Tucker: Do you believe the United States and Russia are at war with each other right now?

Tucker Carlson first unveiled Wednesday that he had traveled to Moscow to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the full interview has subsequently been published Thursday night. Among the most important messages conveyed was directed by Lavrov toward Washington and its allies, which "must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call strategic defeat of Russia."And referencing Russia's recent use of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, Lavrov expressed hope that Kiev's backers took "seriously" the new weapon, for which Russia says there is no defense, as Moscow remains ready to use "any means" to defend itself. "We are sending signals and we hope that the last one, a couple of weeks ago, the signal with the new weapons system called Oreshnik... was taken seriously," Lavrov emphasized.

Such speculation will “only make the situation worse,” Russia’s foreign minister has warned

The ongoing speculation about the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine by Western nations are “fantasies” that “only make the situation worse,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The top diplomat delivered the remarks on Thursday during a press conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting in Malta. “I believe that all these fantasies only make the situation worse and show that the people who are running around with such ideas stubbornly prefer not to hear the very clear warnings that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly made publicly,” Lavrov stated.

NATO knows it has lost its proxy war, but many of its members will still try to prevent a genuine peace

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has shattered many preconceptions about modern warfare. The ‘drone revolution’ has garnered significant attention, but there is something far more critical at play. The conflict represents a direct, though proxy, clash between two nuclear superpowers in a region of vital importance to one of them. During the Cold War, these sort of wars were fought on the periphery of great power confrontations, with significantly lower stakes. Today, in Ukraine, much like six decades ago during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the world teeters once more on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe.

On November 30, Trump threatened the BRICS countries that he would impose 100% duties on them if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was too early to talk about the creation of a single BRICS currency.

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE (Sputnik) - The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday. "This is a calculated platform opportunity. Of course the work on it will continue," Pankin said on the sidelines of the XVII Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in the UAE's emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Cyril Ramaphosa says he has invited the US president-elect to play golf and talk about global matters

The G20 has enough “shock absorbers” in place to function effectively if Donald Trump pursues an ‘America First’ policy at the cost of international cooperation after taking office as US president, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa has said. He made the statement during the official launch of his country’s presidency of the Group of 20 major economies in Cape Town on Tuesday. Pretoria assumed the rotating leadership of the G20 this month, succeeding Brazil at the group’s November summit in Rio de Janeiro. The US set to take over in December 2025.

The world faces a “third nuclear age”, the head of the Armed Forces has said as he warned that China poses a major threat to the West.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in a speech on Wednesday night that the nuclear stability achieved in the wake of the Cold War was at an end. He warned that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea all posed a threat, and highlighted Beijing as a particular challenge for the US. For decades, the nuclear threat from China was not considered significant, but it is now thought to be expanding its arsenal more quickly than any other country and is set to be on a par with the United States and Russia by 2030.

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's ruling party leader on Friday said President Yoon Suk Yeol needs to be removed from power for trying to impose martial law, as the government denied reports that it was preparing to issue another martial law declaration.

Yoon shocked the nation and his own ruling People Power Party on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers in order to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents. He rescinded the declaration about six hours later after parliament, including some members of his party, voted to oppose the decree.

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin no longer plans to travel to South Korea, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt this week to impose martial law.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said planning had been underway for a trip in the near term but it was determined now was not the appropriate time. The official said South Korea had been consulted regarding the change in travel plans. Austin will leave office by Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. Yoon's declaration of martial law late on Tuesday sought to consolidate power, ban political activity and censor the media.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul, welcomed the lifting of martial law and said he expected the democratic process to prevail in the country, according to a State Department readout.

"The Secretary conveyed his confidence in the democratic resilience of the ROK during this period," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the statement, using the initials of the country's official name, the Republic of Korea. This came as South Korea's ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon said that President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered the arrest of prominent politicians over grounds that they were "anti-state forces" during the martial law Yoon declared earlier this week.

While Trump continues to assemble his team to Make America Great Again, Emmanuel Macron is now faced with the difficult task of finding a new PM to make France governable again

What we are looking for: A Prime Minister of the Fifth French Republic. Who we are: The second largest economy in the Eurozone and the only nuclear power in the Eurozone; we are Europe-minded, but fundamentally weak, with a budget deficit that is more than twice the threshold set by Brussels. Our political landscape and parliament are divided into three blocs: far-left, centre and far-right. There is little room for compromise between them. Our mission: to stay economically relevant and keep our economy afloat, whilst ensuring sustainable finances over the medium-term. Although our spread has widened, markets have largely been treating us as ‘too big to fail’; we would like to keep it that way.

Polling released on Thursday, December 5, reveals that as many as 59 percent of the French public want President Emmanuel Macron to resign from office.

On Wednesday, populist Marine Le Pen and her National Rally (RN) joined far-left parties to support a vote of no confidence against Macron’s government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Despite fears that the collapse of the minority government could cause a political crisis, polling firm ODOXA suggests that 51 percent of the French public supported bringing down the government.

BUCHAREST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. voiced concern about potential foreign interference in Romania's presidential election after the declassification of documents showing the country was a target of "aggressive hybrid Russian attacks" during a period of three consecutive ballots.

Having previously polled in single digits, pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu surged to victory in the first presidential election round on Nov. 24, causing widespread surprise in the European Union and NATO member state. Documents declassified by Romania's top security council on Wednesday showed Georgescu was massively promoted on social media platform TikTok through coordinated accounts, recommendation algorithms and paid promotion. Georgescu has declared zero funds spent in the campaign.

After the recount of the first round of vote confirms the initial results, Globalists all around Europe are freaking out at the prospect of having outsider, rightwing candidate Calin Georgescu as new President of Romania.

The presidential election runoff is on Sunday, and is poised to see Georgescu, a far-right critic of NATO, EU, UN and Davos defeat pro-European establishment Elena Lasconi. A victory by devout Orthodox Christian Georgescu, who opposes abortion and gay marriage and has a Romania-first approach, will be a terrible upset for the Eurofanatic, Globalist plans of the European elites.

Georgian capital Tbilisi is having a calm night after police arrested some of the protest’s leaders, and raided NGOs offices to seize explosives, gas masks, Molotov cocktails and other materials.

Georgia’s prime minister has vowed today (5) to ‘eradicate’ the country’s ‘liberal-fascist’ opposition that is violently protesting, and trying to wage a Color Revolution in the country. Tbilisi has been a stage for unrest ever since the Georgian Dream party obtained a sweeping victory in the last election. Following the start of protests, the government suspended EU membership talks until 2028, leading to a fresh wave of demonstrations.

Underscoring demographic impact of mass migration.

Exemplifying demographic changes taking place due to mass migration, the most popular name for boys in England and Wales last year was Muhammad. The Arabic name, which is shared with the Prophet Muhammad, overtook Noah to become the most popular name for boys in 2023. Although it is being reported that this is the first time Muhammad has topped the charts, it would have actually come in at number one in multiple previous years had all the different spellings of the name been combined.

Erdoğan’s speech at the 7th Religious Council in Ankara vilified the West’s progress as built on blood and exploitation, while championing the rise of a so-called divine Islamic civilization—a bitter irony given the Islamic Caliphate’s own legacy of conquest, subjugation, and brutality etched into history.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the 7th Religious Council in Ankara, delivering a speech on the state of Islamic civilization while highlighting the event’s focus on integrating artificial intelligence and digitalization into religious practices. “The West’s Progress, Built on Blood, Tears, and Exploitation”. Erdoğan sharply criticized the foundations of Western development, stating: “The West’s progress, built on blood, tears, massacres, and exploitation, has temporarily overtaken the human-centered civilization of the East. A day will come when this era of progress, which excludes the sacred and humanity, will close. As Western civilization collapses with a great clamor, our human-centered and divinely inspired civilization will rise again, stronger than ever.”

AMMAN/BEIRUT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels captured the city of Hama on Thursday, a major victory in a week-old lightning advance across northern Syria and a devastating new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

After years locked behind frozen frontlines, the rebels have burst forth to mount the swiftest battlefield advance by either side since a rebellion against Assad descended into civil war 13 years ago. The capture of Hama gives them control of a strategic central city they never managed to seize before. The Syrian army said it was redeploying outside the city "to preserve civilian lives and prevent urban combat" after what it called intense clashes. Rebels were seen on television parading through Hama into the evening to the sound of celebratory gunfire. Other footage showed detainees pouring out of the city prison after rebels freed them. The insurgents said they were ready to march on south towards Homs, a crossroads city that links the capital Damascus to the north and to the coast. "Your time has come," said a rebel operations room in an online post, calling on Homs residents to rise up in revolution.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghci travelled to Baghdad on Friday to hold discussions over the rapid advance of rebel forces in Syria with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts.

Although the Iraqi government is not formally a part of the alliance between the Islamic government in Tehran and Bashar al-Assad’s administration in Damasus, it is dominated by Shia Muslims who have close relations with Iran. Anti-Assad forces who began a fierce offensive just a week earlier, were able to capture the city of Hama far from their northern stronghold of Idlib on Thursday, coming a step closer to threatening the capital Damascus.

Official says it’s in Jerusalem’s interest both sides fight, weaken each other, stresses Israel not getting involved; Hezbollah chief vows terror group to stand by Assad regime

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held an assessment on developments in Syria as jihadist rebels rapidly advanced through parts of the country, the military said Thursday. The meeting came as the rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured the key central city of Hama, a little more than a week after they launched their offensive just as a ceasefire took hold between Israel and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The military assessment was held with the IDF General Staff Forum, the military’s top brass. Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held an assessment on developments in Syria as jihadist rebels rapidly advanced through parts of the country, the military said Thursday. The military assessment was held with the IDF General Staff Forum, the military’s top brass. “The IDF is following events and is preparing for any scenario in attack and defense,” the military said. “The IDF will not allow a threat near the Syrian-Israeli border and will act to thwart any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Adam Boehler as his Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs when his administration takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Boehler is an American businessman and former government official with a background in healthcare innovation and investment. “He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader,” Trump said in his announcement on his Truth Social media platform on Wednesday. “Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME.”

No serious injuries reported among Adass Israel congregants, some of whom were already there praying; synagogue board member says ‘inside completely gutted,’ holy books destroyed

MELBOURNE, Australia — Arsonists extensively damaged a Melbourne synagogue on Friday in what Australia’s prime minister condemned as an antisemitic attack. Victoria Police Detective Inspector Chris Murray said a witness who had come to Adass Israel Synagogue to pray saw two masked people spreading an accelerant inside the building at 4:10 a.m. The synagogue was “engulfed in flames,” Murray added. “We believe it was deliberate. We believe it has been targeted. What we don’t know is why.” About 60 firefighters and 17 fire trucks responded to the blaze, which Murray said caused extensive damage.

U.S. elects Trump, France's globalist warmongering government collapses, Romania may boot its globalist president and elect a populist, same for Georgia, and Ukraine would love to ditch Zelensky.

Tamara Ugolini discusses a new initiative called The Bell Review, which will scrutinize the WHO’s corporate ties, pandemic response, and transparency issues.

A patient who recently traveled to Cleveland from Tanzania is in isolation at UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals told 3News that the individual arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport before being transported early Thursday morning by North Olmsted EMS to UH St. John’s Emergency Department. The hospital initially said the patient had traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the spokesperson later told 3News this is an “evolving situation” and clarified the plane traveled from Tanzania. “UH staff has taken proper safety precautions while their condition is being evaluated. The patient is currently under isolation and their condition has been reported to the Ohio Department of Health,” said University Hospitals in a statement to 3News.

Get the latest update on the Ebola-like virus, which has infected dozens and killed 15 in Rwanda

Health officials continue to monitor an outbreak of Marburg virus — also known as "bleeding eye virus" — in Rwanda, which has sparked concerns about a potential spread outside the country. The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on Nov. 22, recommending that travelers exercise "increased caution" in Rwanda due to the outbreak. "Travelers may be subject to additional health screenings [when] entering and exiting Rwanda," the advisory stated.

Jaworski Report From Goettingen & Commentary By Jospeh Moritorisz

Are you ready for economic conditions to get even worse in 2025? It would be difficult to find any economist that is willing to argue that global economic conditions are better in late 2024 than they were in late 2023.

he Chinese economy is deeply struggling, Europe is a mess, and four years of Bidenomics have had an absolutely devastating impact here in the United States. Unfortunately, the outlook for 2025 is not good at all. In fact, a WEF survey that was just released discovered that global business leaders are very concerned that a global recession is approaching…Business leaders globally are worried about the risk of recession, labour shortages and rising inflation, despite some signs of improvement in economic conditions, a World Economic Forum survey said on Thursday.

In a region fraught with geopolitical turmoil, Eastern European central banks are loading up on gold.

Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic have been among the top gold buyers this year, with Poland leading the way. As a Bloomberg report put it, “Striving for a sense of security is a powerful motive in a region that’s been ravaged by Europe’s wars of the past — and that now finds itself next door to the continent’s deadliest conflict since World War II.” The National Bank of Poland is this year’s top gold-buying central bank. According to a statement by National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapiński in September, the county held 420 tons of gold “on behalf of all Poles.” Gold makes up about 16 percent of the country’s total reserves. Glapiński has committed to increasing gold holdings to 20 percent of reserves.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Paul Atkins to head the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), who is very friendly to cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, after the SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced he will be stepping down from his position as he is very much anti-cryptocurrency.

Trump announced the decision on his social media platform Truth Social. Paul is the CEO and Founder of Patomak Global Partners, a risk management consultancy. As Co-Chairman of the Digital Chamber’s Token Alliance since 2017, he has worked on and studied the digital assets industry. Trump said in his post. According to The Digital Chamber, the company is “a team of former regulators, industry experts and lawyers, [and] serves as the leading policy voice for tokenized networks, apps, and issuers. We champion the power of tokens to revolutionize asset digitization and transfer, ensuring it’s secure, transparent, and efficient.”

Why are so many freedom loving, privacy aware people using a military contractor’s satellite service, and turning a blind eye to the surveillance grid he is co-creating with the U.S. military and intelligence?

On Monday, former Texas Congressman Dr. Ron Paul told his audience on Twitter/X that due to an “internet outage in our area” he would not broadcast his daily live broadcast, The Ron Paul Liberty Report. Elon Musk, the executive chairman and chief technology officer of Twitter, responded to Paul, stating, “You should get Starlink”. Finally, Paul asked, “That sounds like a great idea! How much does it cost?” Starlink is what is known as a satellite internet constellation which is operated by Starlink Services, an international telecommunications company that is wholly owned by Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX.

When the EU doesn’t like the outcome of an election or a government in a member country, it alarmingly tends to look for explanations in almost every place, except the one that makes sense – the free, democratic will of the voters.

It’s Romania’s turn. Namely, ahead of the second round of presidential elections in that country, the European Parliament (EP) appears to be going the roundabout way in an attempt to delegitimize the first-round victory of independent candidate Calin Georgescu. And the roundabout way is what looks like a frontal rhetorical assault on TikTok, which some EP members (MEPs) are accusing of failing to live up to the Digital Services Act (DSA) – EU’s censorship law.

U.S. officials are urging Americans to use encrypted apps to protect their communications after telecommunications companies were compromised during a recent hack from communist China that is the largest breach in history.

A senior FBI official, who asked not be identified, said during a call with reporters that “people looking to further protect their mobile device communications would benefit from considering using a cellphone that automatically receives timely operating system updates, responsibly managed encryption, and phishing resistant MFA (multi-factor authentication) for email, social media, and collaboration tool accounts.” Jeff Greene, an official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), added: “Encryption is your friend, whether it is on text messaging or you have the capacity to use encrypted voice communication.”

A major earthquake struck near California's coast on Thursday, and aftershocks are still ongoing.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck at about 10:44 a.m. Pacific Time. Its epicenter was offshore, about 62 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The USGS website reported more than 35 smaller quakes across that area over the ensuing three hours, of magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.7, including two quakes that occurred inland. "There's been quite a lot of aftershocks," Harold Tobin, Washington's state seismologist and the director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, told Business Insider.

The mystery behind who is sending up drones each night in the skies of Morris County has attracted more than the attention of its residents -- now the FBI is investigating. Neighbors say the drones have been appearing more frequently and many are eager to know exactly where they're coming from.

