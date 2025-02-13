One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US and Russian leaders have spoken by phone, both sides have confirmed

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump had a phone conversation on Wednesday, both Moscow and Washington have confirmed. The talk lasted for about an hour and a half, during which the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, primarily the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The phone call turned out to be “lengthy and highly productive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth social media platform. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” the US president wrote. The two leaders have agreed they “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump said, announcing an “immediate” start of negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

While US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to travel to Ukraine this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the position of Donald J. Trump’s administration has already started to become much clearer, with the speech by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Brussels to the Ukraine defense contact group.

Hegseth made it clear that a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was unrealistic, and also that the Trump administration does not see NATO membership for Kiev as a viable outcome after the war.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has personally delivered the US president’s demands to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky

US President Donald Trump expects Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who visited Ukraine on Wednesday, to secure a deal ensuring Washington gets a return on the billions of dollars it has invested in aid to Kiev. Trump recently demanded the “equivalent of $500 billion worth of rare earths” from Kiev in exchange for “more than $300 billion” his predecessor Joe Biden sent to Ukraine in various forms of aid over the years. Speaking to journalists at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he had a phone conversation with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky earlier in the day and that Kiev had agreed to his demands.

Steve Witkoff has highlighted the “great friendship” between the US and Russian presidents

Relations between the US and Russia could improve, Steve Witkoff, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, has suggested, citing what he described as a “great friendship” between the two nations’ leaders in the past that could continue. While on the campaign trail and after his victory in the November 5 election, Trump repeatedly vowed to put a swift end to the Ukraine conflict and also expressed a willingness to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Trump has also claimed that he “always had a good relationship” with the Russian head of state.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Three detainees have been released from detention in Belarus, including one American, the White House said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump looks to forge a deal to end the war in Ukraine with Minsk's ally, Russia.

"We can confirm the safe release of one American and two individuals from Belarus," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. Leavitt did not name the American who had been released. U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty announced that one of those released by Belarus was one of their journalists, Andrei Kuznechyk, with the network's Belarus service, who was arrested in November 2021.

The Trump-appointed US government efficiency tsar earlier called for the closure of state-funded cold-war-era propaganda outlets

NATO should be thoroughly revamped, tech billionaire and US government efficiency tsar Elon Musk, has argued. US President Donald Tump has recently expressed dissatisfaction with the level of defense spending by the bloc’s European members, which he views as a drain on American resources, going so far as to threaten underpaying allies with the withdrawal of US protection. In a post on X on Wednesday, Republican Senator Mike Lee wrote that the “Cold War is over. NATO’s anachronistic.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Rubio will make stops in Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it added.

The new rulers in Damascus are demanding that Moscow hand over Assad...

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Syria's self-declared President Ahmad al-Sharaa (whose AQ name is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), the first such contact since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled the country on the weekend of December 8 of last year. "The Russian side emphasized its principled position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state," a Kremlin readout said. Moscow has been trying to secure and maintain its two military bases on the Syrian coast as their fate is uncertain.

Range of missiles no longer enough, they must go further...

President Trump kicked off the week saying in a Fox interview that "Iran is very concerned. Iran is very frightened, to be honest with you, because their defense is pretty much gone." He had provocatively laid out that "I think Iran would love to make a deal and I would love to make a deal with them without bombing them." How is Tehran's top leadership responding to the "big stick" threat? On Wednesday Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged his country to go forward with bolstering military development. Khamenei said "progress should not be stopped" in the defense sector, amid ongoing threats from Israel and the US. "We cannot be satisfied," Khamenei stressed. "Say that we previously set a limit for the accuracy of our missiles, but we now feel this limit is no longer enough. We have to go forward."

As Iran faces deteriorating economic conditions, anti-government protests have erupted across the country, protesting ongoing power shortages and food price hikes, videos obtained by Iran International show.

In Dehdasht, located in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, locals gathered for the fourth night in a row on Wednesday amid tight security measures. Over the past three nights, protesters chanted slogans aimed at the Supreme Leader, including "Death to the dictator" and "This year is year of blood, Khamenei falls with a thud." While government-affiliated media attempted to portray the unrest in Dehdasht as tribal conflicts, videos of the protests sent to Iran International reveal a focus on economic issues.

The rapid depreciation of Iran's national currency in recent weeks amid fading prospects of direct talks with the US has deeply unsettled many Iranians who face ruin in their daily lives and businesses.

Concerns over further devaluation of the rial are troubling not only ordinary citizens facing soaring prices for essentials like food, housing, and medicine but also producers reliant on imported raw materials. “As a manufacturer, I must say I can no longer continue production under these circumstances,” Kambiz Ghasemi Jokar, a manufacturer of protective film, posted on X on February 9. He assured customers he would fulfill existing orders but lamented that maintaining his business was no longer viable given the uncertainty.

Unannounced power cuts hit several parts of Tehran on Tuesday evening amid a deepening energy crisis that is forcing the government to shut down all schools, universities and public offices on Wednesday.

Electricity was cut off in several Tehran neighborhoods including Narmak, Tehranpars, Pasdaran, Shahrak-e Gharb and the capital's central districts due to the state's "inability to supply gas and diesel for power plants," state media reported. According to Iran’s state electricity company Tavanir, the blackouts were caused by cold weather, increased household gas consumption, and limitations in gas supply and transmission to power plants.

Wall Street Journal report: US intelligence reports from both the Biden and Trump administrations conclude that Israel is considering significant strikes on Iranian nuclear sites this year.

US intelligence agencies concluded during the final days of the Biden administration that Israel is considering significant strikes on Iranian nuclear sites this year, officials familiar with the report told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. According to the report, another intelligence assessment written in the early days of the Trump administration also determined that Israel is considering strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities. US military officials said that American support, including arms, is essential for Israel to carry out such attacks.

Hamas is 'committed' to implementing the previously agreed schedule of the hostage deal, senior spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Senior Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri spoke to Al Jazeera on Wednesday evening and stated that Hamas is "committed" to implementing the previously agreed schedule of the hostage deal and that they will not release "all" Israeli hostages on Saturday. Abu Zuhri's comments likely came as part of a larger statement to Al Jazeera regarding Hamas's views towards the potential breakdown of the ceasefire agreement. Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if Hamas does not release the Israeli hostages by Saturday, all hell will break loose.

Sources have told The Jerusalem Post there were no plans to attack anytime before playing out what Hamas will do on Saturday.

The IDF, as of Wednesday, has mobilized not only mandatory-service soldiers near Gaza but also reservists and special forces in preparation for a scenario where it would need to return to a full-fledged war or mini penetrations into Gaza. At the same time, two days into the saber-rattling crisis with Hamas over whether the group would turn over three or more hostages to Israel on Saturday, the IDF was overwhelmingly holding its fire. Sources have told The Jerusalem Post there were no plans to attack anytime before playing out what Hamas will do on Saturday.

In a February 11, 2025 interview on the Saudi Al-Arabiya channel, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called on Hamas to relinquish power in Gaza.

He stated that the purpose of Trump's declaration of his plan for Gaza was to prompt the Arabs to present an alternative proposal, and that the Arab summit scheduled for the end of this month will indeed discuss such a proposal, which will be acceptable to all the Palestinians and to the Arabs and the international community. He clarified that the Arab League maintains ties only with the Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas, and proposed that Hamas should relinquish power if the Palestinian interest requires this.[1]

The Houthi terrorist leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatened on Tuesday to resume attacks on Israel if the fragile ceasefires with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza end.

“If the occupation escalates, we will stand with the Lebanese people,” al-Houthi stated in an interview in Yemen. “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Palestinian people – militarily, politically and in public advocacy. We are ready for military intervention if Israel intensifies its aggression against Gaza,” he continued.

Officials say six people are in a critical condition after blast, which they do not believe is terror-related

Twelve people were wounded when a grenade was thrown into a bar in the city of Grenoble in south-eastern France, officials said on Wednesday. The attacker entered the bar, which was packed with customers, and threw a grenade before fleeing without saying a word, said prosecutor Francois Touret-de-Courcy. Investigators had not yet identified a motive but did not believe it was a terrorist attack. Magistrate Christophe Barret said the attacker appeared to be carrying a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle but did not use it. The incident took place in the Olympic Village neighbourhood, built when the city hosted the 1968 Winter Olympics, said Touret-de-Courcy.

“We have two gang rapes a day. We have ten regular rapes a day. And we have had 131 violent offenses a day during the last six years, on average committed by immigrants, primarily by Syrians, Afghans, and Iraqis.”

Germany’s mass migration experiment has once again resulted in horrors that the political class refuses to acknowledge. In the latest case that encapsulates the nation’s downward spiral, a Turkish asylum seeker was caught on surveillance footage raping ponies and other horses at a Bavarian stable. The crime, which unfolded over 25 minutes, is shocking enough—but the real scandal? The perpetrator was released and allowed to walk freely through the village the very next day.

London weighs free speech against trade as Washington pressures Labour to amend online censorship laws.

As European leaders scramble to shield their economies from impending US tariffs, the UK’s Labour government appears ready to make significant concessions. Facing the risk of economic fallout, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration has reportedly signaled to Washington that it is open to revising the controversial and dangerous Online Safety Act — legislation critics have described as an aggressive censorship regime. The Act, which gives UK regulators the power to fine tech companies for failing to remove vaguely defined “harmful content,” has been a major point of contention between the two allies and has become a major threat to free speech online. The Trump administration has been especially vocal in its opposition, viewing the law as an affront to free speech and a potential financial burden on US tech giants.

North Korea is dismantling a facility at its Mount Kumgang resort used for hosting meetings between families separated after the Korean War, South Korea said on Thursday, in the latest sign of strained tensions between the two Koreas.

Seoul's Unification Ministry, which handles affairs between the two Koreas, urged in a statement North Korea to immediately stop the action at the site near the border. The demolition of the facility is an "anti-humanitarian act that tramples on the wishes of separated families," the ministry said, adding that it would consider legal measures over the action and a joint response with the international community.

All 13 provincial and territorial leaders were in the American capital Wednesday to warn U.S. lawmakers about the potential fallout of Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

WASHINGTON — Canada has taken its concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs to the belly of the beast. Federal, provincial and territorial officials were at the White House on Wednesday to urge the Trump administration not to impose the levies that would damage the Canadian and American economies. The flurry of meetings came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Ottawa would respond “in an equally unequivocal way” if the president stacked tariffs upon tariffs, and that Canada would impose countermeasures against American imports, despite Trumps warnings it would further escalate U.S. levies.

As Tamara Ugolini explains, the hefty price tag of $4.6 million, sent to Cuba to fund ‘positive masculinities’ in the local food system, flies in the face of everyday Canadians struggling with rising food prices and excessive taxation.

Los Angeles is currently implementing new workplace training that emphasizes gender inclusivity and addresses harassment for city employees that could run afoul of federal authorities under a directive signed by President Donald J. Trump.

City employees, including those in the Fire Department, must complete annual “Workplace Harassment and Abusive Conduct” training. The training encourages the use of preferred pronouns and addresses gender identity as a protected category. While the Trump executive order pertains to federal employees and contractors, it contains a provision that directs federal officials to stringently enforce certain civil rights and privacy protections afforded under federal law.

President Donald J. Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has announced charges against New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), dubbed the “Queen of Lawfare” by War Room host Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday. Mark J. F. Schroeder, the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), has also been charged.

The charges center on the Democrats’ alleged failure to enforce immigration laws in the state, resulting in American citizens being victimized by illegal aliens. “This is a new DOJ. We are taking steps to protect American citizens,” Bondi announced, alongside “angel moms” whose children were murdered by illegal immigrants.

President Trump announced he will be holding a press conference tomorrow to release a list of names of entities and people involved in government fraud and abuse.

This comes one day after Elon Musk said DOGE was investigating how government workers mysteriously accrued millions of dollars. “We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who who have essentially a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars, but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position,” Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The CDC under the Trump administration has also removed thousands of references on its website to ‘transgender’ individuals, so-called ‘LGBTQ+ health,’ and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as the monkeypox vaccine.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In a move that some workers in the so-called “reproductive health” industry say is a “clear attempt” to change how conversations around pregnancy are approached, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website no longer returns search results for the word “abortion” and instead suggests that users try searching the word “adoption.” One pro-life advocate called the change in the CDC’s website a “HUGE WIN.”

FGF Brands, an Indiana-based bakery manufacturer, has initiated a voluntary recall of over 2 million doughnuts and pastries due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall encompassed approximately 60 different products, including various doughnuts, fritters, crullers, eclairs, and coffee rolls. Some of the products were distributed to Dunkin’ locations across the United States and Canada. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that exposure to the affected products may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, with the probability of serious health issues being remote.

The results are in: The Democratic Party’s Bidenomics strategy produced a disastrous score of just 160,000 extra jobs for Americans during each year of President Joe Biden’s presidency.

President Joe Biden’s dismal Bidenomics also created jobs for 4.7 million migrants — including almost three million illegals, according to federal data collected by the Center for Immigration Studies and reported on February 7. So Bidenomics created 7.3 migrant jobs for every job gained by an American, even as it also exploded the national debt by $8 trillion. Bidenomics also flatlined wages, spiked housing costs, and slowed workplace investment.

The latest Bamboo Eagle exercise reflects plans for ever-larger air combat exercises as part of preparations for a high-end fight with China.

At least 20 U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft, 10 KC-46s and an equal number of KC-135s, supported the first day of the latest Bamboo Eagle exercise off the California Coast, according to online flight tracking data. The first Bamboo Eagle occurred last year, as you can learn more about in this past TWZ feature. The large force exercise series has quickly become one of the most important for the U.S. military, as well as key allies, and has a clear eye on preparing for a future coalition fight in the Pacific with China.

A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego harbor in Southern California on Wednesday morning around 10:17.

According to the US Coast Guard. the two pilots on board ejected before the plane crashed and were rescued by people on a nearby fishing boat. One witness told CBS 8 San Diego that the military aircraft was flying low when he heard some “odd noises” before it crashed into the water. It is foggy and rainy in San Diego with low visibility. The cause of the crash is unclear.

It's amazing what new leadership atop the FBI helps unearth...

The FBI announced Tuesday it has uncovered 2,400 new records related to President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, part of efforts to comply with a recent executive order from former President Donald Trump mandating the release of thousands of files, according to AP. These documents will be transferred to the National Archives for declassification. While over 5 million pages of JFK-related records have been made public, around 3,000 files remain partially or fully unreleased. The FBI did not disclose the contents of the newly found documents but credited its 2020 launch of the Central Records Complex and improved inventory technology for accelerating the discovery process.

California's plan that provides insurance to homeowners who cannot get private coverage has asked for $1 billion more to pay out claims for those hit by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The state-backed FAIR plan is an insurance pool that the major insurers pay into, which then issues policies to those who have been denied private insurance as their homes are deemed too risky. Amid rising climate disasters and major insurers cutting down on coverage, increasing numbers of Californians are relying on this insurer of last resort, which tends to have more basic coverage at a higher cost. There were more than 452,000 policies on the FAIR Plan in 2024, more than double the number in 2020.

In a landmark decision, the Worcester City Council in Massachusetts voted 9-2 to designate the city as a sanctuary for transgender and gender-diverse individuals.

This resolution, passed after a nearly five-hour meeting, underscores Worcester’s commitment to protecting the rights and safety of its LGBTQIA+ community. According to Fox News, The council chamber was filled with approximately 200 supporters from the LGBTQIA+ community, many of whom shared personal stories and expressed concerns about their safety.

Humans appear to have a dangerous blind spot when it comes to trusting artificial intelligence.

New research from UC Merced and Penn State shows that people are highly susceptible to AI influence even in life-or-death situations where the AI openly acknowledges its own limitations. A series of experiments simulating drone warfare scenarios suggests we may be falling too far on the side of machine deference, with potentially dangerous consequences. The study, published in Scientific Reports, included two experiments examining how people interact with AI systems in simulated military drone operations.

A recent art installation at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has ignited controversy among Christian communities.

The piece in question is a goat statue adorned with faux $100 bills featuring Trump’s likeness and the phrase “In Trump We Trust,” replacing the traditional “In God We Trust.” According to Daily Mail, The statue also boasts golden hooves and bears Trump’s signature with the inscription “I love you.” This sculpture is part of Project GOAT (Global Offensive Against Trafficking), an initiative founded by Rob and Debbie Canton of Tampa, Florida, aimed at combating child sex trafficking.

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island sprang to life yet again this week with a Tuesday morning eruption that shot lava more than 300 feet in the air.

The latest incident started at about 10:16 a.m. when the vents began pouring the molten rock onto the floor of Halemaumau Crater, according to CBS News. A half-hour later, lava burst out of a vent in the volcano’s summit crater with tremendous power, hitting heights of about 330 feet. Known as one of the world’s most lively volcanoes, Kilauea has been belching a stream of lava in eruptions inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park since Dec. 23.

Scientists have warned that a massive volcano in Alaska has a 50-50 chance erupting in the near future.

The 11,000-foot-tall Mount Spurr sits 77 miles from Anchorage— the state's largest city which is home to nearly 300,000 people. Over the last 10 months, it has been experiencing an unusually high amount of small earthquakes. Since the seismic activity first began in April 2024, the rate of earthquakes has increased from an average of 30 per week to an average of 125 per week, ramping up in early October.

"Red Beach" on Iran's Hormuz Island has this color because its soil contains large amounts of ochre, an iron oxide mineral used in cosmetics and fabrics and as a food dye. It is even used to bake a local bread called tomshi.

