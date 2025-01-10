One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"AccuWeather has increased the preliminary estimate for the total damage and economic loss for the Southern California wildfires to a staggering $135 billion to $150 billion."

LA Fire Summary:

Palisades Fire burned 20,000 acres (0% contained), while Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000 acres (0% contained)

Newest fire: Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area; Another new fire in Woodland Hills

Five dead, 180,000 people under evacuation orders

Most destructive fire in LA history: Ten of billions of dollars in damage (early estimates)

AccuWeather Estimates $135 billion to $150 billion in preliminary damage and economic losses

Over 5,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed

Musk Says SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to areas hit by LA wildfires

Arson fears

$65 billion to Ukraine, but no worries, purses are fine for putting out fires!

The coincidences continue to pile up, leading many to declare that the massive neglects, mistakes, and failures resulting in devastation from the LA wildfires was more than a natural disaster.

The past couple of weeks have been really, really strange. On New Year’s Eve, four of the most iconic buildings in the entire country were all hit by lightning.

In our political capital, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol were hit. In our financial capital, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center were hit. Subsequently, there were terror attack in New Orleans and Las Vegas on New Year’s Day. And now here we are a week later, and our entertainment capital is being absolutely devastated by fire. In some areas of Los Angeles, it literally looks like a nuclear weapon exploded. Some of the most iconic locations in the Los Angeles area have been wiped out, and even Hollywood Boulevard is being evacuated…

Fast-moving wildfires are wreaking havoc across southern California, with thousands evacuated around Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades area.

At least five people have been killed and 30,000 evacuated, with the area of the fire continuing to rapidly expand. But some witnesses to the blaze claim to have seen what appear to be “drones” or some other unidentified aerial phenomena skimming above the flames. One news broadcast about the fire became notorious after CNN reporter Nick Watt, who was almost hit by a piece of burning debris, and shouted “Jesus Christ!” But several more news clips of the disaster have gone viral after viewers saw what they believe were “drones” whizzing through the flames.

"They were almost ready to do the deal last time..."

Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince revealed in a recent interview on the Sean Spicer Show that President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration was closer to securing a groundbreaking agreement with Denmark to take control of Greenland than previously known. Prince's comments come as Trump ramps up his calls to acquire the Arctic landmass, highlighting its strategic military and economic advantages.

The court did not provide an explanation for the decision

New York’s top appeals court on Thursday denied President-elect Donald Trump’s request to halt Friday’s sentencing for his conviction last year on falsified business records. One judge of the New York Court of Appeals issued a brief order declining to grant a hearing to Trump’s legal team. No explanation was given to Trump’s attorneys. In a filing to the court this week, Trump’s attorneys had said Justice Juan Merchan and the state’s mid-level appellate court both “erroneously failed” to stop the sentencing, arguing that the Constitution requires an automatic pause as they appeal the judge’s ruling upholding the verdict.

That era of good feeling, if it hadn’t already, ended two weeks from inauguration day.

President Biden and President-elect Trump sat side-by-side in the Oval Office after the election exchanging pleasantries in front of the cameras, both promising “a smooth transition.” Biden vowed to “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated,” insisting the president-elect would get “what you need.” Trump replied, “I very much appreciate that,” agreeing with the president that the coming transfer of power would be “as smooth as it can get.”

In December of last year I published an article titled ‘Open Borders Have Created A Terror Attack Time Bomb In The US In 2025’. I noted that there was a significant confluence of events that was, in my view leading to an explosion of terror attacks just as conservatives take political power…

…I believe an attack is inevitable in 2025 primarily because of the geopolitical brush fires being ignited across the globe right now. There is also always the looming danger of false flag events designed by covert actors trying to trick the public into placing blame on the wrong culprit…” If the two attempted assassinations of Donald Trump in 2024 didn’t clue some people in, we’re on the verge of a violent year. It wasn’t hard to predict that terror incidents would come to dominate the news feeds, I just didn’t expect that this would happen on the the very first day of 2025.

The author of a Pentagon report on extremism in the U.S. military has warned that there is a growing insider threat after a veteran who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State murdered 14 people in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Bishop Garrison, the veteran leading efforts against extremist activity in the U.S. military under the Biden regime, has alerted officials to potential future domestic threats involving current or former military members. The New Orleans attack involved former U.S. Army serviceman Shamsud-Din Jabbar driving a pickup truck into a crowd, killing 14, while in possession of an Islamic State. A separate incident on the same day saw Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty Green Beret, detonate a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, injuring several people. Both suspects served at Fort Bragg and were in Afghanistan at the same time, but no definitive connection between them had been identified as of the time of publication.

Historic fires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area in California, displacing countless people and wreaking widespread destruction from the ocean to the mountains, including in built-up areas. Commenting on news coverage of the wildfires, outlets affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq celebrated the incident using hashtag #America is Burning.

Salafi jihadis, including Al-Qaeda and Islamic State supporters, also celebrated the wildfires as one of Allah's soldiers and retribution for U.S. support for Israel and its "war on Islam and Muslims." Several shared videos and photos, accompanied by Quranic verses about Allah's "wrath against transgressors." A senior member of Ansar Allah Houthi movement mocked President-elect Trump's statement about freeing hostages in Gaza, saying: "'This is the hell Trump promised."

Netanyahu’s hostage envoy tries to assure families of captives that government not abandoning their loved ones by pushing for agreement in which they’ll be released in phases

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he thinks his administration will be able to secure a hostage deal, even though Hamas is currently the obstacle to an agreement. It was an extension of the stance that the US has held for months, but Biden had not personally weighed in on the negotiations for several weeks. As is often the case, a question about Israel was among the first to be shouted by the White House press corps as Biden wrapped up a briefing on a completely different topic — the wildfires devastating Los Angeles.

The “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” reintroduced this week by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), received overwhelming Republican support.

The bill seeking sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court over its issuing of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant passed 243-140 in the Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday, marking the body’s second vote in favor of the legislation. The “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” reintroduced this week by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), received overwhelming Republican support.

Iran and Israel congratulate Aoun, FM Sa'ar hopes for 'good neighborly relations'

After two years of political deadlock, Lebanon elected Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), as its new president. Aoun was elected by the members of parliament in the second round of voting, securing 99 out of 128 votes, after the candidate belonging to the Hezbollah terror group, which had repeatedly blocked the elections in the past, endorsed him. Thursday's vote the led to the election of Aoun was the 13th round of voting since the last president, Michel Aoun (no relation), retired in October 2022.

Iran’s influence in Lebanon was dealt another blow with the election of US and Arab-backed General Joseph Aoun as the country's new president, months after Tehran's armed ally Hezbollah was mauled by Israel in a 14-month war.

Aoun, who was backed by factions seeking to reduce Hezbollah's dominance, signals a shift away from Lebanon’s political dominance by Iran via the militia. His election marks the end of a prolonged political vacuum and a decisive moment in Lebanon's complex political landscape, raising questions about the country's future alignment in a shattered Middle East.

Two senior IRGC commanders said this week that the Islamic Republic is currently unable to retaliate against Israel's October air strikes due to financial constraints and the loss of key regional ally Syria.

Iranian political and military officials have repeatedly threatened to launch a large-scale retaliation against Israel, referring to the operation as “True Promise 3.” The codename refers to two earlier missile and drone strikes carried out against Israel in 2024. An IRGC general who until recently was stationed in Syria told Iranian media that such an operation should have been launched earlier, and now Iran is not in a position to ignite a large-scale conflict with Israel.

A Swiss national was arrested in Iran and was accused of spying committed suicide in prison on Thursday, the chief justice of Iran's Semnan province was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The incoming US president has repeatedly promised to mediate an end to the Ukraine conflict

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that a meeting is being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He wants to meet, and we are setting it up,” Trump said before a meeting with Republican governors in his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Reuters. He did not specify when the meeting would take place. Trump, who takes office on January 20, has criticized outgoing President Joe Biden’s unconditional aid to Kiev and, during his election, has vowed to quickly compel Russia and Ukraine to restart negotiations.

"Let's be more practical in making it possible."

During a meeting of Ukraine's defense allies held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to once again get his backers to escalate their entry into the war with Russia. We can perhaps expect such desperate, harebrained appeals to be floated each day until Trump takes office on January 20. Zelensky wants as much commitment to the war from the West as possible ahead of a Trump administration which has repeatedly vowed to negotiate a swift end to the nearly three-year long conflict. Zelensky's newest pitch issued Thursday is for the deployment of Western troops in large numbers to Ukrainian soil. He called this one of the "best instruments" to "force Russia to peace."

"Damage to the oil base creates serious logistical problems for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers"

Ukrainian drones attacked fuel depots in the city of Engels in the Saratov region in western Russia. There was an explosion and a huge fire. Local authorities decided to introduce a state of emergency, reports the Interia news portal. The attack on the oil depot, which supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airport, was carried out on Tuesday night. The strike was confirmed in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Numerous explosions were reported near the target and a large-scale fire broke out. Local authorities confirm that an ‘industrial facility’ was hit (…) More detailed information on the results of combat operations is being clarified,” it was written.

The billionaire spoke with right-wing politician Alice Weidel on Thursday evening

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has hosted a lengthy conversation with the co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel. Up to 150 experts were expected to monitor the talk livestreamed on X on Thursday evening for potential violations of Germany’s election laws, according to Politico. Musk earlier ruffled feathers in Berlin by praising the AfD’s policies, including its tough stance on immigration. During his talk with Weidel, he reaffirmed his belief that “only AfD can save Germany” ahead of the 2025 parliamentary election.

In a chilling move that reads like a page from Orwell’s 1984, the European Union is formalizing its role as a gatekeeper of information with the creation of an “Information Sharing and Analysis Center” under the European External Action Service (EEAS). The declared purpose?

To combat so-called “disinformation” campaigns from foreign actors like Russia and China. But make no mistake—this is not about protecting truth or democracy. It is a brazen attempt by the EU’s globalist elite to control opposition to narratives, silence dissent, and reshape public opinion to align with their own agenda.

Tomio Okamura’s prosecution for opposing the EU Migration Pact exposes a chilling assault on freedom of speech, as he stands firm against illegal migration and EU overreach, calling it a fight for Czech sovereignty and the democratic rights of all citizens.

Prague, Czechia — A chilling attempt to stifle political dissent has emerged in Czechia as Tomio Okamura, leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, faces criminal prosecution for daring to oppose illegal migration. Known for his strong stance against the EU’s overreach and the Islamization of Europe, Okamura has accused Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s government of weaponizing the law to silence opposition voices. The charges stemming from a campaign poster critical of the EU Migration Pact carry the potential for a three-year prison sentence—a move Okamura calls a direct assault on freedom of speech.

South Korean presidential security chief Park Chong-jun plans to appear for questioning by police on Friday, a spokesperson for the security service said.

Investigators seeking to arrest South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for possible insurrection were blocked by his security staff in a six-hour standoff last week. "Park Jong-joon, head of the Presidential Security Service, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on the 10th at the request of the police to conduct an investigation," Jin Seon-ho, Public Information Officer for the service said.

Canada's Liberal Party said late on Thursday that it would choose a new leader on March 9 to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by his Liberal Party's miserable showing in pre-election polls.

President Joe Biden‘s own Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary has warned against preemptive pardons for people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, arguing against the politicization of presidential pardons.

The Biden government cabinet member highlighted the importance of preserving the dignity of presidential pardons, implying they should not become commonplace or politically driven. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra voiced his opinions during an interview, saying, “It sinks my heart to think that we’re going to use the pardon process in a way that will follow the whims of whoever’s in the White House.”

Jankowicz criticizes Zuckerberg of being politically motivated, despite his previous censorship for the Biden administration.

Nina Jankowicz, who once served as President Joe Biden’s disinformation czar, has sharply criticized Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his decision to scrap fact-checking in favor of a community-driven content moderation system. In her criticism, Jankowicz accused Zuckerberg of “a full bending of the knee to [Donald] Trump,” a statement that has drawn accusations of hypocrisy given Zuckerberg’s own role in censoring content for the Biden administration.

AI has been hailed as revolutionary and world-changing, but it’s not without drawbacks.

As AI grows more sophisticated and widespread, the voices warning against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence grow louder. “These things could get more intelligent than us and could decide to take over, and we need to worry now about how we prevent that happening,” said Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI” for his foundational work on machine learning and neural network algorithms. In 2023, Hinton left his position at Google so that he could “talk about the dangers of AI,” noting a part of him even regrets his life’s work. The renowned computer scientist isn’t alone in his concerns. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, along with over 1,000 other tech leaders, urged in a 2023 open letter to put a pause on large AI experiments, citing that the technology can “pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

A doctor who played a pivotal role in creating a microchip that can translate brain signals into actions has made a bold claim about his Stentrode device, suggesting it could assist approximately 100 million individuals.

Neurologist Tom Oxley, at the helm of startup Synchron, believes his invention has the potential to transform the lives of those who lack the use of their arms. His assertion comes on the heels of a triumphant trial where an ALS patient – afflicted by a type of motor neurone disease – managed to compose a message post-implantation of the microchip, despite being paralyzed in the arms. The installation of the device is a swift procedure, taking about 20 minutes, and has attracted investment from high-profile figures such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Artificial intelligence is coming for your job: A World Economic Forum survey showed that 41% of employers intend to downsize their workforce as AI automates certain tasks.

Out of hundreds of large companies surveyed worldwide, 77% also said they were planning to reskill and upskill their existing workers between 2025-2030 to better work alongside AI, according to findings published in the WEF’s Future of Jobs Report. But, unlike the 2023 edition, this year’s report did not say that most technologies, including AI, were expected to be “a net positive” for job numbers. “Advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the (labor) market — driving an increase in demand for many technology or specialist roles while driving a decline for others, such as graphic designers,” the WEF said in a press release ahead of its annual meeting in Davos later this month.

A winter storm is forecasted to sweep across a 1,400-mile-long swath of the southern US starting Thursday, burying some states in up to a foot of snow.

The enormous path of the storm, dubbed Cora, spans 18 states from New Mexico to Virginia where the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm watches, warnings, and/or winter weather advisories. One to six inches of snow could accumulate from central Texas through much of Tennessee and the southern Appalachians over then next two days. 'Should six inches of snow fall in Dallas, it would be in the top-five snowfalls on record,' AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Supercomputer unveils unexpected anomalies lurking in Earth’s lower mantle

ZURICH, Switzerland — Miles beneath the Pacific Ocean, in a region of Earth’s mantle where conventional wisdom says nothing unusual should exist, scientists have discovered something extraordinary. Using innovative technology to analyze seismic waves, researchers have identified massive structures that challenge fundamental theories about how our planet formed and evolved. It’s as if we’ve discovered a new geological continent – not on Earth’s surface, but deep within it.

Share