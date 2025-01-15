One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

One week after the fires in Los Angeles County began, the blazes remain out of control, scorching nearly 40,000 acres and leveling entire neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, winds are expected to gust between 45 and 70 mph, accompanied by dry air, significantly increasing the risk of fire spread. The National Weather Service has issued "Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warnings" for L.A. and Ventura counties through Wednesday evening, warning that "this setup is about as bad as it gets." Strong gusts could derail any progress made by firefighters early this week across two of the main fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires. The blazes have burned upwards of 40,000 and leveled entire neighborhoods and burned more than 12,000 structures. At least 24 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise.

Investigators trying to trace the origin of a Los Angeles County wildfire that is devastating parts of America’s second-largest city believe it may have originated in a known hiking area.

Authorities have taped off a ridge overlooking Los Angeles as they investigate the origin of the Palisades Fire, describing the area as a “crime scene.” The wildfire, which caused the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses and claimed at least eight lives, remains uncertain. However, investigators are scrutinizing the site for clues, as evidenced by the police tape. Dominic Choi, the assistant Los Angeles police chief, says “there has been no definitive determination that it is arson”—but he has not ruled it out.

Nearly 24,000 acres - including much of Topanga Canyon - have gone up in smoke...

California’s eco-regulators halted a critical wildfire prevention project near Pacific Palisades to protect an endangered shrub - only for that same area to be engulfed in flames during the Palisades Fire, the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history. In 2019, the LA Department of Water and Power (LADWP) set out to replace aging wooden power poles - some nearly a century old - with fire-resistant steel poles and widen fire-access lanes in the wildfire-prone Topanga State Park. The $2 million project was designed to bolster fire safety after the area was deemed an "elevated fire risk."

President-elect Donald J. Trump announced he intends to create a new revenue agency that will effectively end the need for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which oversees the federal taxation of Americans.

Instead, the President-elect proposes an External Revenue Service (ERS), which will serve as the central point for collecting tariffs, duties, and other taxes and fees on foreign goods. This revenue source, he believes, will supplant the need for the federal income tax. “For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves.

Carter has been laid to rest, and Smokin’ Joe Biden is being sent out to pasture. Despite their presidencies being 40 years apart, both share the dubious distinction of ranking among the worst in U.S. history when it comes to foreign policy.

In his final foreign policy speech, President Joe Biden seemed intent on cementing his legacy by highlighting what he considered notable accomplishments in bolstering the United States’ global position. However, his administration’s track record tells a different story, marked by significant setbacks. The Biden-Harris presidency has been characterized by a series of actions that undermined U.S. power and influence.

National Guard members from all 50 states will operate checkpoints...

President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration could be the most militarized in U.S. history, according to a report released Monday. Citing U.S. officials, The Telegraph reports that nearly 7,800 soldiers will join approximately police officers to patrol Washington, DC during the “peaceful transfer of power.” The newspaper also reveals that two FBI field offices, a swarm of drones, and at least 30 miles of fencing will be used to keep Trump and inauguration guests— including world leaders and top U.S. lawmakers from across the country—safe from a series of potential violent threats. Despite receiving no specific threats targeting Trump, law enforcement officials are “prepared” for the worst, according to the outlet.

“We’re very pleased he’ll join us.”

The Secretary-General for the United Nations (UN) International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, claims President-elect Donald J. Trump cannot take back the Panama Canal.

While speaking with the media, Dominguez, a Panamanian national, insisted on Tuesday that the critical international shipping waterway “will remain” under his country’s control. “This is not at the level of the Secretary-General since it is not something that is regulated within the organization, but for me, it is very clear, and it is not a topic of much conversation because the treaties were signed in 1977,” Dominguez said, adding: “The canal passed into the hands of Panama, which continues to operate this vital waterway and will continue to do so.”

Yoon Suk Yeol’s lawyers said the impeached leader voluntarily surrendered for questioning after multiple failed attempts to arrest him

South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over his brief declaration of martial law last month, according to Yonhap. A warrant to detain Yoon was executed shortly after 10:30am local time on Wednesday, the news agency reported citing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, citing threats from “anti-state” forces. This highly controversial move was swiftly overruled and led to his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, with a vote of 204-85. The Constitutional Court is currently deliberating on whether to permanently remove him from office, a decision that must be made within 180 days.

The construction of a new fleet of D-Day-style landing barges in China has raised significant concerns regarding Beijing’s potential intentions toward Taiwan.

Recent satellite imagery has identified the emergence of three to five new “special and unusual” barges at the Guangzhou Shipyard, located in southern China. Typically, such barges are commonplace at various riverside and coastal construction projects. However, the characteristics of these specific barges, situated at a dual-use civilian-military construction facility, do not align with the expected standard.

The West’s refusal to accept its diminishing role is driving global instability, the Russian foreign minister has said

Attempts by the West to suppress competition and protect its privileged position at any cost are the main drivers of international tensions today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. The top Russian diplomat spoke with domestic and international reporters in Moscow to outline the work of his department over the last year, and to answer questions about issues the country’s diplomats are dealing with. Lavrov described the source of the confrontation between the West and multiple other nations, including Russia, as a clash between the US and its allies on one side, who are attempting to force a poorly-defined “rules-based order” onto other countries, versus parties that respect the UN Charter as the foundation of the world order created following World War II.

According to the incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Trump's new admin will lobby for Ukraine to lower its minimum age of conscription from 25 to just 18 years old.

On the heels of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President Of The United States, emerging news regarding a rapidly advancing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas offers an auspicious omen of his new administration's forthcoming foreign policy. During his presidential campaign, Trump was replete with political ammunition to attack his opponent's administration with. The mass geopolitical instability caused by the onset of multiple theaters of war that unfolded under Biden's watch became one of the core talking points of his rhetoric.

Kiev’s Western backers continue to pressure the Ukrainian government to address manpower shortages

Kiev could consider further lowering the conscription age, but only after the country receives sufficient military equipment from its international sponsors, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky signaled during a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday. According to Zelensky, ensuring that all soldiers are adequately equipped must take priority before expanding the conscription base. He emphasized that the country’s armed forces face acute shortages of essential equipment, including armored vehicles and artillery, rather than personnel, as reported by Ukrainian media.

According to Kiev's claims, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out the “most massive” attack of the war on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said: “Ukrainian defense forces carried out the most massive strikes against military targets [...] at a distance of 200 to 1,100 kilometers deep in Russia.” A salvo of strikes targeted, among others, the Saratov region and the republic of Tatarstan, both located several hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border, as well as the border region of Bryansk, reports 20 Minutes. In Bryansk, Ukrainian forces reportedly fired missiles at a chemical plant in Seltso. The factory produces explosives for the Russian army. Moscow, for its part, claims that Western missiles have once again been used by Ukraine. Has Russia once again crossed the red line?

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - NATO countries will deploy frigates, patrol aircraft and naval drones in the Baltic Sea to help protect critical infrastructure and reserve the right to take action against ships suspected of posing a security threat, alliance members said on Tuesday.

The military and political alliance is taking the action, dubbed "Baltic Sentry", following a string of incidents in which power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines have been damaged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finnish police last month seized a tanker carrying Russian oil and said they suspected the vessel had damaged the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecoms cables by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet is set to approve plans on Wednesday authorising the armed forces to shoot down illegal drones following repeated reports of illegal flights over critical infrastructure, a draft amendment seen by Reuters showed.

Germany has been on high alert for hybrid attacks from Russia since the full-scales invasion of Ukraine. In one of the latest cases, police said on Monday they were investigating suspected Russian espionage after drones were sighted over military installations in Bavaria. Under the planned amendment to the Aviation Security Act, local authorities will be able to ask the military to take action if they deem it necessary. In this case, the armed forces will be allowed to use force against illegal drones in the event of an imminent, particularly serious accident, the draft said.

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The French Socialist Party, whose support Francois Bayrou's minority government has been trying to secure for weeks, on Tuesday raised the threat of backing a no-confidence vote against the government later this week.

The Socialists, who voted down previous budget proposals in December in conjunction with far-right lawmakers and thereby precipitated the fall of Michel Barnier's government, have made concessions on the 2023 pension reform a condition for support. Earlier in the day, during a speech to Parliament, Bayrou opened the door to renegotiating the disputed pension reform but Faure said this was not good enough.

Ottawa-area MP Chandra Arya holds many of the same policy stances as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but diverges in his belief that Quebecers aren't overly concerned with Canada's leader speaking French.

The courts’ disgraceful leniency—offering mere months of detention and “guidance” for such a barbaric crime—not only fails the victim but emboldens predators, proving that justice in the Netherlands bends over backward to coddle migrant criminals at the expense of public safety.

In yet another glaring example of misplaced priorities, a Dutch court handed down lenient sentences to five migrant boys convicted in the brutal gang rape and assault of a 32-year-old homeless woman in Helmond. The horrific attack took place in a public park, where the vulnerable victim was ambushed, beaten, raped in rounds, and robbed of her belongings. Instead of delivering justice for the victim and ensuring public safety, the court prioritized “help” and “integration” for the migrant perpetrators, shielding them behind juvenile law and deliberately minimizing public scrutiny of their heinous crimes.

The Syrian Civil War (2011-2024) was the first great social media war. Twitter, which had only begun in 2006 played a major role in the dissemination of both facts and propaganda.

The Syrian Revolution – the anti-Assad side – pioneered social media strategies that were copied by others, including Jihadists like the Islamic State. It was in Syria that the ISIS propaganda juggernaut reached its full flowering.[1] ISIS's rival the Nusra Front, today called Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) named its own propaganda arm, Al-Manara Al-Bayda – the White Minaret, referring to a prominent landmark at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus associated with Islamic eschatology. The anti-Assad Syrian Revolution mediascape ranged from liberal, secularist, and nationalist to Islamist and Jihadist. Although it suffered an eclipse when it looked like Assad was gaining ground (after the fall of Eastern Aleppo in 2016), it never disappeared.[2]

Iran never plotted to kill Republican US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an NBC News interview on Tuesday, denying past claims from Trump and the US government.

In November, the US Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate the US president-elect. Law enforcement thwarted the alleged plan before any attack was carried out. Trump also said last year during the US election campaign that Iran may have been behind attempts to kill him. "None whatsoever," Pezeshkian said on NBC News when asked if there was an Iranian plan to kill Trump. "We have never attempted this to begin with and we never will."

Israel planted explosives in centrifuge technology Iran bought for its nuclear program, veteran diplomat and vice president Mohammad Javad Zarif said, alleging an apparently unknown attempted attack by the Islamic Republic's arch-enemy.

Providing few details, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs said in a preview of an online interview that sanctions on Iran and its allies deepened security challenges and made them vulnerable to Israeli booby traps. “Our colleagues had purchased a centrifuge platform for the Atomic Energy Organization, and it was discovered that explosives had been embedded inside it, which they managed to detect," he told the Hozour (Presence) online program.

Iran's foreign minister ruled out direct talks with the United States about its disputed nuclear program but emphasized Tehran’s readiness for what he called dignified discussions.

Abbas Araghchi addressed Iran’s stance on nuclear talks in an interview with state TV, saying discussions with Washington are not on the table because it withdrew from an international deal on the issue. “We are not negotiating with the US government on nuclear issues until they return to the JCPOA or, in any case, announce their policy on this matter,” he said, referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Israel and Hamas agreed in principle to a hostage deal on Monday night and have since been working in Doha to finalize the details regarding implementation of the agreement, two Arab officials tell The Times of Israel.

One of the main issues that has yet to be finalized is the exact parameters of the IDF’s withdrawal from Gaza, and the mediators are still waiting for a map from Israel laying this out, the Arab officials say. The two officials speculate that a deal will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday in the form of a joint statement from the US, Qatar and Egypt, who have been mediating between Israel and Hamas.

The urgent and historic case for normalization

Lebanon was once known as the “Switzerland of the Middle East” — beautiful, stable, peaceful, and prosperous. Now it lies in ruins. Yet I believe there is hope for the Lebanese people if they will seize the current crisis and turn it into an historic opportunity. Let me explain…The Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct 7, 2023, and the subsequent war that led Israel to destroy, or nearly destroy, Hamas and Hezbollah — two of Iran’s most important terror proxies — has radically transformed the geopolitical equation in the region. Israel’s success in obliterating 80% of Hezbollah’s missile force and assassinating 18 of the top 18 Hezbollah leaders, including Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, has also brought clarity.

The spiritual leader of the Israeli Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif travelled to the United States to ensure U.S. protection for the Druze community in Syria under the new Islamic rule in Damascus.

The Druze minority fears that it will be persecuted by the new Islamist regime led by the Jihadist leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Al-Jolani. Tarif who met with U.S. lawmakers in Washington and international leaders including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, stressed the importance to secure the rights of the Druze communities in Syria.

The Biden administration is expected to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified officials familiar with the matter.

James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group has released new evidence on Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to censor anti-COVID vaccine narratives and promote those that align with the Democrat party.

This comes as Meta/Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on an apology tour, shifting all blame to the Biden Regime and claiming to be innocent in the censorship scandal. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Zuckerberg, in August, admitted in a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that the social media giant was subject to government censorship around stories related to COVID and the 2020 election and that he would, in the future, fight such efforts harder than he did previously.

The federal budget sank further into red ink during December, leaving the first fiscal quarter deficit nearly 40% higher than it was the prior year.

For the final calendar month of 2024, the shortfall totaled $86.7 billion, which actually represented a 33% decline for the same period a year prior, according to a Treasury Department report Tuesday. However, that brought the three-month fiscal year total to $710.9 billion, some $200 billion more than the comparable period in the prior year, or 39.4%. Rising financing costs along with continued spending growth and declining tax receipts have combined to send deficits spiraling, pushing the national debt past the $36 trillion mark.

The Free Our Feeds campaign claims to champion decentralization, but its backers' history of supporting stricter moderation raises doubts among free speech supporters.

A coalition of celebrities and tech figures—including actors Mark Ruffalo and Alex Winter, author Cory Doctorow, musician Brian Eno, journalist Carole Cadwalladr, writer and podcaster Akilah Hughes, and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales — have launched the Free Our Feeds initiative and are asking for donations to fund their idea. Their mission is to reclaim and expand the AT Protocol, the decentralized framework Bluesky operates on, in an effort to wrestle control from billionaires and corporate interests. But what do these celebrities have in mind? Free speech? Likely not.

Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk over his 2022 purchase of Twitter.

In October 2022 Elon Musk officially closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share – or about $44 billion. According to the SEC, Elon Musk allegedly failed to properly disclose his 5% Twitter stock purchase in 2022 in the months leading up to his purchase of the platform. The SEC claimed because Elon Musk purchased the stock at “artificially low prices,” he underpaid investors by $150 million.

TikTok has responded to a Bloomberg report that China is considering allowing Elon Musk to purchase the social media company’s US operations by calling it “pure fiction.”

The report claimed that Chinese officials are considering allowing a deal where Musk’s X would absorb TikTok’s US operations. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has repeatedly said it is not open to a forced sale and shot down the claims. “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” a TikTok spokesperson told BBC News in response to the Musk report.

Bill Gates is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to integrate genetically modified insects into the food supply, potentially as a step toward reducing traditional meat consumption.

Crickets and grasshoppers are already making their way into the American diet in various forms, including protein bars, shakes, and even restaurant menus. Additionally, they are promoted as sustainable options for pet food and animal feed. Lax regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have allowed such products to bypass rigorous safety testing. Many insect-based foods fall under the “Generally Regarded as Safe” (GRAS) category, enabling manufacturers to introduce them to the market with minimal oversight.

The world’s largest public gathering — the Maha Kumbh Mela — begins this week in India.

More than 400 million people are expected to take part in the six-week Hindu festival, which is held at an astrologically determined time every 12 years or so. Attendees celebrate with a ritual dip in sacred waters at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has aggressively promoted Hindu religiosity, has essentially built a pop-up city for attendees, with 145,000 restrooms, 3,000 kitchens, and nearly half a million electricity connections.

The Aldi coyote gave Wile E. Coyote a run for his money Monday morning.

Shoppers in a Chicago supermarket had a reason to howl when a coyote was yanked out of the refrigerated section by a pair of officers — with the hair-raising moment caught on video. The Aldi grocery store in the Windy City’s Humboldt Park neighborhood was like something out of a cartoon Monday as authorities used broomsticks to poke around shelves, according to the viral clip posted on social media.

Residents in the Richmond area experienced a startling tremor on Tuesday evening, prompting numerous reports of shaking throughout the community.

The source of this unsettling phenomenon was identified as a 2.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the Wyndham area of Henrico County. The seismic event struck at approximately 5:30 p.m., with the epicenter located at a depth of seven miles beneath the Earth’s surface. Intrigued by the reports, CBS 6 reached out to our Facebook followers to gauge the extent of the experience.

Share