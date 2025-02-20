One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

UPDATE (6:32 PM ET): According to an FAA statement, two planes collided midair in Marana, resulting in two confirmed deaths. The Lancair carried two people, as did the Cessna 172.

The FAA released the following statement: “A Lancair collided in midair with a Cessna 172 at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona around 8:25 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 19. Marana Regional Airport is an uncontrolled field. Two people were on board the Lancair and two people were on board the Cessna 172. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.”

Musk chimes in: Zelensky cannot claim to represent the will of the people of Ukraine unless he restores freedom of the press & stops canceling elections!

Update(1452ET): As expected the reaction from mainstream pundits and Ukraine's backers to Trump's Wednesday post decrying Zelensky as a "dictator" who "better move fast" on striking a peace deal and holding elections or else "he won't have a country left" has been swift and fierce. The 'fact-checkers' are also out in force, for example with the NY Times quickly putting out a piece entitled "Trump Falsely Says Ukraine Started the War With Russia. Here Is What to Know." They want the public to know why "the country isn’t holding elections." And below is what CNN's frontpage is currently displaying, reviving the old debunked 'Russiagate' talking points of supposedly 'parroting Russian talking points'…Many are using this moment to draw a line in the sand, describing Trump as in a state of "madness" and saying it's time for the world to unambiguously side with Zelensky, as did this German/Greens party member of European Parliament…

The Ukrainian leader has “killed” Gonzalo Lira, a key ally of President Trump claimed

Billionaire Elon Musk, a major ally of US President Donald Trump, has blamed Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky for the death of an American national who criticized his government. Chilean-American filmmaker and blogger Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian jail in January 2024, while awaiting trial for “systematically justifying the Russian aggression.” “Zelensky killed an American journalist!” Musk wrote on his social media platform X on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an exclusive interview with The National Pulse on Wednesday morning, Vice President J.D. Vance issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his public criticisms of President Donald Trump and the administration’s peace initiatives. Vance described Zelensky’s approach as “disgraceful” and counterproductive, emphasizing that such tactics could jeopardize Ukraine’s relationship with its most crucial ally.

“Zelensky is getting really bad advice, and I don’t know from whom,” Vance said. “He’s not dealing with Joe Biden and the Biden administration anymore. He’s dealing with Donald Trump and the Trump administration.”

The US and Russia have taken the “first step” towards working together in a variety of areas, the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared his perspective on Tuesday’s high-level Russia-US talks held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to journalists in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin described the discussions as “the first step” toward normalizing relations between Moscow and Washington, and expressed hope that the process will pave the way for cooperation in various areas, including arms control, space exploration, and energy. Putin also criticized the reaction from the EU and Kiev, calling it inappropriate and entirely unwarranted. He emphasized that the primary goal of the Riyadh meeting was to initiate the restoration of US-Russia relations, adding that the two countries do not need any “intermediaries” to resolve their differences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, could meet by the end of February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He cautioned, however, that the arrangements for a meeting may take longer.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Peskov said that Russia-US talks held the previous day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on a roadmap aimed at reestablishing bilateral relations, with an initial emphasis on “resuscitation” followed by the “restoration” of ties between Moscow and Washington.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/ WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States without giving a timeline for his trip.

Trump made the remarks to reporters on Air Force One and said "it's possible" for the U.S. and China to have a new trade deal. A conversation or interaction between Xi and Trump is seen as crucial to a potential easing or delay of trade tariffs. "We'll have, ultimately, President Xi, we will have everybody coming (to the U.S.)," Trump said while also speaking about others leaders visiting the United States.

Moscow’s diplomatic missions in Germany, the Baltic and Nordic nations are the most likely targets, according to the SVR spy agency

Ukraine’s leadership could authorize terrorist attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in Europe in a bid to derail any possible peace talks, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) has warned. Kiev could target embassies in Germany or Hungary and Slovakia as part of its plan, it added, citing its European sources. Ukraine is “extremely reluctant” to reach any agreements with Russia if this requires “excessive concessions” from Kiev, the SVR stated on Wednesday. “One of the options … considered by the Ukrainian regime involves carrying out a series of terrorist attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in European countries,” the statement said.

Vice President J.D. Vance told Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, that he will reiterate the Trump administration’s commitment to freedom of speech when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visits the U.S. next week.

This follows Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, in which he warned against the erosion of free speech in Europe, and the subsequent imprisonment of a British man for sending emails intended to “insult and offend” London Mayor Sadiq Khan and government minister Jess Phillips, from Starmer’s Labour Party. Asked by Kassam if he planned to reiterate his comments t Starmer and his team next week in person, Vance responded, “We certainly will,” adding, “[T]his is not hard, Raheem. We’re simply telling them to respect the values on which our civilization was founded, that you ought to debate with one another, you ought to, you know, your government should respect when the people have a dissenting viewpoint. It’s very simple, and it’s very obvious.”

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and expressed his support for Ukraine's leader.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together," a statement issued by Starmer's office after the call said, using a different spelling for the Ukrainian president's surname. "The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II."

Seeshaupt, Bavaria — The Bavarian town of Seeshaupt is once again at the center of the debate on migrant accommodation.

Just in October 2024, plans for a controversial refugee shelter were halted. Still, only a few months later, the Weilheim-Schongau district office has imposed a new decision: an inflatable hall and residential containers for up to 150 migrants are to be built in the middle of the town…The residents of Seeshaupt reacted with outrage. The most recent town council meeting was filled to capacity, with many people forced to sit on the floor. Notably, media and citizens were not allowed to record the meeting, a clear indication that officials were delivering a diktat and not engaging in open discussion.

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection charges, during which his lawyers demanded his release from jail.

TV footage aired by local broadcasters showed justice ministry vehicles leaving the Seoul Detention Centre where Yoon is being held before arriving at the court where lines of police buses were parked outside to ensure security. The court heard a bid by Yoon's lawyers to cancel his detention as they argued that the insurrection probe had been conducted in an illegal manner, and that there was no risk of Yoon trying to destroy evidence.

Ezra Levant gives his take on the ARC Conference, a gathering of freedom-minded politicians, thinkers and organizations who assembled in the United Kingdom for a conference discussing the future of conservatism.

Leftist echo chamber Reddit is embracing the French revolution in an attempt to resist President Donald Trump. The platform notorious for its censorship of conservatives is allowing posts calling for violent political revolution in the style of the French “Reign of Terror” to spread virally in the early weeks of the Trump administration.

“They want 1939 Germany, let’s give them 1789 France” is popping up all over the platform, with “1789 France” spiking in Google searches and on X Radar, a feature on X that lets users monitor keywords and track conversations.

..possibility of introducing a “DOGE Dividend.”

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Feb. 18 that he will discuss with President Donald Trump a proposal to send U.S. taxpayers rebate checks representing a portion of the money saved by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk is spearheading the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal government and reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE leader took to his social media platform, X, to say he would check with Trump regarding the possibility of introducing a “DOGE Dividend.”

In a bombshell revelation, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has exposed a shocking level of federal spending abuse, revealing that the U.S. government has over 4.6 million active credit cards in circulation, processing a staggering 90 million transactions worth nearly $40 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 alone.

DOGE, the new federal watchdog agency established under President Donald Trump, posted its findings on X on Tuesday, accompanied by a breakdown of federal agency expenditures. “The US government currently has ~4.6M active credit cards/accounts, which processed ~90M unique transactions for ~$40B of spend in FY24. DOGE is working w/ the agencies to simplify the program and reduce admin costs – we will report back in 1 week,” the account wrote.

For the first time in United States history, a number of international drug cartels have been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), akin to groups like al-Qaeda, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the Islamic State.

The move, announced by the Trump administration on Wednesday, is a significant escalation against the drug cartels—predominantly located in Mexico and South America. Additionally, the designation expands the type of actions the U.S. government has at its disposal to combat them. Two of the most prominent cartel groups named in the designation are the violent Venezuelan prison gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA), and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel—one of the largest drug trafficking operations in the world. The National Pulse has previously reported that President Donald J. Trump and his administration have made the arrest and deportation of TdA members a priority as part of his mass deportation program.

For many years alternative economists and “conspiracy theorists” have argued that, according to the evidence, there has been an organized criminal cabal operating a long running agenda to exploit and eventually destroy western culture. We have suggested that much of this agenda was being funded with our own tax dollar while using government institutions and NGOs as vehicles for social engineering.

In the 20 years since I started work in the liberty movement (or patriot movement), I have seen corruption beyond imagining and it all culminated in 2020-2023 when many of us battled against the imposition of total medical tyranny and mass woke indoctrination. Even after that startling Orwellian period we were still called conspiracy theorists, but public awareness is changing rapidly. I’ve see enough to know that what is happening today is truly unprecedented. We have entered a crossroads; a time when reality is no longer discarded for the sake of collective comfort and “conspiracy” becomes historic fact. It’s an exciting time to be alive, but also potentially hazardous.

Netanyahu prepares nation for 'gut-wrenching day', vows to ensure Oct 7 won't be repeated

Israel is bracing for what is shaping up to be one of the most difficult days the nation has gone through since the start of the war, nearly one and a half years ago. Late Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that Israel had received from Hamas the list of the killed hostages who are set to be returned the next day. The names on the list are: Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz. The PMO said the families have been notified. “At this difficult hour, our hearts are with the grieving families,” the PMO added. “Additional credible information will be provided as needed, and we request to refrain from disseminating rumors and unofficial information.”

This latest footage, captured on security cameras in Gaza, was released by the IDF exactly a year ago, on February 19

Reports indicate that an Arab proposal for Gaza may involve approximately $20 billion in aid from regional countries

Several Arab nations are increasing the pressure on Hamas to relinquish power over the Gaza Strip as they struggle to come up with an alternative plan to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to evacuate Gaza’s population. Forcing the terror group to step aside, or even to give up its arms, is the minimum condition required for any alternative plan, as both Israel and the United States have insisted they won’t approve Hamas staying in power under any circumstance. According to a report by i24 News, an Egyptian proposal would see the Palestinian Authority (PA) take a leading role in the Gaza Strip, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently opposed.

Recently, articles and statements have been published in the Egyptian media that criticize Hamas for its October 7, 2023 attack, as well as its claims of victory in its war with Israel and the shows of force it has been staging since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in mid-January 2025.[1]

The writers argued that this is not a victory for Hamas but rather an illusion of victory, because the war brought heavy devastation upon Gaza and upon all the Palestinian people, resulting in an intolerable number of dead and wounded and making the Gaza Strip unfit for habitation. Many of the writers argued that Hamas's decision to carry out the October 7 attack was reckless, as it did not take into account the Israeli response and its severe consequences, nor did it provide protection and shelter for the people of Gaza. They called on Hamas itself and on all Palestinian factions to conduct a thorough self-examination in order to understand the mistakes that led to the destruction of Gaza and to the collapse of the political track toward a resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Azerbaijan’s top adviser meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss strategic ties and potential Abraham Accords expansion.

In a significant diplomatic development, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, held extensive talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday, marking what officials describe as a potential "game-changing moment" in regional politics. "Mr. Hajiyev conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel stated, adding that both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday told the visiting leader of potential mediator Qatar that Tehran expected more of the same hostile US policy under President Donald Trump.

"There is no difference among US presidents," the 85-year-old leader was quoted as telling Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday, appearing to pour more cold water on any potential detente. The meeting brought together a key mediator for the United States in past regional conflicts, including an Iran-US prisoner exchange in 2023 - with Washington's regional arch-enemy.

Iran has repaired damage to its air defenses from an Oct. 26 Israeli attack, a senior military official said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran would punish Israel and any power helping it strike Iran.

The remarks were the first official confirmation that the Israeli air attacks had damaged Iran's air defense systems but emphasized a hawkish stance which appeared to allude to US assistance to a future Israeli raid. "The air defense of Islamic Iran is at the height of readiness, and the minor damage inflicted on it has been completely repaired," Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces was quoted by state media as saying.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani calls for arrest of several leaders from the Iran-backed Houthi movement, stating they plan to attend the funeral of Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Moammar al-Eryani, the Information Minister of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, on Wednesday urged the arrest of several leaders from the Iran-backed Houthi movement, stating they plan to attend the funeral of Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Reuters reports. The funeral of Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, is scheduled for February 23. The terror group has said it is planning a “grand funeral” for its former leader.

Washington has long supported the SDF, but in recent weeks has talked of withdrawing from Syria.

A major agreement has reportedly been reached between the Kurdish SDF and the post-Assad Syrian government, which will reportedly include the full integration of SDF fighters into the national army. The deal also is said to have included the civil leadership in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). Details are still emerging about a lot of exact specifics beyond the SDF integration into the military, which has been sought since the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Syria and ousted the former Assad government. The deal is expected to increase the integration of AANES territory into national government institutions at least to some extent.

"Let’s start a relationship by letting go of any preconceptions that you may have about me..."

In his first address to staffers at the Department of Health and Human Services, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. promised that “nothing is going to be off limits” in his pursuit to reduce the chronic disease epidemic. “Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formerly taboo or insufficiently scrutinized,” Kennedy told HHS staff, Tuesday morning. “I’m willing to subject them all to the scrutiny of unbiased science.” Some of these previously taboo concerns, he said, include “the childhood vaccine schedule, electromagnetic radiation, glyphosate, other pesticides, ultra processed foods, artificial food additives, SSRI and other psychiatric drugs, PFAS, PFOAs, microplastics.”

In a state that embraces mRNA, county officials take a courageous stand for truth and the health of their people.

"we cannot provide information which we do not hold"

“…Building medical records, tracking you, helping you manage any pharmaceuticals you use for your heart issues, even down to producing data sets for your cardiologist to remotely look at your data.”

The lawsuit challenges the reach of foreign censorship on US platforms, testing the limits of judicial power beyond national borders.

Video streaming platform Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, have filed a lawsuit against controversial Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of unconstitutional censorship that violates US law. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, claims that Moraes has engaged in “ultra vires” (beyond his legal authority) actions to silence political dissent and force American companies to comply with extraterritorial gag orders. We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

(Bloomberg) — The Trump administration is planning to lay off at least 40% of the workers at the federal agency that provides mortgage insurance on loans for people who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for one, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s plans.

Federal officials are preparing to cut employees at the Federal Housing Administration, the office that helps certain homebuyers secure a loan if they can’t afford a down payment or have below-average credit scores, the sources said. It also protects lenders against losses on those loans. The FHA is one of the largest mortgage insurers in the world and has insured more than 40 million home loans since 1934, according to the agency’s website. The insurance is a key resource for many first-time buyers and low-income Americans, and can help protect lenders as well. That’s opened up more credit to buyers who might not normally be able to snag a home-purchase loan.

"The proposed cuts, if adopted, would mark the largest effort to rein in Pentagon spending since 2013..."

US defense stocks faced pressure in late afternoon trading after The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had directed senior Pentagon leaders to prepare for an 8% budget cut over the next five years. Here's more from WaPo's report: Hegseth ordered the proposed cuts to be drawn up by Feb. 24, according to the memo, which includes a list of 17 categories that the Trump administration wants exempted. Among them: operations at the southern US border, modernization of nuclear weapons and missile defense, and acquisition of one-way attack drones and other munitions.

Forever 21, the prominent fast-fashion retailer, is preparing to shutter approximately 200 additional stores as it approaches a potential second bankruptcy filing, which could occur as early as next month.

This move comes as the company struggles to find a suitable buyer for its remaining operations; without one, the entire chain of around 350 stores may face liquidation. Notably, many of the stores slated for closure have been unprofitable for years. The Forever 21 brand is currently owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which licenses it to the operating company F21 OpCo. F21 OpCo was recently acquired by Catalyst Brands, a conglomerate that also oversees retail names like Aéropostale and Eddie Bauer.

As Pope Francis, the current pontiff of the Catholic Church continues to navigate his tenure amidst health concerns, speculation has ramped up about who might succeed him.

This intrigue is further fueled by historical and mystical narratives like the “Prophecy of the Popes,” attributed to Saint Malachy, which suggests that Pope Francis might be the last pope before the end of the world. Here’s an examination of the leading candidates for the next papacy and a brief look at the prophecy’s influence. Cardinal Pietro Parolin – Currently the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Parolin has emerged as a prominent figure due to his long service under Pope Francis. His diplomatic background and alignment with Francis’s vision make him a notable candidate…

In a tragic event on Tasmania’s remote west coast, 157 false killer whales have become stranded near Arthur River.

Despite concerted rescue efforts, challenging ocean conditions and the site’s inaccessibility have led authorities to the difficult decision to euthanize the 90 whales that remain alive, prioritizing their welfare and the safety of personnel. According to CNN, This mass stranding is the first significant event involving false killer whales in the region since 1974. The exact cause remains unclear, though factors such as disorientation, environmental changes, or social cohesion among the pod are considered potential contributors.

More than 60 million Americans are bracing for dangerous cold Wednesday through the weekend, bolstering the impact of a cross-country winter storm.

Temperatures are expected to plunge as much as 50 degrees below February averages, smashing more than 270 records across at least 27 states. The cold will be most severe in central states such as Montana, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Iowa, where temperatures could dip as low as -45°F with -60°F wind chills. This Arctic blast with strengthen a storm system that has been trekking across the US this week and is expected to hit the mid-Atlantic today.

Scientists are sounding the alarm after a series of earthquakes rocked the West Coast last week, warning a major seismic event is 'inevitable.'

Earthquakes trigger tsunamis by causing the ocean floor to rise or fall, pushing water above to form a massive wave. But it isn't just California at risk, Washington sits along the Cascadia Subduction Zone that is capable of a 'megaquake', they said. Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, said: '[The] 700-mile long fault capable of producing earthquakes up to magnitude 9 and tsunamis that will impact the entire coast.'

