And just like that the Trump trade wars have officially (re)started.

Update (10:20pm ET): Just hours after Trump unveiled double-digit tariffs on the three largest US trading partners, Canada and Mexico announced their own plans for retaliatory tariffs on the US. Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late on Saturday that Canada will respond by placing 25% counter-tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) worth of American-made products, with items including beer, wine, bourbon, fruits, fruit juices, vegetables, clothes, perfume, household appliances, plastic, and lumber subject to tariffs. Hilariously, Canada is going especially hard after alcohol produced in Republican states...

Justin Trudeau confirmed that Canada will impose tariffs on American goods in response to the Tariffs imposed by President Trump yesterday, and the CEO of Shopify, Canada’s largest tech company and second-largest publicly traded company, slammed Trudeau’s poor leadership.

President Trump officially imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China on Saturday after they had ignored his threats. Trump slapped the tariffs on the three countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The American president cited trade benefits and military protection that Ottawa would receive amid an escalating tariff dispute between the two countries

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his proposal for Canada to become the 51st state of the US, promising that such a move would lead to “no tariffs” and “much lower taxes” for Canadians. Ottawa previously firmly rejected the idea, emphasizing the country’s commitment to national sovereignty. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stated: “We pay hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada. Why? There is no reason.” He further suggested that without US support, its northern neighbor would struggle to remain viable and proposed statehood as a solution, promising “much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada – and no tariffs!”

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Sunday the sweeping tariffs that he has imposed on Mexico, Canada and China may cause "short term" pain for Americans as global markets reflected concerns the levies could undermine growth and reignite inflation.

Trump said he would talk on Monday with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, which have announced retaliatory tariffs of their own, but downplayed expectations that they would change his mind. "I don't expect anything dramatic," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "They owe us a lot of money, and I'm sure they're going to pay." He also said tariffs would "definitely happen" with the European Union, but did not say when.

…Rubio has convinced Panama not to renew its deal with China's Belt and Road economic program, after applying pressure to the Panamanian government to immediately take steps to address US concerns over Chinese businesses operating ports near the canal - which President Trump says represents a threat to US national security.

"Trump has made a preliminary determination that the current position of influence and control of the Chinese Communist Party over the Panama Canal area is a threat to the canal," said US State Department spox Tammy Bruce. Trump had also refused to rule out the use of military force over Panama, while US officials said in a senate hearing last week that fines and restrictions on Panamanian-flag vessels entering US ports could be imposed due to the dispute over the canal.

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated.

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he said.

The website of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) went offline Saturday evening amid reports that the Trump administration was preparing to curtail USAID's independence by placing it under the direct oversight of the State Department.

An error message on USAID's website read: "This site can't be reached Check if there is a typo in www.usaid.gov. DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN." Two sources familiar with the transition told Reuters that a major overhaul is expected in how Washington allocates US foreign aid, with USAID losing its independence and most likely coming under the control of the State Department. By late Saturday, a new 'lite' page for USAID appeared on the State Department's website.

The billionaire has branded the US Agency for International Development a “criminal organization”

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of financing bioweapon research, including projects that allegedly led to the emergence of Covid-19, branding the agency a “criminal organization.” Musk’s comment came in response to a post from user KanekoaTheGreat on Sunday, which claimed that USAID had funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance. The post alleged that these funds were used to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, potentially leading to the creation of Covid-19

U.S. Marines have been deployed to Guantanamo Bay to assist with the detention of criminal illegal aliens at the military detention camp reserved for enemy combatants.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem detailed the Trump Administration’s plans on Sunday to detain violent criminal illegal aliens at Guantanamo Bay “before they are returned home to their countries to deal with.” The facility will “hold the worst of the worst,” including aliens wanted for “murders, rapes, assaults, gun purchases, drug trafficking,” and even one gang member who was “trying to buy grenades,” Noem said. “We’ve always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained. We’re just building out some capacity.”

Schumer faces scrutiny over past threats to justices, while Trump dismantles DEI, deports migrants, and strikes ISIS, signaling a shift in Washington’s priorities...

Senator Chuck Schumer is a lawyer, so presumably he is familiar with the provisions of 18 U.S. Code § 115. In case he has forgotten—after all, there are a lot of statutes to keep track of—Edward R. Martin, Jr., the Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney, is in the process of reminding him. Among other things, that statute holds that anyone who threatens a federal government official or their family with the “intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties,” shall be punished with a term in the slammer, the length of the sentence being dependent on the actual harm caused.

The US president has placed restrictions on Chinese goods in what he said was retaliation for failing to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into America

China will file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and take other retaliatory measures against US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on its goods, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. According to the statement, Beijing sees Washington’s unilateral tariff increase as “seriously violating” WTO rules. Trump announced new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada on Saturday, citing concerns over the three countries’ failures in stemming the flow of migrants and illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, into the US. In order to hike the tariffs, Trump declared a national economic emergency, invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which authorizes the president to

White House says discussions at a "general level" are happening with Moscow...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia and the United States are already talking about how to wind down the Russia-Ukraine war and this is "very dangerous" without Ukraine's direct input. He said in an Associated Press interview published Saturday, "They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us — it is dangerous for everyone." Zelensky issued this assessment the day after the Trump White House confirmed that discussions at a "general level" are happening with Moscow and that an in-person meeting between presidents will take place 'soon'.

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of the year, especially if Kyiv can agree a truce with Russia in the coming months, President Donald Trump's top Ukraine official told Reuters.

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said in an interview that Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections, suspended during the war with Russia, "need to be done". "Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so," Kellogg said. "I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."

Opponents of the new US leader’s political trajectory within the bloc will soon be brought to heel, the Russian president believes

The EU has always taken its political cues from Washington and will continue doing so with Donald Trump in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Despite some EU leaders actively opposing Trump’s election, the newly inaugurated president “will restore order” and bring the bloc to heel “quite quickly,” Putin believes. The Russian president made the remarks on Sunday in an interview to Russia-1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin. It has been decades since Europe last had strong politicians capable of forming opinions independently from Washington, Putin said, referring to the era of former French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder.

Ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump says talks with Israel and other countries on the Middle East are progressing: We have some very big meetings scheduled.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with Israel and other countries on the Middle East were "progressing". "The discussions on the Middle East with Israel and various other countries are progressing. Bibi Netanyahu's coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled," Trump told reporters, as quoted by AFP. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington, DC, ahead of his meeting with Trump on Tuesday. Before that, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet on Monday with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy.

Hezbollah launched at least two drones at Israel in recent days

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz escalated his threats to Lebanon on Sunday, after Hezbollah attempted to launch multiple drones in recent days, prompting the IDF to carry out strikes deep inside Lebanon. During a visit to some of the remaining IDF positions in southern Lebanon, Katz declared, “I want to send a clear message from here to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government: Israel will not accept the launching of drones from Lebanon.”

Jordan's King Abdullah will meet with the US President Donald Trump on Feb. 11 at the White House, the Jordanian state news agency reported on Sunday.

Hamas officials told the UK-based Qatari news organization Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Monday that recently released Palestinian prisoners in Cairo were under no restrictions and could leave their hotels without issue.

Just under 80 prisoners have been released to Cairo under the current deal.

Hamas has been presenting the ceasefire agreement with Israel as an "immense victory," and regards the war it launched on October 7, 2023 as a "scaled-down model" of the "final" war in which Israel will be eliminated and all the Palestinian refugees and their descendants will return to their original homes within its territory. Statements to this effect were made by Hamas officials recently, and also in the course of the war.[1]

As part of this narrative, Hamas officials have been drawing a link between the return of the residents to the northern Gaza Strip – which began on January 27, 2025 as part of the ceasefire agreement – to the "great return" of the Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their homes inside Israel. They called the return to the north a "historic event" in the history of the conflict with Israel, one that reflects the ability of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance to realize "the dream of the great return." This idea was also expressed in graphics and cartoons posted on Hamas' social media accounts.

Julani was born in Saudi Arabia, later lived in Damascus, and joined al-Qaeda before becoming the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria.

The newly appointed President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, arrived on Sunday in Saudi Arabia for a historic meeting with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The meeting took place at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Syrian state media Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said. This is the first official trip abroad by Julani since he came to power on December 8 when the Assad regime collapsed. However, he was not declared president of the transition government until last week, on January 29.

Netanyahu and Trump expected to discuss Iranian nuclear threat during White House visit

At the end of last month, the Iranian dissident group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) released a report alleging that the Iranian regime is covertly developing nuclear warheads for ballistic missiles capable of reaching Europe. According to NCRI’s Defense and Strategic Research Committee, which was based on reports from the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), ballistic missile programs at Shahrud and Semnan are directly tied to Tehran’s nuclear weaponization entity, the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (abbreviated from the Persian as SPND).

In 1979, just ten days passed between Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s return from exile in France and the fall of the monarchy, paving the way for the establishment of the Islamic Republic under his and other clerics' control.

Known as Dahe-ye Fajr (“Ten Days of Dawn”), this period is officially commemorated annually with various ceremonies. Due to differences between the Iranian and Western calendars, this period can begin on January 31 or February 1 and end on February 10 or 11. For supporters of the Islamic Republic, Fajr (“Dawn”) symbolizes the "new era" in Iran’s history marked by the fall of the monarchy and the establishment of an Islamic governance.

European leaders have expressed concern over potential U.S. tariffs on EU imports after Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. The EU promises to retaliate.

European leaders are expressing concern over the potential for the United States to impose high tariffs on imports from the EU. This comes after President Trump announced increased tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. French President Emmanuel Macron stated, "If we are attacked, in terms of trade, Europe as a true power must stand its ground and therefore respond." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "Tariffs are bad for both the United States and Europe. While the EU can respond with its own policies, I would like to find a way forward based on cooperation between the two sides."

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Sunday against plans to limit immigration proposed by opposition conservatives and supported by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Friedrich Merz, the conservatives' leader who is tipped to become Germany's next chancellor after a national election set for Feb. 23, sponsored a draft bill with AfD support, breaking a taboo against cooperating with the far-right party. Around 160,000 gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, next to the Bundestag lower house, according to the Berlin police. The protesters held banners reading "We are the firewall, no cooperation with the AfD" and "Merz, go home, shame on you!".

France is being deliberately dismantled by a corrupt alliance of judges, lawyers, NGOs, and bureaucrats who have turned mass migration into a profitable industry—funded by taxpayers, shielded by the courts, and engineered to erase the nation entirely.

The French magazine Frontières has done what the mainstream media refuses to do: name names, expose corruption, and lay out the brutal truth about the forces behind mass migration in France. This isn’t just about illegal immigration—it’s about a system deliberately designed to keep migrants here, no matter the cost to the French people, culture, security, or wealth.

The Spanish Foreign Minister dismissed the Spanish ambassador to Belgium, Alberto Anton, after he was caught asleep during an annual conference in Madrid.

Jose Manuel Albarez, the Foreign Minister of Spain, decided to dismiss the Spanish ambassador to Belgium, Alberto Anton, after he was caught napping during the annual conference held in Madrid. The Foreign Minister spoke for about an hour, during which the ambassador reportedly fell asleep. The event occurred last month and was captured by press photographers who published the images on social media, showing the ambassador yawning and asleep.

...a summary of three economic threats to investors that may emerge over 2025 before we get to higher ground expected in 2026 and beyond...

The new Trump administration is off to a fast start. All of the key nominations for the Trump cabinet and White House staff have been made, the Senate confirmation hearings (where needed) have mostly been held and some of the key positions have already been filled. Trump signed a large pile of Day One executive orders over the course of January 20 and 21 immediately after the inauguration. More executive orders are in the pipeline.

The most important objective of Keynesians is to make you think that the consequences of inflation are the causes...

Inflation is rising, but it has nothing to do with tariffs. It has everything to do with the Fed’s policy and the Treasury’s uncontrolled spending. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.2% this month and remains stubbornly high at 2.8% annualized. The headline PCE Price Index increased by 0.3%, the first 0.3% monthly increase in eight months. This has pushed the annualized increase to 2.55%, the highest in seven months. Obviously, this inflation trend has nothing to do with tariffs but with the fact that government spending soared 10% in 2024, and money supply growth is at a two-year-high.

Do they know something that we do not?

All of a sudden, hedge funds are betting billions of dollars that the stock market is going to crash. If they are wrong, they will lose a ton of money, but if they are correct they will make absolutely enormous profits. So why are they feeling so confident that a stock market collapse is in our future? Without a doubt, the real economy has been moving in the wrong direction for quite some time, but for years there have been relentless efforts to keep the financial markets propped up. Could it be possible that there is a scenario in which the financial markets will simply be allowed to fail at some point? What we are witnessing at this moment is truly strange. We are being told that hedge funds are “making a multi-billion-dollar gamble” that there will be a “massive market crash”…

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was forced to use a backup system after its main warning system for pilots went down on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the FAA said the NOTAM system is back online and operational. “There were no operational impacts in the National Airspace System,” the FAA said. “We are investigating the root cause of the outage.”

A United Airlines flight scheduled to travel from Houston to New York was evacuated following the reporting of an engine issue prior to takeoff, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Houston Fire Department stated in a post on X that they were present at the scene and assisted with the deboarding of the aircraft, which was departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport en route to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. There have been no reported injuries, according to the fire department’s update. A video captured by a passenger displays smoke and flames emanating from one of the aircraft’s wings, as reported by CNN affiliate KRIV.

The U.S. Army has identified Capt. Rebecca Lobach, 28, as one of the casualties in the Black Hawk helicopter collision with an American Airlines aircraft near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred near Washington, D.C., is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Capt. Lobach, a former White House aide under the Biden government, served as an aviation officer from July 2019 until her death. She had received commendations including the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. Her family released a statement through the Army, remembering her as “kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong.”

A US Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Washington, D.C., earlier this week was reportedly engaged in a highly classified continuity of government exercise,

designed to ensure national leadership remains functional in the event of a catastrophic attack on the United States. According to a report by the New York Post, the UH-60 Black Hawk was conducting operations near the nation’s capital when it went down under undisclosed circumstances. Officials have since confirmed that the mission was directly tied to preparedness drills for national security emergencies—including potential attacks on government infrastructure.

A pioneering robotics company has unveiled its ambitious plan to deliver a staggering 100,000 humanoid robots over the next four years.

This announcement follows a significant milestone for Figure AI, a firm renowned for its innovative approach in “giving artificial intelligence a body,” which secured a contract with BMW last year—marking its entry into the commercial sector with a high-profile client. Currently, Figure AI is developing a specialized fleet of humanoid robots tailored for BMW, designed to carry out comprehensive “end-to-end operations” in various industrial applications. With the aim of broadening their market reach, the company is eager to capitalize on this early success.

