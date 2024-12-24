One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Democrats chose to mislead the public – and in doing so, undermined trust in Washington at home and abroad

With Donald Trump set to return to the White House in just a month, the full scale of the deception surrounding Joe Biden’s presidency is finally coming to light. The Wall Street Journal’s recent exposé on Biden’s declining health – and the calculated efforts of his team to cover it up – reveals a reality that world leaders and the American public had long suspected but were discouraged from acknowledging. For the past year, Washington’s top officials maintained the fiction that Biden was fully capable of leading the nation, even as evidence to the contrary mounted. Behind the scenes, his schedule was tightly controlled, his public appearances carefully choreographed, and his engagements with world leaders reduced to brief, highly scripted moments.

The US president-elect has claimed that he could easily resolve the conflict in Ukraine

Several countries have offered to host potential negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Putin’s aide, Yury Ushakov, has said. During a press briefing on Monday, the former diplomat was asked if prime ministers Viktor Orban of Hungary and Robert Fico of Slovakia had offered to host a meeting between the two nuclear-armed states. “We have received several proposals from different countries,” Ushakov told reporters during a press briefing on Monday. “I will not name specific countries, in order not to impact any potential developments. But such proposals have been made and are being made.”

Donald Trump’s insistence on peace has forced Vladimir Zelensky to consider negotiations with Russia, an official has told the outlet

Ukrainian officials are “starting to believe” that the conflict with Russia will be resolved next year, a senior member of Vladimir Zelensky’s government has reportedly told the Washington Post. The shift in attitude is a direct result of US President-elect Donald Trump’s public talk of a settlement, the official added. Trump promised on the campaign trail to end the conflict within a day of taking office, although he has since admitted that doing so may take longer. The US president-elect has revealed few details about how he plans to achieve this, but media leaks and comments from his closest advisers suggest that he will push to freeze the fighting along the current line of contact, using the leverage of US military aid to Ukraine to force Zelensky into talks with Putin.

Hostilities between Moscow and Kiev will last until late 2025 or mid-2026, according to the organization’s forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set out two projections for when the Ukraine conflict will be resolved, suggesting that hostilities are likely to end by late 2025 in a baseline scenario, or sometime in mid-2026, as per the downside forecast. In its sixth review under the extended fund facility (EFF) for Ukraine, published on the IMF’s website last week, the organization claimed that the Ukrainian economy is “stable” and that Kiev has continued to achieve target indicators set out by the fund.

no room for Kurdish militants in Syria's future

The career jihadist and leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Damascus on Sunday, in a first since the overthrow of Assad earlier this month. Jolani, who now goes by his birth name of Ahmed al-Sharaa, was sporting a suit and tie for the first time as the PR effort to convince the world of his supposed 'moderation' continues. One of the more interesting moments from Sunday's presser came when Jolani put the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on notice.

The pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to halt attacks on Israel to avoid destabilizing the country.

The move reflects concerns about escalating conflicts in the region and fears of Iraqi security being endangered after insurgents took control in neighboring Syria. Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have launched multiple attacks targeting Israel since the Hamas attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023. Following the assault, these militias began their operations by first targeting US forces in Syria and Iraq, before escalating their actions to include strikes against Israel itself.

A report in The Times UK edition on Monday indicated that the Iranian regime is seeking to establish a new air corridor to Beirut in Lebanon.

The purpose of the air corridor would be to supply weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which would constitute a violation of the recent ceasefire agreement made between Israel and Hezbollah. Iran previously armed Hezbollah fighters by land through Syria, but lost this route due to the fall of the Assad regime to anti-Iran rebel forces. The Times report quotes a source in the region as saying that Western leaders are “concerned that Iran has lost [Damascus as] its go-to airport in the region for smuggling weapons and is now trying to turn Beirut airport into its new logistics hub, just as they did in Syria.”

Program adds internal Mossad strategy regarding deploying the beepers.

A 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday evening confirmed many of the details behind the beeper and walkie-talkie sabotage attack against Hezbollah: the operation began over a decade ago, with the Mossad initially weaponizing walkie-talkies sold to the Iranian-backed proxy terrorist group. The beeper and walkie-talkie attack sent Hezbollah reeling and was credited for giving Israel an extra opening for a bombing campaign that brought the Lebanese terrorist group to its knees.

No reports of injuries due to falling fragments, though woman in serious condition after tripping while running to shelter; Houthi official says attacks to continue until Gaza war ends

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired another ballistic missile at Israel early Tuesday morning, triggering sirens across the center of the country, as well as in southern Israel, for the third time in less than a week. The Israel Defense Forces said it managed to intercept the missile before it entered Israeli airspace. According to a military source, the projectile was shot down using the long-range Arrow air defense system, which is designed to take out ballistic missiles outside of the atmosphere.

Minister Israel Katz confirms for first time that Israel eliminated the leader of Hamas in Tehran in warning to the Houthis.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed for the first time this evening (Monday) that Israel eliminated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Katz participated this evening (Monday) in a special event for local security officers to thank them for their extraordinary bravery and activity in the war. During his remarks, the minister warned the Houthi rebels in Yemen that their continued attacks on Israel would result in their meeting the same fate as the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

Netanyahu: Same force employed against Iran’s other terrorist arms will be used against Yemeni rebels; Mossad chief said to warn striking Houthis not enough; Tehran said to fear direct attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday that Israel would act against the Houthi rebels in Yemen with the same force it used against Iran’s other “terrorist arms,” appearing to indicate the start of a stepped-up campaign against the Islamic Republic’s proxy group, after a ballistic missile crashed into a Tel Aviv playground over the weekend. At the same time, Israeli reports said that senior defense officials, including the head of the Mossad spy agency, believe the correct move is to attack Iran directly, rather than go for its proxy group in Yemen.

Fatah announces ban on Al Jazeera from operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, claiming the channel "spreads conflicts and incites".

The Fatah movement announced on Monday that it is banning Al Jazeera from operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, claiming that the channel "spreads conflicts and incites," Walla! reported. The announcement comes amid ongoing clashes in Jenin between Palestinian Authority security forces and terrorists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad. According to Palestinian Arab reports, Fatah's decision includes a ban on Al Jazeera from operating in the areas of Jenin, Tubas, Shechem (Nablus), Tulkarm, Qalqilya, and Salfit.

"Demographics don’t lie. We are witnessing a significant 80-90% decline in the Christian population in major cities," the researchers emphasize.

Violence and coercion has resulted in up to a 90% decline in the Christian population in areas under Hamas or Palestinian Authority control, according to a new study by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). In 1922, Christians constituted 11% of the population. Today, in 2024, they are just 1%. The JCFA research, led by Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch and Attorney Tirza Shorr, discovered mass emigration of Christians, particularly from historically significant cities like Bethlehem.

Sisi's brutal military regime is now dependent on foreign loans, grants & continuous bailouts by international donors who see Egypt as "too big to fail"

As this year comes to an end, the most populous Arab country remains a stagnant mammoth with a slowly rotting political order, lacking domestic legitimacy and kept alive only by a continuous lifeline of cash from the West and Arab Gulf states who fear the repercussions of the Egyptian regime’s implosion. The year started with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is now 70, renewing his presidential term until 2030 after an electoral circus whose outcome was determined from the start. His only serious competition, former parliamentarian Ahmed Tantawi, was swiftly jailed.

In Magdeburg, Germany, security concerns have surged following an attack on a Christmas market, where a Saudi migrant allegedly plowed a car through a crowd, resulting in five fatalities and over 200 injuries.

Among the victims was a nine-year-old boy whose family has received public support and sympathy. Andre Gleissner has been described as “my little teddy bear” in tribute by his mother on Facebook. “Andre didn’t do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why?” she demanded, adding: “You will always live on in our hearts… I promise you that.” Authorities caught Dr. Taleb al-Abdulmohsen near the scene and have charged him with murder and attempted murder. The suspect has resided in Germany since 2006, a year into former Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s first term, and was granted asylum in 2016 despite having been arrested for threatening to murder judges in 2013.

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The first time French police informed the Chechen refugee that he was prohibited from leaving the northeastern city of Strasbourg and must check in with them daily, he did not think it worth contesting the order.

France was in the midst of a massive security operation for the summer Olympic Games, he explained, and he did not think authorities would listen to someone identified as a potential threat because of interactions with people identified as 'pro-Jihadist.'

Cracking down on border security may not spare Canada from Donald Trump’s promised 25-per-cent tariffs, his former White House national-security adviser says.

John Bolton warns that Mr. Trump is serious about the tariffs because he sees them as good economic policy and not just a negotiating tactic. Last month, the president-elect threatened to impose the taxes against Canada and Mexico until the two countries stop migrants and fentanyl from crossing into the U.S. “A lot of people in the United States, I think, are living in a bubble where they’ve said, ‘Oh, that’s just Trump, typical rhetoric, he’s just bargaining, it’s not going to be a big deal, everything’ll turn out fine,’” Mr. Bolton said. But “this desire to use tariffs in an aggressive way against allies is something he really believes in.”

The victim burned to her death while the suspect allegedly sat on a bench "calmly" watching the fire consume her body...

A Guatemalan migrant has been arrested for allegedly lighting a woman on fire while she was asleep in a subway car in Brooklyn. A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that the migrant suspect is Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old foreign national living in the U.S. unlawfully. “Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, is an unlawfully present Guatemalan citizen who entered the United States without admission by an immigration official,” ICE spokesperson Jeff Carter said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “U.S. Border Patrol in Sonoita, Arizona, encountered Zapeta June 1, 2018, and served him with an order of expedited removal and Enforcement and Removal Operations removed Zapeta from the U.S. to Guatemala June 7, 2018.” The victim burned to her death while the suspect allegedly sat on a bench “calmly” watching the fire consume her body.

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on FOX News this weekend and reacted to the murder of a woman on the New York subway by an illegal alien who burned her alive.

Homan singled out New York Governor Kathy Hochul for the state’s sanctuary policies that allowed this person to stay in the country. He also pointed out how the state’s policies prevent law enforcement from acting before things like this are allowed to happen.

At least one individual named to the State Department presidential transition landing team is raising alarm bells among MAGA loyalists, as he has a long history of promoting pro-immigration and pro-Ukraine military aid policies.

Tyler Brace, who served as a key aide to former Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)—a globalist and staunch opponent of President-elect Donald J. Trump—is set to serve on the landing team which will begin hiring and onboarding political appointees at the critical foreign policy agency. While serving on former Sen. Portman’s staff, Brace—a legislative assistant—oversaw most of the globalist Ohio Republican’s foreign affairs, intelligence, homeland security, and judiciary legislative portfolio. Additionally, the then-Senate aide acted as the point of contact for the Senate Ukraine Caucus, which Portman co—chaired at the time.

Former President Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalized with a fever on Monday.

“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.” Clinton’s aide said. “A source close to the 42nd president said the situation is “not urgent.”” NBC News reported. “The former president will be fine,” the source said to NBC News. “He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.” In October 2021, Bill Clinton was hospitalized with a sepsis infection.

"I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level."

President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 out of 40 prisoners currently sitting on the federal government's death row - which will reclassify their sentences to life without the possibility of parole. The three men who were not spared for "terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder" are: "Robert D. Bowers, 52, who in 2018 gunned down 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh; Dylann Roof, 30, who opened fire on Black parishioners in 2015 at a church in Charleston, SC, killing nine people; and Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 31.

There are persistent and increasing gaps in the reporting of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, from WHO Member States, making epidemiological trends difficult to infer. But get yourself a vax today!

Hundreds of thousands of eggs sold at Costcos that were part of a recall issued last month have a “reasonable” likelihood that consumption may cause serious health problems or death, due to being contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Friday, the FDA slapped the Handsome Brook Farms eggs sold at Costco stores in the Southeastern United States with the highest risk level of Category 1. Category 1, the FDA notes on its site, means there is a recall in which there is “a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” Last month, over 10,000 cartons of eggs sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand were voluntarily recalled over concerns they could be

China recently banned the export of the minerals gallium and germanium to the US amid growing tensions between the two countries on trade.

The minerals are of critical economic value because they are used in computer chips, in military technology such as night vision goggles, and in the renewable energy industry, where they are important for manufacturing electric vehicles and solar cells. All of these areas are very sensitive sectors for the US and EU. China has overwhelming market power over supply, because it is the source of 98% of primary gallium and 91% of primary germanium. Primary refers to “raw” sources such as mineral ore. In several sectors where the minerals are used, there are no substitutes for them.

That's a question millions of Americans have been asking in 2024. Thousands of grocery stores are disappearing all over the country, and people deserve to know what is truly going on. Kroger customers, in particular, are seeing store closures happening more frequently than in the past. After decades in business, the company has been closing up shop and leaving hundreds of U.S. communities.

Why is demand at food banks all over the country higher than it has ever been before?

The media keeps insisting that economic conditions are just fine, but it has become quite obvious to everyone that this is not true. In particular, the rising cost of living has been absolutely crushing households from coast to coast. In the old days, most of the people that would show up at food banks were unemployed. But now food banks are serving large numbers of people that actually do have jobs but that don’t make enough to pay for all of the basics. The ranks of the “working poor” are growing very rapidly, and this is creating an unprecedented crisis all over America.

X is set to face more scrutiny over online speech.

Elon Musk’s endorsement of Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has sparked significant controversy, particularly among European political figures concerned about the potential for what they call “foreign interference” in Germany’s upcoming elections. Musk, the CEO of X, voiced his support for some of AfD’s policies following a deadly terror attack in Germany. His comments have raised alarm among EU officials, prompting calls for increased scrutiny of the X app and its compliance with the EU’s stringent censorship laws. Thierry Breton, the European Union’s former Commissioner, took to X to express his outrage over Musk’s support for AfD. In a tweet posted on December 21, Breton accused Musk of being involved in “foreign interference” in Germany’s electoral process, especially given the timing of his comments around the tragic attack in Magdeburg.

A required audit of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) efforts to integrate AI such as biometric facial recognition and other emerging technology raises significant privacy and civil rights concerns that necessitate a careful examination of the two agencies’ initiatives.

The 34-page audit report – which was mandated by the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to be carried out by the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Inspector General (IG) – found that the FBI and DEA’s integration of AI is fraught with ethical dilemmas, regulatory inadequacies, and potential impacts on individual liberties. The IG said the integration of AI into the DEA and FBI’s operations holds promise for enhancing intelligence capabilities, but it also brings unprecedented risks to privacy and civil rights.

Social media firms will use facial recognition age checks to “drive out” under-age children from their sites, under plans to be announced next month by Ofcom.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jon Higham, the online regulator’s head of online safety policy, said platforms would be expected to remove millions of children from their sites by using “highly accurate and effective” age checks. The largest tech firms will face multi-billion-pound fines under the Online Safety Act if they fail to protect children and instead allow them to access harmful content such as porn, child sex abuse images and violence. Ofcom estimates as many as 60 percent of eight to 11-year-olds have social media profiles – equivalent to 1.6 million children in the UK – despite major sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat having minimum age limits of 13. A third of five to seven-year-olds are said to use social media unsupervised.

Billionaire venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale is urging for a shift in U.S. military strategy, criticizing the costly, failed attempts to rebuild nations like Afghanistan while championing tech-driven solutions.

Lonsdale, a co-founder of Palantir and investor in Anduril Industries, told podcast host Dave Rubin this week that he envisions a future where autonomous weaponized vessels, AI-powered drones, and microwave-based defense systems replace traditional combat, minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency. Lonsdale argued these innovations can protect American interests without spilling the blood of U.S. troops.

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii – Kilauea volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, elevating Kilauea’s volcano alert system to the highest warning levels within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. “The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic,” the USGS said. Webcam imagery shows a line of fissures erupting lava fountains feeding lava flows at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu within Kaluapele (the summit caldera), officials said. The USGS said the activity is currently confined to the summit caldera.

In a startling revelation, former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao has come forward with an account of a close encounter with two metallic spherical orbs while flying his private plane over Texas in August.

Chiao, who served as commander of Expedition 10 to the International Space Station, described the objects as roughly three feet in diameter and flying at an estimated distance of just 20 feet from his aircraft. The incident, which occurred at an altitude of 9,000 feet, has left both Chiao and the public questioning the origins of these mysterious objects. Chiao was en route from Colorado to Houston when the orbs suddenly zipped past his plane. One orb flew directly above the other, and the entire encounter lasted only a fraction of a second.

In Tom's revelatory new book Zeitgeist 2025, you will discover: • Hidden secrets and forgotten prophecies surrounding the year 2025 • How the current U.S. government is tied to America’s occult destiny • Lost prophecies from Qumran forecasting 2025 as the final age of man…

Share