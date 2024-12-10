One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Adjusting to control of country after ousting Assad, rebels under former al-Qaeda commander say they will guarantee personal freedoms; outgoing premier says government functioning

Syrian rebel leaders on Monday tapped Mohammed al-Bashir to run the country’s transitional government following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Bashir ran the rebels’ administration in a small pocket of rebel-held territory in northern Syria before the 12-day lightning offensive that swept into Damascus and toppled the regime. The Saudi Al Hadath outlet reported that Bashir met with outgoing Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali in Damascus, who said Monday that he would cooperate with “any leadership chosen by the Syrian people.” Jalali said Monday that most cabinet ministers are still working from offices in Damascus, as streams of refugees crossed in from neighboring countries, hoping for a more peaceful future.

He will likely never have a sweeter moment in his life. Here was the victorious conqueror in one of the greatest temples in the lands of Islam, on ground once trod by Caliphs like Muawiya and Sultans like Saladin.

Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani – real name Ahmed Al-Shar'a – spoke on December 8 at the glorious eighth-century Umayyad Mosque in Damascus in humble gratitude to God at the fall of the tyrant Assad and the restoration of Sunni Muslim rule to Syria after almost 60 years. Syria was ruled since 1966 by Alawite strongmen, first Salah Jadid, and then the Assads, father and son.

Syrian security sources say IAF bombed at least 3 major army air bases that housed dozens of helicopters, jets; SOHR reports over 100 strikes since morning; no comment from IDF

Israel appeared to be continuing its aerial campaign in Syria on Monday, targeting weaponry that Jerusalem feared could fall into the hands of hostile forces in light of the dramatic fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Sunday. Two Syrian security sources said on Monday that Israeli planes bombed at least three major Syrian army air bases that housed dozens of helicopters and jets in the biggest such wave of strikes on air bases since Assad was toppled. The strikes hit Qamishli air base in northeast Syria, Shinshar base in the countryside of Homs, and Aqrba airport southwest of the capital Damascus, the sources said.

There is no meeting scheduled between the two men, Dmitry Peskov says

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved Bashar Assad’s asylum in Moscow, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday. The revelation follows reports that the former Syrian president and his family had arrived in Russia after the fall of Damascus to armed opposition forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing that there was no meeting scheduled to take place between Putin and Assad. “There is nothing to say regarding Assad’s whereabouts,” he added. When asked how Assad had been granted political asylum, Peskov said: “Such decisions cannot be made without the head of state; it is his decision.”

The government’s rapid fall is evidence of its unpopularity among the people and army, the diplomat has said

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s abandonment of Damascus is “shameful and humiliating,” the country’s ambassador to Moscow, Bashar al-Jaafari, told RT Arabic in an exclusive interview on Monday. Over the weekend, Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadists, along with other anti-government factions, seized control of Damascus following a swift advance in several regions. On Sunday, Assad and his family fled and were granted asylum in Russia. Commenting on the developments, al-Jafaari condemned the former president and suggested that his ousting was long overdue. “The collapse of the corrupt system in a matter of days is evidence of its unpopularity and lack of support both in society and among the army and the armed forces,” the diplomat told RT.

Ahmed al-Sharaa says rewards will be offered for those who turn in senior army and security members involved in crimes, will seek return of those who fled abroad

DAMASCUS — Syria’s Islamist rebel leader on Tuesday vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes, a day after he began talks on the transfer of power following president Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Assad fled Syria as the Islamist-led opposition alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing a spectacular end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan. He oversaw a crackdown on a democracy movement that erupted in 2011, sparking a war that killed at least 500,000 people and forced half the country to flee their homes, millions of them finding refuge abroad.

Syrian citizens found the book in which 29 thousand executions were recorded in Assad's prison of horrors, in an attempt to find information about their relatives. Prison guards deleted the security camera footage before leaving

The Telegraph reports that IRGC commanders are pointing fingers at one another “in angry terms” for the collapse of Assad’s regime. Some are calling for the dismissal of Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani.

Iran’s armed forces are locked in a fierce blame game over the fall of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, according to sources who spoke to The Telegraph. Within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), commanders are reportedly pointing fingers at one another “in angry terms” for the collapse of Assad’s regime and the resulting loss of Iranian influence in the region. “The atmosphere is like something between almost punching each other, punching the walls, yelling at each other and kicking rubbish bins. They are blaming each other, and no one is taking responsibility,” an official in Tehran told The Telegraph.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has once again drawn attention to the country’s worsening shortages in critical areas such as electricity, water, oil, and gasoline, as Tehran maintains financial aid to its proxy forces.

Addressing students at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology on Saturday, Pezeshkian warned of a challenging winter ahead unless energy consumption is curtailed. “We are facing serious challenges today,” Pezeshkian said, comparing the nation’s difficulties to a patient requiring an accurate diagnosis for effective treatment. He called for collective action to tackle Iran’s resource crisis, lamenting, “Whenever we try to make changes, people oppose it. Where should we begin?”

Retired teachers and medical students staged protests across Tehran over the weekend, underscoring widespread frustration with the Iranian government over unfulfilled promises and mounting economic pressures.

The protests, which ranged from demands for overdue payments and benefits to objections over steep tuition hikes, highlighted the growing discontent among various sectors of society. On Saturday, hundreds of retired teachers gathered outside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran to demand the payment of their long-delayed entitlements. Protesters, primarily those who retired in 2021, held 100,000-rial banknotes as a symbolic gesture of national currency's devaluation, chanting slogans such as, “Shout, shout / Against all this injustice.”

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the Ukraine war would continue until the goals set by President Vladimir Putin were achieved by military action or by negotiation.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine abandon its ambition to join NATO and withdraw fully from four regions of the country that Russia has claimed as its own - terms Kyiv has rejected as tantamount to surrender. "The special military operation will end when all the objectives set by the president and commander-in-chief have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the conflict. "These goals can be achieved as a result of the special military operation or a result of relevant negotiations."

Trump asserted Ukraine "would like to make a deal & stop the madness."

Shortly after meeting with Zelensky and Macron in Paris on Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump demanded an "immediate ceasefire and negotiations" to begin in Ukraine. The statement posted to his official social media accounts also affirmed that Ukraine "would like to make a deal and stop the madness." But Zelensky and Trump are clearly not exactly on the same page, as Zelensky immediately contradicted Trump's assertion. Zelensky in his own post on X said the war with Russia "cannot simply end with a piece of paper and a few signatures."

Chinese producers of motors, batteries & flight controllers...

As part of its ongoing campaign to hit back at US punitive trade actions and sanctions, China is pushing new and extended export restrictions which negatively impacts Ukraine and its war effort. Drone warfare has long been heavily relied upon by the Ukraine armed forces, but Beijing is now restricting key components vital in the production of unmanned vehicles, Bloomberg reports Monday. "Manufacturers in China recently began limiting sales to the US and Europe of key components used to build unmanned aerial vehicles, according to multiple people with knowledge of the developments, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information," the report says.

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Tuesday that over the past 24 hours it had detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island.

The ministry on Monday raised its alert level after saying China had reserved airspace and deployed naval and coast guard vessels. Additionally, close to 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships are still in waters near Taiwan, southern Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas on Tuesday, a Taiwan security source told Reuters. China has dispatched military ships from its northern, eastern and southern theater commands, the source said.

CNN —Haiti’s government says the country’s gangs have crossed a “red line” after allegedly killing over 180 people over the weekend, after a gang leader reportedly blamed Voodoo adherents for his child’s grave illness.

A statement by the Haiti Prime Minister’s office accused gang leader Micanor “Mikanò” Altès and associates of carrying out the massacre on December 6 and 7, in impoverished Cité Soleil, in Haiti’s capital city Port-au-Prince. Micanor ordered the killing of elderly residents in the Wharf Jérémie area over suspicions that witchcraft had made his child sick, according to Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH).

"A third scenario is a muddling through in a political gridlock... "

South Korean equities slid, and the won approached its weakest level since 2009 on Monday, following last week's political turmoil when President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared emergency martial law. President Yoon survived Saturday's impeachment motion, but the Justice Ministry banned him from traveling overseas on Monday morning as investigations into his brief declaration of martial law begin. Justice Ministry official Bae Sang-up told a parliamentary hearing that the president was prohibited from leaving the country following requests by police, prosecutors, and an anti-corruption agency. AP News cited a senior National Police Agency officer who told reporters at a briefing that police can detain Yoon if conditions are satisfied.

It hasn’t been an easy year for either Argentina or for its President Javier Milei, but all the heavy work and relentless dedication are starting to pay off.

As the results of his uncompromising policies start to show up, his popularity at home is starting to rise to match his growing appreciation on the Conservative world. The Telegraph reported: “Painful reforms brought in by Mr. Milei are reaping their first rewards. Monthly inflation was 13 per cent when the 54-year-old economist and TV pundit took office in December 2023. This October it was 2.7 per cent, diabolical for most Western nations but a momentous improvement for Argentina’s distorted, basket case economy. Meanwhile, the South American nation has achieved its first fiscal surplus in more than a decade.”

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's far-right National Rally (RN) suffered a surprise by-election loss late on Sunday, in what its critics said was a sign of voters punishing it for its push last week to topple former Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

The close vote in the Ardennes left Marine Le Pen's RN with 124 lawmakers - a setback, though it remains the largest party in the 577-seat parliament. The RN did not respond to a request for comment or mention the loss on its social media accounts. President Emmanuel Macron pressed on with meetings with leftist leaders on Monday as he seeks to name a new prime minister.

Austria’s interim government has announced a suspension of asylum applications from Syrian nationals following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

This decision comes after Turkey-backed rebels took control of Damascus, prompting Assad to seek refuge in Russia. The 13-year civil war in Syria has displaced millions, with 4.3 million Syrians now in European countries like Germany and Austria following the migrant crisis of 2015 and 2016. Chancellor Karl Nehammer has directed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to pause Syrian asylum applications and revisit previously granted cases. The Interior Ministry confirms that Karner has been asked to devise a plan for the systematic return and deportation of Syrians, though specific details remain unclarified.

Keir Starmer can and should change the conditions by which migrants become eligible for Indefinite Leave To Remain status...

As Keir Starmer lambasts the “open borders experiment” of the past few years, are Britain’s politicians finally waking up to the scale of our immigration crisis? With the latest figures from the ONS showing that net migration to Britain stood at more than 700,000 in 2024, with total incoming migration standing at more than 1.2 million, it’s long past time that substantive action was taken. If, as the Prime Minister said last week, our experiment with mass migration has been a mistake, then politicians have a duty to atone for their wrongdoing. Naturally, that means revising our visa rules in the first place, making it more difficult for new immigrants to come to this country — but even if we change those rules, we are still left with an almighty conundrum.

Raisa Blommestijn’s conviction for daring to criticize mass migration exposes a chilling assault on free speech, as the Dutch judiciary prioritizes silencing dissent over addressing uncomfortable truths.

In a ruling that many call a dark day for democracy and freedom of speech, Dutch legal philosopher and outspoken critic of mass migration Raisa Blommestijn has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service—twice the prosecution’s initial demand. The verdict includes 40 hours conditional and a €1,550 compensation to former MP Sidney Smeets, further igniting concerns over judicial overreach and political persecution in the Netherlands.

Chaos erupted at an information session last week after a protester stormed on stage demanding that the asylum-seeker shelter not be built.

Ottawa residents emphatically voiced their opposition to a proposed “newcomer reception centre” last week during a heated public information session at the Nepean Sportsplex. The controversy centered on plans by the city to erect a tent-like structure for asylum-seekers on a community soccer field near the Nepean Sportsplex. The new refugee centre is intended to ease the burden on Ottawa's struggling shelter system following an influx of asylum seekers entering Canada over the last few years. As previously reported by Rebel News, protesters took to the streets in Kanata — one of the proposed sites for the 'shelter' — in November to express their frustration with the city's plans to bring in dozens of new asylum seekers.

Canada's economy is imploding as big government, big immigration, and high prices in the housing market all haunt the economic prosperity of future Canadians.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing to resign as President Trump moves forward with nominee Kash Patel. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) sent Christopher Wray a blistering letter on Monday and told him and his deputy Paul Abbate to step down for the good of the country. “For the good of the country, it’s time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives,” Mr. Grassley wrote in the letter to Wray, according to The Washington Times. “I therefore must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI.”

Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late Monday night.

The charges were filed just hours after Mangione’s arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he was initially detained on weapons and forgery charges. Mangione was arraigned and ordered to be held without bail during a brief court hearing in Pennsylvania. When asked if he required a public defender, he responded by asking if he could “answer that at a future date.” The charges against Mangione include forgery, carrying a gun without a license, false identification to law enforcement authorities, and tampering with records or identification, according to The U.S. Sun.

International health authorities have been dispatched to the Democratic Republic of Congo to address a respiratory illness of unknown origin.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that a team has been sent to the region to discover the cause of the illness and enhance local healthcare efforts. Currently, Congolese health officials have reported 406 cases and 31 fatalities, with a significant impact on young children. The illness, referred to as “Disease X” by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shares symptoms with the flu. These symptoms include body aches, fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and anemia. Although most cases have emerged in the Kwango Province, Italian news source Il Tempo noted that a traveler from Congo was hospitalized upon developing symptoms abroad.

Final Congressional Report on COVID Policies shows that on 12/2/24, the House Covid-19 panel released final report criticizing public health response to the pandemic criticizing many of the COVID policies.

The World Health Organization supported those policies. From 2020-2023, anyone who questioned the COVID-19 “consensus” was ridiculed, condemned, vilified, silenced, ostracized, and accused of being a selfish “conspiracy theorist” who was causing “vaccine hesitancy” and “killing grandma”. WHO’s Tedros plans to seek reelection, setting up referendum on his leadership said on 5/3/21: The WHO’s handling of the pandemic was the subject of fierce criticism by the Trump administration, which believed the agency was soft on China in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Some Republicans in Congress joined in that criticism, and Trump served notice that the United States was withdrawing from the WHO in protest. (President Biden immediately rescinded the notice when he took office.).

Disguising its power grabs in the self-righteous fervor of national security, the Deep State has mastered the art of the bait-and-switch.

It works like this: first, the government foments fear about some crisis or threat to national security, then they capitalize on it by seizing greater power and using those powers against the American people. We’ve seen this play out over and over again. The government used its so-called War on Terror to transform itself into a police state. Then the police state used its War on COVID-19 to claim lockdown powers. All indications are that the government’s promised War on Illegal Immigration will be yet another sleight of hand that allows the powers-that-be to engage in greater power grabs while weakening the Constitution.

I feel compelled to share some highly credentialed contradictory climate information, which demonstrates that man’s contribution to current climate issues is minuscule to nil!

In August 2023, I wrote an article entitled “Is There Really a Climate Emergency?” It is no less applicable now than it was then. Humanity has not faced up to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can never supply the world’s ever-growing energy requirements including those of computers and mobile phones—particularly with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its exponential energy demands. Wind turbines and solar panels are very costly in many ways, including outrageous issues for their frequently needed disposal, given their short lifespan of twenty to twenty-five years—after which they must all be replaced! Can you imagine the storage-pollution nightmare for that acreage of accumulated material?

Many transgender people in the US are scrambling to shore up their treatments out of fear the incoming Trump administration will follow through on threats to restrict their healthcare.

“My goodness this subreddit has exploded ever since Emperor Trump’s ascendency. Literally overnight almost a thousand newcomers,” read a post just after the 5 November election in one Reddit forum dedicated to sharing advice on gender-affirming hormone therapy. A popular underground hormone manufacturer stopped taking new orders in order to get through a backlog. “[We] didn’t expect to be hit as hard as we did after the election,” the manufacturer wrote on Reddit.

Chinese robotics company Logon Technology unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a “technological breakthrough” the other month.

And despite people believing it was all a bizarre marketing stunt, RT-G bots have actually been spotted the streets of China alongside human cops. Footage shows one of the beast balls rolling round a city, carefully patrolling for any potential crime that could occur. The spheres are designed to assist – and eventually replace humans – in dangerous environments and situations involving crime. The ball beast is able to operate both on land and in water, making it practically unstoppable.

A large volcano eruption in the Philippines sent a plume of ash and gases up to 1.8 miles high following a powerful blast that sent villagers fleeing to emergency shelters

MANILA, Philippines -- A plume of hot ash and gases up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) high forced residents to seek shelter after a volcano in the Philippines erupted on Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest explosion of Mount Kanlaon, on central Negros island, but authorities shut schools and imposed a nighttime curfew after ash falling in several villages clouded the the visibility of motorists and sparked health concerns. “It sounded like a cannon,” Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon city, which lies southeast of the volcano, told The Associated Press by telephone. “There have been quiet eruptions before, but this was one very loud.”

A lawsuit against Diddy has been re-filed to include Jay-Z, husband of Beyoncé, whose real name is Shawn Carter. Many have been waiting for the Carters to implicated in Diddy's sex and horror ring of power. Is this the first shoe to drop?

