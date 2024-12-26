One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"During the descent, a dull thud was heard, similar to a collision."

Update (1035ET): "There is no official statement that Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243 was shot down, or shots fired at it, following a video shared on social media showing traces of shrapnel on the rear fuselage section of the aircraft," Breaking Aviation News & Videos wrote on X. Breaking Aviation News & Videos provided a first-hand account of the mid-air incident from one passenger: "Passenger Kristina from Vladivostok has told the Mash telegram channel that the plane circled over Aktau for about an hour before falling. During the descent, a dull thud was heard, similar to a collision."

The Russian authorities are trying to conceal the fact of a drone attack on Chechnya. This attack may be connected to the crash of a passenger aircraft in Kazakhstan, according to Agentstvo.Novosti on Telegram.

According to the news agency, Chechen authorities did not acknowledge the drone attack on the region even 10 hours after it occurred. State agencies and law enforcement-linked Telegram channels contained only one mention of the incident and one attempt to deny it. Notably, posts from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which usually boasts about "destroying Ukrainian drones," did not refer to attacks on the Caucasus regions. Meanwhile, a post was published on Ksenia Sobchak’s (Russian media personality - ed.) Krovavaya barynya Telegram channel, claiming that the Chechen Emergency Situations Ministry denied any attempted drone attack on Grozny…Following the crash, reports surfaced online that damage was found on the rear section of the aircraft, possibly caused by air defense systems.

One person has been killed by a blast in the city of Vladikavkaz

An explosion at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz on Wednesday morning has been caused by a drone, the local government has stated citing the Defense Ministry. A fixed-wing robotic aircraft was shot down by Russian air defenses over the capital of North Ossetia, the head of the southern Russian republic, Sergey Menyailo, said on his Telegram account. He added that CCTV cameras show an explosion outside of Alania Mall.

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman?..."

Russia unleashed a massive aerial attack using missiles and drones on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Christmas Day assault "inhuman." "Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones," the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram. Bloomberg cited Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, as saying the attack left 500,000 customers in the Kharkiv region without heating, while blackouts were triggered in parts of Kyiv and elsewhere.

The incoming US president has pledged to end the conflict as soon as possible

Moscow has no illusions about the possibility of an easy settlement of the Ukraine conflict with the administration of incoming US President Donald Trump taking office next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Speculation about possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks gained momentum after Trump’s victory in the US presidential election last month. The Republican has repeatedly vowed to quickly end the fighting. Lavrov made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with the program 60 Minutes aired on the Rossiya TV channel.

The Ursa Major was racked by three explosions, shipping firm Oboronlogistics has said

A “terrorist attack” is to blame for the sinking of the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian state shipping company Oboronlogistics announced on Wednesday. The freighter went down in waters between Spain and Algeria on Monday. Initial reports spoke of an explosion in the engine room that caused the vessel to list sharply to the starboard. Spanish rescue ships recovered 14 crew members, but two are still missing.

The undersea connection delivering electricity from Finland to Estonia has suffered an outage

The Finnish authorities are investigating an outage of the undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said. The operator of Estlink 2, which delivers electricity to Estonia via the Baltic Sea, recorded the failure on Wednesday, according to the power exchange Nord Pool. “The authorities are on standby over Christmas and are investigating the matter,” Orpo wrote on X, adding the power supply in Finland has not been affected.

Church leaders demand religious freedom after Assad overthrown by HTS...

Starting Monday night and into Tuesday, large demonstrations broke out in Christian areas of Damascus and other parts of Syria over the continued presence of foreign jihadists in the country. The ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has vowed to protect the sizeable non-Muslim communities of Syria (Christians, Alawites, and Druze) following the overthrow of the secular-leaning President Assad and his Baath government, but deep fears have remained that an Islamic state based on Sharia law will emerge.

ISIS/Al-Qaeda/Julani terrorists inside the main Alawite city of Latakia are shooting wildly at the homes of Alawite and Christian residents, in an attempt to drive them out. All of Syria is rapidly descending into all-out sectarian war, with reports of murders, lynchings, and rapes abounding.

The honeymoon is over!

On December 20, 2024, the Political Affairs Department of the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG), which is subordinate to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and currently serves as Syria's transitional government following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, announced a series of governmental appointments. One of them is the appointment Aisha Al-Debs as head of the Office for Women's Affairs, which oversees "judicial, social, cultural and political affairs affecting the women of Syria."[1]

Al-Debs is the first (and only) woman who has so far been appointed to the transitional government, and her appointment appears to be an attempt to allay the concerns of HTS opponents regarding the status of women under the new regime. These concerns increased after a series of statements made by the spokesman of the government's Political Affairs Department, Obaida Arnaout, regarding the new regime's stance on the status and role of women.

Almost every day over the past month, ISIS affiliates around sub-Saharan Africa have used their vast social media presence to report on their ongoing persecution campaign against Christians – a campaign like they conducted in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. And, as happened during the time of the Caliphate under ISIS, the Christian world is sitting by and doing nothing.

In the summer of 2023, the MEMRI JTTM Project released a seminal study titled "ISIS In Africa (Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Mozambique): Targeting Christians – Killing, Beheading, Murdering Priests And Nuns, Burning Churches, Health Clinics, And Homes – As The World Is Largely Silent." The report detailed how ISIS's branches in Africa – Islamic State Central African Province (ISCAP), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Islamic State-Mozambique (ISMP) – have been attacking and terrorizing Christians across the continent, killing civilians, destroying churches, kidnapping Christians for ransom, forcing conversions, taking slaves, and destroying symbols and signs of Christianity.

Palestinian attackers throw stones and fire shots at a church in the heart of Jesus' birthplace.

In a disturbing escalation of religious tensions, Palestinians attacked a church in Bethlehem during Christmas rehearsals, stoning the building and firing shots. This incident highlights the increasing Islamist intolerance in the city, which is revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The Christian population in Bethlehem has declined significantly in recent years, a trend driven largely by increasing Islamist intolerance and ongoing political instability. Once a thriving Christian hub, Bethlehem, located in the Palestinian Territories, has seen its Christian community shrink from over 85% of the population in the 20th century to around 15-20% today.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has drawn parallels between the oppressive system described in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and the systemic control of women in Iranian society.

Mohammadi, who has been imprisoned multiple times for her activism and is currently on a medical furlough, appeared in a video conversation with Atwood, facilitated by TIME magazine on December 18. In the interview, the Iranian activist turned the spotlight on what she described as gender apartheid in Iran and the restriction of women’s autonomy in ways eerily similar to Atwood’s dystopian Gilead.

Aircraft falls in open area near Ashkelon; Saudi news site says Houthis moving assets, troops to ‘combat readiness’ as Israeli leaders threaten increased strikes on Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen launched a drone at Israel on Wednesday, which the Israel Defense Forces said crashed in an open area near the southern city of Ashkelon. The Houthis quickly took responsibility for the attack, claiming to have launched two drones, one at a “vital and sensitive target” in the Tel Aviv area, and the other at Ashkelon’s industrial zone. There were no reports of injuries or major damage in the attack as sirens sounded in Ashkelon and some Gaza border communities. There were no reports of impacts in the Tel Aviv area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit the first Hanukkah candle with Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of Capt. Omer Neutra who fell on October 7 and whose body was taken hostage by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit the first Hanukkah candle on Wednesday evening at the Prime Minister's Office together with PMO employees, senior officials, and their children. Also attending the lighting were Orna and Ronen Neutra, who met with the Prime Minister earlier today, the parents of Capt. Omer Neutra of blessed memory, an IDF Armored Corps officer who fell in the fighting in the Western Negev on October 7 and whose body was taken hostage by Hamas.

A report in the Haaretz newspaper says Mossad chief David Barnea has pressed the country’s leaders to concentrate on attacking Iran as a way to stem Houthi attacks, in contrast to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, who prefer to keep striking Yemen.

There is no immediate confirmation or response to the report, which cites an unnamed source with knowledge of discussions reportedly held to discuss the lack of results from three earlier rounds of strikes in Yemen.

Extensive and organized looting is taking place in Gaza, preventing civilians from receiving the aid being sent to them from around the world, The New York Times reported on Monday.

UN official Georgios Petropoulos, who is based in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, told the NYT that the situation has devolved into “systematic, tactical, armed, crime-syndicate looting.” The report outlined several reasons for the significant increase in looting. On the one hand, “the United Nations does not allow Israeli soldiers to protect aid convoys, fearing that would compromise its neutrality,” and asks instead that Israel allow Gaza police to protect the convoys.

In the latest evidence that the Islamist regime in Turkey is on the wrong side of history, the Turkish president’s son called on Turkey to conquer Jerusalem.

According to Pamela Geller, Erdogan’s son declared at an Islamist rally that “Yesterday Hagia Sophia, today the Umayyad Mosque, tomorrow Al-Aqsa.” This call to jihad is the latest in Turkey’s history of Islamist imperialism. Hagia Sophia was an eastern Orthodox Church that the Turks conquered and turned into a Mosque. The Umayyad Mosque is a Mosque in Syria recently captured by Turkish-backed Islamist forces. Al Aqsa refers to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem which apparently The Turks are threatening to conquer.

London’s largest winter market, once a celebration of Christmas, has been stripped of its identity in a blatant assault on Christianity, banning the word “Christmas” while openly promoting Islamic traditions—reflecting the West’s growing erasure of its cultural and spiritual foundations.

In a disturbing display of cultural erasure, London’s largest winter market has been robbed of its identity as a Christmas market and reduced to the sterile, lifeless term “winter gathering.” This isn’t just a name change—it’s a blatant assault on Christian traditions and part of a larger, calculated effort to dismantle the cultural foundations of the West while unapologetically promoting non-Western ideologies.

Marine Le Pen’s recent speech delivers a clear and inspiring message of hope and renewal for France. Speaking just before Christmas, Le Pen framed France’s struggles as part of a broader shift happening across Europe and the Western world.

She pointed to the collapse of old political systems and the rise of new movements, calling it an inevitable and much-needed change. “France is experiencing a political upheaval,” she declared, emphasizing that the failures of the current government have left the country disillusioned and in desperate need of fresh leadership. Le Pen’s message resonates with many who are tired of economic stagnation and social division.

While Germany mourns the victims of the Christmas Market Massacre – where a Saudi migrant killed 5 people and wounded over 200 more – everything seems to point in the direction of AfD leader Alice Weidel consolidating her lead in the run for next German Chancellor.

The developments came as she got the public endorsement of ‘kingmaker’ Elon Musk. Musk not only stated that the AfD was Germany’s ‘only hope’, but also made it clear that the party is NOT ‘far-right’ in any way, but rather professes simple, common-sense policies – something we have been saying here on TGP all along.

Europe is collapsing in real time and the epicenter of that collapse is Germany which is facing its most significant political and economic crisis in modern history. The collapse of the German government has sent shockwaves through Europe.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove up on a sidewalk in the Soho District and plowed over four pedestrians.

The man was driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road in Shaftesbury Avenue, in Soho, early Wednesday morning. SKY News says the suspect was reportedly in a fight at a nightclub before committing the crime. Authorities believe it is not terror related.

On Christmas Day, multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 34th Street. The New York City Police Department confirmed that there are “multiple injuries” reported. It is currently unclear whether the vehicle intentionally struck the pedestrians or if it was an accident.

Justice Canada could not comment on church arson cases spanning the past decade. Between 2016 and 2023, Canada recorded 463 arson incidents at religious institutions.

We have written here at The Gateway Pundit about how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a ‘political escape artist’ who has survived many a grave crisis in his 9-year tenure in Ottawa.

But now, all indications seem to show that it’s ‘game over’ for the Globalist poster-boy, and it’s become a unanimous refrain among analysts that it’s not a question of ‘if’ he will fall, but ‘how’ and ‘when’. To begin with, Trudeau leads a minority government, unstable by definition. Add to that his relentless pushing for failed, crippling Globalist policies tanking his popularity levels, and you have a recipe

Donald Trump has made his strongest bid yet to take over Canada, offering the Canadian people a 60 percent tax cut if they agree to join the US and become the 51st US state.

The president-elect has in recent days suggested a territorial expansion into Canada, Greenland and Panama, and has mocked prime minister Justin Trudeau by calling him 'governor.' On Christmas, Trump escalated his campaigns against the governments of both Panama and Canada. 'Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything,"' Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

First it was Canada, then the Panama Canal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First it was Canada, then the Panama Canal. Now, Donald Trump again wants Greenland. The president-elect is renewing unsuccessful calls he made during his first term for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark, adding to the list of allied countries with which he's picking fights even before taking office on Jan. 20. In a Sunday announcement naming his ambassador to Denmark, Trump wrote that, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

‘We’re going to advertise how bad drugs are for you,’ the president-elect said in Arizona on Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday he would aim to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and will launch an anti-drug advertising campaign inside the United States. “I will immediately designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” Trump said in Arizona at a Turning Point conference, reiterating a campaign promise to make the declaration.

Immigration, perhaps more than any other issue, is what propelled Donald Trump to the White House in both 2016 and 2024.

This policy included two major prongs: the first, building a robust, impenetrable wall on the nearly 2,000-mile long US-Mexico border; the second, mass deportations. While the rhetoric eight years focused primarily on the former, all throughout this year the rhetorical emphasis shifted on mass deportation. This is partly attributed to the influx of recent illegal migrants under Joe Biden: an estimated 10-25 million illegals, many of which include violent criminals, have crossed over the US-Mexico border and infiltrated the country in the past four years alone, presenting an unmanageable crisis of immediate urgency.

The U.S. Marshals Service has ceased a government-funded security detail for Anthony Fauci, marking the end of a $15 million arrangement in place over the past two years.

The security detail was funded by taxpayers, coinciding with Fauci’s retirement, during which he received an annual pension approaching $500,000. This decision follows Fauci’s public acknowledgment in a book tour that he harbors concerns about potential threats to his life. Fauci, who became a figure of intense mockery due to his lies during the COVID-19 pandemic, has transitioned to self-funded security measures. He has been frequently accompanied by security, with protection visible outside his residence–a move never needed by public servants who have served the taxpayer well.

It sure looks like they were trying to break the will of their citizens.

Millions of U.S. companies might be busy over the holidays forking over their data to the Treasury Department, thanks to a last-minute ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The Fifth Circuit on Monday overturned a lower court’s injunction against a constitutionally dubious law that requires the country’s estimated 32.6 million active companies to submit their private ownership information to a central database ran by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

A federal initiative that began during the Obama administration with the goal of debanking certain industries disfavored by federal officials has apparently been resurrected and is taking aim at cryptocurrencies.

Operation Choke Point was started by the U.S. Dept. of Justice in 2013 as a way to put pressure on banks to sever their ties, without due process, with legal businesses like gun dealers, cannabis dispensaries and payday lenders which the administration found objectionable. That initiative was ended by President Trump in 2017 but under the Biden administration, it appears that Operation Choke Point 2.0 has begun with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) sending letters to U.S. banks in 2022, urging them to “pause all crypto-related activity.”

Silver demand has skyrocketed by 800%, raising concerns about the future value of precious metals like gold and silver. In this video, we analyze market trends, discuss Peter Schiff's predictions, and explore how this surge impacts the global economy. Stay informed about gold, silver, and their growing significance in today's economic landscape. Don't miss this essential update on the latest financial news!"

A “technical issue” briefly disrupted American Airlines flights nationwide early on Tuesday, the airline said, at the start of a busy Christmas Eve for travelers around the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American requested a ground stop for all its flights. An hour later, American said flights were again beginning to board and the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop. “A vendor technology issue briefly affected flights this morning,” American said in a statement sent to ABC News. “That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed.” “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning,” the statement added. “It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible.”

Billionaire Elon Musk has predicted that by the year 2030, machines will be more intelligent than human beings. Musk, the tech mogul, says that the probability that his prediction comes true is 100%.

In 2018, several other experts on artificial intelligence and technology said that we are approaching that singularity point; however, they disagreed on the timing. Musk’s prediction aligns fairly closely with previously mentioned timelines. Singularity is the point in time when humans can create an artificial intelligence machine that is smarter. Ray Kurzweil, Google’s chief of engineering, says that the singularity will happen in 2045. Louis Rosenberg claims that we are actually closer than that and that the day will be arriving sometime in 2030. MIT’s Patrick Winston would have you believe that it will likely be a little closer to Kurzweil’s prediction, though he puts the date at 2040, specifically. –SHTFPlan

The Bible is pro-transgender, according to guidance promoted by an Anglican campaign group.

It claims that “not everyone in the Bible is cisgender” – their gender at birth – and says that biblical stories contain “some clear queer characters”. This argument rests on the treatment of eunuchs in scripture and women taking part in apparently masculine activities in the Bible. The guidance is contained in resources hosted on the website LGBT Faith UK. A link to the document states: “The Bible affirms trans, intersex and queer people.”

Mount Tambora changed the world. In 1815, the Indonesian volcano exploded in the most powerful eruption in recorded history, sending an enormous plume of tiny sun-reflecting particles high into the atmosphere, cooling the planet and ushering in disaster.

What followed was called the “year without a summer:” global temperatures plunged, crops failed, people starved, a cholera pandemic spread and tens of thousands died. Some even credit the volcano with inspiring Mary Shelley to write Frankenstein, while sheltering from unusually cold weather in Switzerland in 1816. Many volcanoes have erupted since, but Tambora remains the planet’s most recent massive eruption. More than 200 years later, scientists warn the world may be due another.

Pope Francis opened the Holy Doors or Sacred Portal on Christmas Eve at The Vatican.

This will mark the start of the 2025 Jubilee, a year of forgiveness, reconciliation, and spiritual renewal. Catholics who confess their sins during this time receive absolution, freeing them from eternal or spiritual punishment. This year the socialist Pope Francis will ask “rich” countries to forgive the debt of “poor” countries. Via ICN: Pope Francis has called on affluent countries to “forgive the debts of countries that will never be able to repay them”, which he declared is “more than a matter of generosity, a matter of justice”.

Share