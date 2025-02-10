One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff," the president says.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will announce on Monday new 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, the Epoch Times reported. “Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff,” he told reporters Sunday on Air Force One as he flew from Florida to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. When asked about aluminum, he told reporters, “aluminum, too” will be subject to the trade penalties.

China’s Retaliatory Tariffs on $14 Billion in US Goods Now in Effect

In tit-for-tat to US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on approximately $14 billion worth of US goods, escalating the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, the Financial Times reported. Beijing announced its tariff plan on February 4, minutes after new US levies of 10% on all Chinese products took effect. Trump had called these tariffs as an “opening salvo” in a renewed trade offensive against China.

"We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse..."

President Donald Trump has directed Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to audit the Pentagon, after the Defense Department failed its seventh audit in a row. During an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier set to air before the Super Bowl, Trump said he was directing DOGE to investigate both the Department of Education and the Pentagon. "We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse," Trump said.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said his administration was examining U.S. Treasury debt payments for possible fraud and suggested that the country's $36 trillion debt load might not be that high.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said administration officials who have been combing through payment records in an effort to identify wasteful spending have turned their attention to the debt payments that play a central role in the global financial system. "We're even looking at Treasuries," Trump said. "There could be a problem - you've been reading about that, with Treasuries and that could be an interesting problem." He added: "It could be that a lot of those things don't count. In other words, that some of that stuff that we're finding is very fraudulent, therefore maybe we have less debt than we thought."

Democrats are in panic mode over President Trump destroying Biden’s legacy and reshaping the federal government to benefit all Americans. Now, one Democrat Senator is prepared to resort to extreme measures to stop Trump.

During an interview with leftist host Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet The Press, Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) was asked to weigh in on Trump and DOGE’s actions when the host asked a pointed question: Your colleague, Jeff Merkley, said he is prepared to shut down the government over these sledgehammer actions that he is seeing from Elon Musk. Are you prepared to shut down the government to join Democrat colleagues who want to stand in the way of keeping government open?” Welker queried.

Is Ron Paul teaming up with DOGE?

Elon Musk is certainly open to the idea. On Saturday, Elon Musk responded to an X post from Liam MCollum floating the idea of Ron Paul leading a Federal Reserve audit team within DOGE.

American taxpayers funded the global censorship matrix that has lied about wars, COVID origins, vaccines, and go down the list...

We wonder how the American taxpayer feels about their hard-earned cash being taken away from them and used for this purpose...In addition to propping up far-left corporate media outlets like Politico and the BBC with taxpayer funds, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funneled half a billion dollars to a secretive non-governmental organization operating a global news propaganda matrix. WikiLeaks published the bombshell report in the overnight hours that shows the massive taxpayer-funded state propaganda network - operating as a shady NGO - called "Internews Network":

Check the video — what happened to that money? We need an investigation into where the money went and who profited. It’s money laundering.

The Russian oligarch has been described as "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" and warned Donald Trump of a potential "world war".

Donald Trump has been warned by one of Vladimir Putin's allies that escalation in Ukraine could cause a "world war". Oligarch Andrey Melnichenko said Russia would be forced to intervene if it believes the US is exterting too much power in the region. He told Danish newspaper Frihedsbrevet, as per translated excerpts reported by Russia's global platform RTVI and the independent outlet Agentsvo: "If the escalation continues under Trump, and the Russian leadership gets the impression that this is a problem that has no solution, it will lead to a world war."

The New York Post has not provided any quotes from the reported phone call

US President Donald Trump has claimed to have discussed the Ukraine conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone, according to the New York Post. The Kremlin has yet to comment on the claim. The US president, who has repeatedly vowed to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict, made the remarks in an interview with the paper aboard Air Force One on Friday, which was only published the next day. The NY Post, however, hasn’t provided any quotes from the alleged phone call in its interview with Trump.

Russia and the US use multiple channels to maintain contact, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

The Kremlin cannot confirm whether a direct phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump has taken place, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He noted, however, that Moscow and Washington maintain dialogue through various diplomatic channels. On Saturday, the New York Post released an interview with Trump, in which the US leader claimed that he had had a phone conversation with Putin. However, the publication didn’t provide any quotes from the alleged call, and Trump refused to answer how many times he has been in contact with Putin.

Russia has not received any satisfactory proposals to start negotiations on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA state news agency in remarks published on Monday.

"It is important that words be backed up by practical steps that take into account Russia's legitimate interests, demonstrating a readiness to eradicate the root causes of the crisis and recognize the new realities," Galuzin told RIA in an interview.

Senior US officials are to visit Europe to discuss strategies for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said

The US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, the Vice President, and the US special envoy in Europe will visit the continent this week to discuss strategies for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said. They aim to bring both sides to the negotiating table. The objective is to talk through “the details of how to end this war,” he said in an interview with NBC on Sunday. However, Waltz declined to confirm whether US President Donald Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter.

Trump’s return to office heralds a new era in International Relations so he might want to replace liberal-globalist leaders like Zelensky with like-minded populist-nationalist ones in order to help him implement his agenda...

Russia’s foreign spy agency (SVR) claimed last week that it’s received information alleging that NATO wants to depose Zelensky through new elections, which follows US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg calling on that country to finally hold its long-delayed presidential and parliamentary ones. SVR added that the bloc will launch a large-scale information campaign to discredit Zelensky by exposing his corruption, such as the funds that he and his team supposedly stole through various means.

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Europe is prepared to respond "within an hour" if the United States levies tariffs against the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a pre-election debate with his conservative challenger Friedrich Merz.

In the first duel ahead of the February 23 election, Merz portrayed Scholz as a ditherer who had led Germany into economic crisis, while the Social Democrat presented himself as an experienced leader in command of the details. Asked if the EU was ready with a targeted response if the U.S. imposed tariffs, Scholz, well behind Merz in the polls, said, "Yes ... We as the European Union can act within an hour."

Several EU leaders have pushed for a common European force free from US control in recent years

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for an alternative to NATO, arguing that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. Her remarks come amid growing US demands for increased defense spending among members of the US-led military bloc, uncertainty over future support for Ukraine, and fears of a potential shift in Washington’s commitment to European security. “NATO remains the foundation of our defense. But it is evident that we need a pan-European defense,” von der Leyen said during a press briefing in Lithuania on Sunday.

VILNIUS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia's electricity grid to the EU's system on Sunday, severing Soviet-era ties amid heightened security after the suspected sabotage of several subsea cables and pipelines.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move, years in the planning, as marking a new era of freedom for the region, in a speech at a ceremony in Vilnius alongside the leaders of the three countries and the Polish president. "These chains of power lines linking you to hostile neighbours will be a thing of the past," von der Leyen said.

A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a suspected knife attack that left a Dublin neighbourhood in “a state of shock”.

The suspect was understood to be from a South American country and not an asylum seeker, Irish media reported. Three men were injured in an apparent series of random attacks across several streets in the Stoneybatter area of the Irish capital on Sunday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 3pm. Residents were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.

Jordan Peterson condemned Laurentian Canada's morally obtuse "green agenda," taking particular aim at Quebec for holding Alberta hostage.

US president says emaciated captives freed on Saturday ‘look like they’ve aged 25 years’ and ‘have been treated brutally,’ adding: ‘I don’t know how much longer we can take that’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the three Israeli hostages who were released by Hamas a day earlier looking gaunt and frail resembled Jews under Nazi Germany, warning that “at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience.” Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami “looked like Holocaust survivors,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. “They were in horrible condition, they were emaciated… and I don’t know how much longer we can take that.”

Family of Ohel — who turns 24 on Monday — reports first sign of life since he was taken captive, after testimony from newly freed hostages who were held with him in dire conditions

In a heart-wrenching television interview on Sunday, Idit Ohel, the mother of hostage Alon Ohel, pleaded desperately for his release “tomorrow,” saying she had just been told that he is being held starving in chains in a Hamas tunnel and has multiple untreated injuries. She urged the whole nation, and the entire world, to insist upon and enable his release and to come out and demonstrate on Monday as he marks his 24th birthday, his second in Hamas captivity.

US President proposes redevelopment plan for Gaza while considering refugee options, drawing immediate rebuke from Hamas leadership.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could give sections of the land to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort. Trump made his comments to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. “We will make Gaza into a good site for future development; we will take care of the Palestinians and make sure they are not murdered,” he added.

US President tells The New York Post he would rather reach a deal with Iran over its nuclear program than "bomb the hell out of it".

US President Donald Trump told The New York Post in an interview published on Sunday that he would like to reach a deal with Iran over its nuclear program. “I would like a deal done with Iran... I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it. . . . They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die,” Trump said. “If we made the deal, Israel wouldn’t bomb them,” the President added. He would not reveal details of any potential negotiations with Iran and would only say, “In a way, I don’t like telling you what I’m going to tell them. You know, it’s not nice.”

The Islamic Republic will not negotiate with the United States unless the Trump administration puts an end to his so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran, the country's foreign minister said Saturday.

"The removal of sanctions requires negotiation, but not under a policy of maximum pressure," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday during a seminar in Tehran. "We will never negotiate from a position of weakness," he added. On Friday, a State Department spokesperson told Iran International that the Trump administration's maximum pressure policy on Iran will remain in place unless the Islamic Republic reaches a deal with Washington.

Top commanders have reportedly pressed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to lift the religious ban, citing existential threats

Senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to rescind his longstanding fatwa that bans the development and use of nuclear weapons, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. They reportedly argued that possessing atomic bombs is essential for the nation's survival amid mounting pressures from Western adversaries.

General (ret.) Mohsen Rafighdoost, former minister of the IRGC, a position that has since been merged with the Ministry of Defense, stated that Iran is not economically or culturally independent, but it is completely independent in terms of defense—from bullets to missiles.

He explained that he established groups to manufacture various weapons, including chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. While Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini instructed him not to create an atomic bomb, Rafighdoost confirmed that they did produce chemical and biological weapons. Rafighdoost also emphasized that a line of defense must be established from China, through India and Iran, to Russia, as a counter to the U.S. and Europe. He said that this has happened, and Iran is no longer in anyone’s pocket, rather it is engaged in cooperation.

Iranian people marked the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution with cries of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Death to the Dictator" ringing through several cities across the country on Sunday night.

Videos obtained by Iran International show people chanting against the clerical establishment during official fireworks to commemorate 22 Bahman (11 February), the day the Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown, giving way to what is now known as the Islamic Republic. People in Tehran, Karaj, Arak, Mashhad and Kermanshah, among other cities, chanted "Death to Khamenei the Murderer", "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Death to Dictator", videos recorded on mobile phones show.

"Lebanon announces the birth of a new 24-Ministers government & did not exclude Hezbollah."

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam officially announced the formation of a new government for Lebanon on Saturday, naming 24 ministers to his cabinet, including five allied with the so-called "Shia duo" of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. "Reform is the only path to salvation, and the government will work to restore trust between the citizen and the state," Salam said during a short speech from Baabda Palace following the announcement. "The government will work in harmony among its members, and diversity will not be a source of disruption. I envision establishing a state of law and institutions, and we are laying the foundations for reform and rescue. No government formation will satisfy everyone, but we will work in unity," the premier added.

In recent weeks, clashes along the Syria-Lebanon border between the Syrian regime’s security forces and armed Lebanese factions have intensified.

The escalation started as a result of the Syrian regime’s ongoing operations against smuggling networks and infrastructure in the region. The clashes are concentrated on the border area in northeastern Lebanon, particularly around the towns of Qusayr and Hermel, an area known as a main smuggling route for Hezbollah. This region is home to numerous smuggling routes and illegal border crossings, some of which have previously been targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

The CDC’s educational resources for K-12 students on disease outbreaks, the transmission of pathogens and how to trace their spread, on the surface, appear well-intended. Critics say the resources also look like propaganda designed to encourage compliance with public health policies and initiatives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) educational resources for K-12 students on disease outbreaks, the transmission of pathogens and how to trace their spread, on the surface, appear well-intended. However, critics said the materials — which include lesson plans and classroom activities titled “Operation Outbreak” and a graphic novel targeting teens — also could be interpreted as propaganda designed to encourage compliance with public health policies and initiatives.

We're guessing it involves poo...…yes, it involves poo.

Nearly 100 people were sickened by an outbreak of an unknown gastrointestinal illness this week on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Radiance of the Seas, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said on Feb. 5 that about 89 of the 2,164 passengers on the ship were affected by the outbreak, or about 4 percent of the passengers. Two out of 910 crew members reported symptoms, the agency said. The primary symptoms, according to the CDC, are vomiting and diarrhea. The “causative agent” was listed as “unknown,” the agency also said. The Radiance of the Seas trip started on Feb. 1 and is scheduled to end on Feb. 8, while the outbreak was first reported on Feb. 5.

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The first central bank interest rate moves of 2025 suggest it will be a year where some important heavyweights, in both the developed and emerging parts of the world, travel in different directions for a while.

Last year was the biggest coordinated global rate cut round in 15 years as inflation got reined in, but this one has kicked off with policymakers navigating some very foggy conditions. Among the G10 central banks which oversee the world's most heavily-traded currencies, three of the four that met last month - Sweden, the ECB and Canada - continued their cutting cycles, while Japan, where rates hardly ever go up, hiked for the second time in less than a year.

A fast-moving storm traveling through the Northeast with a 'dangerous' combination of snow and sleet has forced hundreds of flights to be canceled as thousands go without power.

The wild weather kicked off Saturday evening across portions of the Upper Great Lakes and intensified as it moved east - covering major cities including Boston and New York in white. More than 3,300 flights to, from or within the US were delayed and at least 300 were canceled on Saturday, according to Flight Aware.

Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place

In response to a recent avian influenza outbreak, New York State has temporarily closed all live poultry markets in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

Seven cases of bird flu were detected during routine inspections in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the closures as a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The affected markets are required to depopulate infected flocks, thoroughly clean and disinfect their facilities, and remain closed for a minimum of five days post-cleaning.

The ongoing egg shortage is causing significant restaurant disruptions nationwide, with prices skyrocketing and supplies dwindling.

Many eateries, bakeries, and breakfast spots struggle to meet demand, as eggs remain a crucial ingredient in countless dishes. With no immediate solution, restaurant owners face tough decisions, including altering menus, raising prices, or even cutting back on hours. Several factors have contributed to the current egg shortage, with the most significant being an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea on [insert date], occurring approximately 235 kilometers north of the coast of the Cayman Islands, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic event generated substantial tremors felt across several nations, including Honduras, Belize, Mexico, and Cuba.

The earthquake originated in a tectonically active region, with its epicenter situated in a complex network of fault lines that characterize the Caribbean. Residents in affected areas reported shaking that lasted for several seconds, leading to heightened anxiety and alerts among local populations.

Newly declassified bombshell records of an infamous CIA mind control program, MKUltra, reveal how Americans were drugged and tortured more than 60 years ago.

The collection of more than 1,200 pages detail how the CIA used induced sleep, electroshocks and 'psychic driving' on drugged subjects who were psychologically tortured for weeks or months to reprogram their minds. The subjects included criminals, mental patients and drug addicts, but also Army soldiers and average citizens who were given drugs without their knowledge. A total of 144 projects were conducted from 1953 to 1964, aimed at developing procedures and drugs that could be used during interrogations, weakening individuals and forcing confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.

A resurfaced document suggests the CIA was preparing for a potential alien invasion amid mass sightings across the nation, many of which were in Washington DC.

A section in the report titled 'US Official Attitude to UFOs' says unexplained sightings were more than 20 times the normal rate in the summer of 1952. Some Air Force members believed they were 'interplanetary spaceships about to make closer contact,' leading the CIA to persuade the military to use Project Blue Book to manage the situation. Project Blue Book, which ended in 1969, was developed to investigate reports of aerial phenomena and determine if they posed a threat to national security.

