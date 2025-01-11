One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"I just feel numb right now… Everybody we know lost their homes."

Update (1245ET): Firefighters continued battling six wildfires across the LA County area. The two largest include Palisades (20,000 acres, 6% contained) and Eaton Fire (14,000 acres, 3% contained)…Fires raging across the Los Angeles area entered their fourth day, killing at least ten people, forcing the evacuation of 180,000 residents, and destroying more than ten thousand structures. Preliminary estimates place damages and economic losses up to $150 billion. As of Friday morning, five fires are burning across the LA County area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, has scorched 20,000 acres and is considered "one of the most destructive fires in the history of Los Angeles," according to the LA fire chief on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has burned 14,000 acres. The newest fires are Kenneth and Hidden Hills, which expanded in the overnight hours.

A new fire broke out in Los Angeles on Friday as several other fires are burning with near zero percent containment.

The new fire in Granada Hills dubbed the “Archer Fire” is threatening residential homes. KTLA reported: A brush fire erupted in Granada Hills Friday prompting evacuation orders that were later downgraded to warnings amid what fire officials described as “erratic winds.” The Archer Fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 17200 block of West Sesnon Boulevard. It was initially said to have burned 2 to 3 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A mandatory evacuation order was temporarily issued for areas west of Balboa Boulevard, east of Tampa Avenue, south of Sunshine Canyon Road and north of Sesnon Boulevard. The order was downgraded to an evacuation warning at 11:42 a.m.

Outrage is boiling over after revelations that the Santa Ynez Reservoir, a critical water source in Pacific Palisades, was empty and offline when a devastating wildfire ripped through the area.

The Los Angeles Times reported that despite the reservoir’s critical role in the city’s water infrastructure, it had been offline for nearly a year. The Santa Ynez Reservoir, with a capacity of 117 million gallons, could have played a critical role in providing water pressure to firefighters battling the devastating fire that destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu.

LOS ANGELES, CA- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) is not only an incompetent political hack, but she’s also a trained radical, according to an explosive expose from documentary filmmaker Errol Webber, The People’s Voice reports.

Webber claims that in the 1970s, Bass took fifteen trips to Cuba, where she trained alongside future members of M19 and the Weather Underground, two domestic terror groups, in terrorist tactics.

"Your far-left policies have ruined our state and also, our party.” Could angry statements from California Democrats toward Newsom and Bass show they're waking up from the woke policies at last?

Director of National Intelligence-designate Tulsi Gabbard is defending the use of a controversial foreign spy power she once opposed while in Congress, while still pledging to “uphold Americans’ Fourth Amendment right” against warrantless searches of their communications.

Gabbard, 43, issued a rare statement ahead of her confirmation hearing next week promising to maintain the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s so-called “Section 702” authority if installed as the next chief of all 17 intelligence agencies. “Section 702, unlike other FISA authorities, is crucial for gathering foreign intelligence on non-US persons abroad,” she said. “This unique capability cannot be replicated and must be safeguarded to protect our nation while ensuring the civil liberties of Americans.”

The US President-elect has threatened to put a 25% tax on all imported Canadian goods

Canada is reportedly considering extensive tariffs on American products in response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose hefty levies on all Canadian products entering the country, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing anonymous sources. Trump has said he will impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as soon as he takes office, in an effort to spur them to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. Specifically, he has vowed to introduce a 25% tax on all products entering the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joins The Gunn Show, where she tells host Sheila Gunn Reid that regardless of who leads the Liberals into the next election, April's upcoming carbon tax hike will doom the party to a disastrous defeat.

The UK government has tasked its "Counter-Extremism" unit with investigating billionaire Elon Musk following his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Musk's recent comments, which included harsh rebukes of Starmer’s leadership and policies, have raised alarms among some government officials concerned that his high-profile remarks could stoke division or undermine public trust in political institutions throughout the country. While critics argue the investigation is an overreach, the move signals growing tensions between the government and influential public figures whose rhetoric challenges the political status quo.

The scandal is this: recent data shows that "foreign nationals are more than three times as likely to be arrested for sexual offences as British citizens." The government published this data, validating what citizens already knew. 364 British MPs voted against a measure for a new inquiry.

Says he's sympathetic to Moscow's critiques of NATO expansion...

US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that a meeting is being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico on Friday. While giving no specific timeline details, Trump said of Putin from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, "He wants to meet and we are setting it up." The day prior Trump had also said "President Putin wants to meet." The Kremlin has yet to confirm the talks, but has repeatedly said Putin remains open to the possibility. "He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess," Trump had said in the Thursday part of the remarks.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to discuss continued support in the country's war with Russia, the White House said.

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI/LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration imposed its broadest package of sanctions so far targeting Russia's oil and gas revenues on Friday, in an effort to give Kyiv and Donald Trump's incoming team leverage to reach a deal for peace in Ukraine.

The move is meant to cut Russia's revenues for continuing the war in Ukraine that has killed more than 12,300 civilians and reduced cities to rubble since Moscow invaded in February, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on X that the measures announced on Friday will "deliver a significant blow" to Moscow. "The less revenue Russia earns from oil ... the sooner peace will be restored," Zelenskiy added.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has vowed to exercise Slovakia’s veto power within the EU on Ukraine-related issues

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that Bratislava may block humanitarian and financial aid to Kiev if the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine is not resolved. Fico made the statement after talks with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Thursday. Fico cited potential losses from the blocked transit as the reason for his threat. “If this problem is not resolved, the government of the Slovak Republic will take strict reciprocal measures in the near future,” Fico told reporters in Brussels.

After the mainstream parties’ ‘coalition of losers’ collapsed, the leader of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), Herbert Kickl, was tasked by the country’s president to form a government.

Kickl is one of the most feared political leaders in Europe, getting the usual mistreatment by the MSM, called, pro-Putin, ‘far-left’ and all those Bad names they use to try and contain the planetary conservative revolution. Among his common-sense policies that infuriate the liberal Globalists, Kickl openly advocates the ‘remigration of uninvited strangers’.

If you were scandalized by the European powers sweeping in to force Romania to cancel its Presidential Elections out of fear of right-winger Calin Georgescu, you better buckle up, according to former European Commissioner—and wannabe tyrant—Thierry Breton.

A Eurofanatic and enthusiast for censorship online, Breton had to resign from the EU after unsuccessfully trying to keep the Elon Musk/Donald Trump podcast from being broadcast. In an interview on Thursday, Breton said that Elon Musk’s ‘interference’ in the upcoming elections in Germany ‘could lead to a cancellation of the election results.’

COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island's independence aspirations.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has described U.S. control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, as an "absolute necessity". He did not dismiss the potential use of military or economic means, including tariffs against Denmark.

At a Copenhagen press conference, when asked if he had had contact with Trump, Egede responded: "No, but we are ready to talk."

BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday that he had called for a moratorium on EU sanctions on Syria for six months or one year, but that a final decision could only come from the entire bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Beirut after meeting Syria's new leaders in Damascus, Tajani said the EU sanctions had been imposed under President Bashar al-Assad, who was toppled on Dec. 8 by a sweeping rebel offensive. "I think that we can begin to change things," he said. "The next step is the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU and we will talk on this. Italy is in favour." That meeting is set to take place in Brussels on Jan. 27.

The horrific lynching involved the participation of children. Syria has become an ISIS/Al Qaeda country!

"I think he [Biden] has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades," said former CIA director and defense secretary Robert Gates.

Here are two examples: The day he took office, President Biden delisted the Houthis as a terrorist organization and relaxed sanctions on Iran. In 2021, he pulled out of Afghanistan, surrendering to the Taliban coup in which 13 American soldiers were killed. Did the Biden administration get anything in return? Evidently not – to the detriment of the security and interests of the U.S. and its allies.

The US Treasury on Friday sanctioned several vessels involved in transporting Iranian oil as part of a broader crackdown on Russia's network of ships used to evade US-led energy sanctions.

Among the 183 blacklisted vessels, eight were identified as having transported both Russian and Iranian oil, according to the Treasury. "Several of the vessels sanctioned today have shipped not only Russian oil but also sanctioned Iranian oil," the Treasury said in a statement Friday. The vessels are part of what the Treasury described as a shadow fleet, a network employing what it called "high-risk shipping practices" to evade detection. It said many of these vessels were involved in shipping Russian oil at prices above the $60 a barrel price cap imposed by G7 countries.

"The regime anticipates demonstrations and uprisings. They understand that things are very fragile."

Iran’s public discontent surged in recent weeks as economic hardships, including widespread power outages and rising inflation, fueled calls for change, Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) researcher Benny Sabti told Maariv on Friday. Sabti began by describing the growing frustration among the Iranian population. "People are very angry with the regime for squandering funds, oil revenues, and resources on Syria, which fell alongside Hezbollah," he said. "The regime has poured $50 billion into Syria from 2000 until now, all of which vanished into thin air, along with funds sent to Lebanon and other places." According to Sabti, the Iranian public views this as "a regime failure."

The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the French foreign ministry over the issue of French nationals who were "hostages of the state of the Islamic republic of Iran," the ministry said on Friday.

"Their situation is unbearable, with undignified detention conditions that, for some, constitute torture under international law," the ministry said, reiterating that French nationals are advised not to travel to Iran.

A senior official in the Hamas military department said that the hostages who had been held in northern Gaza were now classified as missing due to the IDF operation in the area.

A senior official in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated that "most of the enemy's prisoners (hostages) in the northern Gaza region are considered missing due to Zionist aggression." In remarks published by Al Jazeera, the senior Hamas official noted that "the Al-Qassam Brigades repeatedly warned of reaching this outcome in the areas of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."

A Hamas source tells the Qatari newspaper al-Araby al-Jadeed that the terror group has agreed to put off several unresolved points of contention with Israel until a later phase of the proposed ceasefire-for-hostage deal, if the next stages are implemented without delay and as required.

The source says Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators backed Hamas’s latest message to Israel in the negotiations, and that Cairo showed flexibility about agreeing to have the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Philadelphi Route along the Gaza-Egypt border take place at a later stage.

IAF strikes come soon after after reports of US-led raid on area north of Sanaa; PM vows more attacks if terror group’s drone, ballistic missile fire continues

The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, as Israeli officials threatened to hunt down the leaders of the Iran-backed group unless they stopped their drone and missile attacks. Israel’s airstrikes came shortly after a US-led coalition reportedly hit Houthi sites in the Harf Sufyan District, north of Sanaa. Israeli officials said the strikes were coordinated with the US, but were not a joint operation. The Israel Defense Forces said over 20 IAF aircraft — including fighter jets, refuelers and spy planes — participated in the Israeli strikes, dropping some 50 munitions on three main targets: the Hodeidah and Ras Isa ports on Yemen’s western coast, and the Hezyaz power plant near the capital Sanaa.

The Biden White House raised eyebrows across the Internet today with a somewhat startling press release just days before President Trump is scheduled to take office.

NSC Spokesperson Sean Savett wrote a statement on behalf of the Regime titled regarding so-called “anomalous health incidents” affecting hundreds of U.S. personnel and family members while suggesting possible causes for the mysterious happenings including electromagnetic or acoustic energy. These mysterious symptoms, which include unexplained head pressure, ear pain, and dizziness, reportedly began in 2016 and have spread to roughly a dozen overseas locations. The press release starts by bragging about the Regime’s actions and supposed progress in countering these scary incidents.

Forbes reported this week that ‘Nation States Turn to Bitcoin as a Strategic Asset’ claiming that …’bitcoin is no longer just a niche investment but a geopolitical asset’…

Of course we know that President-elect Trump made headlines last summer when he attended the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, TN.: …’In his keynote address at a bitcoinconference in Nashville, Tennessee, the Republican presidential nominee promised to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and create a bitcoin “strategic reserve” using the currency that the government currently holds.’…(AP News) President Trump is acting ‘as if’ Bitcoin is a commodity that can underpin the economy of a nation. And other nations are beginning to follow suit

If you think Meta is now a free speech platform, don't hold your breath.

Meta’s recent announcement of plans to “restore free expression” on its platforms is accompanied by an extensive list of content restrictions, raising questions about the breadth of speech allowed under the new rules. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed the company is “getting back to its roots” with a focus on open discourse, the detailed policies suggest significant limitations remain. The updated guidelines categorize prohibited content into two tiers. Tier 1 bans dehumanizing speech, such as comparisons to “animals” or “pathogens,” and stereotypes such as claiming that certain groups control financial, political, or media institutions. Allegations of serious immorality or criminality, such as calling someone a terrorist or pedophile, are also prohibited.

Through Discover and Search, Google is aware of what you are interested in. Daily Listen takes all that into account to create a 5 minute or so episode that provides an overview of stories and topics that you follow.

The following report is by 9 to 5 Google: Google is kicking off a new experiment in Search Labs today called “Daily Listen.” It’s a bit like NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews, while there are also podcast parallels. Through Discover and Search, Google is aware of what you are interested in. Daily Listen takes all that into account to create a 5 minute or so episode that provides an overview of stories and topics that you follow.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently described "agentic" AI as the "next giant breakthrough" expected in 2025.

However, the rollout of agentic AI and other AI tools on Wall Street has a huge downside: job loss. According to a new Bloomberg Intelligence survey of 92 global banks, the industry could shed hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next 3-5 years because of AI. On Thursday, Bloomberg Intelligence's Tomasz Noetzel cited the survey, which found that global banks could experience a 12-17% ($120-$180 billion) lift to 2027 pretax profit based on AI productivity gains. The survey also found that job cuts could exceed 200,000 in 3-5 years. Separately from the report, the BI senior analyst said, "Any jobs involving routine, repetitive tasks are at risk," adding, "But AI will not eliminate them fully; rather, it will lead to workforce transformation."

Greek mythology tells the story of the Trojan horse. The people of Troy—the Trojans—were defeated by the Greeks after they left behind a large, hollow wooden horse and pretended to sail for home.

The Greeks persuaded the Trojans that the horse was an offering to Athena (the goddess of war), and believing the horse would protect the city of Troy, the Trojans brought the horse inside the city walls as they were unaware the wooden horse was filled with Greek warriors. At night, these Greek warriors emerged from their hiding place and opened the gates to the city of Troy, letting the Greek army into the city, leading to the defeat of the city of Troy.

The UK’s gas reserves have dropped to a concerning low, with only a week’s worth of supply remaining, as the country prepares for low wind speeds and freezing temperatures.

According to Centrica, the owner of British Gas, the UK’s storage sites are currently only half full, which is 26% lower than the same time last year. The low gas reserves are particularly concerning due to Britain’s reliance on wind farms, which has made shortages more likely when wind speeds fall, especially during periods of cold weather. The current energy supply from wind is only 6.9%, and the country recently came “within a whisker of blackouts” due to calm weather, with gas power plants being paid over £2 million an hour to keep the lights on.

Several churches from the middle ages are being shut down.

