks” for the nation.

According to the report, the UK’s car manufacturing sector supports 198,000 jobs and contributes 2.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, the rapid growth of China’s EV industry, bolstered by government subsidies enabling the production of five to ten million low-cost vehicles annually, threatens the future of British car manufacturing if import restrictions are not implemented.

Humans could disappear entirely from restaurant kitchens as robots take over nearly all roles – including cooking and cleaning.

Companies are launching unique AI robot chefs that prepare and cook food all by themselves at the push of a button. One robot created by Botinkit is also able to wash up and follow recipes, as well as “stir-fry, stew, boil, fry and [make] salad.” Featuring a silver and grey design, the robot has a touch-screen where people select a dish and how they’d like it prepared.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Cobb in northern California on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 1.1 Km (0.68 mile), the USGS said.

Axial Seamount is an undersea volcano located 470 kilometers off the coast of Oregon, and is showing signs of impending activity

An undersea volcano, situated 470 km off the Oregon coast, is predicted to erupt in 2025. This advanced warning of an eruption, more than just hours ahead, is considered "pretty unique" and a significant achievement by scientists. The volcano, named Axial Seamount, exhibits all signs of impending activity. Standing at 1,100 meters tall with a diameter of 2km, this submarine volcano is located 1,400m beneath sea level. Over the past ten years, various devices have been tracking every rumble, shake, swell, and tilt from the volcano in real time via a seafloor cable. Geologist Mark Zumberge, from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, has labeled the volcano as "the most well-instrumented submarine volcano on the planet".

Bolts of electricity hit the US Capitol and Empire State Building on the final day of 2024, fueling social media buzz

On the last day of 2024, a series of lightning bolts struck the US Capitol Building and Washington Monument in D.C., as well as the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in New York City, according to multiple videos posted online. The strikes, occurring amid heavy rain along the East Coast, coincided with New Year celebrations and quickly sparked widespread speculation on social media, with some commenters suggesting it could be a symbolic sign. This comes as US President Joe Biden prepares to leave office and Donald Trump is set to return to the White House on January 20.

Share