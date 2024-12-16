One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“Freedom does not come for free.”

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was this year selected as the Secretary General of NATO, has stated that Europeans need to “shift to a wartime mindset” and that military spending must be increased, likely at the expense of things like health care. Rutte made the remarks at, ironically, a meeting of The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Brussels, declaring that Russia is trying to “crush our freedom and way of life.” “Hostile actions against Allied countries are real and accelerating… These attacks are not just isolated incidents. They are the result of a coordinated campaign to destabilise our societies and discourage us from supporting Ukraine,” he added.

Keir Starmer has urged his G7 counterparts to increase sanctions on Moscow and send more military aid to Kiev

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on his fellow G7 leaders to “continue maximizing Putin’s pain” through economic sanctions on Russia and increased military aid to Ukraine. During a video conference on Friday, “the Prime Minister said that with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin showing no sign of relenting, it is vital that we bolster our support to put [Ukraine] in the best possible position for the future,” according to a readout released by his office. “He called on fellow G7 leaders to continue maximizing Putin’s pain by increasing military support to the Ukrainians and ramping up economic pressure, including via further sanctions where possible,” the statement continued.

Over the past 24 hours, Moscow’s troops have liberated two more villages in the Donbass, the military says

Russian forces have destroyed four Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers provided to Ukraine by Western nations, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said on Saturday. Russian Air Force jets, along with drones and artillery groups, “destroyed a combat control vehicle, an AN/MPQ-65 radar station and four launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system made in the US,” the military said in a statement. In addition, over the past 24 hours Russian troops have liberated two villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). One of them, Vesely Gai, is located 10 km south of the embattled town of Kurakhovo, and the other village – Pushkino – is 15 km south of Pokrovsk.

...the path to peace lies in return to realpolitik in Europe, that is, a return to political principles based on practical, not value-based or ideological, considerations.

The conflict in Ukraine, having passed the 1000-day mark, is approaching a very unpleasant stalemate, for all. Russian forces are pushing through the lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which in some places seem to be in almost chaotic retreat. The situation calls for rapid actions to stop the conflict from spiraling out of control and escalating into World War III. The war in Ukraine has also become highly emotionalized, due to the relentless war propaganda spewed especially by the European mainstream media. This has created something of an emotional blockade among politicians, making it difficult for them to engage in negotiations that would require both sides to compromise. The dominant narrative is that Ukraine must win, leaving little room for exploring other solutions to the conflict.

Regional capital of the Muslim-majority Russian region has seen a second drone attack in a week

Three drones attacked the city of Grozny in Russia’s Chechen Republic on Sunday. It was the second such attack on the southern republic in a week. There were no casualties, with air defenses having shot down two enemy UAVs, according to Kadyrov. The third one fell on the premises of the Akhmat Grozny riot police battalion under Russia’s National Guard. “The next time you come up with the idea of hitting the Chechen Republic with drones, keep in mind that we will carry out selective strikes on places where the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel gather,” local leader Ramzan Kadyrov warned on his Telegram channel.

Another 15 such drugstores will soon appear in the Russian Muslim-majority republic, its leader has announced

A first pharmacy offering separate services for men and women has opened in the capital of Chechnya, the head of the Russian Muslim-majority republic announced on Saturday. Ramzan Kadyrov visited the newly opened Darba Pharmacy in Grozny, accompanied by the Chechen health minister. “I was pleased with what I saw. The pharmaceutical establishment meets all legal requirements, is equipped with the necessary medical supplies and drugs at an excellent level, and is capable of providing the population with high-quality medicinal products,” he stated.

"Two Russian tankers carrying fuel oil - Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 - are sinking in the Kerch Strait."

Two Russian oil tankers sustained severe damage in heavy seas in the Kerch Strait, a strait in Eastern Europe that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. The Telegraph reports that the Volgoneft-212 tanker and Volgoneft-239 were damaged near Moscow-annexed Crimea, with one of the vessels breaking apart, killing at least one sailor, and causing an oil spill.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has evacuated part of its diplomatic missions from Syria, along with diplomats of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On December 15, a special flight of the Russian Defense Ministry's Aerospace Forces airlifted part of the Russian diplomatic missions in Damascus from the Hmeymim airbase to the Chkalovsky airport in Moscow," the ministry's Crisis Management Center said. "Personnel of the diplomatic missions of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia were also evacuated. The Russian embassy in Damascus continues to function," the statement read.

Russia now faces a stark choice...

Russia’s 2015 military intervention in Syria was a bold assertion of its great power ambitions, rescuing Bashar al-Assad's regime and projecting influence in the Middle East. However, recent rebel advances and Assad’s sudden deposal threaten to isolate Russia’s Khmeimim airbase and Tartus naval facility, undermining both the practical and symbolic foundations of Moscow’s global power status. The fall of Assad promises to be a major blow to Russia, which is already bogged down in Ukraine. Its ramifications are likely to be felt across Moscow’s foreign policy, which could soon face some stark and unenviable choices.

Some have indicated they won’t.

Syria’s new leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani has told the country’s millions of refugees living in other countries that they must return home to help rebuild the country. In his first remarks to a Western news organisation since the toppling of Bashar al Assad, al Jolani called on the estimated 6 million refugees who have fled the country over the last 15 years to come back. Al Jolani said Syria’s pride and dignity must be restored and that “the opportunities are available to us and the people who have emigrated, who have sought asylum, who have been displaced, they must return, all these people must return so that hand in hand we can build the next Syria, God willing.”

Secretary of State confirms the US has engaged in direct communication with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian rebel group now holding de-facto control of the country and which was designated a terrorist organization by Washington.

The United States has engaged in direct communication with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian rebel group now holding de-facto control of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Saturday, according to CNN. This marks the first public acknowledgment of direct contact with the group, which the US designated as a terrorist organization. The confirmation came at the conclusion of Blinken’s diplomatic mission through the region following the sudden collapse of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

Turkey & US discuss contradicting interests in Syria’s northeast Kurdish regions

Since the fall of Syria’s Assad regime, Turkey has spearheaded efforts to establish relations with the new government, led by forces of the Islamist Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. After Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, one of the first to do so after the rebel groups entered the city a week ago, Turkey's Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Sunday that his country would offer to train the new security forces of Syria “if requested to do so.” However, Güler added Turkey would discuss its own military presence in Syria only “when the necessary conditions are created.”

Toppled dictator Bashar al-Assad airlifted around £200 million in cash to Moscow in a two-year period when Syria was dependent on Russia for support.

The Financial Times has uncovered records showing that Assad's regime flew two tonnes of banknotes into Vnukovo airport in Moscow to be deposited at Russian banks between 2018 and 2019. The shipments came at a time when Syria was dependant on Russia's military support, including mercenaries from the Wagner group. At the same time Assad's family began buying hoards of luxury properties in Moscow, the FT reported.

Iranian officials have rejected the idea that Bashar al-Assad’s fall represents a defeat for Tehran, instead emphasizing their continued influence and assigning blame to the deposed Syrian president.

Senior figures, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Rasoul Sanaei-Rad from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s ideological office, have painted a picture of steadfast Iranian commitment while pointing to strategic failures within Assad’s leadership as the root cause of Syria’s collapse. On Sunday, Hossein Salami described Iran’s intervention in Syria as a moral and strategic necessity. “Everyone saw that as long as we were there, the Syrian people lived [easily], because we were seeking their dignity,” he said.

Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes targeting weapons storage and infrastructure in Syria, while Iran was left out of international talks on the country's political future.

Jordan-based Al-Ghad TV reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out 17 airstrikes on Friday night and early Saturday, focusing on areas near Damascus. These strikes hit ballistic Scud missile warehouses, rocket launchers, and the Nasiriyah military airport in the Qalamoun region, according to the report. Israeli Air-Force carried out 17 airstrikes in the Qalamoun region near Damascus, targeting missile warehouses and Nasiriyah Airport. Several strikes aimed to destroy Iranian-built strategic tunnel complexes, intended for storing and launching ballistic missiles in the future.

'Colossal' explosions have filled the skies in Syria as Israeli strikes are said to have targeted military sites in the 'the heaviest strikes' in the area for more than a decade - with blasts which registered on earthquake sensors.

A war monitor group said that Israeli strikes had targeted military sites in Syria's coastal Tartus region. 'Israeli warplanes launched strikes' targeting a series of sites including air defence units and 'surface-to-surface missile depots', said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it said were 'the heaviest strikes in Syria's coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012'. It has been claimed that the explosion was so large, it measured as a magnitude 3.0 on seismic sensors.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a the terror group lost its supply route in Syria with the fall of the Assad regime.

During the Assad regime, weapons and other military supplies were brought through Syria into Lebanon, but when Syrian rebels seized the route, the supply chain was cut off. “We also hope that the new ruling party will view Israel as an enemy and refrain from normalizing relations with it. These are the key factors that will shape the nature of the relationship between us and Syria.” Qassem also shared his view on Israel’s ambitions, stating, “The enemy aims to settle in Gaza and annex the West Bank, with full support from America, which backs it with all its resources.”

Sources involved in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages in Gaza tell Haaretz that the final number of hostages to be freed as part of the humanitarian phase of the deal remains uncertain.

Sources involved in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza revealed to Haaretz on Sunday that the final number of hostages to be freed as part of the humanitarian phase of the deal remains uncertain. Since discussions around a potential "humanitarian deal" began, several hostages who were expected to be included in the agreement have been killed while in captivity, according to the report. Furthermore, the condition of other hostages, who were not originally slated for release, has reportedly deteriorated. Despite these challenges, sources estimate that the two sides may still be able to finalize an agreement in the coming weeks.

While pro-terror cheerleaders screeched on college campuses and flooded streets around the world, they used death figures in Gaza, provided by Hamas, to justify their anti-semitism.

According to a new report from the Henry Jackson Society, unsurprisingly, the figures from Gaza used by the terrorists to justify their ongoing terror were inflated to include natural deaths and deaths from cancer. The report also notes that the numbers falsely listed men as women and registered adults as children in an apparent attempt to garner sympathy. In his report, Questionable Counting: Analysing the Death Toll from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, Andrew Fox noted the disturbing findings coming from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, used to gaslight the world.

Reports say Amman acting as mediator between Israel and HTS as neighbors seek to work out emerging threats from north; Iranian attempts to smuggle arms via Jordan also discussed

Senior Israeli officials reportedly held secret talks with Jordanian military brass late last week on the fallout that arose from the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power, as regional powers sought to address worries of rippling instability in the wake of the lightning overthrow of the regime. The meetings held in Jordan on Friday largely revolved around possible threats posed by the jihadist force that pushed Assad out and took over Syria, as well as countering Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons overland to Palestinian terror groups, according to several reports in Hebrew language media Saturday.

Palestinian and American sources have suggested that the operation in Jenin reflects a "Syria effect," fearing that Islamist terrorists could overthrow the PA.

The United States has asked Israel to urgently approve the supply of equipment and ammunition for the Palestinian Authority's security forces amid a large-scale security operation in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, Walla reported on Sunday, citing three Palestinian, American, and Israeli sources. The operation in Jenin is the largest the Palestinian security forces have conducted in years, aimed at regaining control over one of the West Bank's major cities. According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the operation focuses on a local terror cell comprising terrorists affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, reportedly funded by Iran.

The Foreign Ministry also announced that Israel will be opening a new embassy in Moldova.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has decided to close Israel’s embassy in Ireland in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government, the Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday. The announcement also noted that in the past, Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognize a Palestinian state. Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide. Sa’ar made a statement along with the announcement, which said, “The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.

In a December 11 article in the London-based Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi writes that, in light of the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria, many players in the Middle East must make a critical choice: between loyalty to their state and loyalty to wider agendas.

This, he says, is especially true of the Shi'ites in the region (hinting at the PMU militias in Iraq), who must choose between loyalty to their states and loyalty to the Iran-led resistance axis. He adds that this challenge is a universal one: throughout the world, forces waver between a commitment to building their homeland and nurturing their people and a commitment to broader ideological or religious beliefs. Opting for the latter, he argues, results in prioritizing external agendas over national interests and becoming embroiled in wars that drain the country's resources. This undermines any serious effort to build up the state and its institutions and leads to endless violence, bloodshed and fighting, often under the guise of defending religion.

CENTCOM announces that the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group had entered its area of responsibility in the Middle East and will "ensure regional stability and security."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group had entered its area of responsibility in the Middle East. “On Dec. 14, the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) consisting of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

South Korea's foreign minister said on Monday he would talk to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon by telephone.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told the parliament that he expected to meet Blinken in person, too, as part of efforts to revive diplomacy in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law order.

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - When veteran centrist Francois Bayrou, France's new prime minister, was education minister in the 1990s, his plan to increase subsidies for private schools led to nationwide protests. He quickly caved in and would stay in the post for four more years.

Three decades later, he will face a different force in the shape of a fractured and fractious parliament where one of his earliest tasks - as President Emmanuel Macron's fourth prime minister of the year - will be to pass a budget for 2025. First, he must name a government which, like that of his predecessor Michel Barnier, will have minority support in parliament and be vulnerable to attack from far-right and left-wing opponents. The ouster of Barnier and his cabinet - the first time France's parliament had voted to remove a government since 1962 - seemed to stun even those behind the move.

TBILISI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Georgian lawmakers elected Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, as president on Saturday, setting him up to replace a pro-Western incumbent amid major protests against the government over a halt to the country’s European Union accession talks last month.

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s move to freeze the EU accession process until 2028, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal that is written into the country’s constitution, has provoked widespread anger in Georgia, where opinion polls show that seeking EU membership is overwhelmingly popular. Kavelashvili, a former professional soccer player, has strongly anti-Western, often conspiratorial views. In public speeches this year, he has repeatedly alleged that Western intelligence agencies are seeking to drive Georgia into war with Russia, which ruled Georgia for 200 years until 1991.

Polling suggests that the general public in the United Kingdom is more favorable to socialism than capitalism, although environmentalism is the most popular ideology overall. Socialism in Britain has long been linked to institutions like the National Health Service (NHS), which remains one of the most popular institutions in the country, despite major scandals.

Despite the results, broadly socialist candidates like former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have failed to win elections. Conservatism, which came third in the polling by YouGov, is also largely associated with the Conservative Party, which just suffered a historic loss to the Labour Party in the national election in July. However, the Conservatives, or Tories, legalized same-sex marriages and presided over the rise of woke ideology in Britain, and are not socially conservative in any meaningful, ideological sense.

A migration-background man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a British healthcare worker to death as she lay unconscious on a public bench in London.

Mohamed Iidow, 35, was found guilty of raping and killing National Health Service (NHS) worker Natalie Shotter when she was asleep in a London park after a night of drinking in 2021. The mother of three died of a heart attack as Iidow orally raped her several times while she lay deeply unconscious on a bench. CCTV footage captured Iidow moving her body into different positions as he repeatedly raped her. Following the rape, Iidow drove to a gas station, where he nonchalantly bought cat food and mouthwash before going back to his home.

Canadians are less proud of and less attached to their country than they ever have been, with levels plummeting in recent years.

Poll results released by the Angus Reid Institute on Friday highlighted that the years following the pandemic have muddied the waters. “The years since the onset of COVID-19 have been a well-documented period of division and discord in this country, with Canadians expressing concerns about the lack of a “middle” option politically, an unwillingness from governments to work together for the people, (and) weakening compassion and growing space between Canadians,” reads the poll.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed how Trudeau and Ford are escalating tensions with the United States instead of taking Premier Danielle Smith's diplomatic approach.

“The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief..."

There were a number of celebrities claiming they'd move to Canada if President Trump was re-elected, but now there's one Canadian who's doing the opposite. World famous psychologist Jordan Peterson has said Canada is turning into a “totalitarian hellhole” by suppressing free speech and has fled Canada as a result, according to the New York Post. In a recent episode of his daughter's podcast, Peterson revealed he moved to the U.S. due to Canada’s contentious Bill C-63 and his dispute with the College of Psychologists of Ontario. Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, seeks to curb hate speech by holding social media platforms accountable for reducing harmful content.

"My belief is that these drones are trying to smell something on the ground - if that's gas leaks or radioactive material - or whatever."

The founder of an aerospace company specializing in military-grade drones published a video on the Chinese social media platform TikTok, sharing his thoughts on the mystery drone sightings in New Jersey. His expert opinion is alarming, leaving many wishing that Paul Krugman's theory about an alien invasion was true instead. "I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago, who was trying to raise the alarm to the highest levels of our government ... about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on ... that was left over from Ukraine ... and he knew this thing was headed towards the United States," Saxon Aerospace's John Ferguson stated in the video.

"I am grateful for the support, but we need more," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said regarding the rash of recent drone swarm sightings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the federal government will send a “a state-of-the-art drone detection system” to her state after a number of drone sightings across New York and New Jersey in recent days. While she did not elaborate on the system that will be deployed, it “will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations,” she said in a statement on the morning of Dec. 15.

They all employ test-negative designs which spew out irrelevant data.

The number of job openings in the United States has been “falling off a cliff”, and that is a major red flag.

The last four years have been an economic nightmare for most Americans, and that is one of the primary reasons why Donald Trump won the election. But as we approach 2025, things are starting to get frighteningly bad. When the number of job openings in the U.S. drops by 2 million or more, that normally signals that we are either in a recession or that one is about to happen. Well, as you can see from this chart that was posted by Bravos Research on Twitter, we are witnessing a collapse in job openings that is absolutely unprecedented…

Rising food inflation impacts global food security and disproportionately affects vulnerable populations.

But from South America to Africa and the Middle East, which countries are the hardest hit by increasing food prices in 2024? This bar chart, via Visual Capitalist’s Selin Oğuz, sponsored by Brazil Potash, uses the latest data from Trading Economics to show which countries have the highest food inflation…Leading all countries, Argentina is grappling with a 183% year-over-year increase in food prices. The country also has the highest forecasted food inflation in the world, at 120%, for next year’s second quarter.

In the latest episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey explored the rocky relationship between Bitcoin, gold, and their roles in today’s financial world.

Sharing personal stories, market trends, and insights, Maharrey broke down the similarities and differences between these two assets. He also looked into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on Bitcoin and gold, offering a down-to-earth perspective for sound money advocates.

Senator Eric Schmitt introduces the Transparency in Bureaucratic Communications Act to address government collusion with Big Tech and online censorship.

A new legislative effort has been launched in the US Senate in order to prevent any future instances of government Tech collusion from flying under the legislators’ radar. The Transparency in Bureaucratic Communications Act, introduced by Republican Senator Eric Schmitt, would have inspectors general (IGs) inform Congress in detail about any communication, and circumstances of that communication, between the agencies these watchdogs are in charge of, and companies benefiting from Section 230 protections. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

“WeChat is kickass, and we don’t have anything like WeChat outside of China,” Musk once remarked.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently announced her part in revising the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a digital censorship bill that would force social networks to moderate specific content that is deemed harmful and inappropriate for children, something critics have said opens the pathway for broader implementation of digital IDs for things such as age verification – which is something X owner Elon Musk has previously indicated that he seeks to turn the platform into something that emulates China’s all-in-one WeChat app, which the Chinese government uses to enforce their social credit score surveillance system.

Schools are employing dubious AI-powered software to accuse teenagers of wanting to harm themselves and sending the cops to their homes as a result — with often chaotic and traumatic results.

As the New York Times reports, software being installed on high school students’ school-issued devices tracks every word they type. An algorithm then analyzes the language for evidence of teenagers wanting to harm themselves. Unsurprisingly, the software can get it wrong by woefully misinterpreting what the students are actually trying to say. A 17-year-old in Neosho, Missouri, for instance, was woken up by the police in the middle of the night. As it turns out, a poem she had written years ago triggered the alarms of a software called GoGuardian Beacon, which its maker describes as a way to “safeguard students from physical harm.”

“Because it can complete tasks in hostile environments, it can make up for the deficiencies of drones and robot dogs...”

Move over, BB-8: police in China are now testing a ball-shaped robot that "can identify and chase suspects" for the first time. The spherical police robot in Wenzhou, China, features cameras, flashing lights, and a self-stabilizing design, according to the South China Morning Post. Equipped with tools like tear gas, it supports law enforcement and "cannot be smashed". Authorities say it is also "resilient in hostile environments." Developed by Zhejiang University's College of Control Science and Engineering, the 125kg spherical robot addresses challenges faced by wheeled and legged robots. According to Associate Professor Wang You, it can reach a top speed of 35km/h in just 2.5 seconds, Wenzhou Daily reported.

"If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company..."

The November death of former OpenAI researcher-turned-whistleblower, 26-year-old Suchir Balaji was ruled a suicide, the San Jose Mercury News reports. According to the medical examiner, there was no foul play in Balaji's Nov. 26 death in his San Francisco apartment. Balaji had publicly accused OpenAI of violating US copyright law with ChatGPT.

We're continuing to peel the onion back on Guatamala and its massive child sex trafficking operaton.

